2023 Best Haunted Houses in Michigan & Other Scary Things to Do, Now With Scare Level Ratings

Haunted Houses in Michigan (And a few Haunted Mazes, too)
Want to celebrate the spooky season with Halloween activities like a visit to a Haunted Attraction? Here’s what you need to know before going to a Haunted House near you: One size does not fit all.
Personal judgment is the biggest “rule” when it comes to an age limit for haunted houses in Michigan. You know your child the best.
In my own family, my nine-year-old is gangbusters for getting freaked out, whereas my 15-year-old wants nothing to do with it. This is definitely not the time for forced family fun.
If you dare to track down all of these haunted houses in Michigan, haunted corn mazes, and yes, even a haunted ship – you’ll be driving for the better part of a day.
With all that said, here’s a list of local favorites and top Haunted Houses in Michigan:
Haunted Hayrides, Haunted Mazes, Haunted Houses in Michigan & Other Haunted Attractions
Haunted House in West Michigan
About This Haunted House
A Free Nightmare With Every Ticket! The Haunt, an award-winning haunted house, has been West Michigan's Premier haunted attraction for over 20 years. They have 50,000 sq ft to terrify you.
They have 5 different themes/stories for 2023.
The Haunt is open on various dates through November 4, 2023. See the calendar above.
Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended. Every ticket gets you into ALL of The Haunt’s attractions!
General Admission Ticket: $30 each; VIP/Fast Pass Ticket: $50 each.
Tickets purchased at the door incur a $3 handling fee.
Kids Haunt on October 29 from noon - 5 pm.
The Haunt concludes on November 3 & 4 with Black Out night. Can you survive with only a glow stick??
Scare Level & Age Limits
5 out of 5.
NO ONE AGE 10 YEARS OR UNDER WILL BE ALLOWED ON THE PROPERTY. Persons 11 to 15 Years of age MUST be accompanied by a paid adult (18 & over).
Haunted House in Central Michigan
About This Haunted House
Every special event has its own theme and is totally different than any of the others.
Our state of the art lighting and audio systems, in-house production facility, and a talented staff of artists and technicians allow us to offer new immersive experiences for each unique production.
4 fully immersive Escape Rooms, 3D Black Light GellyBall Arena, Axe Throwing and a Full Scale Profession Haunted House
Enter the Haunted House FASTER with a SpeedPASS or VIP tickets UPGRADE.
Haunted House Combo SUPER TICKET
Get the Haunted House General Admission Ticket AND get access to the CarnEVIL of the Dead Midway that includes access to the Laser Swamp GellyBall Arena and the 2 Mini Escape Rooms as well as the Que Line Actor Experience!
Tickets start at $22 except opening weekend at $18.
Kid-friendly Night on October 29, 2023: Lights on, no monsters. Tickets are $10.
Haunted House in Detroit Metro
About This Haunted House
The four-story haunted house, tower of terror, is located in Downtown Pontiac, MI.
Serving terrifying thrills, unforgettable moments of laughter, and blood-curdling screams.
Come feast on state of the art Hollywood special effects where things will bite you, grab you, and attack you!
Can you and your group of friends endure over a half-mile indoor walk through one of the world's largest haunted attractions?
Fun fact: Erebus was featured on the A&E channel, My Ghost Story: Episode 63, where paranormal investigators recorded video showing evidence that Erebus is really haunted.
The 2023 season begins September 15. Tickets start at $20.
Scare Level & Age Limits
5 out of 5. Not recommended for children under 13.
America's Haunts rated Erebus one of the scariest haunted houses in the nation - and the scariest in Michigan.
** In order to keep baby safe, you may not enter if you're pregnant.
13+
Haunted Hayride, Haunted House, Haunted Maze in West Michigan
About This Haunted Hayride, Haunted House, Haunted Maze
This Haunted Attraction is a unique, immersive experience so prepare to be scared. Jump into three haunted experiences.
Each of the mazes are well over a quarter of a mile long. As you travel trough the mazes, you will enter buildings, barns and sets, animatronics, and movie-quality special effects with lots of actors!
Two haunted mazes:
#1- Bloody Butcher Corn Maze: Full of Mutant Pumpkins, Witches, Hillbillies, Wandering Corpses, Scarecrows and other insane farm animals.
#2 - Big Top Terror Vision Corn Maze: Carnival-themed, full of crazed clowns, misfits and deranged circus animals in a 3D environment (3D Glasses Included).
Plus, the Old Eli Experience -
#3- THE OLD ELI EXPERIENCE
As you wander through the cornfields of Abandoned Acres Farm you find yourself in Old Eli's workshop. Step into the mind of a serial killer - Can you figure out the method to his madness before Old Eli returns? Come live the story or die trying!
Rates:
$35 for Both Attractions; $55 Fast Pass
$5 - Old Eli Experience add-on
Tickets sales end one hour before closing
DATES:
In 2023, Abandoned Acres Farm Haunted Attraction is open:
September 22 & 23, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
September 29 & 30 + every Friday & Saturday in October, dusk - 12:00 am
October 8, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 & 31, dusk - 10:00 pm
Looking for something more family friendly? Try the Abandoned Acres Escape Room!
The trapped mineshaft escape room adventure will take you on a self-guided tour through the old abandoned mineshaft. Work together, find clues, solve the mysteries, find hidden passages and try to get back to the surface before the time runs out!
This escape room theme is NOT scary and is intended to be fun for all ages.
https://abandonedacresescaperooms.com/
Scare Level & Age Limits
4 out of 5.
They do not have an age restriction. They rely on parental discretion as you know your child best. They are a high startle entertainment haunt with little or no Gore and the actors are not allowed to touch you.
Haunted Hayride, Haunted Woods, Haunted Maze in West Michigan
About This Haunted Hayride, Haunted Woods, Haunted Maze
This farm located outside of Grand Rapids is family-friendly during the day and frightful at night.
Nighttime Activities
- Witches Woods: The New Salem “Witches of New Salem” haunted woods is a frightening experience with over 20 attractions and dozens of actors and props. You will find yourself clinging to the closest person next you, just hope it's not one of their patients that have escaped the mental ward. $25 Admission Per Person.
Stroll down one of the two paths in the Witches Woods. It’s up to you on “witch” path to take, whether you take the “Twisted” or the “Wicked” you will scream around every corner.
- Haunted Maze: You will be stalked + spooked by their team of corn stalkers as you twist your way through their dark and spooky corn maze. Enter the corn at your own risk. This nighttime adventure will take you on a wild and ride of dead ends, twists & turns, confusion, mayhem and to top it off you will be stalked by their devilish team of corn stalkers. $25 Admission Per Person.
Do both activities for $40/person.
- Halloween Lights Spooktacular: Jump on a wagon and take a ride through the trail with lights synchronized to Halloween songs. Family friendly. The wagon ride will last approximately 20 minutes. $10 Per Person.
DATES:
Open Friday and Saturday nights beginning September 23, 2023.
Scare Level & Age Limits
4 out of 5.
*No refunds - enter at your own risk. They don't have an age limit but they don't recommend for under age 12.
Haunted House in Central Michigan
About This Haunted House
Jackson’s Underworld Extreme Haunted House is a professionally built attraction and is rated as one of the largest and scariest of haunted houses in the United States.
The haunted house is 4 stories, over 115,000 square feet.
It takes an average of 45 minutes to navigate and is just under one mile long.
Psycho Vision 3D is the ultimate three dimensional haunt experience. This newly renovated facility creates a realistic scare while wearing our Psycho 3D glasses.
Psycho Vision 3D is conveniently located in the same 4 story building as Jackson's Underworld.
Open Fridays & Saturdays only from September 8 - 30, 2023, 7 PM - 12:30 AM.
Open Thursdays & Sundays from 7 PM - 11 PM and Fridays & Saturdays from 6 PM - 12:30 AM in October.
Tickets are $35 for general admission or $55 for VIP.
Scare Level & Age Limits
4 out of 5. There is no age limit, but it may be too scary for children under 12.
This is an extreme haunt, you may want to consider purchasing our monster repellant glow sticks.
12+
Haunted Hayride, Haunted Woods, Haunted House, Haunted Maze in Southwest Michigan
About This Haunted Hayride, Haunted Woods, Haunted House, Haunted Maze
Niles Scream Park offers 44 acres of blood-curdling fear! Six major attractions are rebuilt each year to provide you with completely new and unique shows.
Attractions include Niles Haunted House – there are over 100 different paths through the attraction and it’s impossible to see it all with less than seven trips.
The Field of Screams – It starts with a visit to a New Orleans style cemetery. After that you will encounter mazes, clowns, monsters and zombies. If you are really lucky, you may make it to the final tunnel and hope the dark will keep the monsters off your tracks long enough for you to get out!
Haunted Hayride – a tractor drawn wagon and ride the Dark Terror-tory Haunted Hayride. The trail is approximately a mile long and filled with more than 30 sets that are woven together into a narrative that changes each year.
Bonus – There’s a Midway filled with games, roaming monsters, concessions, and other scary delights.
Tickets start at $11. You will be charged an extra $5 - $10 for tickets at the gate.
Niles Scream Park is open:
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Fridays & Saturdays from September 8 - 30, 2023
7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Fridays & Saturdays from October 6 - 28, 2023
7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, the last 4 Sundays in October and November 3 & 4 for Black Out
No exchanges or refunds.
Scare Level & Age Limits
4 out of 5. The hayride and the midway attractions are not recommended for children under the age of 6. No carrying children.
This attraction is geared to scare high school through young adults. If we can scare Notre Dame football players, we can scare you.
There is a “No Scare Zone” on the Midway to serve as a safe haven for anyone who needs to escape the scary. This area is free of charge and perfect for chaperones and young children.
6+
Haunted Maze in Central Michigan
About This Haunted Maze
BestCornMaze is under new ownership and moved to a new location for 2023. The Trail of Terror is not running for 2023. Hopefully it will return in 2024!
When it's open, the Trail of Terror has you walking through the corn in the pitch black of night.
It's super scary with lots of scares - enough to give you a really big fright - if that's your kind of thing.
Scare Level & Age Limits
4 out of 5.
Not for kids! Brave teens, okay.
Haunted Woods in Southeast Michigan
About This Haunted Woods
Terrified Forest is an outdoor haunted attraction in the middle of a forest. Journey through the wood for just under a one mile walk (or run) along a dimly lit path.
Dress appropriately as these are real woods.
Open Oct 6 - 29, 2023
Thursdays and Sundays: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Fridays & Saturdays: 8 PM - 12 AM
Tues Oct 31: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Scare Level & Age Limits
4 out of 5. Not recommended for under 13. The night creatures will not hold back.
13+
Haunted House in Central Michigan
About This Haunted House
Over 140 acres of fear. Every year they re-create our haunts to ensure farm fresh fear!
DATES:
Opening night Friday, September 29, 2023
Open every Friday and Saturday in October (see calendar).
Ticket sales start at 7:30 pm and stop promptly at 11:00 pm
Haunt events begin running at dusk and close after last victim makes it out.
- SAMARA’S RETIREMENT HOME FOR THE DEAD: Tour Samara’s Retirement Home. We keep your dead, better our house than yours. Beware when you visit their rooms or the recreation room. Stroll through the garden of shadows but be careful you may join them.
Haunted Event:
$25 - Samara’s Retirement Home for the Dead
NON-HAUNTED EVENTS
$5 - Escape Room (per person per room)
$7 - Corn Maze
Scare Level & Age Limits
3.5 out of 5.
They advise no kids under the age of 10, and all kids under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. No refunds will be given for kids who exit early or end up not going through.
Haunted Hayride, Haunted Woods, Haunted House in Northern Michigan
About This Haunted Hayride, Haunted Woods, Haunted House
Multiple haunted attractions located on the grounds of the Northwestern Michigan Fair.
"Grimfell Asylum" is a trek through a mental asylum and the effects of a horrifying doctor's work.
"The Swamp of Suffering" is where Dr. Grimfell's failed experiments are discarded... and some have thrived in the swampy grounds.
Evil clowns and horrifying cackles await in "Pandemonium."
The wagon ride through the haunted trail is geared more towards a family friendly scare, and is appropriate for most ages. There are scares - but it stays away from the gore, and intense scares found in the indoor haunts.
Open October 6 - 29, 2023
Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 PM - 11 PM and Sundays 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM.
Scare Level & Age Limits
3 out of 5. Recommended ages are 10+ for the Hayride & Trail
14+ for “Grimfell Asylum,” “Pandemonium,” and “The Swamp of Suffering”
The Hayride & Haunted Trail are intended to be more “Family” friendly. There are still plenty of scares, but they are not as intense as those in the other two attractions.
We require that all children must be able to walk on their own. You may not carry your child through any of the attractions.
10+ hayride & trail, 14+ haunted houses
Haunted Maze in West Michigan
About This Haunted Maze
Survive the HAUNTED SUNFLOWER MAZE 👻 with Ghosts and Ghouls Lurking around every twist and turn. It’s sure to be a WICKED good time.
You can also try your hand at the creepy corn maze or spooky tractor ride.
Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!!
Hours:
Fridays & Saturdays, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM in October
Rates:
Haunted Sunflower or Creepy Corn maze are $15 each.
Spooky tractor ride is $7.
Or choose all 3 are $30.
Scare Level & Age Limits
3 out of 5.
The target age is for about 10 and up but prepare to have chills run down your spine! All ages under 12 must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.
Haunted Woods in West Michigan
About This Haunted Woods
The Haunted Forest is a spooky outdoor experience at Cannonsburg Ski Area.
The woods are filled with hungry zombies, scary witches, ghosts, and other monsters that exist only in your worst nightmares. Be prepared to encounter all of them, as you try to make your way through the woods.
The walk is roughly ½ mile long and takes place on a lit dirt path that winds through the trees.
Scary props and actors will create a haunted experience that is sure to spook everyone.
Open October 6 - 28, 2023
Friday and Saturday hours are 6 PM - 9:30 PM.
Tickets must be purchased by 9 PM
*Please note that there might be a small wait, even with reservations. To speed up your wait time, they recommend purchasing an express lane ticket.
The Haunted Forest happens in all weather conditions, so dress appropriately for the weather!
General admission tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door.
Scare Level & Age Limits
3 out of 5. Scarier than the Spooky Forest but not a hardcore scare experience.
They ask that all guests be 5 or older. Earlier time spots are recommended for younger children.
Haunted House in Northern Michigan
About This Haunted House
Haunted “House” aboard the SS City of Milwaukee covering five decks.
It includes steep stairs, costumed actors jumping out at you, props, and more.
The Ghost Ship is open from 7:30 PM -10:30 PM on Friday and Saturday nights, Oct 6 - 29, 2023.
Kids 6 and under are free, $12/person for everyone else. Tickets sold at the door.
Or reserve Fast Pass tickets online for $22 / person. Also available at the door.
NEW for 2023: Kids Night! Tuesday, October 31 from 5 PM - 9 PM. Open to all ages! Come through Ghost Ship with the lights on and get some candy. Fun, without as much scare. $5/person
All proceeds go towards the Preservation of the S.S. City of Milwaukee and USCGC Acacia.
Scare Level & Age Limits
2.5 out of 5. The Ghost Ship involves actors jumping out from spaces and screaming at visitors.
Not recommended for children under age 7.
8+
Haunted Woods, Haunted Maze in West Michigan
About This Haunted Woods, Haunted Maze
HALLOWEEN LIGHT SPOOKTACULAR
Jump on a wagon and take a ride through the trail with lights synchronized to Halloween songs.
But don’t be too scared, the Halloween Light Spooktacular is sure to please all ages.
The wagon ride will last approximately 20 minutes.
Spooktacular is offered Fridays & Saturdays beginning October 7, 2023: Dusk to 11 PM
$10 Per Person, Under 3 - Free
On during daylight on Saturdays & Sundays (11am-6pm), add on the Corn Maze and other family-friendly fun for $8/person. You'll get:
-Daytime Cornmaze
-Farm animals
-Pumpkin patch
-Hay rides
-Child's train
-Playground
Don't miss out on the homemade donuts and cider!
Scare Level & Age Limits
0 out of 5. Not scary at all. Colorful wagon ride that is very family-friendly.
Good for all ages
Haunted Houses in Michigan Map
Happy Haunting!
Did we miss any cool haunted houses in Michigan? Or other fun haunted attractions?
Let us know in the comments below!
