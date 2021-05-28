Outdoor Dining in Grand Rapids: The Best Patios, Decks & Beach Eats

By / May 28, 2021 /
Outdoor Dining in Grand Rapids Butchers Union

Outdoor Dining in Grand Rapids & West MI

Hands down West Michigan has some of the best options for outdoor dining! From Grand Rapids to the Lakeshore, it will be a treat anywhere you decide to eat outside on a gorgeous Michigan summer day.

Not only do we get to enjoy the fabulous weather, but outdoor dining is easier for families with wiggly kids. The kids won’t be as disruptive to other diners when outdoors and mom and dad can relax just a little more.

Here is our list by community of the best beach, waterfront, patio and deck dining spots across West Michigan. Cheers!

Downtown Grand Rapids ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, BBQ, Brewery, Dessert, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads

Founders Brewing Co in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Founders Brewing Co

Spacious outdoor patio with plenty of seating to enjoy your food and endless options of beer!

More About Founders Brewing Co

Famous for its beer, Founders is the perfect destination to meet up with friends or have a fun date night.

Enjoy some pizza, sandwiches and more with your beer while you dine inside or out at this unique place.

235 Grandville Ave SW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, Chicken, Cocktails, Dessert, Farm to Table, Hamburgers, Healthy Fare, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Wine

Butcher's Union in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI

butchersunion

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Butcher's Union

Street-side patio dining available with tables and umbrellas.

More About Butcher's Union

Perfect for a fun night out with friends with unique and farm-sourced food and tons of drink options.

Enjoy the cool vibe and different seating options - indoor, patio or courtyard.

438 Bridge St
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Casual Dining, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar

Buffalo Wild Wings in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Buffalo Wild Wings

Enjoy some yummy wings or tenders on the second-floor deck, giving everyone a great view of the city.

More About Buffalo Wild Wings

Perfect place to hang out with friends and have a beer and watch the game, or have a fun dinner out with the family.

Huge menu with lots of choices, including their famous wings.

8 Ionia Avenue NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Brewery, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads

New Holland Brewing Co in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI

New Holland Brewing Co

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at New Holland Brewing Co

Large beer garden with choice of picnic tables, bench seating or small tables.

Overhead heaters and firepits make for a cozy feel on cool evenings. Available to rent for full or half days.

More About New Holland Brewing Co

Enjoy a huge variety of world famous beers and spirits in the beautiful and spacious atmosphere.

Pair your drink with a unique pizza or tasty sandwich as you hang out with friends or enjoy a date night.

417 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Delivery, Brunch, Asian, Cocktails, Dessert, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Tacos, Wine

Rockwell Republic in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI

Rockwell Republic

Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck

Outdoor Dining at Rockwell Republic

Rooftop elevated beer garden deck with plenty of tables.

More About Rockwell Republic

Enjoy a variety of fresh and unique menu items like sushi rolls and world tacos.

Rockwell Republic is perfect for date night or a fun night out with friends with its warm, comfortable and cozy atmosphere.

Choose from two floors, a screened-in lounge or the outside elevated beer garden.

45 South Division Avenue
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It

East Grand Rapids ∙ East Hills ∙ Alger Heights ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Gluten Free, Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Steak

The Old Goat in Alger Heights, MI

The Old Goat

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at The Old Goat

Decent-sized outdoor patio with plenty of seating and umbrellas.

More About The Old Goat

A fun and eclectic space to enjoy delicious food made from scratch. Perfect place to meet friends and hang out in a restaurant with a community feel.

2434 Eastern Ave SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
Map It

Gluten Free, Vegan, Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Delivery, Brunch, Bakery Goods, Coffee, Healthy Fare, Mexican, Tacos, Tea

That Early Bird in East Grand Rapids, MI

That Early Bird

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at That Early Bird

Small covered area of patio seating.

More About That Early Bird

Offering breakfast and lunch options in a bright and cozy place with a community feel.

Baked goods, coffee and other drinks make this a perfect meeting place.

1445 Lake Dr SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It

Vegan, Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, Cocktails, Dessert, Hamburgers, Healthy Fare, Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Wine

Rose's in East Grand Rapids, MI

Roses

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Rose's

Take in the gorgeous views of Reeds Lake while you feast on pizza, burgers, pasta and more on the enclosed patio. Plenty of umbrellas for shade, too!

More About Rose's

Lakeside restaurant offering American, Mediterranean and Italian fare - vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Enjoy a cocktail, wine or beer while you sit on the outdoor patio overlooking the lake.

550 Lakeside Drive SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It

Ada ∙ Cascade ∙ Lowell ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Wine

Cork Wine and Grille in Cascade, MI

Cork Wine and Grill Patio in Cascade

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Cork Wine and Grille

The patio dining is set against Watermark Country Club’s golf course for a lovely backdrop.

Fire pits set in stone planters help keep guests toasty when it's cooler outside.

More About Cork Wine and Grille

Conveniently located in Cascade Township, Cork offers a great selection of fresh, quality food from artisan sandwiches to hand-cut steaks, and one of the most extensive wines list in the Grand Rapids area!

1600 Galbraith Avenue SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Family Friendly, American

Cascade Roadhouse in Cascade, MI

Cascade Roadhouse Patio

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Cascade Roadhouse

Their open-air, enclosed brick patio is home to wooden tables with umbrellas. It has a courtyard feel.

More About Cascade Roadhouse

Rustic, vintage-inspired restaurant offering beer and comfort food in a laid-back atmosphere.

6817 Cascade Road SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Italian, Pizza

JT’s Pizza in Cascade, MI

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at JT’s Pizza

Delicious homemade pizza, pasta, and more.

Open-air patio, complete with a fireplace and multiple big screen TVs.

More About JT’s Pizza

JT's pizza is a popular sports bar hang out offering top-notch pizza, italian dishes, beer and dessert.

6716 Old 28th St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Curbside Pickup, American

Flat River Grill in Lowell, MI

Lowell Flat River Grill Patio

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Flat River Grill

Beautiful seating on the riverside patio along the Flat River.

Enjoy the ambiance of an upscale waterfrontt eatery without the big price tag.

More About Flat River Grill

The Flat River Grill in Lowell is part of the Gilmore Collection.

Favorites include wood-fired pizzas and flavorful farm-fresh creations.

Try the Chicken Michael and be sure to get a glass of wine to go with it.

201 East Main Street
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It

Outdoor Dining, European

Nonna's: The Trattoria in Ada, MI

Nonnas The Trattoria porch

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Nonna's: The Trattoria

Eat on the porch at Nonna's!

Enjoy weekly specials, interesting pastas and starters, flavorful, satisfying main courses, and handmade European desserts.

Patio heaters when needed.

Call to reserve your spot.

More About Nonna's: The Trattoria

Nonna's: The Trattoria is located in the heart of Ada, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

They're an authentic European restaurant with a focus on thoughtfully developed flavors using fresh local ingredients.

Reservations are recommended but not required.

584 Ada Dr SE
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It

Cedar Springs ∙ Rockford ∙ Plainfield Township ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Brewery

Cedar Springs Brewing Company in Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs Brewery Biergarten

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Cedar Springs Brewing Company

Just feet from the White Pine Trail, you can enjoy dining outdoors in the Biergarten or Wintergarten, depending on the season.

More About Cedar Springs Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Cedar Springs, Cedar Springs Brewing Co offers freshly crafted beers and a flavorful menu, featuring fresh pub fare and a traditional German Bavarian menu.

95 N Main Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs, Michigan 49319
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Pizza, Steak, Wine

Reds in Plainfield Township, MI

Reds Two Tiered Patio

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Reds

Located in Plainfield Township, this restaurant features a two-tier patio – with cozy firepits – overlooking the Thousand Oaks Golf Course.

More About Reds

Reds at Thousand Oaks provides a modern, warm, friendly atmosphere. Enjoy hand-cut steaks, seafood, specialty pizzas, and hand-crafted appetizers, and an extensive wine list.

4100 Thousand Oaks Drive
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Bakery Goods, Dessert, Farm to Table, Sandwiches

Ramona's Table in Rockford, MI

Ramonas Table Patio Outdoor Dining in Rockford

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Ramona's Table

Eat vibrant farm-to-table food while enjoying the peaceful ambiance of downtown Rockford.

Be seated outside on the gorgeous patio overlooking the Rockford Dam and White Pine Trail while you enjoy your meal.

More About Ramona's Table

One of the best places to find boutique meals, desserts, and cocktails in West Michigan.

Their entrées, sandwiches, soups, and made-from-scratch bakery items are built around time-tested family recipes.

17 Squires Street Square NE
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Family Friendly, American, Sports Bar

The Score in Plainfield Township, MI

The Score Deck Beach Patio

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at The Score

Eat outdoors at the beach sand dining area or the upper-level deck, both overlooking the lake.

More About The Score

Every day is a party at The Score!

Catch the big game on one of the 70 HD TVs, listen to your favorite local band under the shade of a palm tree, or enjoy delicious homemade menu items at this destination sports bar.

5301 Northland Dr NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, Cocktails, Ice Cream, Pizza

Bostwick Lake Inn in Rockford, MI

Untitled design 1

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Bostwick Lake Inn

Large lakeside patio with great views offers beachy breezes and music to accompany the fresh-food menu and drinks.

Sandy beach area with dock makes for a fun place to hang out while waiting for your table.

More About Bostwick Lake Inn

Beautiful lakefront restaurant with a homey feel, offering burgers, pizzas, salads and more, all made with fresh and delicious ingredients.

8521 Belding Rd NE
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads

Bud & Stanley's Pub & Grub in Plainfield Township, MI

Bud Stanleys Deck

Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck

Outdoor Dining at Bud & Stanley's Pub & Grub

Leashed dogs are welcome on the deck.

The awning means shade even on sunny days. Live music on occasion.

With nightly food features beginning at 4 pm, you can enjoy your meal on their covered deck even if it’s raining!

More About Bud & Stanley's Pub & Grub

A friendly, pub-style restaurant with a large menu full of a variety of foods from Mexican to burgers to seafood and more.

1701 4 Mile Rd NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Hamburgers, Sports Bar

Cheers in Plainfield Township, MI

Cheers Plainfield Township

Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck

Outdoor Dining at Cheers

They offer an enormous deck big enough to host a full band and still have plenty of room for the audience to comfortably enjoy the atmosphere.

During the summer (non-pandemic times) there is live music every Tuesday and Friday, and a weekly car show every Tuesday.

More About Cheers

Music, karaoke, sports, and trivia are on the menu in addition to sandwiches, wraps, burgers and entrees like Dad's Pot Roast or Mama Edna's Meatloaf.

3994 Plainfield Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, Chicken, Cocktails, Dessert, Farm to Table, Hamburgers, Pizza, Seafood, Wine

Blue Water Grill in Plainfield Township, MI

Blue Water Grill

Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Blue Water Grill

Large concrete patio with open and covered sections overlook Versluis Lake.

Bar, patio heaters, and portable fire pits add to the ambiance.

More About Blue Water Grill

Beautiful waterfront restaurant with a menu full of unique American cuisine made with fresh ingredients and lots of drink choices.

Unique Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired architecture, a stunningly massive fireplace, and some of the best water views in West Michigan.

Perfect for a family dinner out or a romantic date night.

5180 Northland Dr
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Map It

Comstock Park ∙ Sparta ∙ Walker ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Cocktails, Dessert, Hamburgers, Mexican, Pizza, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar, Steak

Shots in Walker, MI

Shots

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Shots

The open air patio features plenty of seating with some seating under umbrellas.

More About Shots

Casual, family-friendly restaurant offering a variety of menu items plus a full bar.

4259 Lake Michigan Drive
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49534
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Hamburgers, Italian, Mexican, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar, Wine

Vitale's in Comstock Park, MI

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Vitale's

Patio available for outdoor dining, complete with heated floors.

More About Vitale's

Casual, sports bar dining with a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere. Variety of menu items including Mexican, Italian and American choices.

3868 West River Drive NE
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Map It

Byron Center ∙ Grandville ∙Hudsonville ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Gluten Free, Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Brewery, Casual Dining, Chicken, Cider, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Wine

Osgood Brewing in Grandville, MI

Osgood Brewing

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Osgood Brewing

Pergola topped patio with plenty of tables and umbrellas.

Fairly shaded for hot days and heaters available for cooler nights.

More About Osgood Brewing

Casual style with a pub feel, Osgood Brewing is perfect for date night or a night out with friends to enjoy some food and drinks.

With a decent kids' menu, it's also a solid destination for family dinner night.

4051 Chicago Drive SW
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Casual Dining, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads

DJ's Pizza Pub in Hudsonville, MI

DJ Pizza Pub

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at DJ's Pizza Pub

Patio is fenced in with plenty of tables, umbrellas and heaters for cooler evenings.

More About DJ's Pizza Pub

Family-owned with a casual atmosphere, enjoy pizza, wings, subs and more while hanging out with family or friends.

3471 Kelly Street
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Mexican, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads

Vitale's Hudsonville in Hudsonville, MI

Vitales Hudsonville

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Vitale's Hudsonville

Fenced in patio dining with tables, umbrellas and cozy fireplace for cool evenings.

More About Vitale's Hudsonville

Family-owned with a cozy atmosphere, Vitale's is perfect for night out with family and friends, or even for date night.

A full menu, with award-winning pizza, is available, along with a full bar.

5779 Balsam Drive
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Chicken, Cider, Hamburgers, Pizza, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar

84th Street Pub & Grille in Bryon Center, MI

84th St Pub and Grille

Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck

Outdoor Dining at 84th Street Pub & Grille

A big deck is available with plenty of seating with umbrellas for shade.

More About 84th Street Pub & Grille

A lively sports bar perfect for a fun night out with family and friends.

Enjoy tons of local beer selections along with a huge menu!

8282 Pfeiffer Farms Drive
Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Soups Salads, Thai Food

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse in Grandville, MI

Sakura

Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck

Outdoor Dining at Sakura Japanese Steakhouse

Tables with umbrellas available on the deck.

More About Sakura Japanese Steakhouse

Enjoy endless options of sushi, hibachi, rolls and more at Sakura with its authentic vibe.

Perfect for both a fun date night or a casual dinner with family or friends.

3540 Rivertown Point Court Southwest
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It

Lakeshore ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Delivery, Family Friendly, American, BBQ, Cocktails, Dessert, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine

Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland, MI

Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

Great Restaurant for Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

Waterfront covered patio with lighting, fans, plenty of seating and beautiful scenery.

More About Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

Waterfront dining with incredible views while you feast on pizza, steak, fish and more.

Choose an adult beverage from the huge drink menu and enjoy the spacious indoors or the gorgeous covered patio.

216 Van Raalte Avenue
Holland, Michigan 49423
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Family Friendly, American, BBQ, Casual Dining, Chicken, Cider, Cocktails, Dessert, Hot Dogs, Mexican, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Tacos, Wine

The Deck in Muskegon, MI

The Deck

Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at The Deck

Beautiful beachfront dining on the deck complete with lights, plenty of tables and umbrellas. Enjoy live music on the deck, too!

More About The Deck

Super casual, beachfront restaurant with amazing views and great food. Grab some tacos, mac-n-cheese, BBQ, hot dogs and more after hitting the Pere Marquette beach, or make The Deck your date night destination. Also perfect for grabbing a cocktail and hanging out with friends before or after enjoying the beach. The only things required are shoes, shirts and shoes - and you can even bring along the furry members of your family!

1601 Beach Street
Muskegon, Michigan 49441
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, BBQ, Cider, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine

Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill in Saugatuck, MI

Mermaid Bar Grill

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill

Riverfront views from an outdoor deck with plenty of seating and umbrellas.

More About Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill

Eat indoors in the casual, comfortable and cozy space, or enjoy dinner and drinks on the riverfront deck. Ideal for date night or catching a night out with friends.

340 Water Street
Saugatuck, Michigan 49453
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Wine

Old Boys' Brewhouse in Spring Lake, MI

Old Boys Brewhouse

Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Old Boys' Brewhouse

Waterfront dining on the deck with plenty of tables and umbrellas.

More About Old Boys' Brewhouse

Enjoy your meal in the casual dining room, or head outside on the deck to enjoy the waterfront view. Perfect for an evening out with friends and family or for a fun date night.

971 W Savidge St
Spring Lake, Michigan 49456
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Delivery, Family Friendly, American, BBQ, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Wine

Ottawa Beach Inn in Holland, MI

Ottawa Beach Inn

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining

Outdoor Dining at Ottawa Beach Inn

Pergola-topped lighted patio area with plenty of tables.

More About Ottawa Beach Inn

Enjoy burgers, BBQ and more on the beautiful patio or in the casual and comfortable indoor dining area. Great for date night or a fun evening out with friends to grab a bite to eat with some adult beverages.

2155 Ottawa Beach Rd
Holland, Michigan 49424
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, Brunch, American, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak

Sandy Point Beach House in West Olive, MI

Sandy Point Beach House

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Outdoor Seating on the Deck

Outdoor Dining at Sandy Point Beach House

Patio area available as well as deck dining area. Patio area features a bar and live bands.

More About Sandy Point Beach House

Dine inside or outside and enjoy delicious and fresh menu items from tuna tacos to ribeyes to buddha bowls. Brunch is also available. Perfect for a family dinner or an evening out with friends to enjoy some food and adult beverages.

7175 Lakeshore Drive
West Olive, Michigan 49460
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Mexican, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak

Snug Harbor in Grand Haven, MI

Snug Harbor

Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Snug Harbor

Covered patio with beautiful lakeside views.

More About Snug Harbor

Enjoy seafood, steaks and more inside the casual dining room or outside on the waterfront covered patio. Spend a perfect date night complete with gorgeous views, cocktails and delicious food, or take the whole family out for a nice dinner.

311 S Harbor Dr
Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Tacos, Wine

Dockers Fish House in Muskegon, MI

Dockers Fish House

Great Restaurant for Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at Dockers Fish House

Waterfront patio with plenty of lighting, tables and umbrellas.

More About Dockers Fish House

Dine on the waterfront patio and enjoy a cocktail with seafood, burgers, salads and more.

3505 Marina View Pt
Muskegon, Michigan 49441
Map It

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Family Friendly, American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine

The Butler in Saugatuck, MI

The Butler

Great Restaurant for Waterfront or Beachside Dining

Outdoor Dining at The Butler

Deck dining with waterfront views. Plenty of tables with umbrellas and a covered bar area.

More About The Butler

Feast on burgers, seafood, prime rib and more on the waterfront deck or the cozy dining room.

Choose from a variety of adult beverages while you enjoy the beautiful marina views.

40 Butler St
Saugatuck, Michigan 49453
Map It

Did we miss any? Please leave a comment and we’ll add them to our list. Thanks!

