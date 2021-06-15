The Best Grand Rapids Food Trucks & Where to Find Them

Can you Smell That? Grand Rapids Food Trucks are Popping up Everywhere!
If you haven’t bought food from a food truck yet, you should definitely put it on your family’s Summer To-Do List!
Families and dates love the food truck option because everyone can hit up their favorite food truck and then meet together for a picnic (or dessert) at a nearby table or out on the lawn, depending on where you find these Grand Rapids food trucks.
These guys pop up all over West Michigan so check out this list to find food trucks near you. If you’re really digging their fare, many food trucks offer catering for birthdays, weddings or any other special event. And some even have brick-and-mortar locations!
Pizza & Burgers
Patty Matters Food Truck
Intel: Patty Matters Food Truck serves up the best burger in Grand Rapids according to many. That’s because their gourmet mobile food kitchen offers a variety of burger types with customized toppings.
To preorder, you can order online or call in orders at 616-446-5210
Must-Try: The Brewster, Senorita Cha Cha, The Wrappin Crab
Kid Fare: Simple Slider & Fries
Schedule | Website | Facebook
Pizza Parliament Food Truck
Intel: Pizza Parliament Food Truck serves hand-tossed personal pizzas on a fresh homemade crust.
Menu item names follow a political theme – for example, you could order Obama’s Birth Certificate or a Straight Ticket pizza.
Must-Try: Any pizza, cheese bread, cinnamon sticks
Kid Fare: cheese bread
Schedule | Website | Facebook
Specialty Food Trucks
Fire & Rice Paella Food Truck
Intel: Paella is a rice dish meant for sharing with roots dating back to the 1500s. They create a dish with meat or seafood or a combo – along with rice and saffron imported from Spain.
They are often found at the Food Truck Fridays downtown GR.
Must-Try: Chicken & Sausage Paella, Vegan Paella
Kid Fare: Chicken & Sausage Paella, Vegan Paella
Schedule | Website | Facebook
The Everyday Chef and Wife Food Truck
Intel: Local. Organic. Handmade.
Their cute mobile kitchen brings the freshest meals possible right to you! They also offer in-home meal delivery and catering.
Must-Try: Banh Mi Sandwich, Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich, G&T Turkey Leg
Kid Fare: Turkey Leg, Fries, Edible Cookie Dough
Schedule | Website | Facebook
BBQ Food Trucks
Pig Out on the Fly Food Truck
Intel: Creating incredible barbeque for their customers!
They do a lot of weddings and special events, so if you like their food, bring ’em out for your special occasion.
Must-Try: Mootine Fries, Pork Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Sausage
Kid Fare: Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole, Fresh baked cookies
Schedule | Website | Facebook
Dessert & Coffee Trucks
Crepes by the Lakes Food Truck
Intel: West Michigan’s only mobile creperie. It’s French for “pancake.”
Breakfast crepes, savory crepes, and sweet crepes, too. Healthy, fast, local & organic ingredients. They bring a twist to this traditional Parisian street food.
Must-Try: Ham Jam, Cubano, Nutella Strawberry Crepes
Kid Fare: Dessert crepes
Schedule | Website | Facebook
Little Mamma’s Ultimate Dessert & Snack Food Truck
Intel: A little bit of all your favorites: cupcakes, ice cream, chips, drinks
Special events, birthday parties
Must-Try: Specialty desserts: Chocolate Bomb Cake, Carmel Topper Cake, Pumpkin Roll, Brownie Cheesecake cupcake
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook
Waffle Stix Food Truck
Intel: Amazingly decadent waffles – on a stick! Offering savory options like pepperoni pizza or hot dog as well as sweet options like Cinna Bun Stick
Events
Must-Try: Unicorn Poop, PB & Choc stick, Cinna Bun Stick
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule |Website | Facebook
Frozen Treat Trucks
Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids Food Truck
Intel: Shaved ice: a little taste of Hawaii right here in west Michigan
Travels to any event imaginable: weddings, parties, cook-outs, reunions…
Must-Try: All flavors are amazing – sometimes even special “flavors” for adults
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook
Ohana Hawaiian Ice Food Truck
Intel: Perfectly fluffy shaved ice, tons of flavors – plus toppings
Available for weddings and any other special event
Must-Try: Sour green apple with caramel topping, strawberry with dark chocolate topping, blueberry lemonade with sour spray, and butterbeer with with snowcap
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook
Grand Rapids Food Trucks Schedule
Hungry yet? Here’s when and where you can find food trucks around town.
Please note that these events can change this summer, so check with any venue before heading out.
Food Truck Event in Kentwood, MI
Bark for the Park at Kellogg Woods Park
Bring your pup to this free event to explore local pet vendors and enjoy music and food from El Jalapeño food truck.
The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.
Kick-Off to Summer Food Truck Festival at Kentwood Library
A fun afternoon with over 20 food trucks, a beer tent, and live music throughout the day. It’s sure to be fun for the whole family.
GT Farmers Market with the John Ball Traveling Zoo at Georgetown Township Public Library
Fresh produce, baked goods, meat, cheese, and more! Plus Food Trucks and the John Ball Traveling Zoo starting at 6pm.
FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.
Life Stream Church Family Fun Events at Life Stream Church
Critter Barn, Joy99 deejays, food trucks, free treats, games, and a gospel message.
The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.
FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.
Kentwood 4th of July Celebration at City of Kentwood
Pancake breakfast, 5k race & Fun Walk, Parade (9:30am), Carnival, Food Trucks, Live Music, and Fireworks at dusk.
The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.
FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.
The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.
GT Farmers Market with Puppeteer Kevin Kammeraad at Georgetown Township Public Library
Fresh produce, baked goods, meat, cheese, and more! Plus Food Trucks and a performance by puppeteer Kevin Kammeraad at 6pm.
FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.
The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.
FREE jazz concerts in Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be at each event.
Life Stream Church Family Fun Events at Life Stream Church
Critter Barn, Joy99 deejays, food trucks, free treats, games, and a gospel message.
The premiere weekly Food Truck event! Enjoy a night out with your neighbors in the park.
2 thoughts on “The Best Grand Rapids Food Trucks & Where to Find Them”
Lunch food truck friday’s are also happening at Level One Bank until the end of September 🙂
Don’t forget Doughrunts…mini donuts like s’mores, cookies and cream, maple bacon. Kids love them.