Ada’s Pumpkin Prowl Promises Lots of Candy & Fun on Friday, Oct 28

Event Highlights Include a Spooky Tunnel

There will be over 60 businesses handing out candy at storefronts and along River St.



The event will feature pumpkin treats, photo ops, a family-friendly movie at the Legacy Park Pavilion, the local fire and sheriff departments, music, and more-



They will even be closing down River Street and creating a spooky tunnel!

HMD will host dance performances by the spooky tunnel (located near Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gina’s and ITS starting at 5:30pm.)



The Whitecaps mascot, Crash, will be at LMCU from 5-6pm.



Laurel & Jack will have a storewide sale, make-your-own s’mores, Henna tattoos, spiked cider for adults, apple cider, donuts, and a special treat for kids!



Katie L., the KDL mascot, will be at their space on River St.



