Best Halloween Activities & Things to Do for Halloween in West Michigan – 2022

Trunk or Treating

Fill your candy sack at a trunk or treat Halloween event.



A trunk or treat event involves community members decorating vehicle trunks and handing out candy to kids in costume.



Basically, you trick or treat from trunk to trunk, or trunk or treat.



There are so many trunk-or-treat Halloween events in Grand Rapids that it’s impossible to hit them all. If you get lucky, you can find a couple close to each other at the same time and visit more than one in one outing. That’s how you really cash in on the Mom Tax!

