Ada’s Pumpkin Prowl Promises Lots of Candy & Fun on Friday, Oct 28

The Pumpkin Prowl is a New Event for Ada
Local Halloween events are in full swing this week, and that includes downtown Ada’s all-new Pumpkin Prowl.
This Friday, October 28th, little ghouls and goblins can visit Ada for their first annual Pumpkin Prowl. The event runs from 5 – 8 pm.
Hosted by the Ada Business Association and Discover Ada, the Pumpkin Prowl is an updated version of the village’s former Trunk-or-Treat event merged with Halloween trick-or-treating in Ada Village.
Event Highlights Include a Spooky Tunnel
There will be over 60 businesses handing out candy at storefronts and along River St.
The event will feature pumpkin treats, photo ops, a family-friendly movie at the Legacy Park Pavilion, the local fire and sheriff departments, music, and more-
They will even be closing down River Street and creating a spooky tunnel!
HMD will host dance performances by the spooky tunnel (located near Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gina’s and ITS starting at 5:30pm.)
The Whitecaps mascot, Crash, will be at LMCU from 5-6pm.
Laurel & Jack will have a storewide sale, make-your-own s’mores, Henna tattoos, spiked cider for adults, apple cider, donuts, and a special treat for kids!
Katie L., the KDL mascot, will be at their space on River St.
Enjoy Ada’s Social District Open During Event
Ada’s Social District is open during the Pumpkin Prowl, too.
Pumpkin Prowl visitors – Stop by Gravel Bottom not only for candy – but, a Social District beverage for the parents and walkable food options.
Enjoy the Social District every Thursday – Saturday at all 7 of Ada Village’s favorite restaurants.
Regular Social District Hours:
Thursday – Friday: 4pm-9:30pm
Saturday: 12pm-9:30pm
Pumpkin Prowl Map, Parking & Restrooms
Most of the pumpkin prowl participants are located in the newer section of Ada located along River Street and Ada Drive.
Free parking is available – look for the black circles on the map below to see locations or set your GPS for the library or Community Church. It’s a short walk from these lots to the main event.
*Note that the bank parking lot is available after 5:30 pm
Public restrooms are available at Legacy Park (there’s also a playground and picnic tables here as well.)
Also, find the family-friendly movie playing at the Legacy Park Amphitheater.
