This Unique Savings Plan Lets You Save for Your Disabled Child’s Future Expenses – While Keeping Benefits

This State-Backed Savings Program for Disabled Loved Ones Doesn’t Jeopardize Other Benefits
Taking care of kids is expensive. Children with disabilities face even more costs between long term health care, housing, transportation and specialized services.
Many government programs are there to help these children, even into adulthood. But prior to 2016, anyone with any kind of savings for their child risked losing out on these extra benefits.
Now MiABLE allows families to plan and save for their child’s future expenses, without sacrificing other benefits.
They’ve been helping thousands of Michigan families save since 2016.
What is MiABLE?
MiABLE is a savings and investment program offered by the state of Michigan that empowers people with disabilities and their families.
With MiABLE, you can save for your child’s care without jeopardizing their insurance benefits, Supplemental Security Income, Medicaid, or the beneficiary’s employment.
(Prior to ABLE, individuals risked losing government disability benefits if their assets exceeded $2,000. )
How does MiABLE Work?
Savings are accessible via a MiABLE debit card. And you can access them at any time!
You can put in up to $16,000/year, and there is no SSI penalty if the account has less than $100,000 in it.
Eligible individuals can open the account for themselves, or an authorized individual can open an account on their behalf. (And you don’t have to be a Michigan resident to use a MiABLE account!)
There are a few requirements that individuals with disabilities must meet to be able to have an account.
“Individuals are eligible to open and fund a MiABLE account if the onset of their disability occurred before age 26 and they are entitled to collect Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income – though they do not need to be receiving either of these benefits to qualify for an account.”
Read more on MiAble eligibility requirements.
Watch Your MiABLE Account Grow When Friends & Family Contribute
Once you set up the account, you can make a one-time contribution to the account or set up recurring payments.
And anyone can contribute to a MiABLE account!
Ugift® is an easy, free-to-use service that lets friends and family contribute directly into a loved one’s MiABLE plan account in lieu of traditional gifts.
When Christmas or birthdays roll around, invite loved ones to contribute to the MiAble fund through Ugift. Just get a personalized Ugift code, and direct family to UgiftABLE.com to make a contribution.
Is MiAble the Same as a Special Needs Trust?
A MiABLE account is a complement to a special needs trust, not a replacement.
Benefits associated with a MiABLE account include cost-effectiveness, broader spending power, easy account access, a Michigan tax deduction, no federal tax on earnings and the ability to crowd-fund accounts.
If MiAble Seems Like a Good fit for your Family, Apply Today
Ready to explore a MiAble account for yourself or a loved one? Apply here.
MI ABLE
More in Grand Rapids
This Unique Savings Plan Lets You Save for Your Disabled Child’s Future Expenses – While Keeping Benefits
This State-Backed Savings Program for Disabled Loved Ones Doesn’t Jeopardize Other Benefits Taking care of kids is expensive. Children with disabilities face even more costs between long term health care,…
Best Child Therapists in Grand Rapids and how Counseling Works
Where to Start When You Think You May Need a Child Therapist Realizing that you need help for your child can often feel very overwhelming. When I learned that my…
20 Community, Parenting & Mom Groups Around Grand Rapids
Mom Groups Help You Find Your Village in Grand Rapids After I had my first baby, I spent three months working up the courage to find mom groups in my…
Grand Rapids Best Daycare Centers and Tips for Finding Child Care
These Grand Rapids daycare centers near you have it all. In addition to loving care, many also offer preschool, early drop off/late pick up, and summer camps!
6 Reasons Estate Planning Goes Beyond “Who Gets My Stuff” – Partner Tip with Alles Law
Feel Confident that Your Kids Will Be Provided For With an Estate Plan from Alles Law Snuggling with your kid, celebrating a soccer win, laughing at family jokes… parenting can…
Postpartum Depression Symptoms and Where to Get Help for Depression During Pregnancy
If You Don’t Feel Yourself, You Could have Postpartum Depression Depression, especially when it’s affected by pregnancy, can be so insidious. It creeps in and you just brush it off…