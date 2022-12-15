Here’s a No-Stress, 1-Hour Christmas Lights Route for Kentwood, Byron Center & Caledonia

Byron Center, Caledonia & Kentwood Christmas Lights Route
Dazzle the kids (or just yourself!) with the best Christmas lights south of Grand Rapids.
This route includes the popular Princeton Estates neighborhood that goes all out with Christmas houses!
Start the adventure at Horrocks Market, arguably Grand Rapids’ favorite unique grocer, to get the best road snacks. (And don’t miss their popular outdoor beer garden.)
End your trip at Everett’s Gardens, where you can roast a s’more at the campfire after driving through their Christmas lights show (open through Dec 17).
You’ll love this quick, one hour route that’s packed with impressive light shows and neighborhoods.
Stops on the Byron Center, Caledonia & Kentwood Christmas Lights Route
Here are details for each so on the route.
Try house made popcorn in an array of flavors, or maybe some specialty candy like rainbow licorice and toffee-covered chocolates.
Savory treats include a cheese Advent calendar and a hot soup bar.
Plan extra time if you want to do some holiday shopping. Horrocks has loads of holiday decor, holiday outfits for kids, poinsettias, fresh flowers and more.
It's the perfect stop for gifts + treats.
Horrocks is open until 10 PM Mon - Sat and 9 PM on Sunday
Show runs everyday from 5 PM to 10 PM through January 8
Check luminositylightshow.com to find us on social media for updates and behind the scenes
Tune to 88.7 FM
Show runs every night at 6, 7, 8, and 9 PM
This house on Effingham Drive is called the countdown clock house for obvious reasons once you see it.
It has every inflatable figure imaginable, complete with lights and music.
Small displays throughout the entire neighborhood make it well worth a drive.
“If there was a Christmas neighborhood contest, I think they’d win,” said one second grader.
Tune to 88.7 FM
Show starts at dusk, about 5:00 pm, and runs to 10:30 pm every day until January 10, 2023.
It is in the same neighborhood as the Wolf Run house.
When you come to our show, please be polite and do not block driveways, turn off your lights, and please do not litter.
We have things going on in both side yards as well.
Tons of blow-ups and other large decor.
Shows start at 5:30 till 11:00 every day.
Fireworks show on opening night, Wednesday the 23rd at 7:00pm! (Weather dependent)
Come check out the synchronized Christmas lights Sun-Thurs 6 PM - 9 PM, and Fri & Sat 6 PM - 10 PM through New Years.
Tune your radio to 90.5 FM.
Tune to 103.5 FM
6 PM -10 PM nightly
Surrounded by 30 foot pines with lights, deer, icicles, and candy canes, and with 60,000+ lights
Thanksgiving night through early January
Cost: $5/vehicle
Enjoy the Christmas Drive Thru Light Display throughout the entire gardens.
At the end of the light display, park your vehicle by the mass amount of Christmas trees!
There will be a warm fire waiting to greet you and s’mores ready to be roasted.
Games for the children and Christmas sleighs to take family photos on.
