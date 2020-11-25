The Best Christmas Lights: Local Christmas Light Displays You Must See for 2020!

By / November 25, 2020 /
best christmas lights grand rapids michigan

Where to See the Best Christmas Lights & Christmas Light Shows

Here’s the yearly roundup of where to see Christmas lights near Grand Rapids, MI.

Another holiday season means another chance to “ooh” and “ahh” over Christmas light displays that would make even Clark Griswold jealous. We have such great holiday light displays and musical Christmas lights here in West Michigan.

Our elves have scoured the land along with listening to your proclamations of THE. BEST. places to catch a good Christmas light show. So take a peek at the list, print a copy of our Holiday Light Scavenger Hunt and load up the kids.

It’s time to take in the magic of lights and music.

Pro-Tip (and a fun tradition): Bring hot cocoa and treats. And have kids wear their pajamas — sleepy little ones can be put right to bed after a night of holiday light hunting. And download our scavenger hunt.

 

How the Christmas Light Displays List is Created

The list of where to see Christmas lights is crowd-sourced from reader comments. (We need your help!)

We ask our followers for Christmas light display recommendations. We can’t drive around to every location to verify a light display, and what some people think is a worth-the-drive display, others might not want to bother with, so please use our list with that in mind.

We also keep a list of places that have been decorated in the past. If a location is on the list, but has the label “Not Yet Confirmed” then it means that no one has yet told us if the address has Christmas lights for 2020.

If you do find something we should add to the list, can CONFIRM any locations, or know of detail changes for 2020, leave us a comment on this article or fill out the update form and we will make the update.

Thank you for your help!

2020s List: Christmas Light Displays & Christmas Light Shows for West MI

The following list is ordered alphabetically by location.

If you’d like to filter the list, choose a location from the drop down list to see results just from that area.

Christmas Lights in , MI
Address:
Corner of Knapp and Ball
Michigan
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lights & inflatables

Christmas Lights in Ada, MI
Address:
Whitburn Dr SE
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Ada Covered Bridge

Photo

Christmas Lights in Ada, MI
Address:
7490 Thornapple River Dr SE
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Historic, picturesque bridge has twinkling lights set to music.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Ada Moorings neighborhood

Christmas Lights in Ada, MI
Address:
Moorings Dr
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Off of Grand River Drive in Ada. Lots of homes are decorated.

Christmas Lights in Ada, MI
Address:
2300 Grand River Dr NE
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lights, decorations, and music.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Photo

Christmas Lights in Allendale, MI
Address:
12385 92nd Ave, Allendale
Allendale, Michigan 49401
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Family friendly, well done. Tune to the station in your car, listen, and watch! Runs nightly Dec 1 - Christmas, 5:30 PM – 9 PM.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Swisslane Farms

Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Address:
12877 84th St SE
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Musical lights and decorated barns.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Photo

Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Address:
7594 McCords
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Our lights are up again this year and will be turned on Thanksgiving evening and every evening thereafter around 5:30 PM until 9:30 PM on weekdays, but we’ll keep them on longer on the weekends.

Our decorations are more traditional with a few animated displays, but nothing computerized. It pretty much covers the whole NE corner of 76th St. and McCords.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Address:
8100 52nd street SE, alto, mi
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed
Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Address:
Alto Meadows Subdivision
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Has quite a few houses set up with lights

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Address:
9131 68th St
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Synchronized light display runs every weeknight from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and some weekends, through the holiday season. The radio station is 107.9 to hear the music.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Christmas Lights in Belmont, MI
Address:
4000 block of Boulder Ridge
Belmont, Michigan 49306
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lights set to music

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Belmont, MI
Address:
Rogue River and Woodwater
Belmont, Michigan 49306
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Nativity and lighted yard decorations

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Byron Center, MI
Address:
3111 64th St SW
Byron Center, Michigan 49325
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Tune car radio to 89.9 FM

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Christmas Lights in Byron Center, MI
Address:
8495 Woodhaven Dr
Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Lights on Verona Drive

Photo

Christmas Lights in Byron Center, MI
Address:
7975 Verona Dr SW
Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Sun-Thurs 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Fri- Sat 6:00 PM -10:00 PM. Tune your radio to 90.5 FM

Christmas Lights in Byron Center, MI
Address:
240 84th St SE
Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Photo

Christmas Lights in Caledonia, MI
Address:
10677 Stirrup Dr
Caledonia, Michigan 49316
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
40,000+ lights on display with 10+ deer, the house, a barn and all the trees lit up in LED lights on 1 acre in the front yard. We have a JOY sign and a 6 ft snowman we added to the decorations. We usually turn them on between 5:30 PM -9:30 PM.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Nights of Lights at The Castle in Canadian Lakes

Photo

Christmas Lights in Canadian Lakes, MI
Address:
Pere Marquette Dr
Canadian Lakes, Michigan 49346
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
An hour north of Grand Rapids and you’ll see a royal site, a castle covered in 100,000 LED lights. Before heading there, make sure you a grab a FREE vehicle pass online. Then, sit back and enjoy cruising by The Castle in Canadian Lakes.

Christmas Lights in Clarksville, MI
Address:
198 W Ferney’s Ave
Clarksville, Michigan 48815
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
15,000+ lights on house, fence, garage, shed, and in 18 trees up to 25′ tall. Also, Nativity scene, flying Santa display, dozens of assorted lit figures. Everything should be lit until around midnight through Jan. 1st.

Several other displays in the neighborhood. One display is synched to music on 103.9 FM. Others have lights and inflatables, including a brontosaurus. Keep a watchful eye out for the alligator and palm tree.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark

Photo

Christmas Lights in Comstock Park, MI
Address:
4500 W River Dr NE
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
A mile long drive thru the Fifth Third Ballpark with light exhibits. Admission is charged per vehicle.
You can ride the train.

West Michigan's largest Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark, Comstock Park.
Open November 25, 2020 through January 2, 2021
Sunday-Thursday // 5:30 - 9:30 P.M.
Friday-Saturday // 5:30 - 10:00 P.M.
Tickets start at $25

Type of Light Display: Drive Through Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Comstock Park, MI
Address:
311 Dana St NW
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Seven house synced to music, running on 88.7 FM.
Santa Claus passed out candy canes on weekends..
We have two mega trees, a New Year Ball, a train that moves from time to time, and Snoopy and the Red Baron flying in the trees.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Christmas Lights in Comstock Park, MI
Address:
84 10 Mile Rd NE
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
A few readers recommended this home as having a “great display”

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Candy Cane Lane

Christmas Lights in Coopersville, MI
Address:
Madison St
Coopersville, Michigan 49404
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in East Grand Rapids, MI
Address:
1623 Woodward Ave SE, East GR
East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed
Christmas Lights in East Grand Rapids, MI
Address:
2506 Maplewood Dr. SE
East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Gaines Twp, MI
Address:
Corner of 84th Street SE and Kalamazoo Ave
Gaines Twp, Michigan 49316
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Enjoy 40,000 lights on 30 foot trees with illuminated belfry, deer, icicles, and candy canes.

Photo

Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Address:
7219 Oliver Woods
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Nativity and inflatable figures + more.

Plus, the rest of this Oliver Woods neighborhood has many good displays.

Photo

Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Address:
830 Walsh St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lights and inflatables

Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Address:
2770 Hayward SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Loomanaries

Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Address:
13880 Ironwood Drive NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49544
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Snowflakes, trees, gingerbread people, a skater scene with penguins, and Christmas minions. Lights are synchronized to music being broadcast on 95.1 FM.

Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Address:
6501 Cascade Pointe
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Yard filled with many lights and inflatables

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Lights on Vermont

Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Address:
3223 Vermont Ave SW
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lights synced to music on 99.9, plays once every half hour.

Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Address:
4231 Pineway Dr SW, Grandville
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Yard filled with 22,000+ lights choreographed to 3 Christmas songs. Juggling snowman, waving gingerbread boy, drumming toy soldier, singing squirrel, 20' train with moving smoke, nativity, bell, Merry Christmas sign and more.

New this year - a running Rudolph on the roof and a snowman who breaks from his juggling for one song to sing and play guitar. The 3 song 10 minute show runs from 5:15-11:30 nightly. Tune your radio to 97.7.

A must see for all ages!

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Photo

Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Address:
3081 Locke Avenue SW
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
I’ve added a bunch more lights to the display this year!

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Address:
4672 Teton Ct. SW
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Address:
2633 Dixie SW
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Greenville, MI
Address:
10965 Meadow Wood Circle
Greenville, Michigan 48838
Map It

About this Christmas Light Display
Almost 10,000 lights

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Hastings, MI
Address:
1111 W Green St
Hastings, Michigan 49058
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Dewey's Auto Body Shop - Park your car in the lot across the street, tune your radio to 105.1 FM and enjoy the show. Runs nightly from 5:00 PM until midnight.

Veenstra Christmas Lights

Photo

Christmas Lights in Hopkins, MI
Address:
2187 132nd Ave
Hopkins, Michigan 49328
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lights are synchronized with music you can listen to through your car radio on 97.3 FM. The show runs from Thanksgiving to the first week of January.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Christmas Lights in Huds, MI
Address:
7759 West Side Dr
Huds, Michigan 49426
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lots of lights and several inflatables. Several other decorated houses in the neighborhood.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Photo

Christmas Lights in Hudsonville, MI
Address:
7065 Georgetown Ave
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lots of lights and inflatables at this house, plus other houses on the same street

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Hudsonville, MI
Address:
6167 Heathcross
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lighted driveway arches, Candy Canes, Santa

Guyot's Lights

Photo

Christmas Lights in Hudsonville, MI
Address:
5511 Stevendale Dr.
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Guyot’s Lights displays animated lighting sequences for Holidays including but not limited Halloween, Christmas and Easter for the public to enjoy!

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Christmas Lights in Hudsonville, MI
Address:
Sun Meadow Lane
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Decorated cul-de-sac with lights synchronized to music. Tune into 105.1. Features singing penguins, Christmas tree with burst of fire, large Nativity, stars and twinkle fairies.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Cedar Lake Christmas Light Show

Photo

Christmas Lights in Jenison, MI
Address:
8904 Cedar Lake Drive Jenison, MI 49428
Jenison, Michigan 49428
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
3 songs (~10 minute) sequenced Christmas light show from 5:30-9:30 PM. Tune into 106.1 FM.
Tentatively the first day of this year’s light show will be Saturday, Dec 5th! With the last night most likely be Tuesday, Dec 29th.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Photo

Christmas Lights in Jenison, MI
Address:
7516 Harmon Lane
Jenison, Michigan 49428
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Tune in to 95.5 and watch the music.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Christmas Lights in Kent City,, MI
Address:
326- 17 Mile Rd
Kent City,, Michigan 49330
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Thousands of lights around a pond, trees and Santa and reindeer flying over the pond.
“My daughter loves this house,” says one reader.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

The Countdown House

Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Address:
5374 Effingham
Kentwood, Michigan 49508
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Princeton Estates - It’s called the countdown clock house for obvious reasons once you see it. It has every inflatable figure imaginable, complete with lights and music.
Other houses in Princeton Estates also decorated.

Nativity Lane

Photo

Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Address:
Pembroke St SE
Kentwood, Michigan 49508
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Small displays throughout the whole neighborhood with NATIVITY LANE on Pembroke St SE. “If there was a Christmas neighborhood contest, I think they’d win,” said one second grader.

Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Address:
4671 South Stone Dr SE
Kentwood, Michigan 49548
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Also has 2 nice houses decorated and it is in the same neighborhood as the Wolf Run house.

Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Address:
4784 Wolf Run
Kentwood, Michigan 49548
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Corner of 48th St and Wolf Run

Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Address:
4671 South Stone Dr SE
Kentwood, Michigan 49548
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Also has 2 nice houses decorated and it is in the same neighborhood as the Wolf Run house

Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Address:
1959 Rondo St
Kentwood, Michigan 49508
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Light show running synced to music. Tune to 88.3 every night from 5 PM to 10 PM.

Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Address:
11461 Foreman Road
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Tune in to a 99.5 FM and watch the lights dance to the rhythm of the song.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Photo

Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Address:
11336 Trent SE
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
(Whispering Hills neighborhood) - Has a light tunnel over the side walk (on Trent Drive) for the kids to walk through. Lights turn on Thanksgiving night.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Address:
11463 Barnsley SE
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Whispering Hills neighborhood

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Photo

Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Address:
10216 Cascade Rd SE
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Inflatables, anyone? This place is bananas for inflatables! We will have Christmas music and Santa will be making appearances through December. Cars are welcome to drive through our display.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Light Spectacular

Photo

Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Address:
11840 Fulton St E
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Running Friday, Nov 27 - Dec 31.
5:30 - 11 pm every evening.
Park your vehicle, tune into 100.9 FM and enjoy!

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Colors of Christmas Wonderland

Photo

Christmas Lights in Newaygo, MI
Address:
7683 S Croton Hardy Dr
Newaygo, Michigan 49337
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
The Colors of Christmas is a drive-thru wonderland of lights and Christmas displays.

Every night from 6:00pm to 11:00pm starting day after Thanksgiving through January 1 - the Croton Township Campground will be open for you and your family to drive through or hike through "The Colors of Christmas" light displays.

FREE to everyone - A $5 donation is suggested & appreciated. All donations go towards maintaining the lights and adding more lights and displays.

Type of Light Display: Drive Through Christmas Lights

Walk Through the Lights

Photo

Christmas Lights in Richland, MI
Address:
8544 Gull Rd
Richland, Michigan 49083
Map It

Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
The Walk Through the Lights event takes your family through a colorful experience where you walk through multiple greenhouses all decked out with different Christmas themes. Lights are best viewed when the sun begins setting. Tickets need to be pre-purchased to guarantee entry.

Wednesdays – Sundays beginning November 28th – December 20, 2020.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Paramount Estates neighborhood west of Northland Drive

Photo

Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Address:
Rockford, Michigan
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lots of houses participate and is local favorite.

Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Address:
6171 Blythefield ave NE
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Lights Synchronized to Music 5:30pm till 8:45pm. 88.7 FM

Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Address:
6632 Ramsdell NE
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Second house South of Belding Rd (M-44). There is life size Nativity, reindeer, sleigh, lighted candy canes surrounds yard, trees, lots of snowmen, polar bears, penguins talking snowball, elves & thousands of lights.

Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Address:
2931 S Saddle Ridge Ct
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Dancing lights set to music. Tune your radio to 96.3.

Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Address:
11 Mile Rd (between Algoma Ave and Jewell Ave)
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Cottages on the Rogue development. One house is amazing! It just about covers the whole scavenger light hunt.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Saranac, MI
Address:
7475 Parsonage Rd
Saranac, Michigan 48881
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
A light show with about 10,000 lights. The lights are synchronized to the music of multiple Christmas songs (usually about 4 songs) which are broadcast to your car through channel 89.1. The best viewing is from halfway up the driveway.

Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show

Christmas Lights in Sparta, MI
Address:
194 E Division St
Sparta, Michigan 49345
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
Sparta Chamber of Commerce - Has a beautiful 60′ tree and street trees lighted up, and a cute little “lane” you can stroll through for free.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Sparta, MI
Address:
48 Carrie St
Sparta, Michigan 49345
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

About this Christmas Light Display
“Great Christmas light display!” There is a Santa handing out candy canes.

Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights in Walker, MI
Address:
2460 Bristolwood Drive
Walker, Michigan 49544
Map It

Not Yet Confirmed

Enjoy the Christmas Lights in Downtown Grand Rapids

Downtown Grand Rapids is lit up and pretty spectacular this time of year! You can drive and see the lights, but even more fun is taking a short walk with your family.
GR Ford Holiday Lights

If you go, check out the lights along Monroe Center from the Children’s Museum down to Rosa Parks Circle.

Walk down Pearl and into the Amway Grand. The JW is dazzling in blue and the riverwalk is pretty, too. Head over to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for another Christmas tree.

Rosa Parks Circle Lights

Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt

Printable Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt

Download your own copy of the Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt here.

Download Now!
Holiday Lights Printable

Map

Find Christmas Lights Near Me

West Michigan Christmas Details

December Activities Calendar: 2020’s Daily List of Things to Do for Families

2020 Holidays: Local Stores Offering Curbside Pickup in West Michigan

Support Local Shops from the Comfort of Your Car Venturing into a store to do holiday shopping right now isn't safe for certain segments of our community. It might seem that that their only shopping alternative, then, is to shop online at places like Amazon or other mega-retailers. There's another choice available, though, and it's…

Michigan's 10 Best Drive Through Christmas Lights for 2020

See Magical Christmas Lights from Your Car If you're looking for Christmas spirit this year, hop in the car. Taking a spin around your neighborhood will likely dislodge any Grinch-like feelings you might have – if you have Christmas lights near you. But, if you find yourself in need of a megadose of Christmas Cheer…

Frederik Meijer Gardens Christmas & Holidays 2020: They're Open, With Changes

Holidays 2020: What to Expect at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park this Year Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park holiday visits are an annual tradition for many West Michigan families and thankfully this year, they can still happen. The theme for the holidays this year is Handcrafted. Visitors are encouraged to explore and appreciate…

The Best Christmas Lights in West Michigan and Grand Rapids

