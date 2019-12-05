*feature image courtesy of Martie Bradley, and is of the Paramount Estates neighborhood in NE Grand Rapids.

Where to see the Best Christmas Light Shows Near Grand Rapids

Updated for 2019!

Here’s our yearly roundup of where to see Christmas lights near Grand Rapids.

Another holiday season means another chance to “ooh” and “ahh” over displays that would make even Clark Griswold jealous. We have such great holiday light displays and musical Christmas lights here in West Michigan.

Our elves have scoured the land along with listening to your proclamations of THE. BEST. places to catch a good Christmas light show. So take a peek at the list, print a copy of our Holiday Light Scavenger Hunt and load up the kids. It’s time to take in the magic of lights and music.

Pro-Tip (and a fun tradition): Bring hot cocoa and treats. And have kids wear their pajamas — sleepy little ones can be put right to bed after a night of holiday light hunting.