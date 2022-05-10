2022 Best of Grand Rapids: Top Resorts, Dessert Spots, Car Detailers + More

The Best of Grand Rapids List for 2022
If you live in West Michigan and are like me, you often hear friends and neighbors talking about the new and interesting places opening in the Grand Rapids area.
Throw in all of the beloved places that have been a staple in West Michigan for decades and you soon realize just how many options there are on where to book a birthday party, where to enjoy a delicious pizza, and where to get your kid in dance lessons.
So, when you are looking for a new park to play at or the best place to brunch with your family, where do you even start? Right here!
Thousands of our GRKIDS community members have told us the best Grand Rapids family-friendly places to go.
We’ve compiled their favorite places to eat, shop, learn and play with families in one spot.
Every listing in this guide received significant votes from our readers through an extensive social media campaign. Businesses voted in the top 10 were invited to sponsor their section, ensuring that you are getting information on top-notch businesses around Grand Rapids.
Local Attractions
Experience some old favorites and try something new at the best playgrounds, beaches and indoor play places around West Michigan.
Best Museums
Winner: Grand Rapids Public Museum
TOP 10 Museums
1. Grand Rapids Public Museum
2. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
3. Gerald R Ford Museum
4. Grand Rapids Art Museum
5. USS Silversides Submarine Museum
6. Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives
6. Lowell Area Historical Museum
8. Lakeshore Museum Center
9. Averill Historical Museum of Ada
10. The Dekker Huis/Zeeland Historical Museum
Best Indoor Play Venue
Winner: Craig’s Cruisers
TOP 10 Indoor Play Venues
1. Craig’s Cruisers
2. BattleGR Tactical Games
3. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
4. Rebounderz Indoor Trampoline Arena (Jenison)
5. Allegan Event
6. Catch Air (Kentwood)
7. Dave & Busters
8. EverPlay Cafe
9. Altitude
10. Tarry Hall Roller Rink
Best Animal Experience / Attraction
Winner: John Ball Zoo
TOP 10 Animal Experiences / Attractions
1. John Ball Zoo
2. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
3. Deer Tracks Junction
4. Anderson & Girls Orchards
5. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
6. Binder Park Zoo
7. Blandford Nature Center
8. Critter Barn (Zeeland)
9. Schwallier’s Country Basket
10. Legacy Stables (Karin’s Horse Connection)
Best Corn Mazes
Winner: Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery Corn Maze
TOP 10 Corn Mazes
1. Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery Corn Maze
2. Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm Corn Maze
3. Deep Roots Produce Corn Maze
4. Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery Corn Maze
5. Schwallier’s Country Basket Corn Maze
6. Post Family Farm Corn Maze
7. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo Corn Maze
8. New Salem Corn Maze & Spooktacular Corn Maze
9. Uncle John’s Cider Mill Corn Maze
10. Gull Meadow Farms Corn Maze
Winning Corn Maze - Grand Rapids
3025 6 Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids MI, 49544
Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market, fourth generation fruit farm located on the northwest side of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
We pride ourselves on growing great fruit and veggies— apples, sweet cherries and strawberries—and now delicious craft beer, wine, and hard cider.
Playground, animals, restaurant, bakery, u-pick, live music, outdoor seating. Plus monthly events and festivals!
Best Birthday Party Venues
Winner: John Ball Zoo
TOP 10 Birthday Party Venues
1. John Ball Zoo
2. The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
3. BattleGR Tactical Games
3. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park (Alto)
5. Craig’s Cruisers (Wyoming)
6. Deer Tracks Junction
7. Whitecaps Baseball
8. Chuck E. Cheese’s
8. Rebounderz (Jenison)
10. Accidental Art
Winning Birthday Party Venue - Grand Rapids
Travel
We rounded up the top voted destinations for your next vacation.
These are the best resorts, water parks, Disney vacation planners… and even a few ideas for a staycation.
Best Disney Vacation Planners
Winner: Jennifer Witham Buck (Love the Mouse Travel)
TOP 10 Disney Vacation Planners
1. Jennifer Witham Buck (Love the Mouse Travel)
2. Shellie Burton (My Mickey Vacation Travel)
3. Heather Straight (Key to the World Travel)
4. Jamie Farber (MickeyTravels)
5. Melanie Gifford (Travel with the Magic)
6. Noddea Skidmore (Goofy Getaways)
7. Jamie Bird (Dream a Little Dream Travel)
8. Ashley Bryan (Infinity Travel)
8. Shannon Sinning (Smart Moms Travel Agent)
10. Kim DeWaard (Kim’s Magical Moments Vacations)
Winning Disney Vacation Planner - Caledonia Winning Disney Vacation Planner - Caledonia
Best Michigan Waterparks
Winner: Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Waterpark
TOP 10 Michigan Waterparks
1. Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Waterpark
2. Avalanche Bay at Boyne Mountain Resort
3. Zehnder’s Splash Village Indoor Water Parks
4. Double JJ Resort Waterpark
4. Holland Community Aquatic Center Waterpark
6. Soaring Eagle Waterpark
7. Bavarian Inn Lodge
8. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel Waterpark
9. The Salvation Army Kroc Center Water Park
10. Splash Universe Dundee (2)
Best Michigan Vacation City
Winner: Traverse City
TOP 10 Michigan Vacation City
1. Traverse City
2. Mackinac Island
3. Petoskey
4. Saugatuck
5. Grand Haven
6. Ludington
7. Holland
8. Torch Lake
9. Silver Lake
9. Frankenmuth
9. South Haven
Best Michigan Family Resort
Winner: Boyne Mountain Resort
TOP 10 Michigan Family Resort
1. Boyne Mountain Resort
2. Great Wolf Lodge
3. Crystal Mountain Resort
4. Double JJ Resort Waterpark
5. Shanty Creek Resort
6. The Homestead Resort
7. Treetops Resort
8. Portage Point Resort
9. The Highlands at Harbor Springs
Best West Michigan Staycation Hotel for Families
Winner: Boyne Mountain Resort
TOP 10 West Michigan Staycation Hotel for Families
1. Double JJ Resort Waterpark
2. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel Waterpark
3. Amway Grand
4. JW Marriott Grand Rapids
5. Embassy Suites Downtown Grand Rapids
6. Drury Inn & Suites Grand Rapids
7. The Shack Country Inn
8. Courtyard Grand Rapids Downtown
9. Hilton Garden Inn Grand Rapids East
9. Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront
Best West Michigan Downtown for Families
Winner: Grand Rapids
TOP 10 West Michigan Downtown for Families
1. Grand Rapids
2. Rockford
3. Holland
4. Grand Haven
5. Saugatuck/Douglas
6. Hudsonville
6. Ada
8. Lowell
9. Kalamazoo
9. South Haven
Best Grand Rapids Date Nights
We love date night more than ever these days.
We’ve got your resource for a lovely night out whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner, cocktails, dessert or, if you’re lucky, a full night stay at a nearby hotel.
Best Distillery
Winner: Long Road Distillers
TOP 10 Distilleries
1. Long Road Distillers
2. Bier Distillery
3. Michigan Moonshine Distillery
4. Eastern Kille Distillery
5. Wise Men Distillery
6. Coppercraft Distillery – Holland
7. Thornapple Brewing
Best Date Night Take Out
Winner: Amore Trattoria Italiana
TOP 10 Date Night Take Out
1. Amore Trattoria Italiana
2. Jaku sushi
3. The Mitten Brewing Co.
4. First Wok
5. Third Nature Brewing
6. San Chez Bistro
7. Luna
8. Two Guys Brewing
9. Little Bangkok
10. The Melting Pot
Best West Michigan Romantic Night Stay
Winner: Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
TOP 10 West Michigan Romantic Night Stay
1. Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
2. JW Marriott Grand Rapids
3. CityFlats Hotel (Holland)
3. Harbor House Inn (Grand Haven)
5. Bay Pointe Inn
6. Homewood Suites Downtown GR
6. Embassy Suites Downtown Grand Rapids
8. Prairieside Suites Bed & Breakfast
9. Drury Inn & Suites – 28th St
10. Weathervane Inn
10. Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown
10. The Hotel Saugatuck
Best Romantic Restaurant
Winner: Amore Trattoria Italiana
TOP 10 Romantic Restaurant
1. Amore Trattoria Italiana
2. Blue Water Grill
2. MDRD
4. San Chez Bistro
4. The Chop House
6. Leo’s Seafood
7. Ruth’s Chris
8. Cooper’s Hawk
9. Bistro Bella Vita
10. Reserve Wine and Food
Best Beer Selection
Winner: Founders Brewing Co.
TOP 10 Beer Selection
1. Founders Brewing Co.
2. Hop Cat
3. The Mitten Brewing Co.
4. Third Nature Brewing
5. Perrin Brewing Company
6. New Holland Brewing Co.
7. Railtown Brewing
8. 7 Monks Taproom
9. Two Guys Brewing
10. The Score
Best Wine Selection
Winner: Reserve Wine and Food
TOP 10 Wine Selection
1. Reserve Wine and Food
2. Cooper’s Hawk
3. Hudsonville Winery
4. Rockwell Republic
5. House of Wine
6. GRNoir
6. San Chez Bistro
8. Aperitivo
9. Cascade Roadhouse
10. Two Guys Brewing
Best Place for Cocktails
Winner: Butchers Union
TOP 10 Places for Cocktails
1. Butchers Union
2. Max’s South Seas Hideaway
3. Donkey Taqueria
4. Long Road Distillers
5. The Score
6. San Chez Bistro
6. Westside Social
8. SIDEBARGR
9. Luna
10. One Bourbon
Best Place for Dessert
Winner: Cheesecake Factory
TOP 10 Places for Dessert
1. Cheesecake Factory
2. Amore Trattoria Italiana
3. Furniture City Creamery
4. The Melting Pot
5. Russ’
6. Le Bon Macaron
6. San Chez Bistro
8. Brewery Vivant
9. Leo’s
10. Divani
10. Bostwick Lake Inn
Winning Place for Dessert - Holland
390 E 8th St, Holland MI, 49423-3773
Russ' Restaurants serving West Michigan since 1934!
We are a locally owned family restaurant with 12 locations to serve you!
We offer a family friendly environment with affordable dining and $4 kid's meals!
Thank you GRKIDS fans for voting us #1 family restaurant!
We are a locally owned family restaurant with 12 locations to serve you!
Russ' is our go to family restaurant and has been for many years . We appreciate the family friendly environment for our little boys. The menu has a great food variety! The friendly and quick service never disappoints! -Jessica C.
Shopping & Services
You can usually have more fun if you have a good plan.
Need a tutor? An overnight camp your child will love?
Having a baby? Great!! But he will need a safe place to be loved and cared for while you’re at work.
And then of course there’s the will & trust plans we all must make, even if they feel a little morbid. They are still so so important.
To make this work easier, we’ve polled our readers for their favorite places to get this real life work done. Use this list to find an overnight camp, estate planner, realtor and more.
Best Daycares
Winner: Milestones Child Development Center
TOP 10 Daycares
1. Milestones Child Development Center
2. AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool
3. Big Steps Little Feet (Ada)
4. Grand Rapids Early Discovery Center
5. Treehouse Child Care – Grandville Public Schools
6. Generations Child Development Center
7. Explore & Grow Christian Learning Center
8. David D. Hunting YMCA Child Development Center
8. The Goddard School (Grand Rapids – Cascade)
10. Tutor Time
Winning Daycare Center - Grand Rapids
555 Cascade West Pkwy SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49546
What makes us Grandtastic?!
We strive to provide the highest quality educational programming in a safe, nurturing child-centered environment that earns the trust of the children and families we serve.
Our play-based program’s philosophical principles are based upon current best practices for educating young children, knowledge of child development, and theories of child behavior.
We strive to provide the highest quality educational programming in a safe, nurturing child-centered environment that earns the trust of the children and families we serve.
"Both our boys (8 yrs and 5 yrs) went through the K-Prep Program at Appletree & Gilden Woods and were completely prepared to enter Kindergarten."
Best Attorneys- Wills & Trusts
Winner: Tim Alles (Alles Law)
TOP 10 Attorneys- Wills & Trusts
1. Alles, Tim (Alles Law)
2. Soler, Amber (Alles Law)
3. Robinson, Savannah (Alles Law)
4. Bush, Jordan (Alles Law)
5. Carrier, David L. (Carrier Law)
6. David, Ronald (David, Wierenga & Lauka, PC)
6. Muilenburg, Sara (Law Office of Sara Muilenburg)
9. Lichterman, Michael (Baar & Lichterman, PLLC)
9. Waalkes, Timothy (Verspoor Waalkes PC)
9. Holtvluwer, Wendy (Holtvluwer Law, PC)
Winning Attorney - Wills & Trusts - Grand Rapids
Best Financial Planner
Winner: Kurt Faasse (RSC Advisors)
TOP 10 Financial Planners
1. Kurt Faasse (RSC Advisors)
2. Sheri Postema (Edward Jones – Financial Advisor)
2. Abby Lininger (Drake Financial Group)
4. Joel Broersma (Pathway Financial Design)
4. Molly Chelovich (Tupper, Chelovich & Associates)
6. Stephanie Trexler (Golden Goose Wealth Planning)
6. Ryan Goosen (2M Financial Group)
8. Shaun A. Rayman (Edward Jones – Financial Advisor)
8. David J. Hibschman (Edward Jones Financial Advisor)
10. Kim Hensley (Edward Jones Financial Advisor)
10. Deb Moon (Edward Jones – Financial Advisor)
10. Tom Jacobs (Jacobs Financial Services)
10. Andy Bos (Eastown Financial Advisors)
10. Scott McPheeters (Benjamin F. Edwards)
Winning Financial Planner - Byron Center
2034 84th St. SW B, Byron Center MI, 49315
536 Romence Rd. Ste. 105, Portage MI, 49024
My family has operated a financial services firm in West Michigan since 1985.
We have a passion for helping families take their money game from good to great.
I work with you to navigate the complex world of investing using a non-judgmental, relatable approach that all focuses on your goals.
We have a passion for helping families take their money game from good to great.
We have been very satisfied with the knowledgeable, reliable, professional help and guidance we have been given in our financial planning! We really trust their judgement and expertise on everything.
Best Home Insurance Agent
Winner: Alex Briggs (White & Associates)
TOP 10 Home Insurance Agents
1. Alex Briggs (White & Associates)
2. Kevin Curtis (State Farm Insurance Agent)
2. Bill Cole (State Farm Insurance)
4. Andy Steensma (Meemic – Andy Steensma Insurance Agency Inc.)
5. Tiffany Lewkowski (Bompezzi Patterson Syrek Insurance)
6. Nathan Smith (State Farm)
6. Eric Blair (State Farm)
8. Brett Younce (State Farm Insurance Agent)
8. Angela Schalow (Farmers Insurance)
8. Keith Long (Farm Bureau Insurance)
8. Adam Gorbutt (Allstate Insurance)
Winning Home Insurance Agent - Rockford
6739 Courtland Drive NE Ste 102, Rockford MI, 49341
52 W. Main Street, Fremont MI, 49412
13 W. Main Street, Grant MI, 49327
Since 1873 White & Associates Insurance has offered a variety of personal insurance, business insurance, and employee benefits solutions to help you protect what matters most.
As an independent agent we proudly represent multiple carriers to give our clients options.
Best Tutoring/Academic Support
Winner: Sylvan Learning of Grand Rapids
TOP 10 Tutoring/Academic Support
1. Sylvan Learning of Grand Rapids
2. Streams of Hope
3. Mathnasium
4. Reading Success Plus
5. The Refugee Education Center
6. ChildLinkGR
6. Kumon Math and Reading Center of Grand Rapids
6. The Tutoring Center (Wyoming)
9. SLD Read
9. Turning Pages
Best Car Detailing Service
Winner: Breton Auto Wash
TOP 10 Car Detailing Services
1. Breton Auto Wash
2. Millennium Auto Detailing
2. Touch of Class Auto Wash
4. Crystal Clean Auto Detailing
5. Auto Body Xperts
6. Fox Shine Detail and Appearance Center
7. Black Diamond Detailing
7. Wedgwood Christian Services Employment Training Program
7. Supreme Shine Auto Detailing LLC
10. Quality Car Wash
Best Home Organizing Service
Winner: Skinny House
TOP 10 Home Organizing Services
1. Skinny House
2. Spark Joy in MI
3. Moxie Life Organizing
4. Simplified Organizing, LLC
5. Almost Tidy Home
6. Neato Organizing
7. Actualize Organizing, LLC
8. SMA Organization
8. SMaking Space Organization
10. mi home etc.
Best Overnight Camp
Winner: Camp Henry
TOP 10 Overnight Camps
1. Camp Henry
2. Camp Roger
3. Grace Adventures
4. SpringHill
5. Camp Geneva
6. YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin
7. CranHill Youth Summer Camps
8. Camp Blodgett
8. Camp Newaygo
10. Lake Ann Camp
Winning Overnight Camp - Newaygo
Best Realtor
Winner: Paul Spica (Spica Real Estate)
TOP 10 Realtors
1. Paul Spica (Spica Real Estate)
2. Laurie Zokoe (Five Star)
2. Maria Kauffman (Bellabay Realty)
4. Amanda Rodgers (Rogers Neighborhood Realty
5. Cait Wisniewski (616 Realty)
6. Emily Brougham (Keller Williams Grand Rapids East)
7. Kaitlyn Overbeek (Bellabay Realty)
8. Ashley Dietch-Schaefer (Hello Homes GR)
9. Mark Brace (Berkshire Hathaway – Brace Homes)
9. Kyle Visser (Keller Williams)
Winning Realtor - Byron Center Winning Realtor - Grand Rapids
1171 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49503
At NuAbode Properties we truly value the relationships we build with our clients!
We are Grand Rapids natives with a combined 10 years in the business.
We strive to make the home buying and selling process stress-free and special for each client.
We love what we do!
We are Grand Rapids natives with a combined 10 years in the business.
“Justin and Cait blew our expectations out of the water. The buying process seemed almost effortless. I will recommend them over and over!”
Winning Realtor - Lowell
Best Kids Money Program
Winner: Lake Michigan Credit Union
TOP 10 Kids Money Programs
1. Lake Michigan Credit Union
2. Chase Bank
3. Consumers Credit Union
4. Huntington National Bank
5. Independent Bank
6. MSU Federal Credit Union
6. Community West Credit Union
8. DFCU Financial
9. AAC Credit Union
9. River Valley Credit Union
9. ChoiceOne Bank
Best Photographer
Winner: Kara Hanes Photography
TOP 10 Photographers
1. Kara Hanes Photography
2. Kmellema Photography
3. Bridget Kathleen Photography
4. Michelle Kristine Photography
5. Ellie B Photography
6. Nikole’s Photography
7. Jenna Rose Photography
8. Awe Photography
9. Katie Cook Photography
10. Chrystin Melanie Photography
Winning Photographer - Middleville
Lessons & Classes
Want to enroll your child in dance, swimming lessons or music programs, but don’t know where to start?
We’ve found the best Grand Rapids places to learn and discover with your kids!
Best Dance Studio / Lessons
Winner: Rockford Dance Company
TOP 10 Dance Studios / Lessons
1. Rockford Dance Company
2. HIS Dance Academy
3. Hearts in Motion Dance Project
4. Caledonia Dance & Music Center
5. Integrity School of Dance Arts
6. Academy of Dance Arts Inc
7. Dance With Me by Amber Marie
8. Body Language Dance Company
9. Studio Dance
10. Haus of Glass Dance
Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Caledonia
131 E Main Street SE, Suite E, Caledonia MI, 49316
From your child's first class to their graduation performance, CDMC has a class for everyone!
They specialize in beginners of all ages and training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®, going beyond technique to develop important life skills.
CDMC will inspire your child through dance!
They specialize in beginners of all ages and training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®, going beyond technique to develop important life skills.
This is our second year at CDMC and we LOVE it. My daughter danced at two prior studios and CDMC is hands down our favorite and where we will stay. The teachers are knowledgeable and loving. They put on beautiful performances, and we look forward to many years with them. Highly recommend! ~Stephanie Pratt
Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Grand Rapids
4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525
523 Ada Dr., Ada MI, 49301
At Hearts in Motion, we believe that dance has the power to create strong, confident, happy kids.
We focus on training great technique while fostering a joy for the love of dance and creating magical moments.
Be sure to check out our satellite location in downtown Ada!
We focus on training great technique while fostering a joy for the love of dance and creating magical moments.
This is an amazing and age appropriate environment for dancers of all ages. The instructors promote hard work in a fun and engaging way. We love Hearts in Motion!
Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Grand Rapids
2715 29th ST SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49512
Ages: 3 months-Adult
Offering Recreation and Pre-Professional Divisions: Babes In Arms, Toddler, Ballet, Pointe, Variations, Character, Modern, Musical Theatre, & Hip-Hop
Celebrating our 20th season of Guiding Young Hearts and Big Dreams.
Recreational classes for beginning dancers and Pre-Professional classes to prepare for future post-high school opportunities.
Offering Recreation and Pre-Professional Divisions: Babes In Arms, Toddler, Ballet, Pointe, Variations, Character, Modern, Musical Theatre, & Hip-Hop
“You go above and beyond taking care of each and every dancer. The sense of love and family is felt here. Thank you so much for being a blessing!” ~ KB
Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Kentwood
Best Music Studio / Lessons
Winner: Academy of Music
TOP 10 Music Studios / Lessons
1. Academy of Music in Grand Rapids
2. Joyful Sounds Music Studio
3. Grand Rapids Symphony
4. St. Cecilia Music Center
5. Caledonia Dance & Music Center
6. Franciscan Life Process Center (Lowell)
7. RIT Music Central
8. Ada Conservatory of Music
8. The Piano Cottage Studios, Grand Rapids
10. Firehouse Guitars
Winning Music Studio/Lessons - Grand Rapids
6159 28th St SE, Ste 24, Grand Rapids MI, 49546
7647 Riverview Dr, Jenison MI, 49428
Voted #1 for music lessons for the 4th time, the Academy of Music in Grand Rapids and Jenison Academy of Music offer private lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, and strings.
Since 2003, we have provided an exceptional music lesson experience for all ages and levels in a professional environment.
Since 2003, we have provided an exceptional music lesson experience for all ages and levels in a professional environment.
Great service, instructors, and staff. ~ Matthew Jones
We have had a wonderful experience and love our daughter’s teacher. Thank you! ~ Kathleen Anderson
Excellent place for music lessons! ~ Stephanie Northway
Winning Music Studio/Lessons - Grand Rapids
24 Ransom Avenue NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49503
St. Cecilia Music Center’s youth ensembles offer the opportunity for students in Grades 3-12 to practice, perform and perfect their instrument of choice.
An inspiring place for aspiring musicians, the School of Music offers weekly rehearsals during the school year with each semester culminating in a performance in Royce Auditorium.
An inspiring place for aspiring musicians, the School of Music offers weekly rehearsals during the school year with each semester culminating in a performance in Royce Auditorium.
My daughters consider their SCMC orchestra rehearsals the highlight of the week. They have improved tremendously, gained so much confidence, and love playing with other passionate and talented young musicians.
Best Swimming Lessons
Winner: Julie’s Swim School
TOP 10 Swimming Lessons
1. Julie’s Swim School
2. Goldfish Swim School
3. Miss Patty’s Swimming
4. Miss Rita’s Swim School
5. YMCA – Wolverine Worldwide Family
6. YMCA – Mary Free Bed
7. MVP Sports Clubs
8. Kentwood Public Schools Aquatic Center
9. YMCA – David D. Hunting
10. YMCA – SpartanNash
Winning Swimming Lessons - Grand Rapids
Best Youth Sports Training
Winner: SpartanNash YMCA
TOP 10 Youth Sports Training
1. SpartanNash YMCA
2. Premier Martial Arts Grand Rapids
3. Michigan Sports Academies
4. Elite Baseball And Softball Training
5. I9 sports Grand Rapids
6. D1 Training
6. PowerStrength Training Systems
6. The First Tee of West Michigan
9. Max Effort Performance
10. Super T Karate Inc.
10. Michigan X Factor Sports Training
Best Art Instruction / Studio for Kids
Winner: The Mud Room
TOP 10 Art Instruction / Studios for Kids
1. The Mud Room
2. The Common Thread Studio
3. Accidental Art (Rockford)
4. Brush Studio – Grand Rapids
5.Kendall College of Art and Design
5. Wine & Canvas Studio / Cookies & Canvas
7. Hearts for the Arts
8. YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids
9. Paint a Pot (Holland)
10. Artists Creating Together
Winning Art Instruction/Studio for Kids - Grand Rapids Winning Art Instruction/Studio for Kids - Grand Rapids
Best Gymnastics Lessons
Winner: For the Kidz Gymnastics
TOP 10 Gymnastics Lessons
1. For the Kidz Gymnastics
2. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness
3. Grand Rapids Gymnastics
4. Gymco
5. R-Athletics
6. NorthStar Gymnastics Inc.
7. Horizon Complex
7. Kids Unlimited Activity Center
9. Empowered Athletics
10. Red Arrow Youth Gymnastics and Cheer
Best Martial Arts Studio
Winner: Carlson Gracie Grand Rapids
TOP 10 Martial Arts Studios
1. Carlson Gracie Grand Rapids
2. Premier Martial Arts Grand Rapids
3. Unity Jiu Jitsu Grand Rapids
4. Crusader Martial Arts
5. Big Dog Tae Kwon Do
6. Black Lion Jiu Jitsu Academy
6. Cascade Village Karate
8. Super T Karate Inc.
9. Champion Force Athletics
9. Salvation Army Kroc Center
Beauty
Time for some pampering!
A little self care goes a long way and our reader’s voted on their top spots for pedicures, massages and haircuts – some for you, some for kids and even “Mommy & Me.“
Best Mommy & Me Pedicure
Winner: A Charmed Life Nail Salon (Rockford)
TOP 10 Mommy & Me Pedicures
1. A Charmed Life Nail Salon (Rockford)
2. Posh Nails & Spa – Metro Health Village
2. VIP Nails
4. Design 1 Salon Spa Cascade
5. Kim’s Nails & Spa
6. Absolute Nails & Spa
6. Vicky’s Nails and Spa
8. Nailcessity
9. Alpine Nails & Spa
9. EGR Nails & Spa
9. The Golden File Nails & Spa
9. Luxe Nail Bar
9. Paris Nails & Day Spa
9. Simply Organic Nails & Spa
9. Heidi Christine’s Salon & Spa (Caledonia)
Winning Mommy & Me Pedicure - Jenison
7501 Cottonwood Dr., Jenison MI, 49428
We are proud to be one of the biggest nail salons in West Michigan with over 20+ nail technicians to serve you.
We provide professional manicures, pedicures, waxing, nail enhancements, facials, and lashes.
We offer student, teacher, and military discounts.
Call or message us on social media for an appointment.
We provide professional manicures, pedicures, waxing, nail enhancements, facials, and lashes.
Golden file is my favorite place to get my nails done! I am a regular customer there now and love them! They are professional, clean, and amazing at their job!
Best Massage
Winner: The Woodhouse Day Spa – Grand Rapids
TOP 10 Massages
1. The Woodhouse Day Spa – Grand Rapids
2. Design 1 Salon Spa Grandville
3. Salus Massage Therapy and Skin Care
4. NV Massage Therapy
4. Simply Massage
6. Design 1 Salon Spa Cascade
7. Design 1 Salon Spa Gaines
8. GR Massage Life
8. Grand Rapids Massage Therapy
8. Urban Massage LLC
Best Ear Piercing for Kids
Winner: Screaming Needle Tattoo & Body Piercing Studios
TOP 10 Ear Piercing for Kids
1. Screaming Needle Tattoo & Body Piercing Studios
2. Kitten Flower Boutique
3. Claire’s Woodland Mall
4. Paperdoll Boutique
4. Honest to Goodness Tattoo & Piercing
6. Mos Eisleys Tattoos
7. IRIS Piercing Studio
8. Decorum Body Piercing
Best Haircuts for Kids
Winner: Cookie Cutters
TOP 10 Haircuts for Kids
1. Cookie Cutters
2. Kliparoos
3. Hazel + Rose Salon
4. Great Clips
5. Heidi Christine’s Salon & Spa
6. Meraki Salon
7. Design 1 Salon Spa Plainfield
8. Douglas J Salon
9. Cheeky Strut
9. Forest Hills Barber Shop
Winning Haircuts for Kids - Grand Rapids
5121 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49512
Cookie Cutters is a children’s hair salon for kiddos of all abilities.
Our unique store design includes an in-store playset, and televisions at each station for the kids to watch their favorite shows. They sit in fun fantasy cars, and get a stylish haircut fast!
Fun and stress-free for all!
Fantastic. From start to finish. Online booking is easy. Staff is super friendly and did a great job with my two little ones. We will for sure be going back!
Pets
Fur babies are an important part of many families, so making sure they get the care and exercise they need is a priority.
Find a dog park with room to roam, a loving boarder to take of your pet while your away and a pet store with everything you need with our top recommended resources for pets.
Best Pet Boarding
Winner: Countryside Kennels Pet Resort & Spa
TOP 10 Pet Boarding
1. Countryside Kennels Pet Resort & Spa
2. Whiskers Resort & Pet Spa
3. Cascade Hospital for Animals
4. Animal Medical Center of Wyoming
5. Kim’s K-9
6. Camp Bow Wow Byron Center
6. Dorr Veterinary Clinic
6. Adams K-9
9. Camp Bow Wow Hudsonville
9. Dogtopia of Grand Rapids
Best Pet Groomer
Winner: Countryside Kennels Pet Resort & Spa
TOP 10 Pet Groomer
1. Countryside Kennels Pet Resort & Spa
2. Dirty Hairy’s Pet Spa
3. Fido & Stitch
3. Wash & Wags Pet Grooming
5. Canine & Feline Design Inc
5. The Posh Pet Dog and Cat Salon
7. Cats Vs. Dogs Pet Grooming Salon and Boutique
7. Tailspin Pet Grooming
7. Captain K9
9. Brady’s Groom Room
Best Pet Store
Winner: Chowhound
TOP 10 Pet Store
1. Chowhound
2. PetSmart
3. Blue Fish Aquarium
3. V I Pets
5. Pet Supplies Plus Grandville
6. Pet Supplies Plus Alpine
7. Fido & Stitch
8. Dottie’s Dog Bowl
9. Watercolors Aquarium Gallery
Best Pet Trainer / Obedience School
Winner: A Pleasant Dog
TOP 10 Pet Trainers / Obedience Schools
1. A Pleasant Dog
2. Adams K-9
3. Humane Society Of West Michigan
4. Happy Tails Dog Training
5. Kim’s K-9
6. A Dog’s Life GR
7. Dream Dogs Training
7. West Michigan K9
9. Mind your Manners Dog Training of West Michigan
9. Ganderwood
9. Whiskers University
Best Veterinarian
Winner: Dr. Heather Haskins (Standale Veterinary Hospital)
TOP 10 Veterinarians
1. Haskins, Dr. Heather (Standale Veterinary Hospital)
1. Kursch, Dr. Rebecca (South Kent Veterinary Hospital)
3. Good, Dr. Maureen (Georgetown Animal Hospital)
4. Wehler, Dr. Jennifer (Plymouth Road Animal Clinic)
5. Veneman, Dr. Leslie (Cascade Hospital for Animals)
6. Tremain, Dr. Nicole (Arrow Veterinary Clinic)
6. Cavanagh, Dr. Kelly (Animal Medical Center of Wyoming)
6. Bennett, Dr. Amy (West Michigan Veterinary Service)
6. Innis, Dr. Jim (Grand Rapids Vet Clinic)
6. Jelsema, Dr. Terry (Jelsema Veterinary Clinic)
6. Leven, Dr. Josh (Animal Medical Center of Wyoming)
6. Phelps, Dr. Michael (Coit Animal Clinic)
6. Vincent, Dr. Rebecca (Animal Medical Center of Wyoming)