Meijer Gardens Christmas 2022: Dazzling Lights, Santa Claus, Christmas Trees, Railway Garden & More

Meijer Gardens Christmas & Holiday Traditions
November 22, 2022 – January 8, 2023
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
The Annual Meijer GardeNs Christmas Trees Exhibit Returns
Every year, just before Thanksgiving, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Parks kicks off the holiday season with their University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions Exhibit.
9 Things to Do at Meijer Gardens for the Holidays
Making a trek to see the Meijer Gardens Christmas trees and see Santa is a favorite family tradition for many, for good reason.
Be sure to include the festive happenings listed below on your visit, too.
As an added bonus, these events are free with general admission.
1) Enjoy Holiday Trees From Around the World
Available during open hours
Be amazed by the exquisitely decorated trees and displays throughout the building.
While the event is a lovely festival of trees, a number of 46 international holiday displays showcase holiday traditions in other ways.
Tour the world’s holiday traditions on your visit, including Hanukkah, Diwali, and more.
2) Listen to Festive Old-Fashioned Caroling
Tuesdays from 6-8PM beginning Nov 22, 2022 through Dec. 20, 2022
Stop a moment to listen to a familiar carol sung by the Original Dickens Carolers and you’ll feel like you’ve been swept back in time.
This festive group roams the halls singing holiday favorites and bringing good cheer for all to hear.
You’ll find their harmonies filling the BISSELL and Gunberg corridors on Tuesday evenings.
3) Tell Santa What’s on Your List
Tuesdays from 5-8PM beginning Nov 22, 2022 through Dec. 20, 2022
You won’t find a better Santa photo op than this one! Take a picture of the kids with Santa in the magical, light-adorned Tropical Conservatory.
Telling Santa what’s on your list is a popular activity, so be sure to arrive early.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are at the gardens on Tuesday nights beginning Thanksgiving week.
4) Follow the Railway Garden Train
Available During Open Hours
Head to the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse for a charming miniature train display.
Find yourself surrounded with festive decor as you watch the trains weave through handmade recreations of West Michigan landmarks.
Look closely and you may also spot some iconic landmarks of West Michigan sister cities!
5) See the Reindeer
Saturdays from 1-4PM beginning Nov. 26 through Dec. 24, 2022
On Saturday afternoons, reindeer visit Frederik Meijer Gardens.
Head out to Michigan’s Farm Garden for a close-up reindeer experience. You will definitely be able to take pictures of the reindeer – and you might be able to pet them, too.
Reindeer provided by Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm.
6) Linger in the Tropical Conservatory
Available during open hours
We love feeling like we’re in the tropics in the middle of December!
With its delightfully balmy climate and exotic plants, the Tropical Conservatory will have you feeling like you’re on vacation the moment you step through the doors.
As you follow the path along the light-adorned palm trees, you might even find yourself humming Mele Kalikimaka along the way.
7) Head Outside to Play, Especially at Night
Available during open hours
The outdoor Gardens & Sculpture Park is decorated with close to 300,000 lights and is a delight to see after nightfall.
Be sure to bring warm clothes if you plan to venture outdoors.
Also, the walking paths and Children’s Garden are open for those who would like to visit and play outdoors during daylight hours.
8) Delight Your Senses at Seasonal Light Show
December 19–23 & 26–30, 2022 from 6-8PM
This new light show event at Meijer Gardens Amphitheater is sure to inspire awe and wonder in kids and adults alike.
Enjoy this 20-minute show with hot cocoa for the kids and cocktails for adults, along with other snacks and goodies.
9) Find Treasures at the Gift Shop
Available during open hours
The Meijer Garden Gift Shop deserves a place on your holiday shopping places list.
They do a wonderful job of offering seasonal merchandise from local vendors, as well as stocking interesting gifts you won’t find in many other places.
As you peruse you’ll find toys, book, and stuffed animals for the kids on your Christmas list, and candles, local artwork, and home decor for the adults.
Let Meijer Gardens Sweep You Away This Christmas Season
This holiday season treat yourself to all the festivities a Frederik Meijer Gardens Christmas can bring.
Take in the lights and trees, indulge in a Christmas carol or two, enjoy the dazzling light show, cross items off your shopping list, and return to childhood wonder as you follow miniature trains, pet the reindeer, and visit Santa.
With these activities and events sure to please the whole family, a Meijer Gardens Christmas is a perfect way to get that extra dose of holiday cheer!
Meijer Gardens Admission & Hours
ADMISSION RATES
Adults (14-64) – $18
Seniors (65 and older) & Students with ID – $13.50
Museums for All – $2
Children (3-13) – $8.50
Children (2 and younger) – FREE
Members (with ID) – FREE
All admission tickets are purchased at the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Ticketing Center in the Welcome Center. Unless otherwise noted, prices include admission to all special exhibitions. Other tickets (such as Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert at Meijer Gardens, classes, camps, etc.) may be purchased through their Events Calendar page.
HOURS
Meijer Gardens will be open until 9 pm December 19-23 & 26-30.
Regular Hours
Sunday: 11 am – 5 pm
Tuesday: 9 am – 9 pm
Other Days: 9 am – 5 pm
Get in Free with Your Library Card
Kent District Library
KDL patrons (ages 18 and above) can use their library card “Perk Pass” to reserve up to 6 free passes for Frederick Meijer Gardens.
Cardholders can reserve passes online, print their passes, and visit their attraction on the date they reserved. For Meijer Gardens, Library cardholders may reserve 1 pass per calendar year.
Grand Rapids Public Library
GRPL Cardholders can access free tickets via their “check it out” program. The pass entitles up to 6 people to visit the organization 1 time for free. You must check out a pass or ticket in person at any of the 8 Grand Rapids Public Library locations. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.