2020’s Frightfully Fun Map of the Best Decorated Halloween Houses Around Grand Rapids

Ghosts, Goblins, and Ghouls Galore – Hit the Road and Let the Scary Fun Begin!
Thanks to some amazingly creative folks, we can be awestruck by Halloween displays near Grand Rapids.
That’s right, driving around to look at lights and displays is not just for December anymore. Now we can journey around town in October, too and find all of the best decorated Halloween houses to drive by! After all, we can’t let Christmas have ALL the fun!
5103 Haughey Ave SW, Grand RapidsWith so much uncertainty these days over what activities are safe and which ones are risky, driving around with your family to find Halloween displays around Grand Rapids is a great socially distanced activity. You can have fun together without wearing masks – unless you want to wear your Halloween masks! – and you’re nice and safe in your car, away from others.
As a rule, I don’t LOVE being startled, so haunted houses have never been my thing. Plus, haunted houses don’t always mix well with kiddos. So, these drive by houses are perfect to get into the spirit of the holiday without jumping out of our skin!
Use our handy map to make your viewing even easier.
HALLOWEEN DISPLAYS
Get The Fun, Spooky Halloween Feels with These Creepy Sightings
Whether you make a date night out of it, or include the whole family, these drive-by locations are sure to put the fright in you. The confirmed sightings below have been spotted this year. We also have a list of unconfirmed sightings that we saw up in Grand Rapids last year, but may not be happening this year.
These Best Decorated Halloween Houses are CONFIRMED to have Halloween Displays up for 2020
The Grand Rapids area displays are up and running for these addresses. And they are AMAZING!
Spooky Sighting #1
The Haunting of Storybrook Hollow
4970 Biddeford Dr NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
This one is more than just a driveby – you can walk the haunted trails!
And, rumor is, the Westgate community is holding a competition, so there may be more scary sightings in the area.
Spooky Sighting #2
Whispering Hills Neighborhood, Lowell
Notable addresses:
• 11336 Trent St SE, Lowell, MI 49331
• 11372 Trent St SE, Lowell, MI 49331
There are several houses in the Whispering Hills neighborhood decked out for the ghastly holiday, but there are two on Trent St that you can’t miss.
11336 features TWO displays that you can visit on Halloween. Find a trick-or-treat pumpkin path for younger kids and a larger scarier yard for older kids. Just down the street at 11372 you can feast your eyes on all sorts of skeletal and spidery hijinks.
Spooky Sighting #3
113 Plymouth Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
A 12-foot tall skeleton welcomes you to his dramatically lit party just north of Aquinas College.
Spooky Sighting #4
5103 Haughey Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
The homeowner told us she’s still adding to her display through 10/13, which includes lots of lights and frights.
Spooky Sighting #5
777 McCabe Ave NE, Ada, MI 49301
Spooky Sighting #6
975 Dogwood Meadows Dr SE, Ada, MI 49301
Spooky Sighting #7
3869 Kinview St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
This one is very fun for kids. Every day, the skeletons are doing something different. Plus our scout told us this year’s display also includes spiders and webs.
Spooky Sighting #8
7060 84th St, Caledonia, MI 49316
Spooky Sighting #9
2080 San Lu Rae, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
When we were photographing this large corner lot full of whimsical spook, a bunch of first graders were walking by in amazement, calling out to each other each new fantastical thing they saw. This was definitely the highlight of their walk!
Spooky Sighting #10
1456 Woodland St, Jenison, MI 49428
A GRKIDS reader tells us, “They go all out! Not sure if it’s enough for the list, but my kids refuse to trick or treat there every year!”
With decorations on every side of the house, we think it’s enough for the list.
Spooky Sighting #11
7280 Westwood, Jenison, MI, 49428
The homeowner told us she’ll be adding more through 10/13. There’s another house with fun decorations a little way up the road.
Spooky Sighting #12
2506 Maplewood Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Spooky Sighting #13
Corner of Cannonsburg and Myers Lake, Rockford, MI 49341
Spooky Sighting #14
1119 Conlon Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
UNCONFIRMED Halloween Displays Near Grand Rapids
Some pretty spooky views have been spotted at these locations in the past, but we weren’t able to confirm them for this year at the time of publication.
- Herrick Avenue NE, Grand Rapids (between Spencer and Sweet)
- Thornapple Dr and Laraway Lake, Ada (Oliver Woods neighborhood)
- Highbury Drive and Court SE, Ada (Clements Mill)
- Melita Ave off of Knapp St.
- Effingham in Princeton Estates (Kentwood)
These dressed up drive-bys are sure to delight the young and the young at heart. Be sure to let us know if you see any other noteworthy displays around town.
And for more Halloween (and just plain fall!) fun, see this jam-packed list!
5 thoughts on “2020’s Frightfully Fun Map of the Best Decorated Halloween Houses Around Grand Rapids”
It seems odd that this article doesn’t include a map link with all the addresses. Even worse, now that I want to make one, nothing on this site can be highlighted for copy/pasting? This is great information, not very usable.
Well Zach, you are a mind reader, because we JUST added a map, new this year! Enjoy. 🙂
1119 Conlon Ave between lake and hall east Grand Rapids. Cool arches and graveyard!
Please add a house that on Melita Ave off of Knapp St. I don’t know the specific address, but each year the home owner goes above and beyond with decor and actually dressing up to greet trick-or-treaters with a BOO!
Just found a super decked out house in Princeton Estates (Kentwood) this evening. It’s on Effingham.