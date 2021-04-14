Treat Mom to these Mother’s Day Specials around Grand Rapids

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, 2021
I’m in a Mother’s Day sandwich right now. I am a mother, and I am a daughter. I need to balance my time giving my own mom her well-deserved props while soaking in the love my own family shows.
If you’re looking for ways to show the mom in your life (or yourself, if that’s how this works out) some special attention, here’s a roundup of special events and deals for moms going on around greater Grand Rapids for Mother’s Day this year.
Mother’s Day Specials – Grand Rapids & Lakeshore
Mother's Day Event in Fennville, MI
Summerhouse Lavender Farm Mother's Day / Opening Weekend! at Summerhouse Lavender Farm
Walk the farm, relax in the zen garden, and shop locally sourced lavender products!
Mother's Day Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Mother's Day Hike and Craft at Blandford Nature Center
Explore mother nature with a hike and end your adventure with a seasonal spring craft! $10, registration required.
Mother's Day Event in Caledonia, MI
Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at FireRock Grille at FireRock Grille
Join us at FireRock Grille for our annual Mother's Day Brunch Buffet! Reservations required.
Mother's Day Event in Caledonia, MI
Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Reds at Thousand Oaks Golf Club
Join us at Reds for our annual Mother's Day Brunch Buffet! Reservations required.
Mother's Day Event in Newaygo, MI
Mother's Day Brunch at Camp Newaygo
Let Ridge Catering treat your family to a gourmet brunch to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Brunch-to-go is $19.95 per person; Private Dining Brunch is $29.95 for adults, $15.95 for youth
Mother's Day Event in Holland, MI
Mother's Day Brunch Buffet or Take & Bake at Boatwerks at Boatwerks Waterfront
Join us at Boatwerks for our annual Mother's Day Brunch Buffet! Reservations required.