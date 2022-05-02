Unique Hike Idea: Find the Nature Megaphone Near Indian River Michigan

Just East of Indian River Michigan is This Two-Mile Hiking Loop on the Pigeon River
The neat thing about Michigan is that it’s full of nature.
Northern Michigan especially is gifted in this way, with popular stops like Traverse City, Mackinac Island, and Sleeping Bear Dunes drawing people from states and countries afar.
That’s great! It leaves the smaller, lesser-known places to Michiganders who have a little extra time to explore.
One spot like this, the Agnes S. Andreae Nature Preserve near Indian River, won’t cost you more than a few hours if you’re headed up I-75 toward the Mackinac Bridge.
You get off I-75 North at Exit 310 for Indian River Michigan.
The nature center is a little over 5 miles from the highway, about a ten-minute drive.
The Nature Megaphone is One of the Hits on this Indian River Michigan Hike
The hike here is gorgeous – we’ll get to that in a minute – but what sets this place apart is actually a manmade feature – a nature megaphone.
The megaphone is technically located at the Boyd B. Banwell Nature Preserve, but is most easily accessed via neighboring Agnes S. Andreae Nature Preserve. We started at the Agnes parking lot when we made the hike.
The Building Trades Class at nearby Petoskey High School constructed the nature megaphone in the spring of 2019.
Since then, hikers have been crawling inside to lie still and listen.
Natures sounds all around you are amplified by the megaphone, letting you focus on your senses in a deeper way.
The nature megaphone is big enough to hold a couple of people at a time. The hardest part is getting everyone to be quiet at the same time so you can listen.
Pigeon River Hiking is Beautiful, Even Without the Megaphone
Getting to the nature megaphone is only half the fun.
You’ll walk through pine forests and along steep bluffs as you make your way to the megaphone.
The Pigeon River cuts through this woodland area, creating photo-worthy vistas along the route.
We started in the parking lot of the Agnes S. Andreae Nature Preserve and hiked the 2-mile loop, but there are many paths here so you can customize your distance.
The trails are well marked.
Early on in the hike, you’ll come to a river crossing.
Boardwalks and bridges make the hike adventurous.
Head away from the river for a different type of scenery.
You can choose to do an out-and-back hike or make it a loop and spice things up.
Nonprofit Groups Like Girl Scouts can use the Onsite, Riverfront Cabin – For Free
The Andrae Cabin was built in 1908. With 16 bunk beds, it can host a crowd of up to 20 campers. You’ll be roughing it, though, because there is no indoor running water – everyone has to use the nearby pit toilet!
Do you think you’ll visit the Nature Megaphone?
Let us know if you’ve been here by leaving a comment below.
More Michigan Travel Ideas
Unique Hike Idea: Find the Nature Megaphone Near Indian River Michigan
Just East of Indian River Michigan is This Two-Mile Hiking Loop on the Pigeon River The neat thing about Michigan is that it’s full of nature. Northern Michigan especially is…
25+ Best Michigan Festivals, Fairs and Carnivals – 2022
Your Favorite Crowd-Pleasing Fairs and Carnivals in Michigan Fairs, festivals, and carnivals are coming in hot in 2022! Local carnivals are loaded with parades, festival food and of course, fireworks!…
Glamping Michigan: 13 Fabulous Places with Safari Tents, TeePees, Yurts & Domes for Ultimate Outdoor Luxury Camping
Best Glamping Michigan Places Glamping in Michigan is taking off, and for good reason!People have discovered this alternative to traditional camping in Michigan. Turnkey camping, or as some call it,…
20+ Perfect Things to Do on Mackinac Island in 2022, Plus Best Places to Stay
Mackinac Island Things to Do, Where to Stay & More Many visitors come to Mackinac Island (pronounced MACK-in-aw), a small island in northern Michigan, riding the ferry over for the…
18 Eye-Popping Lavender Farms, Lavender Fields, Lavender Labyrinths & Lavender Festivals in Michigan
Lavender Farms in Michigan Lavender Farms are Sprinkled Across Michigan After a long Michigan winter, we’re all itching to spend time outdoors. A trip to a lavender farm can get…
Torch Lake Michigan: Best Places to Stay, Boat Rentals, the Sand Bar & Local Things to Do
The Best Ways to Experience Torch Lake Michigan Nothing shouts “summertime” like a trip Up North for us Michiganders! Starry nights, crisp air, beach breezes. Torch Lake has all of…