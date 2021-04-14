Treat Mom to these Mother’s Day Specials around Grand Rapids

By / April 14, 2021 /
Mothers Day Specials Grand Rapids 1

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, 2021

I’m in a Mother’s Day sandwich right now. I am a mother, and I am a daughter. I need to balance my time giving my own mom her well-deserved props while soaking in the love my own family shows.

If you’re looking for ways to show the mom in your life (or yourself, if that’s how this works out) some special attention, here’s a roundup of special events and deals for moms going on around greater Grand Rapids for Mother’s Day this year.

Mother’s Day Specials – Grand Rapids & Lakeshore

Saturday, May 8
11:00 am

Walk the farm, relax in the zen garden, and shop locally sourced lavender products!

Saturday, May 8
10:00 am
Mother's Day Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Mother's Day Hike and Craft at Blandford Nature Center

Explore mother nature with a hike and end your adventure with a seasonal spring craft! $10, registration required.

Sunday, May 9
10:00 am

Join us at FireRock Grille for our annual Mother's Day Brunch Buffet! Reservations required.

Sunday, May 9
10:00 am

Join us at Reds for our annual Mother's Day Brunch Buffet! Reservations required.

Sunday, May 9
11:00 am
Mother's Day Event in Newaygo, MI

Mother's Day Brunch at Camp Newaygo

Let Ridge Catering treat your family to a gourmet brunch to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Brunch-to-go is $19.95 per person; Private Dining Brunch is $29.95 for adults, $15.95 for youth

Sunday, May 9
10:00 am

Join us at Boatwerks for our annual Mother's Day Brunch Buffet! Reservations required.

GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  
GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  
GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  

Share35
Pin4
Tweet1
Reddit
Flip
Email
40 Shares

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *