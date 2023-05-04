Free Outdoor Concerts and Movies in the Park in West Michigan – 2023

Outdoor Concerts & Movies in the Park are Popping up Around West MI
Going to movies in the park is one of my favorite summer things to do.
In addition to the feature film, you can often find activities, food trucks and other entertainment before the show. It’s an inexpensive night out under the stars and a perfect Michigan summer night.
This may be the year to try an outdoor concert in the park because live music is my ultimate favorite.
Grab your picnic blanket or low-backed lawn chair and get ready to soak up the sights and sounds at your favorite park.
Movies in the Park Around Grand Rapids
Outdoor movies are the best. Here’s where you can find free outdoor movies around West Michigan this summer, but if you want even more, don’t forget the classic drive-in movie – there are many in Michigan.
Outdoor Concerts Near Grand Rapids
Meijer Gardens is famous for it’s outdoor concert series. But tickets sell out quickly for the big Saturday acts. Other options include their Tuesday night concert series or heading to one of these local parks for a free outdoor concert.
