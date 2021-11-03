Grand Rapids Christmas Events you Can’t Miss – Shows, Parades, Christmas Lights & Santa

2021’s Grand Rapids Christmas Events & Activities

Well, 2021 didn’t go as well as we’d hoped it would – yet another year for the memory books.

Some Grand Rapids Christmas events have returned, while others are still canceled (looking forward to 2022, GR Santa Parade!).

And while many of us are “over” virtual experiences, it was kinda nice to not have to bundle up and worry about road conditions in order to visit Santa last year. Are virtual Santa visits returning?

Christmas in Grand Rapids is magical, for kids and parents alike. The twinkling lights, fresh snow, and the excitement in the air all make this a memorable time of year. If you are like me, you want to soak in as many of these holiday moments as you can.

Let’s celebrate surviving another 12 months of this pandemic and hope we can finally put it behind us in 2022!

This mega Holiday Family Fun Guide is your #1 resource for all things HOLIDAY this season. We’ll give you loads of ideas on places to go and things to do to celebrate Christmas in Grand Rapids with the whole family.