Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash is back for Halloween 2022

Quality Auto Wash & Tommy’s Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash
Caledonia, MI (9481 Cherry Valley Ave SE) Oct 28 & 29 from 7 – 10 p.m.
Cascade, MI (6390 28th St SE) Oct 28-30 from 7 – 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids, MI (4095 Plainfield Ave NE) Oct 28 – 31 from 7 – 10 p.m.
Hudsonville, MI (4665 32nd Ave) Oct 28 & 29 from 7 – 10 p.m.
Holland (705 Chicago Dr. Holland, MI 49424) Oct 28 & 29 from 7 – 11 p.m.
Looking for something scary that’s a little different than a haunted house?
If getting spooked is your idea of a great Halloween event, then you’re going to want to head to a Tommy’s Car Wash location – at night – in the days leading up to Halloween.
Haunted Car Wash Video
It can be hard to decide if a haunted car wash will be too scary for you or your friends and family. Take a look at this guy’s video – he filmed his experience at the Tunnel of Terror at a Tommy’s Car Wash in Florida.
From the looks of it, it’s not too scary.