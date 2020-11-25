Where to See the Best Christmas Lights & Christmas Light Shows
Here’s the yearly roundup of where to see Christmas lights near Grand Rapids, MI.
Another holiday season means another chance to “ooh” and “ahh” over Christmas light displays that would make even Clark Griswold jealous. We have such great holiday light displays and musical Christmas lights here in West Michigan.
Our elves have scoured the land along with listening to your proclamations of THE. BEST. places to catch a good Christmas light show. So take a peek at the list, print a copy of our Holiday Light Scavenger Hunt and load up the kids.
It’s time to take in the magic of lights and music.
Pro-Tip (and a fun tradition): Bring hot cocoa and treats. And have kids wear their pajamas — sleepy little ones can be put right to bed after a night of holiday light hunting. And download our scavenger hunt.
Add or Confirm a Christmas Light Display Here
How the Christmas Light Displays List is Created
The list of where to see Christmas lights is crowd-sourced from reader comments. (We need your help!)
We ask our followers for Christmas light display recommendations. We can’t drive around to every location to verify a light display, and what some people think is a worth-the-drive display, others might not want to bother with, so please use our list with that in mind.
We also keep a list of places that have been decorated in the past. If a location is on the list, but has the label “Not Yet Confirmed” then it means that no one has yet told us if the address has Christmas lights for 2020.
If you do find something we should add to the list, can CONFIRM any locations, or know of detail changes for 2020, leave us a comment on this article or fill out the update form and we will make the update.
Thank you for your help!
2020s List: Christmas Light Displays & Christmas Light Shows for West MI
The following list is ordered alphabetically by location.
If you’d like to filter the list, choose a location from the drop down list to see results just from that area.
Christmas Lights in , MI
Michigan
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lights & inflatables
Christmas Lights in Ada, MI
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It
Ada Covered Bridge
Christmas Lights in Ada, MI
Ada Moorings neighborhood
Christmas Lights in Ada, MI
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Off of Grand River Drive in Ada. Lots of homes are decorated.
Christmas Lights in Ada, MI
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lights, decorations, and music.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Allendale, MI
Allendale, Michigan 49401
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Family friendly, well done. Tune to the station in your car, listen, and watch! Runs nightly Dec 1 - Christmas, 5:30 PM – 9 PM.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Swisslane Farms
Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Our lights are up again this year and will be turned on Thanksgiving evening and every evening thereafter around 5:30 PM until 9:30 PM on weekdays, but we’ll keep them on longer on the weekends.
Our decorations are more traditional with a few animated displays, but nothing computerized. It pretty much covers the whole NE corner of 76th St. and McCords.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It
Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Has quite a few houses set up with lights
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Alto, MI
Alto, Michigan 49302
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Synchronized light display runs every weeknight from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and some weekends, through the holiday season. The radio station is 107.9 to hear the music.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Belmont, MI
Belmont, Michigan 49306
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lights set to music
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Belmont, MI
Belmont, Michigan 49306
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Nativity and lighted yard decorations
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Byron Center, MI
Byron Center, Michigan 49325
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Tune car radio to 89.9 FM
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Byron Center, MI
Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Map It
Lights on Verona Drive
Christmas Lights in Byron Center, MI
Christmas Lights in Byron Center, MI
Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Map It
Christmas Lights in Caledonia, MI
Caledonia, Michigan 49316
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
40,000+ lights on display with 10+ deer, the house, a barn and all the trees lit up in LED lights on 1 acre in the front yard. We have a JOY sign and a 6 ft snowman we added to the decorations. We usually turn them on between 5:30 PM -9:30 PM.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Nights of Lights at The Castle in Canadian Lakes
Christmas Lights in Canadian Lakes, MI
Canadian Lakes, Michigan 49346
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
An hour north of Grand Rapids and you’ll see a royal site, a castle covered in 100,000 LED lights. Before heading there, make sure you a grab a FREE vehicle pass online. Then, sit back and enjoy cruising by The Castle in Canadian Lakes.
Christmas Lights in Clarksville, MI
Clarksville, Michigan 48815
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
15,000+ lights on house, fence, garage, shed, and in 18 trees up to 25′ tall. Also, Nativity scene, flying Santa display, dozens of assorted lit figures. Everything should be lit until around midnight through Jan. 1st.
Several other displays in the neighborhood. One display is synched to music on 103.9 FM. Others have lights and inflatables, including a brontosaurus. Keep a watchful eye out for the alligator and palm tree.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark
Christmas Lights in Comstock Park, MI
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
A mile long drive thru the Fifth Third Ballpark with light exhibits. Admission is charged per vehicle.
You can ride the train.
West Michigan's largest Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark, Comstock Park.
Open November 25, 2020 through January 2, 2021
Sunday-Thursday // 5:30 - 9:30 P.M.
Friday-Saturday // 5:30 - 10:00 P.M.
Tickets start at $25
Type of Light Display: Drive Through Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Comstock Park, MI
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Seven house synced to music, running on 88.7 FM.
Santa Claus passed out candy canes on weekends..
We have two mega trees, a New Year Ball, a train that moves from time to time, and Snoopy and the Red Baron flying in the trees.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Comstock Park, MI
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
A few readers recommended this home as having a “great display”
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Candy Cane Lane
Christmas Lights in Coopersville, MI
Coopersville, Michigan 49404
Map It
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in East Grand Rapids, MI
East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It
Christmas Lights in East Grand Rapids, MI
East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Gaines Twp, MI
Gaines Twp, Michigan 49316
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Enjoy 40,000 lights on 30 foot trees with illuminated belfry, deer, icicles, and candy canes.
Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Nativity and inflatable figures + more.
Plus, the rest of this Oliver Woods neighborhood has many good displays.
Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lights and inflatables
Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It
Loomanaries
Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Yard filled with many lights and inflatables
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Lights on Vermont
Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Yard filled with 22,000+ lights choreographed to 3 Christmas songs. Juggling snowman, waving gingerbread boy, drumming toy soldier, singing squirrel, 20' train with moving smoke, nativity, bell, Merry Christmas sign and more.
New this year - a running Rudolph on the roof and a snowman who breaks from his juggling for one song to sing and play guitar. The 3 song 10 minute show runs from 5:15-11:30 nightly. Tune your radio to 97.7.
A must see for all ages!
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
I’ve added a bunch more lights to the display this year!
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Grandville, MI
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Greenville, MI
Greenville, Michigan 48838
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Almost 10,000 lights
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Hastings, MI
Veenstra Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Hopkins, MI
Hopkins, Michigan 49328
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lights are synchronized with music you can listen to through your car radio on 97.3 FM. The show runs from Thanksgiving to the first week of January.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Huds, MI
Huds, Michigan 49426
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lots of lights and several inflatables. Several other decorated houses in the neighborhood.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lots of lights and inflatables at this house, plus other houses on the same street
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lighted driveway arches, Candy Canes, Santa
Guyot's Lights
Christmas Lights in Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Guyot’s Lights displays animated lighting sequences for Holidays including but not limited Halloween, Christmas and Easter for the public to enjoy!
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Decorated cul-de-sac with lights synchronized to music. Tune into 105.1. Features singing penguins, Christmas tree with burst of fire, large Nativity, stars and twinkle fairies.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Cedar Lake Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Jenison, MI
Jenison, Michigan 49428
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
3 songs (~10 minute) sequenced Christmas light show from 5:30-9:30 PM. Tune into 106.1 FM.
Tentatively the first day of this year’s light show will be Saturday, Dec 5th! With the last night most likely be Tuesday, Dec 29th.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Jenison, MI
Jenison, Michigan 49428
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Tune in to 95.5 and watch the music.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Kent City,, MI
Kent City,, Michigan 49330
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Thousands of lights around a pond, trees and Santa and reindeer flying over the pond.
“My daughter loves this house,” says one reader.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
The Countdown House
Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood, Michigan 49508
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Princeton Estates - It’s called the countdown clock house for obvious reasons once you see it. It has every inflatable figure imaginable, complete with lights and music.
Other houses in Princeton Estates also decorated.
Nativity Lane
Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood, Michigan 49508
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Small displays throughout the whole neighborhood with NATIVITY LANE on Pembroke St SE. “If there was a Christmas neighborhood contest, I think they’d win,” said one second grader.
Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood, Michigan 49548
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Also has 2 nice houses decorated and it is in the same neighborhood as the Wolf Run house.
Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood, Michigan 49548
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Corner of 48th St and Wolf Run
Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood, Michigan 49548
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Also has 2 nice houses decorated and it is in the same neighborhood as the Wolf Run house
Christmas Lights in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood, Michigan 49508
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Light show running synced to music. Tune to 88.3 every night from 5 PM to 10 PM.
Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Tune in to a 99.5 FM and watch the lights dance to the rhythm of the song.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
(Whispering Hills neighborhood) - Has a light tunnel over the side walk (on Trent Drive) for the kids to walk through. Lights turn on Thanksgiving night.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Whispering Hills neighborhood
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Inflatables, anyone? This place is bananas for inflatables! We will have Christmas music and Santa will be making appearances through December. Cars are welcome to drive through our display.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Light Spectacular
Christmas Lights in Lowell, MI
Colors of Christmas Wonderland
Christmas Lights in Newaygo, MI
Newaygo, Michigan 49337
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
The Colors of Christmas is a drive-thru wonderland of lights and Christmas displays.
Every night from 6:00pm to 11:00pm starting day after Thanksgiving through January 1 - the Croton Township Campground will be open for you and your family to drive through or hike through "The Colors of Christmas" light displays.
FREE to everyone - A $5 donation is suggested & appreciated. All donations go towards maintaining the lights and adding more lights and displays.
Type of Light Display: Drive Through Christmas Lights
Walk Through the Lights
Christmas Lights in Richland, MI
Richland, Michigan 49083
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
The Walk Through the Lights event takes your family through a colorful experience where you walk through multiple greenhouses all decked out with different Christmas themes. Lights are best viewed when the sun begins setting. Tickets need to be pre-purchased to guarantee entry.
Wednesdays – Sundays beginning November 28th – December 20, 2020.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Paramount Estates neighborhood west of Northland Drive
Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lots of houses participate and is local favorite.
Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Lights Synchronized to Music 5:30pm till 8:45pm. 88.7 FM
Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Second house South of Belding Rd (M-44). There is life size Nativity, reindeer, sleigh, lighted candy canes surrounds yard, trees, lots of snowmen, polar bears, penguins talking snowball, elves & thousands of lights.
Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Christmas Lights in Rockford, MI
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Cottages on the Rogue development. One house is amazing! It just about covers the whole scavenger light hunt.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Saranac, MI
Saranac, Michigan 48881
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
A light show with about 10,000 lights. The lights are synchronized to the music of multiple Christmas songs (usually about 4 songs) which are broadcast to your car through channel 89.1. The best viewing is from halfway up the driveway.
Type of Light Display: Christmas Light Show
Christmas Lights in Sparta, MI
Sparta, Michigan 49345
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
Sparta Chamber of Commerce - Has a beautiful 60′ tree and street trees lighted up, and a cute little “lane” you can stroll through for free.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Sparta, MI
Sparta, Michigan 49345
Map It
About this Christmas Light Display
“Great Christmas light display!” There is a Santa handing out candy canes.
Type of Light Display: House with Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights in Walker, MI
Walker, Michigan 49544
Map It
Enjoy the Christmas Lights in Downtown Grand Rapids
If you go, check out the lights along Monroe Center from the Children’s Museum down to Rosa Parks Circle.
Walk down Pearl and into the Amway Grand. The JW is dazzling in blue and the riverwalk is pretty, too. Head over to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for another Christmas tree.
Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt
Printable Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt
Download your own copy of the Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt here.
Map
Find Christmas Lights Near Me
61 thoughts on "The Best Christmas Lights: Local Christmas Light Displays You Must See for 2020!"
198 West Ferney’s Ave in Clarksville is lit again this year after a couple of years with a much smaller display. It is bigger than before, with over 20,000 lights and lots of holiday “stuff” to see on a corner lot in town.. Lights will be on every night until after midnight through Dec 26 and until at least 10 PM through the New Year.
I’d like to add 1959 Rondo St in Kentwood. I have a light show running synced to music and you can listen on the radio on 88.3 every night from 5pm to 10pm.
The house at 1623 Woodward Ave SE in Grand Rapids has a nice display.
Woodhill Ct in Wyoming ( 52nd and Burlingame) has a couple good houses across from each other…big inflatables.
what happened to Gingerbread Lane in Grandville/Byron Center?
938 airebill Wyoming has one house with a display.
Just the one house this year and not 4? Is it synced to music? Thanks for your help!
It is actually 830 Ariebill that has a single house display tuned to 106.7
Thank you! I have that updated now.
Our alligator didn’t get mentioned this year. Gonna have to step up our game! Look for us to do things bigger and better next year….
Music syncronized lighting display at 7975 Verona Dr SW Byron Center, MI 49315. Sun-Thurs 6-9pm, Fri- Sat 6-10. 90.5FM. Also collecting donations for Hand2Hand.
What is the address for the Paramount Estates lights?
4808 Paramount Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
Green ridge Realty, 1160 W Main St Lowell. Lights synced to radio station 100.9 FM 9 minute loop. Here’s a short clip. https://vimeo.com/375168777?ref=fb-share
Georgetown Ave in Hudsonville is all lit up again for this year!
1369 Trevor CT NE has added more lights and figures in the yard.
Amazing light display at 3164 Dean lake Ave NE Grand Rapids 49525
You can remove the house on Eldora Ct. in Byron Center – the house has been under new ownership for at least a few years and there is no longer a display there.
Thank you! We’ve removed it.
Lamplight in Jenison and Sun Meadow Ln in Hudsonville both do not have displays.
Hi! Under the NE Grand Rapids list, you can remove the house on the corner of Pine Meadows & Blanca (Sierra Estates). 🙂 We bought that house this spring and while we enjoy decorating for Christmas, it’s not even close to the extent that the former owners decorated it. Thank you!
5811 Sage River Ct. SW has changed it’s station to 101.9 FM. (Sorry and thanks!
Thank you! We’ve got that updated.
Hi GR Kids team,
We have changed the radio station to 94.1 FM for the 5811 Sage River Ct. SW/Sage River Holiday Lights listing in Grandville/Hudsonville/Jenison/Wyoming area.
Thanks1
84th and Kalamazoo Ave schoolhouse display has 45000 lights on 30foot pines around the 1890 school. Quite a sight.
Vermont street in Grandville is 99.9 fm
4231 Pineway Dr. SW in Grandville is covered in more than 22,000 lights including a dancing tunnel of lights over driveway, sign offering Love, Joy, and Peace, juggling snowman, winking and waving gingerbread boy, toy soldier actually looks like he is drumming, full size nativity, singing squirrel in the tree, 20ft train with moving smoke, stars shooting to the sky, swinging bell, and a rooftop sign wishing Merry Christmas to all. This display has 160 channels of animation set to music. The show runs from 5:15 to 11:30PM and includes 3 songs running approx 10 minutes.
The display in the 600 block of Macomb Ave in Standale is still there. The modern music and synchronized lights were awesome!
The light show on Valleyview in Wyoming is great. I had a chance to visit last night, and they did a great job.
48 Carrie st in Sparta tomorrow night is the last night for Santa from 8 pm till 10 pm then he’s back to the north pole
Sun Meadow Lane in Hudsonville has no lights.
If your looking to find some great Christmas lights in Sparta please check out 108 Maple Street . We have About 3000 led lights
Sure would love to see these plotted out on a map!
7640 Lamplight in Jenison does not have a light show this year.
4695-4676 Rivera Ct SW, Grandville.
14 houses decorated on a culdesac with several others lit up in the neighborhood. Worth the time to look at.
Cute lights set to music at Greenridge Reality in Lowell on Main Street/Fulton! Every night until midnight thru December.
4695-4676 Rivera Ct SW, Grandville. Culdesac with every house (14) decorated for the holidays. About 1/2 are professionally done while the other 1/2 were done by the homeowners including the street light posts. Worth the drive!!
1369 Trevor CT NE, end of cul-de-sac near Plainfield and 4 mile. Several lighted displays, some with motion. Homemade displays, thousands of lights. From dusk to 9pm each night.
48 Carrie St in Sparta.
Great Christmas light display.
And Santa is handing out candy canes !!
Great display
3450 minnie ave sw wyoming has nice lights lots of blow molds!
Last night (Saturday) at 6:30, 11461 Foreman in Lowell and 9131 68th St in Alto didn’t have any lights.
The house on 17 mile in Kent City is up and running…beautiful as usual!
The one across Lake Michigan Drive is on FAIRWAY and I can confirm it’s up and running (with Santa and a dragon) for 2018 🙂
Thanks for verifying that for us!
There is one in Belmont on the corner of Rouge River and Woodwater Dr. that has inflatables and a huge nativity along with lights that dance to music. You have to put your windows down to listen to the music
Perfect! Thanks for letting us know.
There is a fun display at 1839 Stark in Walker!
Added it — thank you!
Hopkins MI – 2187 132nd Ave Hopkins MI 49328. Lights are synchronized with music. The show runs nightly 5:30pm to 1130pm, through January 12, 2019. Check them out on facebook – Veenstra Christmas Lights!
There is no longer a display in the 4000 block of Boulder Ridge neighborhood in the Rockford section. 🙂
Thank you — we’ve removed it from our listings!
2537 Valleyview St. SW in Wyoming has a really fun display synced with music again this year!
Thanks — we’ve added it!
Georgetown Ave is up and lit again this year!
Great, thanks!
4231 Pineway Dr. SW is covered in more than 21,700 lights including a dancing tunnel of lights over driveway, sign offering Love, Joy, and Peace, juggling snowman, winking and waving gingerbread boy, toy soldier actually looks like he is drumming, full size nativity, singing squirrel in the tree, 20ft train with moving smoke, stars shooting to the sky, swinging bell, and a rooftop sign wishing Merry Christmas to all. This display has 160 channels of animation set to music. The show runs from 5:15 to 11:30PM and includes 3 songs running approx 10 minutes.
Thanks for your comment, Scott! We’ve added your information.
The countdown clock is up at 5374 Effingham.
Too early for 2018? 2024 Johanna Ave Wyoming, MI 49509… Tune car to 107.7FM and sing along with “Will; The singing Christmas House”. Lights and music show nightly with clasic AND modern songs for all ages to enjoy.
Shows run from 6:30pm-10pm daily.
Thanks, Andre! We’ve added your listing.