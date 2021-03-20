This 2.5-Mile Walk Takes Your Family to the Hidden Gems in Downtown Grand Rapids, for Free

Stop Four: Skate Park & Fun Finds

Downtown GR Skate Park & Site Activation

555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

You never know quite what you’re going to find when you stop in at 555 Monroe Ave NW.

That’s because the city’s vision for the space is to bring activations to the area sandwiched between a highway, Monroe Ave and the Grand River.

In it’s time as a special event venue it has played host to outdoor movies, an installation of glowing seesaws, dance performances, and more.

The old parking lot at 555 Monroe Ave NW has seen many transformations

One corner of the address does have a set use, though: It’s a skate park and it’s aptly named 555 Monroe.

Local dad @brianduey suggests bringing helmets and pads — and to keep in mind that the park is open to all ages, so younger kids will likely share the space with bigger kids and adults, too.

More Details:

🛴 The Skate Park is FREE and open to the public.

🛹 It’s open year-round (weather permitting).

🚲 Daily hours: 8 AM – 10 PM.

Walking Instructions: Return to the Riveredge trail and walk south. The trail will take you under the highway, past the post office, and to Michigan Street where you’ll need to get to the sidewalk.

Once at the corner of Michigan & Monroe, proceed to Calder Plaza by walking east on Michigan to Ottawa. Make a right on Ottawa and you’ll see Calder Plaza after you round the corner.

Stop Five: Calder Plaza

Calder Plaza

300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Calder Plaza is as iconic as it gets for Grand Rapids.

The beautiful orange sculpture La Grande Vitesse was crafted for the city by famed artist Alexander Calder, giving the Plaza its name.

Your kids definitely need to get close to the Calder for all of the photo ops. The large concrete plaza is closed off to traffic, making that one less thing to worry about for parents.

La Grand Vitesse Sculpture at Calder Plaza in Downtown Grand Rapids

While you can’t miss La Grande Vitesse, it’s easy to miss Motu Viget by Mark di Suvero (aka the di Suvero Swing), making it one of our GR hidden gems.

This giant tire swing is tucked behind the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and overlooks the DeVos Hall Convention Center.

If you can find it, you’re in for loads of giggles with your kiddos.

Walking Instructions: From the Calder, head south on Ottawa Ave to Lyon St. Take Lyon west til you meet the river. Look north and you’ll see the Gillett Bridge for pedestrians. Cross the river using the Gillett Bridge. You will end up in Ah-Nab-Awen Park.