The Best Christmas Lights: Local Christmas Light Displays You Must See for 2020!

Where to See the Best Christmas Lights & Christmas Light Shows

Here’s the yearly roundup of where to see Christmas lights near Grand Rapids, MI.

Another holiday season means another chance to “ooh” and “ahh” over Christmas light displays that would make even Clark Griswold jealous. We have such great holiday light displays and musical Christmas lights here in West Michigan.

Our elves have scoured the land along with listening to your proclamations of THE. BEST. places to catch a good Christmas light show. So take a peek at the list, print a copy of our Holiday Light Scavenger Hunt and load up the kids.

It’s time to take in the magic of lights and music.

Pro-Tip (and a fun tradition): Bring hot cocoa and treats. And have kids wear their pajamas — sleepy little ones can be put right to bed after a night of holiday light hunting. And download our scavenger hunt.

Thank You, Air Zoo! for underwriting this content. The Air Zoo is a highly charged, multi-sensory atmosphere that goes beyond anything you’ve ever seen! Give the gift of experience this season with a family membership for only $100! Also, check out airzoostore.org for new and exciting items in the Fly Buy Gift Shop! 6151 Portage Road, MI 49002 | Facebook

Add or Confirm a LIGHT DISPLAY on the List

Add or Confirm a Christmas Light Display Here Christmas Lights Name of Your Light Show only if applicable

Address Street Address City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific MI ZIP Code

Your Name First Last

Your Email

Description

Type of Christmas Light Display House with Christmas Lights Christmas Light Show Drive Through Christmas Lights

General Location Downtown Grand Rapids Ada Allendale Alto Belmont Byron Center Caledonia Cascade Cedar Springs Comstock Park Coopersville East Grand Rapids Forest Hills Grandville Hastings Holland Hudsonville Jenison Kentwood Lowell Muskegon Rockford Sparta Walker Wyoming Zeeland Drive from GR

Status for 2020 Confirmed for 2020 No lights for 2020 Changes for 2020 If you note that there are changes for 2020, please tell us what those changes are in the notes. Also, let us know if this is your property that you're reporting on.

Describe any changes or updates for 2020

Photo

Website

Near Thornapple River Drive and Laraway Lake in Ada

How the Christmas Light Displays List is Created

The list of where to see Christmas lights is crowd-sourced from reader comments. (We need your help!)

We ask our followers for Christmas light display recommendations. We can’t drive around to every location to verify a light display, and what some people think is a worth-the-drive display, others might not want to bother with, so please use our list with that in mind.

We also keep a list of places that have been decorated in the past. If a location is on the list, but has the label “Not Yet Confirmed” then it means that no one has yet told us if the address has Christmas lights for 2020.

If you do find something we should add to the list, can CONFIRM any locations, or know of detail changes for 2020, leave us a comment on this article or fill out the update form and we will make the update.

Thank you for your help!

2020s List: Christmas Light Displays & Christmas Light Shows for West MI

The following list is ordered alphabetically by location.

If you’d like to filter the list, choose a location from the drop down list to see results just from that area.

General Location — Downtown Grand Rapids Ada Allendale Alto Belmont Byron Center Caledonia Cascade Cedar Springs Comstock Park Coopersville East Grand Rapids Forest Hills Grandville Hastings Holland Hudsonville Jenison Kentwood Lowell Muskegon Rockford Sparta Walker Wyoming Zeeland Drive from GR

Enjoy the Christmas Lights in Downtown Grand Rapids Downtown Grand Rapids is lit up and pretty spectacular this time of year! You can drive and see the lights, but even more fun is taking a short walk with your family. If you go, check out the lights along Monroe Center from the Children’s Museum down to Rosa Parks Circle. Walk down Pearl and into the Amway Grand. The JW is dazzling in blue and the riverwalk is pretty, too. Head over to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for another Christmas tree.

Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt

Printable Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt

Download your own copy of the Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt here.

Map

Find Christmas Lights Near Me

West Michigan Christmas Details