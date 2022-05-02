Unique Hike Idea: Find the Nature Megaphone Near Indian River Michigan

Just East of Indian River Michigan is This Two-Mile Hiking Loop on the Pigeon River

The neat thing about Michigan is that it’s full of nature.

Northern Michigan especially is gifted in this way, with popular stops like Traverse City, Mackinac Island, and Sleeping Bear Dunes drawing people from states and countries afar.

That’s great! It leaves the smaller, lesser-known places to Michiganders who have a little extra time to explore.

One spot like this, the Agnes S. Andreae Nature Preserve near Indian River, won’t cost you more than a few hours if you’re headed up I-75 toward the Mackinac Bridge.

You get off I-75 North at Exit 310 for Indian River Michigan.

The nature center is a little over 5 miles from the highway, about a ten-minute drive.

The Nature Megaphone is One of the Hits on this Indian River Michigan Hike

The hike here is gorgeous – we’ll get to that in a minute – but what sets this place apart is actually a manmade feature – a nature megaphone.

The megaphone is technically located at the Boyd B. Banwell Nature Preserve, but is most easily accessed via neighboring Agnes S. Andreae Nature Preserve. We started at the Agnes parking lot when we made the hike.

The Building Trades Class at nearby Petoskey High School constructed the nature megaphone in the spring of 2019.

Since then, hikers have been crawling inside to lie still and listen.

Natures sounds all around you are amplified by the megaphone, letting you focus on your senses in a deeper way.

The nature megaphone is big enough to hold a couple of people at a time. The hardest part is getting everyone to be quiet at the same time so you can listen.

Pigeon River Hiking is Beautiful, Even Without the Megaphone

Getting to the nature megaphone is only half the fun.

You’ll walk through pine forests and along steep bluffs as you make your way to the megaphone.

The Pigeon River cuts through this woodland area, creating photo-worthy vistas along the route.

We started in the parking lot of the Agnes S. Andreae Nature Preserve and hiked the 2-mile loop, but there are many paths here so you can customize your distance.

The trails are well marked.

Early on in the hike, you’ll come to a river crossing.

Boardwalks and bridges make the hike adventurous.

Head away from the river for a different type of scenery.

You can choose to do an out-and-back hike or make it a loop and spice things up.

Nonprofit Groups Like Girl Scouts can use the Onsite, Riverfront Cabin – For Free

The Andrae Cabin was built in 1908. With 16 bunk beds, it can host a crowd of up to 20 campers. You’ll be roughing it, though, because there is no indoor running water – everyone has to use the nearby pit toilet!

Do you think you’ll visit the Nature Megaphone?

Let us know if you’ve been here by leaving a comment below.

More Michigan Travel Ideas