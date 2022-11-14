10 Merry & Bright Walk Through Christmas Lights Experiences in Michigan for 2022

Walk Through Christmas Lights
Is taking a walk through Christmas lights on your Christmas activities bingo card? It’s on mine!
More and more holiday light festivals are popping up across the state. While special features of each destination differ, the magic of trees aglow after dark brings magic to each of these events.
Where will we find you walking this Christmas season?
(Feature image is of Holly Dazzle)
Tips for Visiting Walk Through Christmas Lights
Check Dates & Times
The light shows on this list have set dates and times that they are open. Sync up your calendar to be sure you show up at the right time and place.
Check for Tickets
Some of the light shows require advance tickets. Many of the shows charge admission, while others request a donation.
Walk Through Christmas Lights in Michigan for 2022, Listed
Here’s where to find places in Michigan hosting walk through Christmas Lights Displays:
1 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at Glenore Trails - Aurora
3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township, MI 48382
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
Glenlore Trails is an immersive night walk located in Commerce Michigan.
Every Thursday to Sunday evening the forest comes to life in a dazzling display of light, sound, and wonder.
Visit Michigan’s original illuminated forest this holiday season!
It's a one-mile outdoor path with interactive, story moments, and other entertainment.
(You may encounter live performances along the trails! From flow dancers to musicians, to theatrical moments.)
Expect the experience to take an hour.
On-site concessions include light snacks, beverages, and Glenlore merchandise.
The trail through the woods is maintained, but it is not paved. It's stroller-friendly.
There are restrooms along the trail.
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights EventGlenlore Trails is an immersive night walk located in Commerce Michigan.
Every Thursday to Sunday evening the forest comes to life in a dazzling display of light, sound, and wonder.
Visit Michigan’s original illuminated forest this holiday season!
It's a one-mile outdoor path with interactive, story moments, and other entertainment.
(You may encounter live performances along the trails! From flow dancers to musicians, to theatrical moments.)
Expect the experience to take an hour.
On-site concessions include light snacks, beverages, and Glenlore merchandise.
The trail through the woods is maintained, but it is not paved. It's stroller-friendly.
There are restrooms along the trail.
Ticket Pricing
Tickets range from $15 – $25.
Rates vary with day and age of attendee.
Ages 3 & under are free.
Tickets are on sale now.
Tickets range from $15 – $25.
Rates vary with day and age of attendee.
Ages 3 & under are free.
Tickets are on sale now.
Open Hours
Nov 17 - Dec 23, 2022
This walk-through Christmas Lights event runs weekly, Thursday to Sunday, starting November 17, 2022.
Tickets are timed, with start times between 5:30 - 9 pm.
Glenlore Trails is a rain-or-shine event.
Nov 17 - Dec 23, 2022
This walk-through Christmas Lights event runs weekly, Thursday to Sunday, starting November 17, 2022.
Tickets are timed, with start times between 5:30 - 9 pm.
Glenlore Trails is a rain-or-shine event.
MORE INFO
2 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at The Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights
8450 W. 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
35 MAGICAL NIGHTS OF LIGHTS
Wild Lights is the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday light display. Guests will enjoy masterfully designed light displays and festive vignettes featuring millions of twinkling LED lights illuminating buildings, trees, sculptures, and a walk-through light tunnel!
ENCHANTED TRAIL
New this year — Stroll through an immersive forest of lights while listening to the sounds of the season! This trail experience is filled with holiday magic celebrating the beauty of nature. It is sure to put you in the festive spirit!
TOYLAND AND WISHING TREE
Immerse yourself in this childhood wonderland featuring life-sized toy sculptures of light. Highlights include a 40-foot-long train, which serves as the perfect photo op for family and friends. Don’t forget to make your holiday wish at the wishing tree!
THE POLAR EXPRESS 4D THEATER EXPERIENCE
You’re invited on an extraordinary adventure to the North Pole this holiday season on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ with the SimEx-Iwerks 4D Version of the Holiday Classic! *Additional Fee
WILD LIGHTS LODGE
New this year — Warm up inside this festive oasis filled with holiday décor, live entertainment, bar service, s’mores and more!
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event35 MAGICAL NIGHTS OF LIGHTS
Wild Lights is the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday light display. Guests will enjoy masterfully designed light displays and festive vignettes featuring millions of twinkling LED lights illuminating buildings, trees, sculptures, and a walk-through light tunnel!
ENCHANTED TRAIL
New this year — Stroll through an immersive forest of lights while listening to the sounds of the season! This trail experience is filled with holiday magic celebrating the beauty of nature. It is sure to put you in the festive spirit!
TOYLAND AND WISHING TREE
Immerse yourself in this childhood wonderland featuring life-sized toy sculptures of light. Highlights include a 40-foot-long train, which serves as the perfect photo op for family and friends. Don’t forget to make your holiday wish at the wishing tree!
THE POLAR EXPRESS 4D THEATER EXPERIENCE
You’re invited on an extraordinary adventure to the North Pole this holiday season on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ with the SimEx-Iwerks 4D Version of the Holiday Classic! *Additional Fee
WILD LIGHTS LODGE
New this year — Warm up inside this festive oasis filled with holiday décor, live entertainment, bar service, s’mores and more!
Ticket Pricing
Several different ticket packages are available.
General admission starts at $17.
The Wild Lights Total Experience Package is $65.
Several different ticket packages are available.
General admission starts at $17.
The Wild Lights Total Experience Package is $65.
Open Hours
This one-of-a-kind experience runs from Nov. 19, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023
NOVEMBER:
19, 25-26 (5 – 10:30 p.m.)
20, 27 (5 – 9 p.m.)
DECEMBER:
2-3, 9-10, 16-23 (5 – 10:30 p.m.)
4, 11, 14-15, 26-31 (5 – 9 p.m.)
JANUARY:
2-8 (5 – 9 p.m.)
This one-of-a-kind experience runs from Nov. 19, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023
NOVEMBER:
19, 25-26 (5 – 10:30 p.m.)
20, 27 (5 – 9 p.m.)
DECEMBER:
2-3, 9-10, 16-23 (5 – 10:30 p.m.)
4, 11, 14-15, 26-31 (5 – 9 p.m.)
JANUARY:
2-8 (5 – 9 p.m.)
MORE INFO
3 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at The Enchanted Trail @ the Highlands
600 Highland Drive, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
Snowshoe or walk!
This unique winter experience is a magical two-mile roundtrip walk along a beautifully lit winter trail through the woods, where you’ll experience the soft warm glow of lights leading you to a rustic yurt where you can cozy up around a bonfire with s’mores and warm drinks (cash bar, too!)
Add some sparkle to the magic of the holiday season with The Enchanted Trail! Make a new favorite memory with this unique and special experience.
The trail is approximately 1 mile each way, or 2 miles round trip.
The approximate timing is 25-30 minutes walk each way, plus time spent at the yurt; plan on an hour and a half for this experience.
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights EventSnowshoe or walk!
This unique winter experience is a magical two-mile roundtrip walk along a beautifully lit winter trail through the woods, where you’ll experience the soft warm glow of lights leading you to a rustic yurt where you can cozy up around a bonfire with s’mores and warm drinks (cash bar, too!)
Add some sparkle to the magic of the holiday season with The Enchanted Trail! Make a new favorite memory with this unique and special experience.
The trail is approximately 1 mile each way, or 2 miles round trip.
The approximate timing is 25-30 minutes walk each way, plus time spent at the yurt; plan on an hour and a half for this experience.
Ticket Pricing
Tickets start at $19 per person
Children aged three and under can attend for free
Tickets start at $19 per person
Children aged three and under can attend for free
Open Hours
The Enchanted Trail will be operating on select dates and times:
December 2022: 9-10, 16-18, 23-31 (Christmas Week)
January 2023: 1-8, 13-15 (MLK), 20-22, 27-29
February 2023: 3-5, 10-12, 17-26
Begins at 5:30 PM with time slots until 8:30 PM
The Enchanted Trail will be operating on select dates and times:
December 2022: 9-10, 16-18, 23-31 (Christmas Week)
January 2023: 1-8, 13-15 (MLK), 20-22, 27-29
February 2023: 3-5, 10-12, 17-26
Begins at 5:30 PM with time slots until 8:30 PM
MORE INFO
4 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at Gull Meadow Farms
8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
Gull Meadow Farms’ Walk Through the Lights event takes your family through a colorful experience where you walk through multiple greenhouses all decked out with different Christmas themes.
Beautiful lights, a warm and cozy feel, Christmas music, and family farm festivities are the perfect recipe for a heart-filled tradition we know you will love.
In addition to the greenhouses filled with Christmas lights, there are several staged spots for the perfect picture as well as some petting farm goat friends to greet you along the way.
PRO TIPS
• Grab a signature hot beverage (Santa’s Cocoa, Polar Express, or Silent Night Cider) for your walk-through experience and some cool light specs or Christmas glow products!
• Dress for the weather: The greenhouses are heated but getting from one greenhouse to another requires some time outside.
• Lights are best viewed when the sun begins setting, but the experience is open during the daytime if that works better for your schedule.
• Be sure to stop in the market after your experience for donuts, cider and gifts!
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights EventGull Meadow Farms’ Walk Through the Lights event takes your family through a colorful experience where you walk through multiple greenhouses all decked out with different Christmas themes.
Beautiful lights, a warm and cozy feel, Christmas music, and family farm festivities are the perfect recipe for a heart-filled tradition we know you will love.
In addition to the greenhouses filled with Christmas lights, there are several staged spots for the perfect picture as well as some petting farm goat friends to greet you along the way.
PRO TIPS
• Grab a signature hot beverage (Santa’s Cocoa, Polar Express, or Silent Night Cider) for your walk-through experience and some cool light specs or Christmas glow products!
• Dress for the weather: The greenhouses are heated but getting from one greenhouse to another requires some time outside.
• Lights are best viewed when the sun begins setting, but the experience is open during the daytime if that works better for your schedule.
• Be sure to stop in the market after your experience for donuts, cider and gifts!
Ticket Pricing
Admission is $10 or $12/person (children UNDER 36″ are free). There are peak times and off-peak times for tickets and they are priced accordingly online.*
To keep guests spaced out and the flow moving, please pre-purchase your tickets online to guarantee entry. If time slots are sold out, walk-up admission is not guaranteed.
*Tickets are NON-refundable so be sure that you purchase the date/time that works for your schedule. You do have the opportunity to switch your ticket date/time up to 36 hours before your initial selected date. Tickets incur a $0.49/ticket fee at checkout.
Admission is $10 or $12/person (children UNDER 36″ are free). There are peak times and off-peak times for tickets and they are priced accordingly online.*
To keep guests spaced out and the flow moving, please pre-purchase your tickets online to guarantee entry. If time slots are sold out, walk-up admission is not guaranteed.
*Tickets are NON-refundable so be sure that you purchase the date/time that works for your schedule. You do have the opportunity to switch your ticket date/time up to 36 hours before your initial selected date. Tickets incur a $0.49/ticket fee at checkout.
Open Hours
Dates for 2022:
November 26-27
December 1-4, 7-11, 14-18
Timed tickets are available for purchase.
Dates for 2022:
November 26-27
December 1-4, 7-11, 14-18
Timed tickets are available for purchase.
MORE INFO
5 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at The Carter's Christmas Lights Marquette
1313 N Vandenboom Ave, Marquette, MI 49855
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
This friendly family welcomes visitors to enjoy their large walk-through Christmas lights display every December.
Meander through their wooded while enjoying all sorts of winter and holiday scenes. There are some great photo opps here.
Please thank the owners and be courteous to their property.
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights EventThis friendly family welcomes visitors to enjoy their large walk-through Christmas lights display every December.
Meander through their wooded while enjoying all sorts of winter and holiday scenes. There are some great photo opps here.
Please thank the owners and be courteous to their property.
Ticket Pricing
Free
Free
Open Hours
Dates for 2022:
December
Check their Facebook page for the most up-to-date open times/hours
Dates for 2022:
December
Check their Facebook page for the most up-to-date open times/hours
MORE INFO
6 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at Colors of Christmas Wonderland
7683 S Croton Hardy Dr, Newaygo, MI 49337
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
The Croton Township Campground will be open for you and your family to drive through or hike through "The Colors of Christmas" light displays.
A portion of all donations will be donated to Newaygo Country Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect. All remaining donations go to help maintain and grow the lights and displays.
The Colors of Christmas is non-profit and runs off donations and sponsorships from local businesses.
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights EventThe Croton Township Campground will be open for you and your family to drive through or hike through "The Colors of Christmas" light displays.
A portion of all donations will be donated to Newaygo Country Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect. All remaining donations go to help maintain and grow the lights and displays.
The Colors of Christmas is non-profit and runs off donations and sponsorships from local businesses.
Ticket Pricing
FREE to everyone - A $5 donation is suggested & appreciated
FREE to everyone - A $5 donation is suggested & appreciated
Open Hours
November 25 - January 1, 2022
6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
November 25 - January 1, 2022
6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
MORE INFO
7 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo
1301 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48912
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
Thousands of lights create an extraordinary holiday display at the 30th annual Wonderland of Lights!
Take a stroll around the zoo, enjoy holiday music, and marvel at the twinkling light displays during this series of magical Michigan winter evenings.
Stop by the Savanna Grill for a bite to eat, and grab a goodie bag for children as you leave to take home and enjoy.
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights EventThousands of lights create an extraordinary holiday display at the 30th annual Wonderland of Lights!
Take a stroll around the zoo, enjoy holiday music, and marvel at the twinkling light displays during this series of magical Michigan winter evenings.
Stop by the Savanna Grill for a bite to eat, and grab a goodie bag for children as you leave to take home and enjoy.
Ticket Pricing
Admission rates charged at the gate are below:
$9 adults
$5 for kids 3-12, seniors (60+), and military
Free for kids under 3 years old
Admission rates charged at the gate are below:
$9 adults
$5 for kids 3-12, seniors (60+), and military
Free for kids under 3 years old
Open Hours
November 19 – December 23, 2022
(closed on Thanksgiving)
Thursday - Sunday
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm,
November 19 – December 23, 2022
(closed on Thanksgiving)
Thursday - Sunday
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm,
MORE INFO
8 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at Holiday Stroll at Canterbury Village
2325 Joslyn Ct, Lake Orion, MI 48360
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
Walk-thru outdoor Holiday experience at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.
𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗟𝗟 will be the most memorable experience of the holiday season.
Canterbury Village transforms to a winter wonderland to provide a true Holiday setting that brings the spirit of Christmas to life!
This family-friendly event is hosted outdoors where you stroll through the quaint Village that is glowing with almost a million festive lights, enjoy a 7-minute amazing light show choreographed to classic holiday songs, and enjoy the sounds of professional carolers, and live Christmas performances.
Experience recreations of favorite holiday scenes throughout, live holiday characters roaming to greet guests, and classic characters like Frosty, Buddy The Elf, The Grinch, Olaf, Jack Frost, Anna and Elsa and more!
The Children’s Caroling Corner will showcase some classics songs on a large screen for everyone to sing along to, while enjoying smores and hot chocolate. Also, on the C-Pub outdoor patio enjoy a variety of beers, hard ciders, wine, and cocktails surrounded by firepits and the sounds of Christmas carols.
The holidays would not be complete without a visit with Santa Claus, so bring our cameras to capture the moment. In addition, Santa’s personal mailbox will be in place and children can bring their letters, with special delivery directly to the North Pole.
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights EventWalk-thru outdoor Holiday experience at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.
𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗟𝗟 will be the most memorable experience of the holiday season.
Canterbury Village transforms to a winter wonderland to provide a true Holiday setting that brings the spirit of Christmas to life!
This family-friendly event is hosted outdoors where you stroll through the quaint Village that is glowing with almost a million festive lights, enjoy a 7-minute amazing light show choreographed to classic holiday songs, and enjoy the sounds of professional carolers, and live Christmas performances.
Experience recreations of favorite holiday scenes throughout, live holiday characters roaming to greet guests, and classic characters like Frosty, Buddy The Elf, The Grinch, Olaf, Jack Frost, Anna and Elsa and more!
The Children’s Caroling Corner will showcase some classics songs on a large screen for everyone to sing along to, while enjoying smores and hot chocolate. Also, on the C-Pub outdoor patio enjoy a variety of beers, hard ciders, wine, and cocktails surrounded by firepits and the sounds of Christmas carols.
The holidays would not be complete without a visit with Santa Claus, so bring our cameras to capture the moment. In addition, Santa’s personal mailbox will be in place and children can bring their letters, with special delivery directly to the North Pole.
Ticket Pricing
$14.99* per person for advance online ticket purchases.
Children under 2, Veterans & active-duty members with military ID get in FREE*
*Additional service fees will apply
PARKING: $5
$14.99* per person for advance online ticket purchases.
Children under 2, Veterans & active-duty members with military ID get in FREE*
*Additional service fees will apply
PARKING: $5
Open Hours
2022 Dates:
November 22
November 25 – 27
December 2 – 4
December 9 – 11
December 16 – 18
December 22 - 23
2022 Dates:
November 22
November 25 – 27
December 2 – 4
December 9 – 11
December 16 – 18
December 22 - 23
MORE INFO
9 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum
6865 W Hickory Rd, Hickory Corners, MI 49060
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
Winter Wonderland: A Holiday Lights Spectacular is back for its 2nd year with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience across the spacious 90-acre Gilmore Car Museum campus.
Enjoy a driving tour through the lighted grounds, surrounded by festive music and decorations, then visit the inside of the museum to meet Santa Claus and explore the Gilmore’s Festival of Trees as you walk through galleries filled with hundreds of classic cars.
Plus:
-Classic cars from the museum’s collection dramatically displayed inside Gilmore Snow Globes
-Dashing Through the Snow family rides in Ford Model Ts, a Checker Taxi Cab, a ’63 Cadillac convertible, and several other vintage cars from the collection
-A giant, one of a kind inflatable maze
-A stop inside Santa’s Garage, the big man’s hot rod workshop, located inside our 1930s Shell Station
- A nostalgic 1960s fresh Christmas tree and wreath lot, complete with a vintage Shasta camper trailer
-Gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, holiday-themed food & sweets, and holiday gift shopping
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights EventWinter Wonderland: A Holiday Lights Spectacular is back for its 2nd year with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience across the spacious 90-acre Gilmore Car Museum campus.
Enjoy a driving tour through the lighted grounds, surrounded by festive music and decorations, then visit the inside of the museum to meet Santa Claus and explore the Gilmore’s Festival of Trees as you walk through galleries filled with hundreds of classic cars.
Plus:
-Classic cars from the museum’s collection dramatically displayed inside Gilmore Snow Globes
-Dashing Through the Snow family rides in Ford Model Ts, a Checker Taxi Cab, a ’63 Cadillac convertible, and several other vintage cars from the collection
-A giant, one of a kind inflatable maze
-A stop inside Santa’s Garage, the big man’s hot rod workshop, located inside our 1930s Shell Station
- A nostalgic 1960s fresh Christmas tree and wreath lot, complete with a vintage Shasta camper trailer
-Gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, holiday-themed food & sweets, and holiday gift shopping
Ticket Pricing
At Door: Adult (18+) - $20
Youth (age 5 - 17) - $12 / Child (age 4 and under) - FREE
Online: Adult (18+) - $17.50
Youth (age 5 17) - $9.50 / Child (age 4 and under) - FREE
At Door: Adult (18+) - $20
Youth (age 5 - 17) - $12 / Child (age 4 and under) - FREE
Online: Adult (18+) - $17.50
Youth (age 5 17) - $9.50 / Child (age 4 and under) - FREE
Open Hours
Fri Nov 25, 2022 - Dec 30, 2022
Open Thursday through Sunday, 5p to 9p.
Additional open dates:
Tuesday, December 13th
Monday, December 19th
Tuesday, December 20th
Wednesday, December 21st
** CLOSED on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Fri Nov 25, 2022 - Dec 30, 2022
Open Thursday through Sunday, 5p to 9p.
Additional open dates:
Tuesday, December 13th
Monday, December 19th
Tuesday, December 20th
Wednesday, December 21st
** CLOSED on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
MORE INFO
10 • Walk Through Christmas Lights at HollyDazzle
12600 Dixie Highway, Holly, MI 48442
Last updated in 2022
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
About This Walk Through Christmas Lights Event
Ticket Pricing
Adult $22
Child $9
Adult + Child Bundle $22
4 and under FREE
*Additional $3 credit card processing fee for tickets purchased online.
Use promo code: HollyDazzle22 to receive $5.00 off your online purchase.
Free Parking!
Adult $22
Child $9
Adult + Child Bundle $22
4 and under FREE
*Additional $3 credit card processing fee for tickets purchased online.
Use promo code: HollyDazzle22 to receive $5.00 off your online purchase.
Free Parking!
Open Hours
Runs Nov 25 - Dec 31, 2022, from 5:30 PM - 10:30 PM.
Open Rain, Snow or Shine!
Runs Nov 25 - Dec 31, 2022, from 5:30 PM - 10:30 PM.
Open Rain, Snow or Shine!
MORE INFO
Map of Walk Through Christmas Lights in Michigan
Find Walk Through Christmas Lights Near Me
Regional Christmas Lights Around Michigan
Grand Rapids – West Michigan Christmas Lights Map
Kalamazoo area Christmas Lights