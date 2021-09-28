2021 Halloween Events, Trick-or-Treat Times, Haunted Houses & More -Greater Grand Rapids

West Michigan’s Halloween Events Guide 2021
With all the anticipation that comes with Halloween and the work that can go into a costume, it’s a shame to only celebrate the holiday for a few hours on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Thankfully, Grand Rapids kids can get a lot more mileage out of their costumes (and maybe a lot more candy!) with several Halloween events around West Michigan.
Use this guide to sort out what’s going on and find fun Halloween events for your family this year.
Read on to find links and details for everything Halloween in Grand Rapids and West Michigan.
Spooktacular Halloween Events
People love to celebrate Halloween in West Michigan.
How do we know? Just a glance at the number of pop-up Halloween events happening in greater Grand Rapids is a dead giveaway.
In addition to a trick-or-treat trail at John Ball Zoo, there are many options for Halloween fun in West Michigan, especially on the weekends.
Families can check out a corn maze, go on a spooky hike, trunk-or-treat to your heart’s content, paint pumpkins, visit with nighttime animals and so much more!
Halloween Events on Repeat
These Halloween events are happening more than one time during the month of October 2021.
We will be updating this list throughout the month, so check back often for new Halloween events.
Halloween Light Spooktacular
» Every Friday & Saturday Oct 1-31, 2021 (special Oct 31 session)
New Salem Corn Maze
4516 24TH STREET, DORR, MI 49323
Jump on a wagon and take a 20 min. ride through the trail with lights synchronized to Halloween songs. Suitable for all ages. $10/person, under age 3- Free. Dusk-11pm.
New Salem Corn Maze Haunted Halloween Activities
» Various Dates Oct 2-31, 2021
New Salem Corn Maze
4516 24TH STREET, DORR, MI 49323
SCARY. The New Salem Corn Maze “Witches of New Salem” haunted woods is a frightening Halloween event experience with over 20 attractions and dozens of actors and props. Also enjoy the haunted corn maze and zombie attack. Face masks and social distancing required.
HallowGlow Glow Nights
» Every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday Oct 1-31, 2021
Tree Runner Adventure Park
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
A Halloween event and glow night! Glow climb tickets: $44, ages 7+. Costumes encouraged!
The Haunted Forest
» Every Friday and Saturday, Oct 2-21, 6-10 pm, 2021
Cannonsburg Ski Area – 6800 Cannonsburg Rd., Belmont, MI 49306
SCARY. The Haunted Forest is a spooky outdoor experience at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The woods are filled with hungry zombies, scary witches, ghosts, and other monsters that exist only in your worst nightmares. Be prepared to encounter all of them, as you try to make your way through the woods. The walk is roughly ½ mile long, and takes place on a lit dirt path that winds through the trees.
Not So Spooky Trail!
» Every Saturday & Sunday, Oct 2-31, 3-6 pm, 2021
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Walk 3/4 mile Heartwood Forest’s not-so-scary nature trail! $5/person suggested donation.
Haunted Sunflower Maze
» Every Friday and Saturday in October, 9-11pm, 2021
Rasch Orchards – 17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
Kids Spooky Forest
» Every Saturday, Oct 10-31, 3-5pm, 2021
Cannonsburg Ski Area – 6800 Cannonsburg Rd., Belmont, MI 49306
The Spooky Forest is an interactive, outdoor Halloween experience for kids. It’s designed for a younger crowd, who have the ability to walk (or be carried) 1/2 mile. There will be some spooky props in the forest, but they will be balanced out by fun, kid friendly halloween attractions. The best part of The Spooky Forest is that you and your family can enjoy being active outdoors, while having fun with Halloween characters.
Park Before Dark
» Oct 16 from 10am-6pm & Oct 17 from noon-6pm, 2021
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI
This is a Fall tradition that is not to be missed! A cast of wacky characters love to sing and dance for you. Each paid child’s ticket includes a free, locally grown, good-sized Pumpkin that the kids can pick from the Pumpkin Patch at the end of the ride. Children under 2 ride free and also get a small size Pumpkin at this Halloween event.
Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo!
» Oct 15-17 & 22-24, 10am-5pm, 2021
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St., Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Zoo Goes Boo returns to John Ball Zoo! Transforming into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and the Zoo’s amazing animals. Strolling entertainment is returning. Plus, there are rumors that some villains stop by to mix up some trouble.
The Famous Pumpkin Train
» Oct 17 & 24, 2021
306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
This is a Fall tradition that is not to be missed! A cast of wacky characters love to sing and dance for you. Each paid child’s ticket includes a free, locally grown, good-sized Pumpkin that the kids can pick from the Pumpkin Patch at the end of the ride. Children under 2 ride free and also get a small size Pumpkin at this Halloween event.
Ghoul Golf @ Great Lakes Glow Golf
» Oct 17 & 24, 2021
306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
Pumpkin Walk 2021
» Oct 28-30, 2021
6950 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
The Pumpkin Walk is a special fall event held at Second Church in Allendale, Michigan. It is a 1/10 mile path with over 600 carved and lit pumpkins. Pumpkin Walk 2021 will be held on October 28, 29 & 30 from 6pm-9pm each night.
StoryWalk: The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything
» Oct 26-Nov 1, 9am-5pm, 2021
Duncan Park
1113 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven , MI 49417
As you stroll in the woods, enjoy “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams and illustrated by Megan Lloyd. Pages from this silly and spooky picture book will be posted on signs along the path for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you stroll!
One-Time-Only Halloween Events
Halloween events happening just once in October 2021 are listed chronologically below.
Bring in your old costume and find a new ones!
October 2, 2021
Fall Fun for the whole family! Halloween costumes encouraged.
Movies in the Park - Halloween Special!
Come to the bandshell for a free, fun-filled night. We are showing the movie "Casper!"
FREE family multi-location event. Activities include pumpkin decorating, brushing horses/ponies, CANDY, and more! Costumes encouraged!!
A spooky outdoor experience! The woods are filled with hungry zombies, scary witches, ghosts, and other monsters that exist only in your worst nightmares. $20 online, $25 at the door
Join us in learning basic ceramics hand-building techniques as we make a festive pumpkin! $45/non-members
Trunk or Treat is rain or shine from 6p-8p at Encounter Church in Kentwood.
A fun spooktacular time of crafts, games, and a snack. Recommended for ages 5-10yrs.
Tri-Cities Historical Museum Haunted Halloween
Explore our museum’s spooky exhibit decorations, make crafts, play games, enjoy indoor trick or treating, and more!
Fellinlove Farm's Tails & Treats
Tails & Treat to all the different pastures/pens to receive treats from the animals themselves! Plus a farm tour, Not So Spooky Trail Walk, pedal boat/kayak/canoe ride and much more! $5/person suggested donation
Kids Pumpkin Decorating Extravaganza
Buy your favorite pumpkin then bring it into the Bloomstudio and decorate to your heart’s content! Have fun and leave the mess here!
Fall Fest TRUNK EDITION is an outdoor family event packed with fun! Admission is FREE!
Participate in a costume parade, then celebrate with your wee ones as you listen to Halloween-themed stories and go on a Halloween Hunt.
John Ball Area Neighbors TRUNK or TREAT
Neighborhood trunk or treat. Prizes for best decorated vehicle and best costume!
Kids can dress up in their favorite costume and collect treats from a number of decorated trunks.
Fright Night - Deep Roots Haunted Maze!
Come find your way through our haunted maze...if you dare! Enjoy a night of spooky scares with your friends and family!
Pumpkin carving, festive beers, food trucks, and live music.
A safe and fun walk along the trails with wildlife encounters, games and candy. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes. All the nature trails are wheelchair, stroller and wagon-friendly. $10/family
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool Trunk or Treat
Dress up your little ones and stop by for treats, crafts, games, and more.
Nature Buds: Trick-or-Treat with Wildlife
For this special Halloween edition of Nature Buds, we’ll be doing pumpkin crafts in the Schoolyard (weather permitting) and visiting Blandford’s wildlife with special treats! Halloween costumes encouraged!
St. John's Lutheran Church & School Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe way for children to go trick-or-treating. No scary trunks or costumes!
Join us for a Halloween-themed nature scavenger hunt and earn a sweet treat!
Join our spooktacular night including Halloween inspired crafts, activities, lantern-lit trails, and wildlife encounters! Pre-registration required.
Bring your friends and family for our second annual community Trunk or Treat!
Come dressed in your favorite costume to collect candy and other goodies.
Children trunk or treat meets adult costume contest at the same party!
First 250 get a goodie bag with coupons and freebies from local businesses.
Ridge Point Community Church Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat is a fun time for the whole family! Candy & Costumes
Rockford Springs Community Church Trunk-or-Treat
Please come for free family fun and, of course, CANDY!
Lifetree Community Church - Trunk or Treat
Lots of candy! Donuts and cider! Car decorating contest!
Join us on a Halloween Candy Walk Adventure through our outdoor Gardens!
Rock Urban Church Trunk or Treat
Trunk-or-treating, games, food, and our spectacular Spook House!
Local vendors, farm tour, spooky barn and hayride, paint pumpkins, 5k & kid fun run.
Trick-or-treat with Blandford's Wildlife Ambassadors! $7 members, $10 non-members
Join us for a Halloween-themed nature scavenger hunt and earn a sweet treat!
A spooky trail walk featuring live actors, includes donuts, cider, and coffee! Feel free to wear your awesome costumes! $5 non members/ $3 members
This family oriented event has trick-or-treating through the Historic Village. $5/person, 12 and under are FREE
Family oriented event features trick - or - treating through the Historic Village. Admission is $5/person, 12 and under are FREE.
Decorations, costumes, candy, Spook-tacular Barn Trail, and of course, visits with all of Critter Barn's animals! $5/person or $20/family
Join us for our first Halloween Hustle 5K and Fun Run! Costumes are encouraged.
Take a run on the creepy side through the woods at Cannonsburg Ski Area. Magic Mile kids race at 3pm, Zombie 5K trail run at 5pm.
Announcing the return of DFD's Trunk or Treat!
Allegan American Legion Trunk or Treat
A FREE, good, safe and fun alternative to Trick or treating.
Trick or treating, pony rides, fall activities, a costume contest, snacks, and more! Suggested donation of $5/person
Halloween Trunk or Treat Events
FILL YOUR CANDY SACK AT A TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT
A trunk or treat event involves community members decorating vehicle trunks and handing out candy to kids in costume.
Basically, you trick or treat from trunk to trunk, or trunk or treat.
There are so many trunk-or-treat Halloween events in Grand Rapids that it’s impossible to hit them all. If you get lucky, you can find a couple close to each other at the same time and visit more than one in one outing. That’s how you really cash in on the Mom Tax!
Trick-or-Treating Hours
FIND TRICK-OR-TREAT TIME AND THE GET ALL OF THE CANDY
Halloween is on a Sunday this year. Some neighborhoods are opting to move their official trick or treat times to Saturday night.
The official trick-or-treating window for most areas is 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. There are a few exceptions so be sure to check our big list to verify your area’s time.
Indoor Halloween Events
INDOOR HALLOWEEN EVENTS
If it’s Halloween Night in west Michigan, you can be almost guaranteed that the weather will be less than perfect.
Sometimes heading out into a cold rain is not what you want for your family. If that’s the case, check this list for indoor Halloween Events that will keep you warm and dry.
Decorated Halloween Houses
FIND ALL THE BEST-DRESSED HALLOWEEN HOUSES
As October 31 approaches, take an evening to drive around town and look for spooky Halloween houses.
Pro tip: Make a scavenger hunt before you head out.
Include things like tombstones, mummies, cobwebs, and ghosts.
I am definitely putting this on our activity list this year.
Haunted Attractions
HOW MANY SCARES YOU CAN HANDLE?
If you want shivers, head to the list of haunted attractions.
There are haunted attractions popping up all around Grand Rapids just in time for Halloween, from haunted houses to haunted hayrides to haunted mazes.
Read the descriptions and age limits carefully before signing up to be spooked.
These places don’t give refunds for doing their job well!
Pick a Perfect Pumpkin
GRAB A WAGON AND HEAD OUT TO THE PUMPKIN PATCH
Area farmers are growing all sorts of pumpkins these days. Choose a regular jack-o-lantern style, or have fun with nubby pumpkin varieties.
White pumpkins, yellow pumpkins, or orange, they all make for splendid fall decor.
For the best selection, get your pumpkin early in October.
Corn Mazes
MAKE YOUR WAY THROUGH A DESIGNER CORN MAZE
Corn mazes come in all shapes and sizes – and some come with prizes!
Choose your maze based on distance, design, and location.
Doing a maze after dark adds a whole new element to the game.
Some mazes may be haunted but most are not.
No matter how many or few festivities you attend, we hope you enjoy making Halloween memories with your kids!
John Ball’s Zoo Goes Boo
WALK THE TREAT TRAIL AT JOHN BALL ZOO GOES BOO
My family’s favorite Halloween tradition is going to John Ball Zoo Goes Boo.
Nowadays, this is the only time other than Halloween Night that my entire family dresses up.
We love walking around the zoo to see the spooky decorations in the animal enclosures. We also get great treats there.
Nowadays, the zoo also hands out many non-food or healthier options. But don’t worry – they still have candy!
I am really excited that this annual event is still happening for 2021. JBZ says that we can expect it to look a little different and with social distancing measures in places.