10 Merry & Bright Walk Through Christmas Lights Experiences in Michigan for 2022

8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083

About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event Gull Meadow Farms’ Walk Through the Lights event takes your family through a colorful experience where you walk through multiple greenhouses all decked out with different Christmas themes.



Beautiful lights, a warm and cozy feel, Christmas music, and family farm festivities are the perfect recipe for a heart-filled tradition we know you will love.



In addition to the greenhouses filled with Christmas lights, there are several staged spots for the perfect picture as well as some petting farm goat friends to greet you along the way.



PRO TIPS

• Grab a signature hot beverage (Santa’s Cocoa, Polar Express, or Silent Night Cider) for your walk-through experience and some cool light specs or Christmas glow products!

• Dress for the weather: The greenhouses are heated but getting from one greenhouse to another requires some time outside.

• Lights are best viewed when the sun begins setting, but the experience is open during the daytime if that works better for your schedule.

• Be sure to stop in the market after your experience for donuts, cider and gifts!