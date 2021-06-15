The Best Grand Rapids Food Trucks & Where to Find Them

By / June 15, 2021 /
Grand Rapids food trucks doughrunts Siemens

Can you Smell That? Grand Rapids Food Trucks are Popping up Everywhere!

If you haven’t bought food from a food truck yet, you should definitely put it on your family’s Summer To-Do List!

Families and dates love the food truck option because everyone can hit up their favorite food truck and then meet together for a picnic (or dessert) at a nearby table or out on the lawn, depending on where you find these Grand Rapids food trucks.

These guys pop up all over West Michigan so check out this list to find food trucks near you. If you’re really digging their fare, many food trucks offer catering for birthdays, weddings or any other special event. And some even have brick-and-mortar locations!

West Side Christian School

Small class sizes, outdoor education opportunities, busing for all K-8 students, on-site childcare, and so much more! We partner with families to provide whole-child Christian education that integrates God’s Word and creation into learning. Schedule your tour today at wscsgr.org.

Learn More
Westside Christian School title sponsor logo

Pizza & Burgers 

Patty Matters Food Truck

Intel: Patty Matters Food Truck serves up the best burger in Grand Rapids according to many. That’s because their gourmet mobile food kitchen offers a variety of burger types with customized toppings.
To preorder, you can order online or call in orders at 616-446-5210
Must-Try: The Brewster, Senorita Cha Cha, The Wrappin Crab
Kid Fare: Simple Slider & Fries
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Pizza Parliament Food Truck

Intel: Pizza Parliament Food Truck serves hand-tossed personal pizzas on a fresh homemade crust.
Menu item names follow a political theme – for example, you could order Obama’s Birth Certificate or a Straight Ticket pizza.
Must-Try: Any pizza, cheese bread, cinnamon sticks
Kid Fare: cheese bread
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Specialty Food Trucks 

Fire & Rice Paella Food Truck

Intel: Paella is a rice dish meant for sharing with roots dating back to the 1500s. They create a dish with meat or seafood or a combo – along with rice and saffron imported from Spain.
They are often found at the Food Truck Fridays downtown GR.
Must-Try: Chicken & Sausage Paella, Vegan Paella
Kid Fare: Chicken & Sausage Paella, Vegan Paella
Schedule | Website |  Facebook

The Everyday Chef and Wife Food Truck

Intel: Local. Organic. Handmade.
Their cute mobile kitchen brings the freshest meals possible right to you! They also offer in-home meal delivery and catering.
Must-Try: Banh Mi Sandwich, Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich, G&T Turkey Leg
Kid Fare: Turkey Leg, Fries, Edible Cookie Dough
Schedule | Website | Facebook

El Caribe Food Truck

Intel: Caribbean fusion – sandwiches, tacos, empanadas and more
Must-Try: Empanadas, loaded fries, tacos al pastor
Kid Fare: Loaded fries
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Pressed in Time Food Truck

Intel: Delicious sandwiches pressed with a cast iron press on the hot grill
Special events, weddings, catering
Must-Try: Mahalo taco, pressed pork Cuban, Texas Steak Press
Kid Fare: Mac and cheese bowl, quesadillas
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Tamales Mary Food Truck

Intel: 18 different varieties of authentic Mexican tamales plus authentic Mexican tacos. Vegetarian and gluten free.
Plus a restaurant
Must-Try: Black beans, dessert tamales
Kid Fare: Tacos
Schedule | Website | Facebook

BBQ Food Trucks

Pig Out on the Fly Food Truck

Intel: Creating incredible barbeque for their customers!
They do a lot of weddings and special events, so if you like their food, bring ’em out for your special occasion.
Must-Try: Mootine Fries, Pork Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Sausage
Kid Fare: Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole, Fresh baked cookies
Schedule | Website | Facebook

BD’s BBQ Food Truck

Intel: Enjoy all your fav classic BBQ foods – they are all mouth-wateringly delicious
Plus weddings and special events
Must-Try: Pulled Pork, ribs
Kid Fare: Hot dogs, mac & cheese
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Daddy Pete’s BBQ Food Truck

Intel: Mouth-watering smoked meats seasoned with a special dry rub. Yum! Plant based menu also available.
Business includes a food truck, a take out location and catering service
Must-Try: Smoked chicken, beef brisket
Kid Fare: Mac & cheese
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Saladino Smoke Food Truck

Intel: BBQ the “old school way” – low and slow with traditional wood fired pits and grills
Catering and events
Must-Try: Smoked Italian beef, brisket, pulled pork
Kid Fare: Mac & cheese, cheesy potatoes, hot dogs, hamburgers
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Dessert & Coffee Trucks 

Olly’s Doughrunts Food Truck

Intel: Makin’ sweet and savory mini doughnuts!
Their donuts are made fresh and on location. Watch your donuts being made and choose from a wide variety of flavors.
Must-Try: Maple Bacon, S’mores, Cinnamon Roll
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Crepes by the Lakes Food Truck

Intel: West Michigan’s only mobile creperie. It’s French for “pancake.”
Breakfast crepes, savory crepes, and sweet crepes, too. Healthy, fast, local & organic ingredients. They bring a twist to this traditional Parisian street food.
Must-Try: Ham Jam, Cubano, Nutella Strawberry Crepes
Kid Fare: Dessert crepes
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Little Mamma’s Ultimate Dessert & Snack Food Truck

Intel: A little bit of all your favorites: cupcakes, ice cream, chips, drinks
Special events, birthday parties
Must-Try: Specialty desserts: Chocolate Bomb Cake, Carmel Topper Cake, Pumpkin Roll, Brownie Cheesecake cupcake
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Coffee Rescue Food Truck

Intel: The amazing coffee comes to you! Get all your favs including lattes, hot chocolate, espresso
Online shop offers bags of coffee, shirts, K-Cups and more
Must-Try: Everything is delicious
Kid Fare: Lemonade, hot chocolate, desserts, smoothies
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Waffle Stix Food Truck

Intel: Amazingly decadent waffles – on a stick! Offering savory options like pepperoni pizza or hot dog as well as sweet options like Cinna Bun Stick
Events
Must-Try: Unicorn Poop, PB & Choc stick, Cinna Bun Stick
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule |Website | Facebook

Frozen Treat Trucks

Bumblebee Ice Cream Truck

Intel:  Nostalgic ice cream treats.
Find the truck out and about around Grand Rapids or book an ice cream cart to come to you.
Must-Try: Rainbow popsicles, chocolate-dipped ice cream pops
Kid Fare: All of it!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Ananda Ice Food Truck

Intel: Soft shaved ices (tons of flavors to choose from – this is NOT a snow cone!) and hand-rolled ice cream.
Shaved ice flavors have no artificial colors or flavors.
Must-Try: Shaved Ice, Mango Rolled Ice Cream
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Underground Cookie Club Food Truck

Intel: Epic, colorful ice cream sandwiches that wow ice cream lovers of all ages.
Perusing their menu of wild combinations is a treat in itself.
Must-Try: Chubby Unicorn
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Barry G’s Italian Ice Food Truck

Intel: Amazingly creamy ice cream and Italian ice
Italian ice is dairy free, gluten free, and dye free
Must-Try: Cookie Monsta
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars Food Truck

Intel: Artisan-made gourmet ice cream bars with a focus on local and quality ingredients
Huge, unique ice cream bars
Must-Try: Summertime S’mores, Strawberry Lemonade, Green Dragon
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids Food Truck

Intel: Shaved ice: a little taste of Hawaii right here in west Michigan
Travels to any event imaginable: weddings, parties, cook-outs, reunions…
Must-Try: All flavors are amazing – sometimes even special “flavors” for adults
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Ohana Hawaiian Ice Food Truck

Intel: Perfectly fluffy shaved ice, tons of flavors – plus toppings
Available for weddings and any other special event
Must-Try: Sour green apple with caramel topping, strawberry with dark chocolate topping, blueberry lemonade with sour spray, and butterbeer with with snowcap
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Grand Rapids Food Trucks Schedule 

Hungry yet? Here’s when and where you can find food trucks around town.

Please note that these events can change this summer, so check with any venue before heading out.

Tuesday, Jun 15
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Tuesdays at Garfield Park

Set up in Garfield Park with more tables for you to grab a seat, larger playground for the kids, and wide open space for you to come down and have a great night with the family and neighbors...safely.

Thursday, Jun 17
5:30 pm
Food Truck Event in Kentwood, MI

Bark for the Park at Kellogg Woods Park

Bring your pup to this free event to explore local pet vendors and enjoy music and food from El Jalapeño food truck.

Friday, Jun 18
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.

Saturday, Jun 19
11:00 am

A fun afternoon with over 20 food trucks, a beer tent, and live music throughout the day. It’s sure to be fun for the whole family.

Monday, Jun 21
4:00 pm

Fresh produce, baked goods, meat, cheese, and more! Plus Food Trucks and the John Ball Traveling Zoo starting at 6pm.

Monday, Jun 21
6:30 pm
Food Truck Event in Walker, MI

WMJS Jazz in the Park at Millennium Park

FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.

Tuesday, Jun 22
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Tuesdays at Garfield Park

Set up in Garfield Park with more tables for you to grab a seat, larger playground for the kids, and wide open space for you to come down and have a great night with the family and neighbors...safely.

Tuesday, Jun 22
5:30 pm

Critter Barn, Joy99 deejays, food trucks, free treats, games, and a gospel message.

Friday, Jun 25
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.

Monday, Jun 28
6:30 pm
Food Truck Event in Walker, MI

WMJS Jazz in the Park at Millennium Park

FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.

Tuesday, Jun 29
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Tuesdays at Garfield Park

Set up in Garfield Park with more tables for you to grab a seat, larger playground for the kids, and wide open space for you to come down and have a great night with the family and neighbors...safely.

Saturday, Jul 3
7:30 am

Pancake breakfast, 5k race & Fun Walk, Parade (9:30am), Carnival, Food Trucks, Live Music, and Fireworks at dusk.

Tuesday, Jul 6
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Tuesdays at Garfield Park

Set up in Garfield Park with more tables for you to grab a seat, larger playground for the kids, and wide open space for you to come down and have a great night with the family and neighbors...safely.

Friday, Jul 9
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.

Monday, Jul 12
6:30 pm
Food Truck Event in Walker, MI

WMJS Jazz in the Park at Millennium Park

FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.

Tuesday, Jul 13
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Tuesdays at Garfield Park

Set up in Garfield Park with more tables for you to grab a seat, larger playground for the kids, and wide open space for you to come down and have a great night with the family and neighbors...safely.

Friday, Jul 16
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.

Monday, Jul 19
4:00 pm

Fresh produce, baked goods, meat, cheese, and more! Plus Food Trucks and a performance by puppeteer Kevin Kammeraad at 6pm.

Monday, Jul 19
6:30 pm
Food Truck Event in Walker, MI

WMJS Jazz in the Park at Millennium Park

FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.

Tuesday, Jul 20
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Tuesdays at Garfield Park

Set up in Garfield Park with more tables for you to grab a seat, larger playground for the kids, and wide open space for you to come down and have a great night with the family and neighbors...safely.

Friday, Jul 23
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.

Monday, Jul 26
6:30 pm
Food Truck Event in Walker, MI

WMJS Jazz in the Park at Millennium Park

FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.

Tuesday, Jul 27
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Tuesdays at Garfield Park

Set up in Garfield Park with more tables for you to grab a seat, larger playground for the kids, and wide open space for you to come down and have a great night with the family and neighbors...safely.

Tuesday, Jul 27
5:30 pm

Critter Barn, Joy99 deejays, food trucks, free treats, games, and a gospel message.

Friday, Jul 30
5:00 pm
Food Truck Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.

GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  
GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  
GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  

Share686
Pin
Tweet1
Reddit
Flip
Email
687 Shares

2 thoughts on “The Best Grand Rapids Food Trucks & Where to Find Them”

  2. Jon Griffin

    Don’t forget Doughrunts…mini donuts like s’mores, cookies and cream, maple bacon. Kids love them.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *