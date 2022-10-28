Grand Rapids Public Library – The Ultimate One-Stop-Shop for Your Whole Family

GRPL Isn’t Just for Novel Lovers – Find Exciting Events & Resources for Ages 0-101



When my oldest was only about a year old I found myself reaching out to friends to schedule playdates. Usually we headed to a local park, but one day a friend suggested that we meet at the library.



“The library?” I thought. “No way my kid will be quiet or attentive enough for that.”



But my friend told me to trust her, and I’m so glad I did!



Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) blew me out of the water with how much they had to offer, spanning far beyond books for adults and themed areas for kids.



With open access to everyone and free programs for all ages, there is something for everyone and all are truly welcome at GRPL.

