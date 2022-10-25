The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss

2 – ChristKindlMarkt in Frankenmuth

3 Long Weekends: November 25-27; December 2-4, December 9-11 2022

Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Frankenmuth’s ‘ChristKindlMakt’ is the absolute epitome of everything I am looking for in a Christmas market! Artisan handmade gifts? Check. Spiced wine? Check. Magical and traditional atmosphere? Check.



It’s the largest open-air holiday market in mid-Michigan, spanning three weekends:

(Nov 25-27th; Dec 2nd-4th; Dec 9th-11th) in the run-up to the big day.

Fridays and Saturdays 11 am-8 pm, Sundays 11 am-4 pm.

Admission is free, so no excuse not to start your Christmas shopping early!



Take a spin on the new ice rink in the heart of the town, and catch the 7-minute spectacular light and music Christmas tree show at the Visitor Center, where you can also pick up a Christmas Experience guide and light tour map.



No visit would be complete without a trip to Bronners Christmas Wonderland (pictured), known as the world’s largest Christmas Store. You know you need one more bauble for your tree!

