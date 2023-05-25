9 Best Disney Travel Agents for an Unforgettable Trip & How Using a Disney Agent Works

Everything You Need to Know about the Best Disney Travel Agents
The only reason I avoided taking my kids to Disney World is because I didn’t want to plan it. Taking a Michigan summer vacation or finding a beautiful Midwest vacation spot just seemed so much easier to pull off.
At Disney there are so many options to make each experience unique.
I didn’t want to miss something really special for one of my kids or pick activities that actually weren’t best for my family.
But then I found an amazing Disney travel agent who made all our Disney World dreams come true.
Going to Disney World is unlike any other vacation I’ve been on.
And because I used an agent, I just had to show up and follow the itinerary.
AMAZING.
Table of Contents
Why Use a Disney Travel Agent?
Do you really need someone to plan your Disney World vacation?
Yes!
It’s just too overwhelming tackling tickets, airfare, accommodations, fast passes (which are now Genie Services?) meals and transportation to and from the airport.
And even if you can plan the big stuff, you still don’t want to miss the little things that really make a difference, like the best place to watch a parade or the best place to eat dinner and have a great view of the fireworks.
The best Disney Travel Agents have the inside scoop on all of this and can craft an unforgettable vacation for you.
Things a Best Authorized Disney Vacation Planner Does
The best Disney travel agents can effortlessly handle all the little details so that you can simply enjoy your trip. Here are some of the things they can do:
4 Reasons to Use a Disney Travel Agent
Here are my top reasons for using an authorized Disney vacation planner.
1- Using a Disney Travel Agent is FREE
Many people don’t know that Disney travel agents are free.
Disney knows how hard it is to plan a vacation at the most magical place on earth.
Afterall, there are over 25 resorts to choose from, multiple dining plans, park passes, character meals, extra magic hours and more.
Disney pays these agents for their hard work so that you can just focus on the fun.
These agents coordinate everything for you, they help save you money (and sanity) and you do not pay them a penny.
2 – A Disney Travel Agent Saves Your Sanity
These days my time is often worth more than money and there’s simply no replacement for the depth of an agent’s Disney knowledge.
Our agent visits Disney World multiple times a year so she knows every new feature, every change and every insider tip.
She knows which rides will have the longest waits, which ones are worth using Genie Services, which ones are likely to have mechanical issues.
She knows which places have the best food, best kids food and more.
Unless you are a very, very frequent visitor to Disney, you’ll never match their expertise.
3 – Ease of Communication
I think we can all agree it’s easier to call or text a real person directly than call a general customer service line. Save your Disney Travel Agent’s info in your phone if you need them when you arrive.
Questions or changes to our reservations were just a quick text away.
This is especially handy if you have a kid melting down in a busy park on a super hot day and really, really, really need to change the time of your dinner reservation. I speak from experience.
4 – You Get the Best Pricing
Disney travel agents know all the ins and outs of prices, promotions, and the booking process.
They will monitor offers and ensure you get the best possible price.
Our agent even recommended taking a couple of things off our itinerary, as they weren’t age appropriate and we were trying to do too much. This saved us time and money.
How do I Pick a Disney Travel Agent?
First, plan to contact your agent at least six months in advance. This gives you time to make sure you can sign up for everything that you want to see.
Once you’re ready to start, get recommendations from friends or use the list below of top-voted Disney Travel Agents. You are trusting this person with your family’s information and financial information so do your homework.
Best Authorized Disney Vacation Planners
This year parents voted on their favorite Disney Travel Agents in the annual Best of Grand Rapids awards.
These are the agents that deliver the best deals and experience again and again.
And the best part? You don’t have to live in West Michigan to use them. They plan epic trips for families across the U.S.
Winner: Shellie Burton (My Mickey Vacation Travel)
1. Shellie Burton (My Mickey Vacation Travel)
2. Sara Bonzheim (Travelmation)
3. Jennifer Witham Buck (Love the Mouse Travel)
4. Melanie Gifford (Travel with the Magic)
5. Margie Lenau (Wonderland Family Vacations)
6. Jamie Lynn Bird (Dream a Little Dream Travel)
7. Nicole Kaameraad (Key to the World Travel)
8. Sally Blackport (Love the Mouse Travel)
9. Lesa Konecsni (Wonderland Family Vacations)
more Disney travel agents
Up Next
Everything You Need to Know about the Best Disney Travel Agents The only reason I avoided taking my kids to Disney World is because I didn’t want to plan it. Taking a Michigan…
25 Best Things to do on Mackinac Island: Timeless Delights & Insider Tips for the Perfect Family Getaway in 2023
Unlock the Best Things to Do on Mackinac Island Welcome to Mackinac Island, the small island on Lake Huron where time stands still. A favorite Midwest vacation destination, this little…
Leelanau Peninsula: 25+ Best Things to Do, Including Leland, Northport, Empire & Glen Arbor Michigan
About Leelanau Michigan Where is the Leelanau Peninsula? Leelanau County is a peninsula is located in northern Michigan. It is often referred to as the Leelanau Peninsula since the landmass…
Looking to Take the Train to Chicago? Here are 2 Easy Ways to Take the Train From Grand Rapids to Chicago
Plan a Memorable Chicago Trip by Taking the Train to Chicago Zoos, aquariums, museums, shopping, sporting events, concerts…. Chicago is a wonderful Midwest vacation idea. And if you take the…
Ultimate Outdoor Experience at Silver Lake Michigan Wrap adventure, natural beauty and family fun into a one-of-a-kind destination and you get the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. Located on the west…
Holland State Park is Loaded With Iconic Fun: Massive Beach, Mt. Pisgah, Camping, Big Red Lighthouse & More
Holland State Park has all the Amenities and Picturesque Backdrops If you live in West Michigan, you probably know that Holland is the place to go to see tulips in…
8 thoughts on “9 Best Disney Travel Agents for an Unforgettable Trip & How Using a Disney Agent Works”
Thank you so much, GR Kids! Proud to be #6; Such an honor to be named to this list by clients and Disney fans! IG: @NoddeaTravels FB: @TravelWithNoddea
Thank you GRAND RAPIDS KIDS for this amazing recognition! I have the most Magical job in West Michigan… it is truly an honor to work with West Michigan families!
Hello Disney World FAMILY!
I’m excited to share that I’m working with the best travel agent, Rachael, from The Vacationeer! Rachael is has been supportive throughout my planning adventure!
Julee Wilke of the Vacationeer!! She will make all of your Disney dreams come true!!
https://www.facebook.com/ThevacationeerJuleeWilke/
What a great read!! I am also a Disney travel agent!!! I am through My Mickey Vacation Travel!! 🙂
I would love be added to this list for Disney travel agents
You missed Katie Kileen of Magical Moments Vacations! She’s the absolute best. https://www.magicalmomentsvacations.com/katie-kileen
Thank you for the recommendation ❤️