Yummy & Healthy: Michigan Farm Snacks Kids Can’t Resist!

Refresh Your Summer with Easy Dairy Snacks

Warm sunshine is here to stay and the lake is calling your name. Summers in Michigan are the best.

The only cold blast you’re feeling now is from your fridge constantly opening with kids reaching for a snack.

Ever wonder how you can possibly keep up with their appetites? While also making sure they’re getting the nutrition they need to fuel all that summer fun?

You’ll be prepared for easy, healthy summer snacking this year by stocking up on one vitamin-rich staple: milk.