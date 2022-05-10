2022 Best of Grand Rapids: Top Resorts, Dessert Spots, Car Detailers + More

The Best of Grand Rapids List for 2022

If you live in West Michigan and are like me, you often hear friends and neighbors talking about the new and interesting places opening in the Grand Rapids area.

Throw in all of the beloved places that have been a staple in West Michigan for decades and you soon realize just how many options there are on where to book a birthday party, where to enjoy a delicious pizza, and where to get your kid in dance lessons.

So, when you are looking for a new park to play at or the best place to brunch with your family, where do you even start? Right here!

Thousands of our GRKIDS community members have told us the best Grand Rapids family-friendly places to go.

We’ve compiled their favorite places to eat, shop, learn and play with families in one spot.

Every listing in this guide received significant votes from our readers through an extensive social media campaign. Businesses voted in the top 10 were invited to sponsor their section, ensuring that you are getting information on top-notch businesses around Grand Rapids.