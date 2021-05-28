Outdoor Dining in Grand Rapids: The Best Patios, Decks & Beach Eats

Outdoor Dining in Grand Rapids & West MI

Hands down West Michigan has some of the best options for outdoor dining! From Grand Rapids to the Lakeshore, it will be a treat anywhere you decide to eat outside on a gorgeous Michigan summer day.

Not only do we get to enjoy the fabulous weather, but outdoor dining is easier for families with wiggly kids. The kids won’t be as disruptive to other diners when outdoors and mom and dad can relax just a little more.

Here is our list by community of the best beach, waterfront, patio and deck dining spots across West Michigan. Cheers!

Downtown Grand Rapids ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, BBQ, Brewery, Dessert, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads Founders Brewing Co in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Founders Brewing Co Spacious outdoor patio with plenty of seating to enjoy your food and endless options of beer! More About Founders Brewing Co Famous for its beer, Founders is the perfect destination to meet up with friends or have a fun date night. Enjoy some pizza, sandwiches and more with your beer while you dine inside or out at this unique place. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, Chicken, Cocktails, Dessert, Farm to Table, Hamburgers, Healthy Fare, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Wine Butcher's Union in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Butcher's Union Street-side patio dining available with tables and umbrellas. More About Butcher's Union Perfect for a fun night out with friends with unique and farm-sourced food and tons of drink options. Enjoy the cool vibe and different seating options - indoor, patio or courtyard. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Casual Dining, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar Buffalo Wild Wings in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Buffalo Wild Wings Enjoy some yummy wings or tenders on the second-floor deck, giving everyone a great view of the city. More About Buffalo Wild Wings Perfect place to hang out with friends and have a beer and watch the game, or have a fun dinner out with the family. Huge menu with lots of choices, including their famous wings. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Brewery, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads New Holland Brewing Co in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at New Holland Brewing Co Large beer garden with choice of picnic tables, bench seating or small tables. Overhead heaters and firepits make for a cozy feel on cool evenings. Available to rent for full or half days. More About New Holland Brewing Co Enjoy a huge variety of world famous beers and spirits in the beautiful and spacious atmosphere. Pair your drink with a unique pizza or tasty sandwich as you hang out with friends or enjoy a date night. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Delivery, Brunch, Asian, Cocktails, Dessert, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Tacos, Wine Rockwell Republic in Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck Outdoor Dining at Rockwell Republic Rooftop elevated beer garden deck with plenty of tables. More About Rockwell Republic Enjoy a variety of fresh and unique menu items like sushi rolls and world tacos. Rockwell Republic is perfect for date night or a fun night out with friends with its warm, comfortable and cozy atmosphere. Choose from two floors, a screened-in lounge or the outside elevated beer garden.

East Grand Rapids ∙ East Hills ∙ Alger Heights ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Gluten Free, Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Steak The Old Goat in Alger Heights, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at The Old Goat Decent-sized outdoor patio with plenty of seating and umbrellas. More About The Old Goat A fun and eclectic space to enjoy delicious food made from scratch. Perfect place to meet friends and hang out in a restaurant with a community feel. Gluten Free, Vegan, Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Delivery, Brunch, Bakery Goods, Coffee, Healthy Fare, Mexican, Tacos, Tea That Early Bird in East Grand Rapids, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at That Early Bird Small covered area of patio seating. More About That Early Bird Offering breakfast and lunch options in a bright and cozy place with a community feel. Baked goods, coffee and other drinks make this a perfect meeting place. Vegan, Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, Cocktails, Dessert, Hamburgers, Healthy Fare, Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Wine Rose's in East Grand Rapids, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Rose's Take in the gorgeous views of Reeds Lake while you feast on pizza, burgers, pasta and more on the enclosed patio. Plenty of umbrellas for shade, too! More About Rose's Lakeside restaurant offering American, Mediterranean and Italian fare - vegan and vegetarian options are also available. Enjoy a cocktail, wine or beer while you sit on the outdoor patio overlooking the lake.

Ada ∙ Cascade ∙ Lowell ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Wine Cork Wine and Grille in Cascade, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Cork Wine and Grille The patio dining is set against Watermark Country Club’s golf course for a lovely backdrop. Fire pits set in stone planters help keep guests toasty when it's cooler outside. More About Cork Wine and Grille Conveniently located in Cascade Township, Cork offers a great selection of fresh, quality food from artisan sandwiches to hand-cut steaks, and one of the most extensive wines list in the Grand Rapids area! Outdoor Dining, Family Friendly, American Cascade Roadhouse in Cascade, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Cascade Roadhouse Their open-air, enclosed brick patio is home to wooden tables with umbrellas. It has a courtyard feel. More About Cascade Roadhouse Rustic, vintage-inspired restaurant offering beer and comfort food in a laid-back atmosphere. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Italian, Pizza JT’s Pizza in Cascade, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at JT’s Pizza Delicious homemade pizza, pasta, and more. Open-air patio, complete with a fireplace and multiple big screen TVs. More About JT’s Pizza JT's pizza is a popular sports bar hang out offering top-notch pizza, italian dishes, beer and dessert. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Curbside Pickup, American Flat River Grill in Lowell, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Flat River Grill Beautiful seating on the riverside patio along the Flat River. Enjoy the ambiance of an upscale waterfrontt eatery without the big price tag. More About Flat River Grill The Flat River Grill in Lowell is part of the Gilmore Collection. Favorites include wood-fired pizzas and flavorful farm-fresh creations. Try the Chicken Michael and be sure to get a glass of wine to go with it. Outdoor Dining, European Nonna's: The Trattoria in Ada, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Nonna's: The Trattoria Eat on the porch at Nonna's! Enjoy weekly specials, interesting pastas and starters, flavorful, satisfying main courses, and handmade European desserts. Patio heaters when needed. Call to reserve your spot. More About Nonna's: The Trattoria Nonna's: The Trattoria is located in the heart of Ada, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They're an authentic European restaurant with a focus on thoughtfully developed flavors using fresh local ingredients. Reservations are recommended but not required.

Cedar Springs ∙ Rockford ∙ Plainfield Township ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Brewery Cedar Springs Brewing Company in Cedar Springs, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Cedar Springs Brewing Company Just feet from the White Pine Trail, you can enjoy dining outdoors in the Biergarten or Wintergarten, depending on the season. More About Cedar Springs Brewing Company Located in the heart of Cedar Springs, Cedar Springs Brewing Co offers freshly crafted beers and a flavorful menu, featuring fresh pub fare and a traditional German Bavarian menu. Outdoor Dining, Pizza, Steak, Wine Reds in Plainfield Township, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Reds Located in Plainfield Township, this restaurant features a two-tier patio – with cozy firepits – overlooking the Thousand Oaks Golf Course. More About Reds Reds at Thousand Oaks provides a modern, warm, friendly atmosphere. Enjoy hand-cut steaks, seafood, specialty pizzas, and hand-crafted appetizers, and an extensive wine list. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Bakery Goods, Dessert, Farm to Table, Sandwiches Ramona's Table in Rockford, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Ramona's Table Eat vibrant farm-to-table food while enjoying the peaceful ambiance of downtown Rockford. Be seated outside on the gorgeous patio overlooking the Rockford Dam and White Pine Trail while you enjoy your meal. More About Ramona's Table One of the best places to find boutique meals, desserts, and cocktails in West Michigan. Their entrées, sandwiches, soups, and made-from-scratch bakery items are built around time-tested family recipes. Outdoor Dining, Family Friendly, American, Sports Bar The Score in Plainfield Township, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at The Score Eat outdoors at the beach sand dining area or the upper-level deck, both overlooking the lake. More About The Score Every day is a party at The Score! Catch the big game on one of the 70 HD TVs, listen to your favorite local band under the shade of a palm tree, or enjoy delicious homemade menu items at this destination sports bar. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, Cocktails, Ice Cream, Pizza Bostwick Lake Inn in Rockford, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Bostwick Lake Inn Large lakeside patio with great views offers beachy breezes and music to accompany the fresh-food menu and drinks. Sandy beach area with dock makes for a fun place to hang out while waiting for your table. More About Bostwick Lake Inn Beautiful lakefront restaurant with a homey feel, offering burgers, pizzas, salads and more, all made with fresh and delicious ingredients. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads Bud & Stanley's Pub & Grub in Plainfield Township, MI Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck Outdoor Dining at Bud & Stanley's Pub & Grub Leashed dogs are welcome on the deck. The awning means shade even on sunny days. Live music on occasion. With nightly food features beginning at 4 pm, you can enjoy your meal on their covered deck even if it’s raining! More About Bud & Stanley's Pub & Grub A friendly, pub-style restaurant with a large menu full of a variety of foods from Mexican to burgers to seafood and more. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Hamburgers, Sports Bar Cheers in Plainfield Township, MI Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck Outdoor Dining at Cheers They offer an enormous deck big enough to host a full band and still have plenty of room for the audience to comfortably enjoy the atmosphere. During the summer (non-pandemic times) there is live music every Tuesday and Friday, and a weekly car show every Tuesday. More About Cheers Music, karaoke, sports, and trivia are on the menu in addition to sandwiches, wraps, burgers and entrees like Dad's Pot Roast or Mama Edna's Meatloaf. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, American, Chicken, Cocktails, Dessert, Farm to Table, Hamburgers, Pizza, Seafood, Wine Blue Water Grill in Plainfield Township, MI Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Blue Water Grill Large concrete patio with open and covered sections overlook Versluis Lake. Bar, patio heaters, and portable fire pits add to the ambiance. More About Blue Water Grill Beautiful waterfront restaurant with a menu full of unique American cuisine made with fresh ingredients and lots of drink choices. Unique Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired architecture, a stunningly massive fireplace, and some of the best water views in West Michigan. Perfect for a family dinner out or a romantic date night.

Comstock Park ∙ Sparta ∙ Walker ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Cocktails, Dessert, Hamburgers, Mexican, Pizza, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar, Steak Shots in Walker, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Shots The open air patio features plenty of seating with some seating under umbrellas. More About Shots Casual, family-friendly restaurant offering a variety of menu items plus a full bar. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Hamburgers, Italian, Mexican, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar, Wine Vitale's in Comstock Park, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Vitale's Patio available for outdoor dining, complete with heated floors. More About Vitale's Casual, sports bar dining with a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere. Variety of menu items including Mexican, Italian and American choices.

Byron Center ∙ Grandville ∙Hudsonville ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Gluten Free, Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Brewery, Casual Dining, Chicken, Cider, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Wine Osgood Brewing in Grandville, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Osgood Brewing Pergola topped patio with plenty of tables and umbrellas. Fairly shaded for hot days and heaters available for cooler nights. More About Osgood Brewing Casual style with a pub feel, Osgood Brewing is perfect for date night or a night out with friends to enjoy some food and drinks. With a decent kids' menu, it's also a solid destination for family dinner night. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Casual Dining, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads DJ's Pizza Pub in Hudsonville, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at DJ's Pizza Pub Patio is fenced in with plenty of tables, umbrellas and heaters for cooler evenings. More About DJ's Pizza Pub Family-owned with a casual atmosphere, enjoy pizza, wings, subs and more while hanging out with family or friends. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Mexican, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads Vitale's Hudsonville in Hudsonville, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Vitale's Hudsonville Fenced in patio dining with tables, umbrellas and cozy fireplace for cool evenings. More About Vitale's Hudsonville Family-owned with a cozy atmosphere, Vitale's is perfect for night out with family and friends, or even for date night. A full menu, with award-winning pizza, is available, along with a full bar. Outdoor Dining, Take Out, American, Chicken, Cider, Hamburgers, Pizza, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar 84th Street Pub & Grille in Bryon Center, MI Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck Outdoor Dining at 84th Street Pub & Grille A big deck is available with plenty of seating with umbrellas for shade. More About 84th Street Pub & Grille A lively sports bar perfect for a fun night out with family and friends. Enjoy tons of local beer selections along with a huge menu! Outdoor Dining, Take Out, Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Soups Salads, Thai Food Sakura Japanese Steakhouse in Grandville, MI Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck Outdoor Dining at Sakura Japanese Steakhouse Tables with umbrellas available on the deck. More About Sakura Japanese Steakhouse Enjoy endless options of sushi, hibachi, rolls and more at Sakura with its authentic vibe. Perfect for both a fun date night or a casual dinner with family or friends.

Lakeshore ∙ Outdoor Dining Spots

Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Delivery, Family Friendly, American, BBQ, Cocktails, Dessert, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland, MI Great Restaurant for Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant Waterfront covered patio with lighting, fans, plenty of seating and beautiful scenery. More About Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant Waterfront dining with incredible views while you feast on pizza, steak, fish and more. Choose an adult beverage from the huge drink menu and enjoy the spacious indoors or the gorgeous covered patio. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Family Friendly, American, BBQ, Casual Dining, Chicken, Cider, Cocktails, Dessert, Hot Dogs, Mexican, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Tacos, Wine The Deck in Muskegon, MI Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at The Deck Beautiful beachfront dining on the deck complete with lights, plenty of tables and umbrellas. Enjoy live music on the deck, too! More About The Deck Super casual, beachfront restaurant with amazing views and great food. Grab some tacos, mac-n-cheese, BBQ, hot dogs and more after hitting the Pere Marquette beach, or make The Deck your date night destination. Also perfect for grabbing a cocktail and hanging out with friends before or after enjoying the beach. The only things required are shoes, shirts and shoes - and you can even bring along the furry members of your family! Outdoor Dining, Date Night, BBQ, Cider, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill in Saugatuck, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill Riverfront views from an outdoor deck with plenty of seating and umbrellas. More About Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill Eat indoors in the casual, comfortable and cozy space, or enjoy dinner and drinks on the riverfront deck. Ideal for date night or catching a night out with friends. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Wine Old Boys' Brewhouse in Spring Lake, MI Great Restaurant for Outdoor Seating on the Deck, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Old Boys' Brewhouse Waterfront dining on the deck with plenty of tables and umbrellas. More About Old Boys' Brewhouse Enjoy your meal in the casual dining room, or head outside on the deck to enjoy the waterfront view. Perfect for an evening out with friends and family or for a fun date night. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Delivery, Family Friendly, American, BBQ, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Wine Ottawa Beach Inn in Holland, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining Outdoor Dining at Ottawa Beach Inn Pergola-topped lighted patio area with plenty of tables. More About Ottawa Beach Inn Enjoy burgers, BBQ and more on the beautiful patio or in the casual and comfortable indoor dining area. Great for date night or a fun evening out with friends to grab a bite to eat with some adult beverages. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, Brunch, American, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak Sandy Point Beach House in West Olive, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Outdoor Seating on the Deck Outdoor Dining at Sandy Point Beach House Patio area available as well as deck dining area. Patio area features a bar and live bands. More About Sandy Point Beach House Dine inside or outside and enjoy delicious and fresh menu items from tuna tacos to ribeyes to buddha bowls. Brunch is also available. Perfect for a family dinner or an evening out with friends to enjoy some food and adult beverages. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, American, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Mexican, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak Snug Harbor in Grand Haven, MI Great Restaurant for Patio Dining, Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Snug Harbor Covered patio with beautiful lakeside views. More About Snug Harbor Enjoy seafood, steaks and more inside the casual dining room or outside on the waterfront covered patio. Spend a perfect date night complete with gorgeous views, cocktails and delicious food, or take the whole family out for a nice dinner. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Take Out, Family Friendly, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Tacos, Wine Dockers Fish House in Muskegon, MI Great Restaurant for Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at Dockers Fish House Waterfront patio with plenty of lighting, tables and umbrellas. More About Dockers Fish House Dine on the waterfront patio and enjoy a cocktail with seafood, burgers, salads and more. Outdoor Dining, Date Night, Family Friendly, American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine The Butler in Saugatuck, MI Great Restaurant for Waterfront or Beachside Dining Outdoor Dining at The Butler Deck dining with waterfront views. Plenty of tables with umbrellas and a covered bar area. More About The Butler Feast on burgers, seafood, prime rib and more on the waterfront deck or the cozy dining room. Choose from a variety of adult beverages while you enjoy the beautiful marina views.

Did we miss any? Please leave a comment and we’ll add them to our list. Thanks!