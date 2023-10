Where to Order Delicious Thanksgiving Meals To Go in GR – 2023

~~ THE MEATS ~~SLOW SMOKED TURKEY BREAST-These super juicy, smokey, healthy breasts usually run about 8lbs final after smoking weight: $16.00 /LB.KBS WHOLE SPIRAL SLICED HAM- We smoke our Hams with FOUNDERS KBS BARREL CHUNKS, Cherry and Oak: $10/lb plus tax. (about 8-10 lbs)TEXAS BRISKET- 3 lb min order: $23/lb plus taxPULLED PORK- 3 lb min: $16/lb plus tax~~ THE SIDES ~~SMASHED POTATOES-Sold by the Half Pan (feeds 10-12): $30 per pan, plus taxPIT STOP SAVORY STUFFING-sold by the half pan (Feeds 10-12): $32 per pan, plus tax.PIT STOP SMOKED TURKEY GRAVY, 32 oz container: $14 plus taxMAC N CHEESE - feeds 10-12: $32 plus taxGREEN BEANS W SLIVERED ALMONDS - feeds 10-12: $24 plus taxCORN CAKES – Qty 6 for $6PIT STOP BLOODY MARY MIX, 32 oz container: $9Pick up is Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023, from 11 AM - 5 PM.**************EMAIL TO ORDER********************You will receive a Confirmation Number once the order has been processed.If you don’t receive a confirmation number within 24 hours……double check to make sure it went through.