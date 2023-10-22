Where to Order Delicious Thanksgiving Meals To Go in GR – 2023

Let Someone Else Cook This Holiday – Order a Thanksgiving Meal to Go
Before Christmas activities take off and fill every minute, let’s relax with Thanksgiving catering on our November holiday.
We don’t all have to love cooking. Maybe you just want to spend more time with people than your oven this holiday.
These area restaurants are helping take the time out of meal prep so you can enjoy what matters the most this Thanksgiving – your favorite friends and family.
Have a Restaurant to Add?
Do That Here
Fill out this form to add your restaurant’s Thanksgiving to go offerings to the list.
Add Your Thanksgiving Meals To Go
Thanksgiving Restaurant To-Go Meals
Thanksgiving Catering in Grand Rapids
With easy heat and serve options, you can have a stress-free turkey dinner without endless trips to the grocery store. Let these restaurants provide your Thanksgiving feast, complete with all the trimmings!
Here are the Thanksgiving catering menus for local spots offering baked goods, sides and full meals in Grand Rapids.
Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Pit Stop BBQ
6479 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Meal Description:
~~ THE MEATS ~~
SLOW SMOKED TURKEY BREAST-These super juicy, smokey, healthy breasts usually run about 8lbs final after smoking weight: $16.00 /LB.
KBS WHOLE SPIRAL SLICED HAM- We smoke our Hams with FOUNDERS KBS BARREL CHUNKS, Cherry and Oak: $10/lb plus tax. (about 8-10 lbs)
TEXAS BRISKET- 3 lb min order: $23/lb plus tax
PULLED PORK- 3 lb min: $16/lb plus tax
~~ THE SIDES ~~
SMASHED POTATOES-Sold by the Half Pan (feeds 10-12): $30 per pan, plus tax
PIT STOP SAVORY STUFFING-sold by the half pan (Feeds 10-12): $32 per pan, plus tax.
PIT STOP SMOKED TURKEY GRAVY, 32 oz container: $14 plus tax
MAC N CHEESE - feeds 10-12: $32 plus tax
GREEN BEANS W SLIVERED ALMONDS - feeds 10-12: $24 plus tax
CORN CAKES – Qty 6 for $6
PIT STOP BLOODY MARY MIX, 32 oz container: $9
Pick up is Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023, from 11 AM - 5 PM.
**************EMAIL TO ORDER********************
[email protected]
You will receive a Confirmation Number once the order has been processed.
If you don’t receive a confirmation number within 24 hours……double check to make sure it went through.
~~ THE MEATS ~~
SLOW SMOKED TURKEY BREAST-These super juicy, smokey, healthy breasts usually run about 8lbs final after smoking weight: $16.00 /LB.
KBS WHOLE SPIRAL SLICED HAM- We smoke our Hams with FOUNDERS KBS BARREL CHUNKS, Cherry and Oak: $10/lb plus tax. (about 8-10 lbs)
TEXAS BRISKET- 3 lb min order: $23/lb plus tax
PULLED PORK- 3 lb min: $16/lb plus tax
~~ THE SIDES ~~
SMASHED POTATOES-Sold by the Half Pan (feeds 10-12): $30 per pan, plus tax
PIT STOP SAVORY STUFFING-sold by the half pan (Feeds 10-12): $32 per pan, plus tax.
PIT STOP SMOKED TURKEY GRAVY, 32 oz container: $14 plus tax
MAC N CHEESE - feeds 10-12: $32 plus tax
GREEN BEANS W SLIVERED ALMONDS - feeds 10-12: $24 plus tax
CORN CAKES – Qty 6 for $6
PIT STOP BLOODY MARY MIX, 32 oz container: $9
Pick up is Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023, from 11 AM - 5 PM.
**************EMAIL TO ORDER********************
[email protected]
You will receive a Confirmation Number once the order has been processed.
If you don’t receive a confirmation number within 24 hours……double check to make sure it went through.
Price:
a la carte pricing
Last Day to Order:
11/17/2023
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 340-5600
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Martha's Catering
1122 Michigan NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Meal Description:
***Limited number available***
THE PERFECT THANKSGIVING DINNER - $24.95 per person (no substitutions)
• Delicious Fresh Michigan Turkey – 8oz portion per person
• Stuffing
• Green Bean Casserole
• Mashed Potatoes
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Relish
• Parker House Rolls
EXTRA SIDES From candied yams with marshmallows to a green bean casserole, you can never have
too many side dishes on Thanksgiving.
• Whole Roasted Turkey -12-15 pound - $125.00
• Mashed Potatoes $6.99 per pound
• Candied Yams $6.99 per pound
• Stuffing $5.99 per pound
• Turkey Gravy $5.00 per quart
• Green Bean Casserole $6.99 per pound
• Maple Balsamic Brussels Sprouts $6.99 per pound
• Cranberry relish $5.99 per pound
• Parker House Rolls $8.00 per half dozen
Whole Nantucket Pies – Pumpkin, Cherry, Apple, or Pecan $26.00 per whole pie
All orders must be received by 5pm on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023.
Call 616-459-0116 to order.
Dinners to be picked up on Tuesday, November 21st between 12:00pm – 5:00pm or Wednesday, November 22nd between 9:00am – 12:00pm
***Limited number available***
THE PERFECT THANKSGIVING DINNER - $24.95 per person (no substitutions)
• Delicious Fresh Michigan Turkey – 8oz portion per person
• Stuffing
• Green Bean Casserole
• Mashed Potatoes
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Relish
• Parker House Rolls
EXTRA SIDES From candied yams with marshmallows to a green bean casserole, you can never have
too many side dishes on Thanksgiving.
• Whole Roasted Turkey -12-15 pound - $125.00
• Mashed Potatoes $6.99 per pound
• Candied Yams $6.99 per pound
• Stuffing $5.99 per pound
• Turkey Gravy $5.00 per quart
• Green Bean Casserole $6.99 per pound
• Maple Balsamic Brussels Sprouts $6.99 per pound
• Cranberry relish $5.99 per pound
• Parker House Rolls $8.00 per half dozen
Whole Nantucket Pies – Pumpkin, Cherry, Apple, or Pecan $26.00 per whole pie
All orders must be received by 5pm on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023.
Call 616-459-0116 to order.
Dinners to be picked up on Tuesday, November 21st between 12:00pm – 5:00pm or Wednesday, November 22nd between 9:00am – 12:00pm
Price:
$24.95 per person
Last Day to Order:
11/15/2023
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 459-0116
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
4515 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
Meal Description:
Heat and Serve Meal - Serves 6 for $199.99
-Pretzel Bread & Butter
-Butternut Squash Soup with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
-Traditional Stuffing, Mary's Potatoes, Roasted and Glazed Green Beans & Carrots
-Slow-Roasted Turkey slices with Pan Gravy & Homemade Cranberry Sauce
-Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake with Vanilla Whipped Cream and Vanilla Sauce
Pre-order now as quantities are limited.
Then pick up your "heat & serve" package Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22.
As a Wine Club Member, enjoy 10% off your Thanksgiving Dinner package and earn points!
*Limited quantities and pre-ordering is required by November 18, 2022.
Wine sold separately.
Heat and Serve Meal - Serves 6 for $199.99
-Pretzel Bread & Butter
-Butternut Squash Soup with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
-Traditional Stuffing, Mary's Potatoes, Roasted and Glazed Green Beans & Carrots
-Slow-Roasted Turkey slices with Pan Gravy & Homemade Cranberry Sauce
-Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake with Vanilla Whipped Cream and Vanilla Sauce
Pre-order now as quantities are limited.
Then pick up your "heat & serve" package Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22.
As a Wine Club Member, enjoy 10% off your Thanksgiving Dinner package and earn points!
*Limited quantities and pre-ordering is required by November 18, 2022.
Wine sold separately.
Price:
$199.99
Last Day to Order:
11/17/2023
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 730-8466
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Porter's SmokeHouse
2614 142nd Ave., Dorr, MI 49323
Meal Description:
Turkey options:
- Hen (avg. 16-20 lbs) $100
- Tom (avg 20-23 lbs) $125
- Turkey breast - sliced (white meat only) $14/lb
Spiral Sliced Ham: (avg 8-9 lbs) $70
Sliced Beef Brisket: $25 per lb
Sides:
- Smoked Mac & Cheese with bacon (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $40
- Sweet Potatoes w/pecan crusted topping (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $55
- Green Bean Casserole (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $40
- Mashed Potatoes (1 tray feeds 8-10 people): $40
- Cheesy Potatoes w/ smoked ham (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $50
- Stuffing w/ smoked sausage (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $50
- Turkey Gravy: 1 Quart serving (Serves 8-12 people): $8
- Dozen Dinner Rolls: $4
You will have until Nov. 18 to order for Thanksgiving. Please specify amount and quantity when ordering.
To place your order:
Email us at [email protected]
Or call 616-294-2513
Pick ups at our restaurant in Dorr:
- Wednesday 11/22 from 4-6pm
- Thursday 11/23 from 11am-1pm
Turkey options:
- Hen (avg. 16-20 lbs) $100
- Tom (avg 20-23 lbs) $125
- Turkey breast - sliced (white meat only) $14/lb
Spiral Sliced Ham: (avg 8-9 lbs) $70
Sliced Beef Brisket: $25 per lb
Sides:
- Smoked Mac & Cheese with bacon (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $40
- Sweet Potatoes w/pecan crusted topping (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $55
- Green Bean Casserole (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $40
- Mashed Potatoes (1 tray feeds 8-10 people): $40
- Cheesy Potatoes w/ smoked ham (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $50
- Stuffing w/ smoked sausage (1 tray feeds 10-12 people): $50
- Turkey Gravy: 1 Quart serving (Serves 8-12 people): $8
- Dozen Dinner Rolls: $4
You will have until Nov. 18 to order for Thanksgiving. Please specify amount and quantity when ordering.
To place your order:
Email us at [email protected]
Or call 616-294-2513
Pick ups at our restaurant in Dorr:
- Wednesday 11/22 from 4-6pm
- Thursday 11/23 from 11am-1pm
Price:
Prices from $65
Last Day to Order:
11/18/2023
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 294-2513
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Nonna's Pantry
591 Ada Drive, Ada, MI 49301
Meal Description:
Limited availability. Order early!
Offering sides and pies only.
Each side serves 3 - 4 people, $16 each:
- Roasted Garlic Smashed Potatoes
- Whipped Sweet Potatoes
- Classic Holiday Stuffing
- Homestyle Bacon Green Beans
- Pumpkin Alfredo Gnocchi
- Autumn Salad
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Additional items:
- Sea Salt Focaccia Rolls (pack of 6) - $8
- Housemade Gravy - $7
- Butternut Squash, Rosemary & Gouda Quiche - $33 (serves 6-8)
Whole Pies, serves 6-8, $30 each:
- Pumpkin Pie
- Pecan Pie
- Dutch Apple Pie
- KInd Crumbs Pumpkin or Apple Pie (gluten-free) - $26 each
Limited availability. Order early!
Offering sides and pies only.
Each side serves 3 - 4 people, $16 each:
- Roasted Garlic Smashed Potatoes
- Whipped Sweet Potatoes
- Classic Holiday Stuffing
- Homestyle Bacon Green Beans
- Pumpkin Alfredo Gnocchi
- Autumn Salad
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Additional items:
- Sea Salt Focaccia Rolls (pack of 6) - $8
- Housemade Gravy - $7
- Butternut Squash, Rosemary & Gouda Quiche - $33 (serves 6-8)
Whole Pies, serves 6-8, $30 each:
- Pumpkin Pie
- Pecan Pie
- Dutch Apple Pie
- KInd Crumbs Pumpkin or Apple Pie (gluten-free) - $26 each
Price:
$16 sides, $30 pies
Last Day to Order:
11/18/2023
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 920-7377
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Catered Creations
1716 Coit Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Meal Description:
Thanksgiving Feast Take-Out
$275 (Serves 8-10)
Order by November 16, 2023
Pick up on November 22, 2023
Order your meal by calling 616-361-6165
Pick-up in Grand Rapids and South Haven
Ask about delivery.
Menu:
Carved Roasted Turkey
Mashed Potato and Turkey Gravy
Stuffing
Sweet Potato Casserole - contains pecans
Maple Bourbon Glaze Carrots & Parsnips
Our Famous Corn Bread w/honey butter
Thanksgiving Feast Take-Out
$275 (Serves 8-10)
Order by November 16, 2023
Pick up on November 22, 2023
Order your meal by calling 616-361-6165
Pick-up in Grand Rapids and South Haven
Ask about delivery.
Menu:
Carved Roasted Turkey
Mashed Potato and Turkey Gravy
Stuffing
Sweet Potato Casserole - contains pecans
Maple Bourbon Glaze Carrots & Parsnips
Our Famous Corn Bread w/honey butter
Price:
$275
Last Day to Order:
11/16/2023
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 361-6165
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
The Honey Baked Ham Co. - 28th Street
3756 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Meal Description:
A complete meal your friends and family are sure to love!
The Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feasts includes a Bone-in Half Ham and Turkey Breast - both topped with our signature sweet & crunchy glaze.
Meal also includes your choice of four of our frozen Heat & Serve Side Dishes.
To ensure serving all of your guests, we recommend ordering 2 packages of only 2 different varieties.
Serves 12-16.
A complete meal your friends and family are sure to love!
The Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feasts includes a Bone-in Half Ham and Turkey Breast - both topped with our signature sweet & crunchy glaze.
Meal also includes your choice of four of our frozen Heat & Serve Side Dishes.
To ensure serving all of your guests, we recommend ordering 2 packages of only 2 different varieties.
Serves 12-16.
Price:
$157.49 with coupon
Last Day to Order:
11/20/2023
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 957-3430
Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Meal Description:
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
WHOLE BRISKETS and COLD SIDES are back again this year for Thanksgiving!
WHOLE BRISKETS ($20/#) are fresh, right out of the smoker. They range in size from 5-8 pounds and include our homemade barbecue sauce and sliced pickles. Holding, slicing and reheat instructions (for sides) are included.
COLD SIDES available (serves 10-12 per pan):
- Green bean casserole $40
- Cheesy potatoes $40
- Sweet potato casserole $40
- Stuffing $25
- Pumpkin pie w/ maple whipped cream $16
- Apple pie w/ vanilla whipped cream $20
- Pimento Mac & cheese $40
- Smoked beans $40
- Mustard potato salad $40
- Coleslaw $24
- Smoked mushrooms $40
- Mini corn muffins (24ea) $30
Email [email protected] by SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th to place your order. Thank you!
Pick up is Thanksgiving morning from 9AM to 10AM (536 Leonard St. NW).
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
WHOLE BRISKETS and COLD SIDES are back again this year for Thanksgiving!
WHOLE BRISKETS ($20/#) are fresh, right out of the smoker. They range in size from 5-8 pounds and include our homemade barbecue sauce and sliced pickles. Holding, slicing and reheat instructions (for sides) are included.
COLD SIDES available (serves 10-12 per pan):
- Green bean casserole $40
- Cheesy potatoes $40
- Sweet potato casserole $40
- Stuffing $25
- Pumpkin pie w/ maple whipped cream $16
- Apple pie w/ vanilla whipped cream $20
- Pimento Mac & cheese $40
- Smoked beans $40
- Mustard potato salad $40
- Coleslaw $24
- Smoked mushrooms $40
- Mini corn muffins (24ea) $30
Email [email protected] by SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th to place your order. Thank you!
Pick up is Thanksgiving morning from 9AM to 10AM (536 Leonard St. NW).
Price:
varied
Last Day to Order:
11/20/2022
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 608-6756
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Making Thyme Kitchen
2409 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Meal Description:
Once again we are offering our made-from-scratch Thanksgiving Dinners.
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
THE DINNER
Each dinner includes:
- Roast Turkey - choice of white meat or dark meat
- Cornbread Stuffing with Pecans and dried Michigan Cherries
- Sweet Potato Cornbread Muffin
- Mashed Potatoes
- Turkey Gravy
- Cranberry Sauce
- And choice of an Apple or Pumpkin 5 inch individual pie
White Meat Turkey Dinner $30.50 each
Dark Meat Turkey Dinner $28.50 each
Dinners are are fully cooked, and come with heating instructions.
PLACE YOUR ORDER
To place your pre-paid order call the store at 616.406.8511.
We will be accepting orders until the end of day Thursday, November 17th.
Quantities are limited and offered first-come first-served.
PICKUP
Dinners will be ready for pickup on Wednesday, November 23rd between 10am and 6:30pm.
Once again we are offering our made-from-scratch Thanksgiving Dinners.
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
THE DINNER
Each dinner includes:
- Roast Turkey - choice of white meat or dark meat
- Cornbread Stuffing with Pecans and dried Michigan Cherries
- Sweet Potato Cornbread Muffin
- Mashed Potatoes
- Turkey Gravy
- Cranberry Sauce
- And choice of an Apple or Pumpkin 5 inch individual pie
White Meat Turkey Dinner $30.50 each
Dark Meat Turkey Dinner $28.50 each
Dinners are are fully cooked, and come with heating instructions.
PLACE YOUR ORDER
To place your pre-paid order call the store at 616.406.8511.
We will be accepting orders until the end of day Thursday, November 17th.
Quantities are limited and offered first-come first-served.
PICKUP
Dinners will be ready for pickup on Wednesday, November 23rd between 10am and 6:30pm.
Price:
$28.50 - $30.50
Last Day to Order:
11/17/2022
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 406-8511
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
The Candied Yam
2305 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Meal Description:
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
⭐️Delicious Scratch Made Heat N' Serve Meal
$69.99 + TAX {serves 4 people)
- Premium Sliced Turkey with Gravy
- Country Green Beans
- Candied Yams
- Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
- Candied Cornbread
Additional deluxe and premium sides available.
- Deluxe - half pan $35, full pan $60
- Premium - half pan $55, full pan $80
Desserts:
- Peach Cobbler - half pan $55, full pan $80
- Banana Pudding - half pan $55, full pan $80
- Whole Sweet Potato Pie - $15
- Whole Pecan Pie - $15
IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
- All meals and sides will come COLD! Go from oven to table in 30 minutes or less 😀
- Pies and desserts will come ready to eat.
⭐️Pick Up on Thanksgiving Day ONLY (Nov. 24th) between 10:00AM - 12:45PM.
- Limited spots are available, so book early!
- Place your order by November 16th or sooner
- No Refunds, No Substitutions
- Full payment is due at the time of ordering
All orders must be placed through the online form. No orders will be accepted in-store.
Questions? Email: [email protected] or Call 616-551-3509
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
⭐️Delicious Scratch Made Heat N' Serve Meal
$69.99 + TAX {serves 4 people)
- Premium Sliced Turkey with Gravy
- Country Green Beans
- Candied Yams
- Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
- Candied Cornbread
Additional deluxe and premium sides available.
- Deluxe - half pan $35, full pan $60
- Premium - half pan $55, full pan $80
Desserts:
- Peach Cobbler - half pan $55, full pan $80
- Banana Pudding - half pan $55, full pan $80
- Whole Sweet Potato Pie - $15
- Whole Pecan Pie - $15
IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
- All meals and sides will come COLD! Go from oven to table in 30 minutes or less 😀
- Pies and desserts will come ready to eat.
⭐️Pick Up on Thanksgiving Day ONLY (Nov. 24th) between 10:00AM - 12:45PM.
- Limited spots are available, so book early!
- Place your order by November 16th or sooner
- No Refunds, No Substitutions
- Full payment is due at the time of ordering
All orders must be placed through the online form. No orders will be accepted in-store.
Questions? Email: [email protected] or Call 616-551-3509
Price:
$69.99 + tax
Last Day to Order:
11/16/2022
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 551-3509
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Timbers Inn Restaurant & Tavern
6555 Belding Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Meal Description:
We are so excited to announce that we will be offering our Thanksgiving Take & Bake dinners again this year! 🦃
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
You will have a choice between ham or turkey and both will come with delicious sides & more.
The menu includes:
- Oven Roasted Turkey - GF or Honey Baked Ham - GF
- Truffle Green Beans - GF
- Cashew Stuffing
- Roasted Redskin Potatoes - GF (gravy is not gluten free)
- Dinner Rolls & Butter
- Homemade Pumpkin Pie
ORDER HERE: https://timbersinn.square.site/
We will be cutting off orders on Saturday, November 19th.
Pickup will be on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Let us cook for your family this holiday season so you can spend more time together!
We are so excited to announce that we will be offering our Thanksgiving Take & Bake dinners again this year! 🦃
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
You will have a choice between ham or turkey and both will come with delicious sides & more.
The menu includes:
- Oven Roasted Turkey - GF or Honey Baked Ham - GF
- Truffle Green Beans - GF
- Cashew Stuffing
- Roasted Redskin Potatoes - GF (gravy is not gluten free)
- Dinner Rolls & Butter
- Homemade Pumpkin Pie
ORDER HERE: https://timbersinn.square.site/
We will be cutting off orders on Saturday, November 19th.
Pickup will be on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Let us cook for your family this holiday season so you can spend more time together!
Price:
$80
Last Day to Order:
11/19/2022
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 874-5553
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2023
Kj Catering
1808 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Meal Description:
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
All sides come in 1/2 pans and serves 8 to 10 people.
Please order online at www.kjcatering.net/shop
Orders are due by Tuesday, November 23rd.
Pick up will be on Wednesday, November 24th or Thursday, November 25th, 11a – 2p. All meals MUST be picked up by 1p so we can enjoy dinner with our families.
Whole smoked or roasted turkeys - $75
Airline smoked or roasted turkey - $45
Whole smoked beef brisket - $130
Homemade mashed potatoes - $25
Turkey gravy - $10
Sausage & bacon stuffing - $20
Green bean casserole - $15
Corn bread or knot rolls - $12
Pumpkin Roll - $15
Whole Dutch apple pie - $15
2023 Menu TBA
Here's a look at last year's menu:
All sides come in 1/2 pans and serves 8 to 10 people.
Please order online at www.kjcatering.net/shop
Orders are due by Tuesday, November 23rd.
Pick up will be on Wednesday, November 24th or Thursday, November 25th, 11a – 2p. All meals MUST be picked up by 1p so we can enjoy dinner with our families.
Whole smoked or roasted turkeys - $75
Airline smoked or roasted turkey - $45
Whole smoked beef brisket - $130
Homemade mashed potatoes - $25
Turkey gravy - $10
Sausage & bacon stuffing - $20
Green bean casserole - $15
Corn bread or knot rolls - $12
Pumpkin Roll - $15
Whole Dutch apple pie - $15
Price:
$10 - $75
Last Day to Order:
11/23/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 805-4590
Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2022
Sandy Point Beach House and MeXo - Grand Rapids
822 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Meal Description:
AVAILABLE IN TWO DINNER FLAVOR OPTIONS:
TRADITIONAL or MEXICAN INSPIRED
TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING DINNER
BRING HOME A FULL HOLIDAY DINNER THAT INCLUDES:
- 12 to 14lb Roasted or Brined Turkey
- Mashed Potatoes
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Green Bean Casserole
- Dinner Rolls
- Traditional Stuffing
- Fresh Cranberry Sauce
- House Made Turkey Gravy
- Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse
- (Items also available a la carte)
MEXICAN INSPIRED THANKSGIVING DINNER
BRING HOME A FULL HOLIDAY DINNER THAT INCLUDES:
- 12 to 14lb Guajillo Rubbed Mesquite Smoked Turkey with Mole Poblano
- Escabeche - Pickled Vegetables
- Esquites - Roasted Corn Dip
- Molcajete Salsa
- Tortilla Chips
- Chile Ancho Bacon Potatoes
- House-made Tortillas
- Pumpkin Empanadas
Final Ordering Deadline • Saturday Nov. 19th at 12PM
Order Pick Up • Wednesday Nov. 23rd From 11am - 4pm
Pickup Reservations Date & Time Required. Orders Must Be Paid in Full & Are Non-Refundable.
No Substitutions.
AVAILABLE IN TWO DINNER FLAVOR OPTIONS:
TRADITIONAL or MEXICAN INSPIRED
TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING DINNER
BRING HOME A FULL HOLIDAY DINNER THAT INCLUDES:
- 12 to 14lb Roasted or Brined Turkey
- Mashed Potatoes
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Green Bean Casserole
- Dinner Rolls
- Traditional Stuffing
- Fresh Cranberry Sauce
- House Made Turkey Gravy
- Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse
- (Items also available a la carte)
MEXICAN INSPIRED THANKSGIVING DINNER
BRING HOME A FULL HOLIDAY DINNER THAT INCLUDES:
- 12 to 14lb Guajillo Rubbed Mesquite Smoked Turkey with Mole Poblano
- Escabeche - Pickled Vegetables
- Esquites - Roasted Corn Dip
- Molcajete Salsa
- Tortilla Chips
- Chile Ancho Bacon Potatoes
- House-made Tortillas
- Pumpkin Empanadas
Final Ordering Deadline • Saturday Nov. 19th at 12PM
Order Pick Up • Wednesday Nov. 23rd From 11am - 4pm
Pickup Reservations Date & Time Required. Orders Must Be Paid in Full & Are Non-Refundable.
No Substitutions.