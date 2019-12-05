Share15K
*feature image courtesy of Martie Bradley, and is of the Paramount Estates neighborhood in NE Grand Rapids.

Where to see the Best Christmas Light Shows Near Grand Rapids

Updated for 2019!

Here’s our yearly roundup of where to see Christmas lights near Grand Rapids.

Another holiday season means another chance to “ooh” and “ahh” over displays that would make even Clark Griswold jealous. We have such great holiday light displays and musical Christmas lights here in West Michigan.

Near Thornapple River Drive and Laraway Lake in Ada

Our elves have scoured the land along with listening to your proclamations of THE. BEST. places to catch a good Christmas light show. So take a peek at the list, print a copy of our Holiday Light Scavenger Hunt and load up the kids. It’s time to take in the magic of lights and music.

Pro-Tip (and a fun tradition): Bring hot cocoa and treats. And have kids wear their pajamas — sleepy little ones can be put right to bed after a night of holiday light hunting.

Christmas Light Displays – How We Make the List

The list of where to see Christmas lights is crowd-sourced from reader comments. (We need your help!)

We ask on Facebook for recommendations; if someone tells us there is a great display at X address, we will include it. We can’t drive around to every location to verify a light display, and what some people think is a worth-the-drive display, others might not want to bother with, so please use our list with that in mind.

**Addresses with double asterisks are verified listings, meaning either a Grand Rapids Kids team member has seen it in 2019 or a GRKIDS friend has told us the display is up for 2019.

Addresses without an asterisk are unverified locations, which have previously had displays, but have not been visited by us yet in 2019. If you have seen one of these sites, please let us know in the comments so we can keep this post updated. Thank you!

If you do find something we should add to the list, leave us a comment below and we will make the update.

Where possible, we have linked locations to a Google map to help you navigate your way through the list.

Printable Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt

Download your own copy of the Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt here.

Download Now!

2019 Christmas Light Displays and Exciting Christmas Light Shows Near GR

Downtown Grand Rapids
Downtown Grand Rapids is lit up and pretty spectacular this time of year! You can drive and see the lights, but even more fun is taking a short walk with your family.

If you go, check out the lights along Monroe Center from the Children’s Museum down to Rosa Parks Circle. Walk down Pearl and into the Amway Grand. The JW is dazzling in blue and the riverwalk is pretty, too. Head over to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for another Christmas tree.

North of GR / Rockford
  • **Nite Lights 4500 West River Dr NE Comstock Park, MI 49321 | A mile long drive thru the Fifth Third Ballpark with light exhibits. Admission is charged per vehicle.
  • ** 311 Dana St NW, Comstock Park | Awesome display with 4+ houses. Lights are synced to Christmas music on a radio station. PLUS a GR Kids reader told us Santa is here on Saturdays starting at 6:00 PM.
  • ** 84 10 Mile Rd NE, Comstock Park | A few readers recommended this home as having a “great display”
  •  Several light displays between 131 and M-37 on 10 Mile Rd NE, Comstock Park | 3 big displays and the rest is just nice and simple.
  • ** 1369 Trevor Ct NE, Grand Rapids | End of cul-de-sac near Plainfield & 4 Mile Rd. Several lighted displays, some with motion. Every day, dusk to 9 PM.
  • ** Paramount Estates neighborhood west of Northland Drive | Lots of houses participate, local favorite.

    Photo courtesy of Martie Bradley

  • ** 6171 Blythefield Ave NE, Rockford | Lights Synchronized to Music 5:30pm till 8:45pm. 88.7  FM
  • ** 6632  Ramsdell NE, Rockford | Second house South of Belding Rd (M-44). There is life-size Nativity, reindeer, sleigh, lighted candy canes surround yard, trees, lots of snowmen, polar bears, elves & thousands of lights.
  • ** 2931 S Saddle Ridge Ct, Rockford | Dancing lights set to music. Tune your radio to 96.3.
  • ** 11 Mile Rd (between Algoma Ave and Jewell Ave), Rockford | Cottages on the Rogue developmet. One house is amazing! It just about covers the whole scavenger light hunt.
  • Rogue River and Woodwater, Belmont | Nativity and lighted yard decorations.
  • ** 326 17 Mile Rd, Kent City | “My daughter loves this house,” says one reader.
  • ** Corner of Knapp and Ball | Lights & inflatables.
  • Sparta Chamber of Commerce | Has a beautiful 60′ tree and street trees lighted up, and a cute little “lane” you can stroll through for free.
  • 48 Carrie St, Sparta | “Great Christmas light display!” There is a Santa handing out candy canes.
  • 7683 S Croton Hardy Dr, Newaygo | Located at the Croton Township Campground
  • **Drive: An hour north of Grand Rapids and you’ll see a royal site, a castle covered in 100,000 LED lights. Before heading there, make sure you a grab a FREE vehicle pass online. Then, sit back and enjoy cruising by The Castle in Canadian Lakes.

Ho, Ho, Ho… More Grand Rapids Holiday Fun!
The Big List of Santa Parades
Christmas Tree Farms List
Favorite Christmas Light Displays
Where To Find Holiday Trains
Where to Buy Holiday Treats & Sweets
12 Days of a Grand Rapids Christmas
Where to Visit Santa in West Michigan
Nutcracker & Other Holiday Show Schedules
Live Nativities
Meet the REAL Santa Claus, GR
Christmas Eve Activities & Church Services
Northwest / West of GR / Walker
  • ** 12385 92nd Ave, Allendale | Family friendly, well done. Tune to the station in your car, listen, and watch! Nightly, 5:30 – 10 PM.
  • Abby’s Lights | The show now contains over 12,000 LED lights run on 64 channels to music you can hear right from your car at 99.9 FM. Showtimes run every 15 minutes or so. Check Facebook page for status. Note: This show is not running in 2019, but will return in 2020.
  • Across Lake Michigan Drive from Abby’s Lights on Fairview there are some decorated houses. It’s worth checking out just for the HUGE Santa at one house!

  • 13880 Ironwood Dr NW, Grand Rapids | Snowflakes, trees, gingerbread people, a skater scene with penguins, and Christmas minions. Also see if you can find the pickle light as it’s placed in a new hiding spot every week! Lights are synchronized to music being broadcast on 95.1 FM. Facebook page is “Loomanaries.”
  •  Candy Cane Lane – Madison St in Coopersville
  •  On NW Macomb in Standale, Northwest side of the Lake Michigan-Wilson intersection | Tune the radio to 92.3 and lights will sync to music. Lights run from about 6:00-9:00 PM.
  • 1839 Stark, Walker
  • ** 2460 Bristolwood Drive, Walker 49544
Southeast Grand Rapids / Kentwood
  •  Coe Dentistry, 4760 Kalamazoo Ave SE Kentwood  | On Kalamazoo between 44th and 52nd, east side of the street–you can’t miss it!
  •  ** 1890s schoolhouse on the corner of 84th Street SE, and Kalamazoo Ave in Gaines Township. Enjoy 40,000 lights on 30-foot trees with illuminated belfry, deer, icicles, and candy canes.
  • ** 4784 Wolf Run, corner of 48th St and Wolf Run, Kentwood.

  • ** 4671 South Stone Dr SE, Kentwood. Also has 2 nice houses decorated and it is in the same neighborhood as the Wolf Run house.
  •  ** Princeton Estates | Small displays throughout the whole neighborhood with NATIVITY LANE on Pembroke St SE. “If there was a Christmas neighborhood contest, I think they’d win,” said one second grader.
  • ** 5374 Effingham is also in Princeton Estates | It’s called the countdown clock house for obvious reasons once you see it. (A GR Kids reader told us the clock is not out this year.) It has every inflatable figure imaginable, complete with lights and music.

Grandville/ Hudsonville / Jenison / Wyoming
  • ** 8904 Cedar Lake Drive, Jenison | 4 songs (~10 minutes) sequenced Christmas light show. Tune into 103.5 FM. Facebook page.
  • 7640 Lamplight Dr, Jenison | Has an animated display synced to 89.9.
  • Sun Meadow Lane in Hudsonville is a decorated cul-de-sac with light synchronized to music. Tune into 105.1. Features singing penguins, Christmas tree with a burst of fire, large Nativity, stars and twinkle fairies.
  • ** 7065 Georgetown Ave, Hudsonville | Four nice houses in a row
  • 6167 Heathcross Dr, Hudsonville | Lighted driveway arches and a yard filled with candy canes and holiday characters.
  •  VanBuren and Stevendale Dr, Hudsonville | Music and lights from 7-10 PM each night! 3 different songs.
  • 2024 Johanna Ave, Wyoming | Tune car to 107.7 FM. Daily shows from 6:30 – 10 PM.
  • 938 Ariebill St SW, Wyoming | 4 houses. Lights are timed to a music station you can only get by parking outside the house and tuning in to 106.7.
  • Gordon Food Service Corporate Campus 1300 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming | Beautiful lights and Manger scene.
  • ** 5811 Sage River Court SW, Wyoming | Four neighboring houses in a cul-de-sac with a light show synchronized to music. Shows run Sunday – Thursday, 5 – 9:30 PM and Friday – Saturday, 5 – 10 PM. Final show on Christmas Night. Please tune radio to 101.9 FM. Facebook page: Sage River Holiday Lights.

Forest Hills / Ada / Cascade
Alto / Lowell / East of GR

  • 11463 Barnsley SE, Lowell (Whispering Hills)
  • 10216 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell | Inflatables, anyone? This place is bananas for them!
  • 1415 Baywicke Dr SE, Lowell
  • 7475 Parsonage Rd, Saranac | A light show with about 10,000 lights. The lights are synchronized to the music of multiple Christmas songs (usually about 4 songs) which are broadcast to your car through channel 89.1. The best viewing is from halfway up the driveway.
  • Clarksville has several displays on W. Ferneys Ave and Lind Ave, on the Northwest side of town. One display is synched to music on 103.9 FM. Others have lights and inflatables, including a brontosaurus. Keep a watchful eye out for the alligator and palm tree.
  • 198 Ferney’s Ave in Clarksville |Fully decorated corner lot with other lit houses in the neighborhood. 15,000+ lights on house, fence, garage, shed, and in 18 trees up to 25′ tall. Also, Nativity scene, flying Santa display, dozens of assorted lit figures. Everything should be lit until around midnight through Jan. 1st.
Byron Center / Zeeland

