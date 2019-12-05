*feature image courtesy of Martie Bradley, and is of the Paramount Estates neighborhood in NE Grand Rapids.
Where to see the Best Christmas Light Shows Near Grand Rapids
Updated for 2019!
Here’s our yearly roundup of where to see Christmas lights near Grand Rapids.
Another holiday season means another chance to “ooh” and “ahh” over displays that would make even Clark Griswold jealous. We have such great holiday light displays and musical Christmas lights here in West Michigan.
Our elves have scoured the land along with listening to your proclamations of THE. BEST. places to catch a good Christmas light show. So take a peek at the list, print a copy of our Holiday Light Scavenger Hunt and load up the kids. It’s time to take in the magic of lights and music.
Pro-Tip (and a fun tradition): Bring hot cocoa and treats. And have kids wear their pajamas — sleepy little ones can be put right to bed after a night of holiday light hunting.
Thanks to our sponsor, NorthPointe Christian Schools.
NorthPointe Christian Schools equips students PreK-12 to impact their world for Jesus Christ. They are devoted to the success of each and every student. NorthPointe is rooted in God’s Word, guided by Christ’s love, and committed to academic excellence.
Christmas Light Displays – How We Make the List
The list of where to see Christmas lights is crowd-sourced from reader comments. (We need your help!)
We ask on Facebook for recommendations; if someone tells us there is a great display at X address, we will include it. We can’t drive around to every location to verify a light display, and what some people think is a worth-the-drive display, others might not want to bother with, so please use our list with that in mind.
**Addresses with double asterisks are verified listings, meaning either a Grand Rapids Kids team member has seen it in 2019 or a GRKIDS friend has told us the display is up for 2019.
Addresses without an asterisk are unverified locations, which have previously had displays, but have not been visited by us yet in 2019. If you have seen one of these sites, please let us know in the comments so we can keep this post updated. Thank you!
If you do find something we should add to the list, leave us a comment below and we will make the update.
Where possible, we have linked locations to a Google map to help you navigate your way through the list.
2019 Christmas Light Displays and Exciting Christmas Light Shows Near GR
Downtown Grand Rapids
North of GR / Rockford
- **Nite Lights 4500 West River Dr NE Comstock Park, MI 49321 | A mile long drive thru the Fifth Third Ballpark with light exhibits. Admission is charged per vehicle.
- ** 311 Dana St NW, Comstock Park | Awesome display with 4+ houses. Lights are synced to Christmas music on a radio station. PLUS a GR Kids reader told us Santa is here on Saturdays starting at 6:00 PM.
- ** 84 10 Mile Rd NE, Comstock Park | A few readers recommended this home as having a “great display”
- Several light displays between 131 and M-37 on 10 Mile Rd NE, Comstock Park | 3 big displays and the rest is just nice and simple.
- ** 1369 Trevor Ct NE, Grand Rapids | End of cul-de-sac near Plainfield & 4 Mile Rd. Several lighted displays, some with motion. Every day, dusk to 9 PM.
- ** Paramount Estates neighborhood west of Northland Drive | Lots of houses participate, local favorite.
- ** 6171 Blythefield Ave NE, Rockford | Lights Synchronized to Music 5:30pm till 8:45pm. 88.7 FM
- ** 6632 Ramsdell NE, Rockford | Second house South of Belding Rd (M-44). There is life-size Nativity, reindeer, sleigh, lighted candy canes surround yard, trees, lots of snowmen, polar bears, elves & thousands of lights.
- ** 2931 S Saddle Ridge Ct, Rockford | Dancing lights set to music. Tune your radio to 96.3.
- ** 11 Mile Rd (between Algoma Ave and Jewell Ave), Rockford | Cottages on the Rogue developmet. One house is amazing! It just about covers the whole scavenger light hunt.
- Rogue River and Woodwater, Belmont | Nativity and lighted yard decorations.
- ** 326 17 Mile Rd, Kent City | “My daughter loves this house,” says one reader.
- ** Corner of Knapp and Ball | Lights & inflatables.
- Sparta Chamber of Commerce | Has a beautiful 60′ tree and street trees lighted up, and a cute little “lane” you can stroll through for free.
- 48 Carrie St, Sparta | “Great Christmas light display!” There is a Santa handing out candy canes.
- 7683 S Croton Hardy Dr, Newaygo | Located at the Croton Township Campground
- **Drive: An hour north of Grand Rapids and you’ll see a royal site, a castle covered in 100,000 LED lights. Before heading there, make sure you a grab a FREE vehicle pass online. Then, sit back and enjoy cruising by The Castle in Canadian Lakes.
Ho, Ho, Ho… More Grand Rapids Holiday Fun!
Northwest / West of GR / Walker
- ** 12385 92nd Ave, Allendale | Family friendly, well done. Tune to the station in your car, listen, and watch! Nightly, 5:30 – 10 PM.
- Abby’s Lights | The show now contains over 12,000 LED lights run on 64 channels to music you can hear right from your car at 99.9 FM. Showtimes run every 15 minutes or so. Check Facebook page for status. Note: This show is not running in 2019, but will return in 2020.
- Across Lake Michigan Drive from Abby’s Lights on Fairview there are some decorated houses. It’s worth checking out just for the HUGE Santa at one house!
- 13880 Ironwood Dr NW, Grand Rapids | Snowflakes, trees, gingerbread people, a skater scene with penguins, and Christmas minions. Also see if you can find the pickle light as it’s placed in a new hiding spot every week! Lights are synchronized to music being broadcast on 95.1 FM. Facebook page is “Loomanaries.”
- Candy Cane Lane – Madison St in Coopersville
- On NW Macomb in Standale, Northwest side of the Lake Michigan-Wilson intersection | Tune the radio to 92.3 and lights will sync to music. Lights run from about 6:00-9:00 PM.
- 1839 Stark, Walker
- ** 2460 Bristolwood Drive, Walker 49544
Southeast Grand Rapids / Kentwood
- Coe Dentistry, 4760 Kalamazoo Ave SE Kentwood | On Kalamazoo between 44th and 52nd, east side of the street–you can’t miss it!
- ** 1890s schoolhouse on the corner of 84th Street SE, and Kalamazoo Ave in Gaines Township. Enjoy 40,000 lights on 30-foot trees with illuminated belfry, deer, icicles, and candy canes.
- ** 4784 Wolf Run, corner of 48th St and Wolf Run, Kentwood.
- ** 4671 South Stone Dr SE, Kentwood. Also has 2 nice houses decorated and it is in the same neighborhood as the Wolf Run house.
- ** Princeton Estates | Small displays throughout the whole neighborhood with NATIVITY LANE on Pembroke St SE. “If there was a Christmas neighborhood contest, I think they’d win,” said one second grader.
- ** 5374 Effingham is also in Princeton Estates | It’s called the countdown clock house for obvious reasons once you see it. (A GR Kids reader told us the clock is not out this year.) It has every inflatable figure imaginable, complete with lights and music.
- ** 2770 Hayward SE, Grand Rapids
- ** 1623 Woodward Ave SE, East GR
- Inside of Woodland Mall near Macy’s | A light show with music. It plays at 1, 2, 3 and every half hour until 9pm.
- 1130 Windsong Ct SE, Grand Rapids
- 10677 Stirrup Dr, Caledonia | 40,000+ lights on display with 10+ deer, the house, a barn and all the trees lit up in LED lights on 1 acre in the front yard.
- ** 830 Walsh St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49507 | Lights and inflatables
- ** Drive: Dewey’s Auto Body Shop, 1111 W Green St, Hastings, 49058 | Park your car in the lot across the street, tune your radio to 105.1 FM and enjoy the show. Runs nightly from 5:00 PM until midnight through January 4, 2020. Website.
- ** Drive: Veenstra Christmas Lights, 2187 132nd Ave, Hopkins, 49238 | Lights are synchronized with music. The show runs Thanksgiving to the first week of January. Facebook page.
Grandville/ Hudsonville / Jenison / Wyoming
- ** 4231 Pineway Dr SW in Grandville| Animated display of more than 22,000 lights synced to music on 97.7 FM. Features include a dancing tunnel of lights over driveway, juggling snowman, full size Nativity, singing squirrel in the tree and a rooftop sign wishing Merry Christmas to all. The show runs from 5:15 PM to 11:30 PM. Show has three songs and is approximately 10 minutes long.
- 4672 Teton Ct SW, Grandville
- ** Lights on Vermont at 3223 Vermont Ave SW, Grandville | Runs daily through December 31, 5:30 – 10: 30 PM. Facebook Page.
- 2633 Dixie SW, Grandville
- ** 3081 Locke Avenue SW, Grandville
- ** 8904 Cedar Lake Drive, Jenison | 4 songs (~10 minutes) sequenced Christmas light show. Tune into 103.5 FM. Facebook page.
- 7640 Lamplight Dr, Jenison | Has an animated display synced to 89.9.
- Sun Meadow Lane in Hudsonville is a decorated cul-de-sac with light synchronized to music. Tune into 105.1. Features singing penguins, Christmas tree with a burst of fire, large Nativity, stars and twinkle fairies.
- ** 7065 Georgetown Ave, Hudsonville | Four nice houses in a row
- 6167 Heathcross Dr, Hudsonville | Lighted driveway arches and a yard filled with candy canes and holiday characters.
- VanBuren and Stevendale Dr, Hudsonville | Music and lights from 7-10 PM each night! 3 different songs.
- 2024 Johanna Ave, Wyoming | Tune car to 107.7 FM. Daily shows from 6:30 – 10 PM.
- 938 Ariebill St SW, Wyoming | 4 houses. Lights are timed to a music station you can only get by parking outside the house and tuning in to 106.7.
- Gordon Food Service Corporate Campus 1300 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming | Beautiful lights and Manger scene.
- ** 5811 Sage River Court SW, Wyoming | Four neighboring houses in a cul-de-sac with a light show synchronized to music. Shows run Sunday – Thursday, 5 – 9:30 PM and Friday – Saturday, 5 – 10 PM. Final show on Christmas Night. Please tune radio to 101.9 FM. Facebook page: Sage River Holiday Lights.
- 5225 Snyder, Wyoming | This is awesome! You can see it from 52nd, the front and back are completely decorated.
- 2546 Longstreet, Wyoming | Yard is filled with decorations that flash to music.
- ** 2537 Valleyview St. SW, Wyoming | Fun display synced with music
Forest Hills / Ada / Cascade
- Whitburn Drive SE, Ada MI
- Ada Covered Bridge | Historic, picturesque bridge has twinkling lights set to music.
- ** 7219 Oliver Woods, Ada | Nativity and inflatable figures + more.
- ** Neighborhood surround Oliver Woods in Ada has many good displays!
- Ada Moorings neighborhood | Off of Grand River Drive in Ada. Lots of homes are decorated.
- 2300 Grand River Dr NE, Ada | Lights, decorations, and music.
Alto / Lowell / East of GR
- 2506 Maplewood Dr SE, in EGR
- ** 7594 McCords, Alto | House at 76th and McCords – bigger than ever!
- Alto Meadows Subdivision has quite a few houses set up with lights.
- Swisslane Farms, Alto | Musical lights and decorated barns. Facebook page.
- 11336 Trent SE, Lowell (Whispering Hills neighborhood) | Has a light tunnel over the sidewalk (on Trent Drive) for the kids to walk through.
- 11463 Barnsley SE, Lowell (Whispering Hills)
- 10216 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell | Inflatables, anyone? This place is bananas for them!
- 1415 Baywicke Dr SE, Lowell
- 7475 Parsonage Rd, Saranac | A light show with about 10,000 lights. The lights are synchronized to the music of multiple Christmas songs (usually about 4 songs) which are broadcast to your car through channel 89.1. The best viewing is from halfway up the driveway.
- Clarksville has several displays on W. Ferneys Ave and Lind Ave, on the Northwest side of town. One display is synched to music on 103.9 FM. Others have lights and inflatables, including a brontosaurus. Keep a watchful eye out for the alligator and palm tree.
- 198 Ferney’s Ave in Clarksville |Fully decorated corner lot with other lit houses in the neighborhood. 15,000+ lights on house, fence, garage, shed, and in 18 trees up to 25′ tall. Also, Nativity scene, flying Santa display, dozens of assorted lit figures. Everything should be lit until around midnight through Jan. 1st.
Byron Center / Zeeland
- ** 3111 64th St SW, Byron Center | Tune car radio to 89.9 FM.
- ** 8495 Woodhaven Dr SW, off 84th St, Byron Center.
- ** 10679 Deer Ridge Court, Zeeland | Hughes Musical Christmas Show – Christmas light display synchronized to music. Show runs from Dec 1st to Dec 31st. Facebook page.
- ** 10075 Gordon St, Zeeland | Truck parked in front of local business loaded with lights.
- ** 7975 Verona Dr SW, Byron Center. Sun-Thurs 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Fri- Sat 6:00 PM -10:00 PM. Tune your radio to 90.5 FM. Facebook page.
- ** Everett’s Gardens, 240 84th St SE, Byron Center
Ho, Ho, Ho… More Grand Rapids Holiday Fun!
Pin this image for future reference!
I’d like to add 1959 Rondo St in Kentwood. I have a light show running synced to music and you can listen on the radio on 88.3 every night from 5pm to 10pm.
The house at 1623 Woodward Ave SE in Grand Rapids has a nice display.
Woodhill Ct in Wyoming ( 52nd and Burlingame) has a couple good houses across from each other…big inflatables.
what happened to Gingerbread Lane in Grandville/Byron Center?
938 airebill Wyoming has one house with a display.
Just the one house this year and not 4? Is it synced to music? Thanks for your help!
It is actually 830 Ariebill that has a single house display tuned to 106.7
Our alligator didn’t get mentioned this year. Gonna have to step up our game! Look for us to do things bigger and better next year….
Music syncronized lighting display at 7975 Verona Dr SW Byron Center, MI 49315. Sun-Thurs 6-9pm, Fri- Sat 6-10. 90.5FM. Also collecting donations for Hand2Hand.
What is the address for the Paramount Estates lights?
Green ridge Realty, 1160 W Main St Lowell. Lights synced to radio station 100.9 FM 9 minute loop. Here’s a short clip. https://vimeo.com/375168777?ref=fb-share
Georgetown Ave in Hudsonville is all lit up again for this year!
1369 Trevor CT NE has added more lights and figures in the yard.
You can remove the house on Eldora Ct. in Byron Center – the house has been under new ownership for at least a few years and there is no longer a display there.
Thank you! We’ve removed it.
Lamplight in Jenison and Sun Meadow Ln in Hudsonville both do not have displays.
Hi! Under the NE Grand Rapids list, you can remove the house on the corner of Pine Meadows & Blanca (Sierra Estates). 🙂 We bought that house this spring and while we enjoy decorating for Christmas, it’s not even close to the extent that the former owners decorated it. Thank you!
5811 Sage River Ct. SW has changed it’s station to 101.9 FM. (Sorry and thanks!
Thank you! We’ve got that updated.
Hi GR Kids team,
We have changed the radio station to 94.1 FM for the 5811 Sage River Ct. SW/Sage River Holiday Lights listing in Grandville/Hudsonville/Jenison/Wyoming area.
Thanks1
84th and Kalamazoo Ave schoolhouse display has 45000 lights on 30foot pines around the 1890 school. Quite a sight.
Vermont street in Grandville is 99.9 fm
4231 Pineway Dr. SW in Grandville is covered in more than 22,000 lights including a dancing tunnel of lights over driveway, sign offering Love, Joy, and Peace, juggling snowman, winking and waving gingerbread boy, toy soldier actually looks like he is drumming, full size nativity, singing squirrel in the tree, 20ft train with moving smoke, stars shooting to the sky, swinging bell, and a rooftop sign wishing Merry Christmas to all. This display has 160 channels of animation set to music. The show runs from 5:15 to 11:30PM and includes 3 songs running approx 10 minutes.
The display in the 600 block of Macomb Ave in Standale is still there. The modern music and synchronized lights were awesome!
The light show on Valleyview in Wyoming is great. I had a chance to visit last night, and they did a great job.
48 Carrie st in Sparta tomorrow night is the last night for Santa from 8 pm till 10 pm then he’s back to the north pole
Sun Meadow Lane in Hudsonville has no lights.
If your looking to find some great Christmas lights in Sparta please check out 108 Maple Street . We have About 3000 led lights
Sure would love to see these plotted out on a map!
7640 Lamplight in Jenison does not have a light show this year.
4695-4676 Rivera Ct SW, Grandville.
14 houses decorated on a culdesac with several others lit up in the neighborhood. Worth the time to look at.
4695-4676 Rivera Ct SW, Grandville. Culdesac with every house (14) decorated for the holidays. About 1/2 are professionally done while the other 1/2 were done by the homeowners including the street light posts. Worth the drive!!
1369 Trevor CT NE, end of cul-de-sac near Plainfield and 4 mile. Several lighted displays, some with motion. Homemade displays, thousands of lights. From dusk to 9pm each night.
48 Carrie St in Sparta.
Great Christmas light display.
And Santa is handing out candy canes !!
Great display
3450 minnie ave sw wyoming has nice lights lots of blow molds!
Last night (Saturday) at 6:30, 11461 Foreman in Lowell and 9131 68th St in Alto didn’t have any lights.
The house on 17 mile in Kent City is up and running…beautiful as usual!
The one across Lake Michigan Drive is on FAIRWAY and I can confirm it’s up and running (with Santa and a dragon) for 2018 🙂
Thanks for verifying that for us!
There is one in Belmont on the corner of Rouge River and Woodwater Dr. that has inflatables and a huge nativity along with lights that dance to music. You have to put your windows down to listen to the music
Perfect! Thanks for letting us know.
There is a fun display at 1839 Stark in Walker!
Added it — thank you!
Hopkins MI – 2187 132nd Ave Hopkins MI 49328. Lights are synchronized with music. The show runs nightly 5:30pm to 1130pm, through January 12, 2019. Check them out on facebook – Veenstra Christmas Lights!
There is no longer a display in the 4000 block of Boulder Ridge neighborhood in the Rockford section. 🙂
Thank you — we’ve removed it from our listings!
2537 Valleyview St. SW in Wyoming has a really fun display synced with music again this year!
Thanks — we’ve added it!
Georgetown Ave is up and lit again this year!
Great, thanks!
4231 Pineway Dr. SW is covered in more than 21,700 lights including a dancing tunnel of lights over driveway, sign offering Love, Joy, and Peace, juggling snowman, winking and waving gingerbread boy, toy soldier actually looks like he is drumming, full size nativity, singing squirrel in the tree, 20ft train with moving smoke, stars shooting to the sky, swinging bell, and a rooftop sign wishing Merry Christmas to all. This display has 160 channels of animation set to music. The show runs from 5:15 to 11:30PM and includes 3 songs running approx 10 minutes.
Thanks for your comment, Scott! We’ve added your information.
The countdown clock is up at 5374 Effingham.
Too early for 2018? 2024 Johanna Ave Wyoming, MI 49509… Tune car to 107.7FM and sing along with “Will; The singing Christmas House”. Lights and music show nightly with clasic AND modern songs for all ages to enjoy.
Shows run from 6:30pm-10pm daily.
Thanks, Andre! We’ve added your listing.