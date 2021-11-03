Grand Rapids Christmas Events you Can’t Miss – Shows, Parades, Christmas Lights & Santa

2021’s Grand Rapids Christmas Events & Activities
Well, 2021 didn’t go as well as we’d hoped it would – yet another year for the memory books.
Some Grand Rapids Christmas events have returned, while others are still canceled (looking forward to 2022, GR Santa Parade!).
And while many of us are “over” virtual experiences, it was kinda nice to not have to bundle up and worry about road conditions in order to visit Santa last year. Are virtual Santa visits returning?
Christmas in Grand Rapids is magical, for kids and parents alike. The twinkling lights, fresh snow, and the excitement in the air all make this a memorable time of year. If you are like me, you want to soak in as many of these holiday moments as you can.
Let’s celebrate surviving another 12 months of this pandemic and hope we can finally put it behind us in 2022!
This mega Holiday Family Fun Guide is your #1 resource for all things HOLIDAY this season. We’ll give you loads of ideas on places to go and things to do to celebrate Christmas in Grand Rapids with the whole family.
Featured Holiday Happenings
#1: Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street Zeeland, MI 49464
What to Expect at Critter Barn
Are you looking for some Winter fun?
Since 1990, Critter Barn in Zeeland has hosted school field trips, classes and open hours for visiting. Our 3-acre farm is home to goats, sheep, cows, pigs, rabbits, cats, chickens, and more!
The Critter Barn will be open during December with a Live Nativity and the spirit of Christmas throughout the farm.
Farm visits continue through January, February and March.
We’re open Tuesday through Saturday. Please check our website for season details.
Admission is $5 for guests ages 3 and up, $25 per Family of the same household. Groups of 15 or more are welcome, but please call ahead.
Please note: all activities are at 9275 Adams Street in Zeeland. We hope to move to our new farm later in 2022.
We look forward to seeing you soon!
“After watching the Live Nativity, my granddaughter asked, 'Is Bethlehem a real place?' What a joy to share with Louise...the whole Christmas story is true.”
- Grandpa R, Fennville, MI
Santa Events
Visiting Santa Claus
Santa is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable figures around the world. And every year he visits West Michigan children at many area locations.
Check out the Santa Sightings list for all the places you’ll find Grand Rapids Christmas events with Santa.
Christmas Lights
Take in Spectacular Christmas Light Displays
This one is a favorite Christmas activity every season. All you need is a car and maybe some warm jammies and cocoa in a thermos as you go on a light-spotting adventure.
And we’ve made it easy with a handy map of all the best-lit houses and downtowns around!
Christmas Tree Farms
Cut Your Own Christmas Tree
Cut your own real Christmas Tree this year!
Or watch someone else cut it for you?
At any rate, heading out into the cool, hopefully, snowy wilds of Grand Rapids is a fun way to pick the perfect tree.
Nutcrackers, Christmas Plays & Holiday Concerts
NUTCRACKERS, CHRISTMAS PLAYS AND HOLIDAY CONCERTS
Celebrate Christmas in Grand Rapids with the Grand Rapids Ballet’s Nutcracker, back on stage for 2021. Or head to the Civic Theatre to see The Sound of Music.
These and so many more are ready to dazzle us this holiday season. View the whole list by date here.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Master Arts Theatre – 75 77th St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
November 18, 2021 – December 4, 2021
In this hilarious Christmas tale, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history. Learn More > >
Every Christmas Story Every Told… (and then some!)
Frauenthal Center Beardsley Theater – 425 W Western Ave STE 200, Muskegon, MI 49440
November 19, 2021 – December 5, 2021
Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. Learn More > >
The Sound of Music
Civic Theatre – 30 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
November 19, 2021 – December 19, 2021
A timeless story, iconic music, and memorable characters come together in this Civic Theatre holiday tradition for the whole family. Learn More > >
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
November 22, 2021
Celebrate the holiday season singing along to holiday tunes with live theater!
The most famous reindeer of them all from the longest-running and highest-rated holiday television special will fly into Grand Rapids this November. Learn More > >
CARE Ballet Presents: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
East Grand Rapids High School Performing Arts Center, 2211 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
November 26, 2021 – November 28, 2021
This original ballet, based on Clement C. Moore’s familiar poem and set to traditional holiday music, has become a Thanksgiving Weekend tradition in Grand Rapids. Even the youngest members of your family will enjoy this show! Learn More > >
Singing Christmas Tree
Frauenthal Center for the Performing Arts, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, MI 49440
December 1, 2021 – December 4, 2021
The tree holds 240 of the 275 singers that are in the Mona Shores High School Choir (the remainder sing
from a position below the Tree). The choir is joined by our 50 member Mona Shores High School Orchestra. All the singers make up a 67 feet tall Christmas tree. Learn More > >
GR Symphony: Holiday Pops
DeVos Performance Hall – 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
December 2, 2021 – December 5, 2021
A Grand Rapids tradition continues! Our annual Holiday Pops will ring in the season with song. Learn More > >
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Van Andel Arena – 130 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
December 5, 2021
The multi-platinum, critically acclaimed Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2021, returning with the unforgettable show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” The tour stops at Van Andel Arena for two shows on Sunday, December 5th at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Learn More > >
Christmas with Selah
Ridge Point Community Church – 340 104th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
December 9, 2021
Join us in celebrating a night of Christmas worship with Selah. Learn More > >
West Michigan Symphony: Home for the Holidays
Frauenthal Center – 425 W Western Ave STE 200, Muskegon, MI 49440
December 10, 2021
Ms. Cheung and our cast of young choristers will charm your whole family in this concert of holiday favorites. Learn More > >
GR Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
DeVos Performance Hall – 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
December 10, 2021 – December 12, 2021 and December 17, 2021 – December 19, 2021
Share the joy of the season as we rejoice in our return to the stage for the city’s favorite holiday tradition. Learn More > >
Holland Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert: Home for the Holidays
Dimnent Chapel – 277 College Ave., Holland, MI 49423
December 11, 2021 – December 12, 2021
Helen Welch will join the HSO for a festive concert featuring seasonal light classics, traditional carols and holiday pops. Learn More > >
The Nutcracker
Jenison Center for the Arts – 8375 20th Ave, Jenison, MI 49428
December 17, 2021 – December 19, 2021
Featuring the Michigan Ballet Academy students and guest artists, this unique and beautiful production will bring holiday cheer to the entire family. Learn More > >
The Nutcracker Tea
Jenison Center for the Arts – 8375 20th Ave, Jenison, MI 49428
December 19, 2021
Join the characters from “The Nutcracker” for a very special meet-and-greet tea party! Learn More > >
GR Symphony Presents Cirque De Noel
DeVos Performance Hall – 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
December 21, 2021 – December 22, 2021
Experience this captivating evening of gravitational feats while enjoying exciting classical and seasonal musical selections performed by your GR Symphony. Learn More > >
Holiday Tree Lightings
HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTINGS
There’s nothing quite like standing outside, bundled up in your warmest winter clothes, and eagerly anticipating the very first time the Christmas tree is lit for the season.
Luckily for us, there are several places around west Michigan with holiday tree lightings. You can re-live the magic again and again – all in one season.
Kentwood Holiday Light Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony
6pm Holiday Lights Parade, 6:30 Tree Lighting Ceremony & Caroling in front of the Library! There will also be carriage rides, kid’s crafts, holiday music, and of course a visit from Santa!
The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Hudsonville
Free kids activities, photos with Santa, complimentary snacks and beverages (while supplies last), horse and carriage rides throughout Hudsonville’s Downtown, and more! The Tree will be lit at 6pm.
Christmas Trains
CHRISTMAS TRAINS
There is something magical about trains at Christmas time. Kids and adults alike look forward to these favorite West Michigan traditions every year. Here’s where you can find holiday train fun this year.
Railway Garden at Christmas & Holiday Traditions
Frederik Meijer Gardens, 1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
November 23, 2021 – January 2, 2022
Model trains and trolleys run through an incredible miniature Grand Rapids village that spans several indoor gardens. Each village piece is crafted from natural materials, and features many popular Grand Rapids area buildings and spaces.
Santa Train 2021
Coopersville & Marne Railway, 306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
November 27, 2021 – December 19, 2021
Elves will escort the children to sit with Santa. All children get a present, even the shy ones! Our story-telling Princess will read Christmas-themed books to the children in each of the decorated railcars.
All of our cars are comfortably heated and each has a restroom on board. Online tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks requested. 90 minutes.
“Breton Village Train” at the Gerald R. Ford Museum
Gerald R. Ford Museum, 303 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Late November 2021 – Early January 2022
For nearly thirty years a whimsical miniature train display brought families and train enthusiasts alike to the Breton Village Mall each holiday season.
Since the remodel of Breton Village, their famed train has found a new home at the Gerald R. Ford Museum.
The train set was created and maintained by Herb DeVries and his family, who poured endless hours of their time and talent into the display, simply because it brought joy to others.
Christmas Parades
CHRISTMAS PARADES AND HOLIDAY PARADES
While some parades are still on hiatus this year (we miss you, GR Santa Parade!), others are back, ready to help you usher in the season.
Use our list to find a Christmas parade or holiday parade near you.
Lowell Christmas Festivities & Annual Night-Time Santa Parade
Craft show, Santa visits, live nativity, pancake supper, and more! Ending with the night-time Santa parade.
77th Annual Santa Parade in Rockford
Rockford's 77th Annual Santa Parade! Bundle up, bring a blanket and chairs, and come watch local organizations and businesses in the parade!
Allendale Rotary Club's Holiday Lights "Drive-thru" Parade
A reverse parade where the community will drive their vehicles around to see the lights and floats.
Annual Whootville Christmas Parade + Santa's Workshop
Parade starts at 1pm beginning at Wicks Park. Santa will be making a special appearance! Santa's Workshop (11am-4pm)- photo opportunities with Santa plus kids craft projects, tree decorating, music, refreshments and more!
Middleville's Christmas on the River
Holiday Market on Main Street (12pm-4pm), Christmas Tea & Cocoa under the pavilion with Santa and Mrs. Claus (3:30-5:30pm), & a Christmas parade at 6pm!
Sleigh Rides
Go on a Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride
A horse-drawn sleigh ride is probably the ultimate old-fashioned holiday experience.
Here’s where you can jingle all the way around West Michigan.
Live Nativities
Many families include a Nativity Set as part of their Christmas decorations.
If you are looking for a fun way to really visualize the Nativity scene, check out a live Nativity. These scenes have real people reenacting the original Christmas scene including live animals. Some places include refreshments, live music, or a narrator retelling the Christmas story.
Is your church or group hosting a Live Nativity as well? Submit your event here to get featured in our events calendar and on this list.
Fellinlove Farm's Mini Nativity
Come Celebrate the Birth of Jesus through a Live MINI Nativity! Live animals, nature trail, hot cocoa & more! $5 suggested donation.
Christmas Gift Ideas
Giving kids an experience for Christmas instead of piles of toys is an idea that’s been taking off with parents. Honing your gift-buying down to just a couple of really meaningful gifts means that you have to be very intentional about which gifts you choose.
Our list of over 50 holiday gift experience ideas for Grand Rapids families lays it all out for you so you can see what’s available and choose the perfect gift for each person in your family – including over a dozen local makers eager to help with your gift-giving.
Free Christmas Events & Activities
Cost doesn’t need to hold you back from Christmas fun. West Michigan is filled with opportunities for free Christmas fun.
Seasonal Fun
If you are trying to make each day count this holiday season, this section is for you.
If you are looking for something free and right in your neighborhood, check out your local library! Many branches hold different (and usually free) events to help you fully enjoy the holiday season.
Winter Break Ideas
Drive around town to look for festive light displays, learn about Christmas traditions around the world at Meijer Gardens, go snowshoeing, play laser tag, watch a show.
We have dozens of ideas for ways to help fill your winter break!
Winter Sports to Try
The holidays mark the beginning of the snowy season in Grand Rapids, and the time when winter sports start up.
Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
Muskegon Winter Sports Complex is the place to go for all kinds of fun in the snow.
Families can ice skate through the woods, ride the luge, go snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, and more.
No matter how you choose to celebrate the season, we hope it is full of joy and light.
1 thought on “Grand Rapids Christmas Events you Can’t Miss – Shows, Parades, Christmas Lights & Santa”
I love this fun resource. Thank you for all your hard work, compiling this.