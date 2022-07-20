Grand Rapids Public Library is the Doorway to Adventure – Get Free Passes to Museums, Streaming Services, Storytimes + More

GRPL Starts With Books… and Then Launches You to So Much More
Visiting Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is going to be one of my son’s best childhood memories.
He finally unlocked the magic of reading this summer and has been walking to the Ottawa Hills branch of GRPL every day to borrow another massive pile of books.
He knows how to put holds on books, how to check them out, and how to look for the reader bug’s new location every week of summer to get a prize.
In fact, the librarians know all of my kids by sight.
I love having these safe places in our community where my kids can spend time.
Grand Rapids Public Library offers so many perks, and they’re all FREE.
We all know that a GRPL library card lets you check out books, movies, and music, access digital collections including streaming services and ebooks, and access technology through public computers, WiFi and hotspots.
But did you know about all the free events and experiences you can have through GRPL? Think free museum passes, a trip to the zoo, live music and even a chance to learn pasta making!
GRPL is a place to connect with your neighbors and a launchpad for adventure.
GRPL is One of Our Biggest Community Cheerleaders
GRPL is known for its vast collection of books, music, and movies but is building an even bigger reputation as a community builder.
They are constantly bringing new events, activities and resources to the community through its eight locations in the city, as well as their mobile library.
And it’s become a lifeline for parents and caregivers.
You don’t know how many times we’ve taken a trip to the library on a stressful day and I watched the kids just relax as they walked through the doors.
My kids still remember the live bees they saw at Ottawa Hills branch years ago during the summer reading program. They even got to make their own beeswax candle to take home!
5 Community-Building Programs Through GRPL
Grand Rapids Public Library has been building community in several ways over the years. These are some of my favorites.
1 – Storytimes Light Up Kids’ Hearts
GRPL’s librarians are experts at storytime. They know how to inspire lifelong learning in kids and create sweet memories.
GRPL’s hands-on storytimes are for kids ages 0+ and include stories, songs and literacy-related crafts.
And no two storytimes are the same! There are outdoor storytimes at parks in summer, and themed storytimes throughout the year like pajama time and fiesta storytime.
This fall, they’re hosting “storytimes after dark.” What will that be like??
Storytime is also a great place to meet your neighbors who are in the same stage as you and develop connections.
Socialization comes naturally at these events, as kids are encouraged to stand, dance, move and interact.
Can’t get out of the house? Kids can even listen to a librarian read them a story, over the phone! I can see this being a boon in winter when you don’t want to brave the snow, or even at bedtime.
To hear a phone-a-story, call 616-988-5494, anytime. Each week a GRPL staff person will share pre-recorded stories, songs, and rhymes in English or Spanish.
2 – Cultural Passes Let you See the City
Did you know your Grand Rapids Public Library card can get you into John Ball Zoo?
They have a whole circulating membership program that gives you access to some of our city’s best cultural experiences like
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
Grand Rapids Art Museum
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Grand Rapids Public Museum
John Ball Zoo
Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts
And sometimes you can even catch a show at GR Civic Theatre, GR Ballet or even the symphony!
These partnerships are thanks to generous donations from local organizations who want the arts to be available to everyone.
(Your library card also gets you discounts to Griffins Hockey games.)
This is a great way to explore our city.
Present your GRPL library card at your local branch to snag an experience. They’re offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
3 – Strong Events Lineup
GRPL’s events calendar is pretty amazing.
In addition to their storytimes, GRPL hosts live music (Music in the Stacks) from local talent, a social justice book club, movies on the lawn and lots of seasonal events.
Check GRPL’s events calendar for the latest events.
Many of their amazing activities (like their annual Dia de los Muertos Festival) are for all ages, but they also have engaging ideas for specific age groups.
Teens & Tweens
Right now teens and tweens and learn to make pasta with the Local Epicurean. This fall they can go on a haunted Grand Rapids tour downtown or sign up for a creator lab and make things like 3D printings, vinyl stickers and more.
And you can sign up for your own reverse escape room with the breakout box challenge, where you crack codes to get to the prize in the box.
Adults
So… adults get storytime, too! With beer! (Or whatever you’d like.) GRPL has partnered with Golden Age at Creston Brewery to bring short story read-alouds from library staff and special guests.
You can also attend book talks and visits from popular authors like Angeline Boulley (Firekeeper’s Daughter).
4 – Grab and Go Activity Kits
Grab & Go Activity Kits are take home activities designed for kids, teens, and adults. These free take-home crafts feature themed activities that rotate each month.
My middle schooler is obsessed with these but I didn’t realize they have kits for adults, too. I need to check this out.
The kits are often on a dedicated shelf at the library. Ask your librarian if you need help finding them.
Throughout the year, GRPL also offers meditation kits for all ages, which have become a popular library offering.
5 – 1000 Books Before Kindergarten
Inspire your kid to love books from age… 0!
GRPL’s “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” initiative is a great program to teach kids a love of reading while earning prizes along the way.
Track your books with a reading log from GRPL.
GRPL library staff are ready to offer reading suggestions or help your child as they prepare for Kindergarten.
And yes, reading 1000 books is actually very attainable. So long as you can convince your kid that you don’t need to read Go, Dog. Go! to them 300 times in a row. (Good luck withthat. I’ve been there.)
GRPL provides many early literacy activities that help kids develop lifelong reading habits and strengthen literacy skills. To learn more about the library’s family offerings visit www.grpl.org/kids or call 616-988-5400.
GRPL’s dedication to our community is very special. They are constantly looking at our neighbor’s needs and culture and finding ways to inspire us and help us connect with others.
Grand Rapids Public Library isn’t just an impressive collection of books. They are a collection of staff and librarians with big ideas and big hearts. We’d be crazy not to join in the adventure with them!
GRPL Locations
GRPL has eight locations across the city.
There is of course the gorgeous, expansive main library downtown (111 Library St NE, Grand Rapids). Park in the lot next to the library and get your parking validated inside.
This branch is a destination and worth visiting even if it’s not the branch closest to you. They have alll the books and resources galore and the architecture makes you feel like you’ve stepped into a magical place.
And a whole bunch of amazing branches