Yummy & Healthy: Michigan Farm Snacks Kids Can’t Resist!

Refresh Your Summer with Easy Dairy Snacks
Warm sunshine is here to stay and the lake is calling your name. Summers in Michigan are the best.
The only cold blast you’re feeling now is from your fridge constantly opening with kids reaching for a snack.
Ever wonder how you can possibly keep up with their appetites? While also making sure they’re getting the nutrition they need to fuel all that summer fun?
You’ll be prepared for easy, healthy summer snacking this year by stocking up on one vitamin-rich staple: milk.
Cool Reasons to Snack With Milk This Summer
We all want what’s best for our kids. We want to know the food they’re putting in their bodies helps them grow, learn, play, and be the best version of themselves.
Milk is food you’ll feel good about giving your kids. It’s full of calcium, vitamin D and 11 other essential nutrients they need for their next big game, dip in the pool, or meet-up with friends.
Perennial kid-favorites yogurt and cheese are jam-packed with calcium, protein, and other nutrients needed for healthy growth.
Tons of dairy snack options are easy to grab-and-go, but we’ve also found some fun recipes to try when you need a good boredom-buster.
Read on to learn what milk does for growing bodies, get some healthy summer snack ideas, and discover where the milk in your local grocery store comes from (hint: it’s right here in Michigan!).
Yummy Summer Snack Ideas
Don’t fear the open fridge. Snacks can also include nutrients plus keep kids hydrated in the summer.
Help point your kids in the right direction by stocking up on these summer snacks:
|Chocolate milk
|Flavored milk has the same essential nutrients found in white milk so you can rest easy if that’s what your child prefers
|Cheese
|There are several people in my house who just LOVE cheese.
It’s a nutrient powerhouse with calcium that helps build and maintain bones and teeth so I feel good letting them snack away on natural cheeses.
|Yogurt
|With endless choices in the grocery aisle, you can try different options to get your kids into this yummy and nutritious staple.
|Cereal
|We eat cereal at any and all times of day around here.
Go ahead and pour them a bowl of their fav, knowing that milk brings lots of good nutrients to the table.
If you have more time, get the kids involved and try some of these recipes:
|Strawberry peanut butter yogurt bowl
|This nutritious breakfast bowl is a great way to start the day
|Frozen banana pops
|A fun and healthy frozen treat
|Strawberry shortcake dippers
|Perfect for your graham-cracker lovers
|Fruit and cheese kabobs
|Delicious and great for a picnic
|Frozen tropical smoothie
|A protein-packed smoothie your kids are sure to love
Turbocharge Your Kids’ Development with Vitamin D-Fortified Dairy
Let’s talk about the importance of vitamin D in your child’s health.
Vitamin D plays a crucial role in heart, brain and bone health, plus immune function.
Nothing slows down summer fun like sickness. Vitamin D helps keep those immune systems running strong.
Speaking of running, we’ve all winced watching our kid wipe out on the sidewalk or at the playground. Keeping bones strong is key to avoiding a dreaded ER visit. Along with calcium, vitamin D plays a role in helping build bone.
If your kids are older than 12 months, incorporating real cow’s milk into their diet is a great way to get them vitamin D. An 8-ounce glass of milk contains a good source of vitamin D.
Choosing Dairy is Buying Local and Supports Michigan Farmers
So now you know milk is great for kids’ nutrition and about all the healthy snacks made from milk, but did you know you’re buying local when you buy dairy?
Most of the fresh, wholesome milk you buy comes from the 900 dairy farms right here in Michigan.
Michigan’s dairy farm families are our neighbors, providing the milk for our tables and a whole range of delicious dairy foods.
The United Dairy Industry of Michigan works with these farms to ensure dairy is accessible across our state and is produced in a way that benefits our communities and the earth.
Summer Snacking Made Healthy and Simple With Home-Grown Dairy
Dairy products make for easy summer snacking, are full of the nutrition your kids need, and are locally-made, making it an all-around good choice.
Raise a glass to summer in Michigan!