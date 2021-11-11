Grand Rapids Children’s Museum: Kids & Adults Love this Play-Filled Destination

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503) has come a long way since its first days as a museum “without walls” in Woodland Mall in 1993.

Today, the museum proudly occupies the space at the southeast end of Monroe Center, between Division & Sheldon Ave SE, and flanked by Veterans Memorial Park and Monument Park.

With its mosaic-mural facade and rainbow-colored street, the building beckons kids and adults inside with the lure of play.

Once inside, will you dress up as a favorite animal, pretend to run a restaurant or grocery shop at the kid-sized Meijer? Or will you head straight for the bubbles? The possibilities inside of these four walls are only limited by your imagination.

Read on to discover how your family can dive into all of the fun waiting for you at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum – there are two whole floors of awesome just waiting to be discovered.