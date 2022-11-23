FREE Christmas Events & Activities Around Grand Rapids – 2022

By / November 23, 2022 /
Free Christmas Events in Grand Rapids include Christmas Markets.

Jingle All The Way And Keep The Jangle In Your Pocket

Grand Rapids is never at a loss for epic Christmas events.

And the best part is many of these are free Christmas events and activities throughout West Michigan.

You can always catch a great holiday parade, find Christmas lights, attend a tree lighting, or even visit santa for free in many places around town. Add on one-of-a-kind events, Christmas markets and more and you’ve got a big list of options.

276 E. Kenwood Rd Twin Lake christmas light display
Walk Through Christmas lights at 276 E. Kenwood Rd, Twin Lake, MI 49457

Low Cost or Free Christmas Events & Activities

Use this list to find affordable holiday and free Christmas events that are happening around Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

*Looking for more? All of the events listed below are found in our MASTER CALENDAR.

lighted truck at Zeeland Magical Christmas Parade is one of the free Christmas Events around West Michigan.
Zeeland Magical Christmas Parade
luminary hike wege center lowell
Luminary Hike at Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell

