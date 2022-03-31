26 Exciting Things to Do in the City of Grand Rapids With Kids & What it’s Like to Live Here

Things to Do in Grand Rapids With Kids

I may be a little biased because it’s where I live, but I love Grand Rapids city proper.

Our wonderful mini-metropolis has so much fun squeezed into the city that families can come back again and again and experience something new each time.

My kids think that everyone has a John Ball Zoo where they can visit exotic animals weekly and have no idea how unique it is to ride a carousel. (Did you have a neighborhood carousel growing up? Neither did I.)

And doesn’t everyone have a massive, impeccably designed children’s garden full of landscaping, water play and swinging bridges in the woods? Only Grand Rapids kids can hit up Frederik Meijer Gardens on the regular.

Beyond that, there are beautiful parks and playgrounds, sculptures, murals, and more dotting the city.

We’ve got several popular city pools in the summer and concerts in the park. It’s so walkable and each neighborhood has its own good eats, fun shops, and friendly people.

Tell us, what’s your favorite City of Grand Rapids activity? Did it make our list?