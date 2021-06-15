The Best Grand Rapids Food Trucks & Where to Find Them

Can you Smell That? Grand Rapids Food Trucks are Popping up Everywhere!

If you haven’t bought food from a food truck yet, you should definitely put it on your family’s Summer To-Do List!

Families and dates love the food truck option because everyone can hit up their favorite food truck and then meet together for a picnic (or dessert) at a nearby table or out on the lawn, depending on where you find these Grand Rapids food trucks.

These guys pop up all over West Michigan so check out this list to find food trucks near you. If you’re really digging their fare, many food trucks offer catering for birthdays, weddings or any other special event. And some even have brick-and-mortar locations!

Pizza & Burgers

Patty Matters Food Truck Intel: Patty Matters Food Truck serves up the best burger in Grand Rapids according to many. That’s because their gourmet mobile food kitchen offers a variety of burger types with customized toppings.

To preorder, you can order online or call in orders at 616-446-5210

Must-Try: The Brewster, Senorita Cha Cha, The Wrappin Crab

Kid Fare: Simple Slider & Fries

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Pizza Parliament Food Truck Intel: Pizza Parliament Food Truck serves hand-tossed personal pizzas on a fresh homemade crust.

Menu item names follow a political theme – for example, you could order Obama’s Birth Certificate or a Straight Ticket pizza.

Must-Try: Any pizza, cheese bread, cinnamon sticks

Kid Fare: cheese bread

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Specialty Food Trucks

Fire & Rice Paella Food Truck Intel: Paella is a rice dish meant for sharing with roots dating back to the 1500s. They create a dish with meat or seafood or a combo – along with rice and saffron imported from Spain.

They are often found at the Food Truck Fridays downtown GR.

Must-Try: Chicken & Sausage Paella, Vegan Paella

Kid Fare: Chicken & Sausage Paella, Vegan Paella

Schedule | Website | Facebook

The Everyday Chef and Wife Food Truck Intel: Local. Organic. Handmade.

Their cute mobile kitchen brings the freshest meals possible right to you! They also offer in-home meal delivery and catering.

Must-Try: Banh Mi Sandwich, Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich, G&T Turkey Leg

Kid Fare: Turkey Leg, Fries, Edible Cookie Dough

Schedule | Website | Facebook

El Caribe Food Truck Intel: Caribbean fusion – sandwiches, tacos, empanadas and more

Must-Try: Empanadas, loaded fries, tacos al pastor

Kid Fare: Loaded fries

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Pressed in Time Food Truck Intel: Delicious sandwiches pressed with a cast iron press on the hot grill

Special events, weddings, catering

Must-Try: Mahalo taco, pressed pork Cuban, Texas Steak Press

Kid Fare: Mac and cheese bowl, quesadillas

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Tamales Mary Food Truck Intel: 18 different varieties of authentic Mexican tamales plus authentic Mexican tacos. Vegetarian and gluten free.

Plus a restaurant

Must-Try: Black beans, dessert tamales

Kid Fare: Tacos

Schedule | Website | Facebook

BBQ Food Trucks

Pig Out on the Fly Food Truck Intel: Creating incredible barbeque for their customers!

They do a lot of weddings and special events, so if you like their food, bring ’em out for your special occasion.

Must-Try: Mootine Fries, Pork Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Sausage

Kid Fare: Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole, Fresh baked cookies

Schedule | Website | Facebook

BD’s BBQ Food Truck Intel: Enjoy all your fav classic BBQ foods – they are all mouth-wateringly delicious

Plus weddings and special events

Must-Try: Pulled Pork, ribs

Kid Fare: Hot dogs, mac & cheese

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Daddy Pete’s BBQ Food Truck Intel: Mouth-watering smoked meats seasoned with a special dry rub. Yum! Plant based menu also available.

Business includes a food truck, a take out location and catering service

Must-Try: Smoked chicken, beef brisket

Kid Fare: Mac & cheese

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Saladino Smoke Food Truck Intel: BBQ the “old school way” – low and slow with traditional wood fired pits and grills

Catering and events

Must-Try: Smoked Italian beef, brisket, pulled pork

Kid Fare: Mac & cheese, cheesy potatoes, hot dogs, hamburgers

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Dessert & Coffee Trucks

Olly’s Doughrunts Food Truck Intel: Makin’ sweet and savory mini doughnuts!

Their donuts are made fresh and on location. Watch your donuts being made and choose from a wide variety of flavors.

Must-Try: Maple Bacon, S’mores, Cinnamon Roll

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Crepes by the Lakes Food Truck Intel: West Michigan’s only mobile creperie. It’s French for “pancake.”

Breakfast crepes, savory crepes, and sweet crepes, too. Healthy, fast, local & organic ingredients. They bring a twist to this traditional Parisian street food.

Must-Try: Ham Jam, Cubano, Nutella Strawberry Crepes

Kid Fare: Dessert crepes

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Little Mamma’s Ultimate Dessert & Snack Food Truck Intel: A little bit of all your favorites: cupcakes, ice cream, chips, drinks

Special events, birthday parties

Must-Try: Specialty desserts: Chocolate Bomb Cake, Carmel Topper Cake, Pumpkin Roll, Brownie Cheesecake cupcake

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Coffee Rescue Food Truck Intel: The amazing coffee comes to you! Get all your favs including lattes, hot chocolate, espresso

Online shop offers bags of coffee, shirts, K-Cups and more

Must-Try: Everything is delicious

Kid Fare: Lemonade, hot chocolate, desserts, smoothies

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Waffle Stix Food Truck Intel: Amazingly decadent waffles – on a stick! Offering savory options like pepperoni pizza or hot dog as well as sweet options like Cinna Bun Stick

Events

Must-Try: Unicorn Poop, PB & Choc stick, Cinna Bun Stick

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule |Website | Facebook

Frozen Treat Trucks

Bumblebee Ice Cream Truck Intel: Nostalgic ice cream treats.

Find the truck out and about around Grand Rapids or book an ice cream cart to come to you.

Must-Try: Rainbow popsicles, chocolate-dipped ice cream pops

Kid Fare: All of it!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Ananda Ice Food Truck Intel: Soft shaved ices (tons of flavors to choose from – this is NOT a snow cone!) and hand-rolled ice cream.

Shaved ice flavors have no artificial colors or flavors.

Must-Try: Shaved Ice, Mango Rolled Ice Cream

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Underground Cookie Club Food Truck Intel: Epic, colorful ice cream sandwiches that wow ice cream lovers of all ages.

Perusing their menu of wild combinations is a treat in itself.

Must-Try: Chubby Unicorn

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Barry G’s Italian Ice Food Truck Intel: Amazingly creamy ice cream and Italian ice

Italian ice is dairy free, gluten free, and dye free

Must-Try: Cookie Monsta

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars Food Truck Intel: Artisan-made gourmet ice cream bars with a focus on local and quality ingredients

Huge, unique ice cream bars

Must-Try: Summertime S’mores, Strawberry Lemonade, Green Dragon

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids Food Truck Intel: Shaved ice: a little taste of Hawaii right here in west Michigan

Travels to any event imaginable: weddings, parties, cook-outs, reunions…

Must-Try: All flavors are amazing – sometimes even special “flavors” for adults

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Ohana Hawaiian Ice Food Truck Intel: Perfectly fluffy shaved ice, tons of flavors – plus toppings

Available for weddings and any other special event

Must-Try: Sour green apple with caramel topping, strawberry with dark chocolate topping, blueberry lemonade with sour spray, and butterbeer with with snowcap

Kid Fare: Everything!

Schedule | Website | Facebook

Grand Rapids Food Trucks Schedule

Hungry yet? Here’s when and where you can find food trucks around town.

Please note that these events can change this summer, so check with any venue before heading out.