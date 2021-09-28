2021 Halloween Events, Trick-or-Treat Times, Haunted Houses & More -Greater Grand Rapids

West Michigan’s Halloween Events Guide 2021

With all the anticipation that comes with Halloween and the work that can go into a costume, it’s a shame to only celebrate the holiday for a few hours on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Thankfully, Grand Rapids kids can get a lot more mileage out of their costumes (and maybe a lot more candy!) with several Halloween events around West Michigan.

Use this guide to sort out what’s going on and find fun Halloween events for your family this year.

Read on to find links and details for everything Halloween in Grand Rapids and West Michigan.