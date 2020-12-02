Low Cost or FREE: Christmas Activities around Grand Rapids & West Michigan in 2020

Free & Low Cost Christmas Activities & Events Throughout the Holiday Season
One Time Only Events
Use this list to find holiday events that are happening for just one day around Grand Rapids and West Michigan.
Scroll to the next session to find ongoing holiday events.
Dec 3
FREE
Walker’s Jingle Bell LaneFREE DRIVE-THRU event! Enjoy Santa, his reindeer, and the brightly decorated WIFC! Don’t forget to bring jingle bells and your letters for Santa! We will have a drop box for the letters, as well as a box for Toys for Tots donations. 6 – 7:30 pm
Walker Ice & Fitness Center 4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Dec 5
Socially Safe Santa Photos & Toy Drive You’re invited to take a Socially Safe picture with Santa on Saturday, December 5th from 2pm – 4pm at our beautiful Grand Haven location at Keenan Marina! Prior to the Tri-Cities Santa Cruise, we will have the Santa Slide Toon lit up on display with Santa aboard for pictures and will also be having a toy drive to help families in need.
Keenan Marina 526 Pine St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
Dec 5
Allendale Rotary Club’s Holiday Lights Parade » 5-8pm. A drive-thru event at Allendale Community Park! It will run as a reverse parade where the community will drive their vehicles around through the route in the park and see the lights and floats. Enter the park from Lake Michigan Drive just east of the township building.
Allendale Park 11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
Dec 5
FREE
Santa’s Cruise » The Cruise starts at 5:30 pm and is a processional that weaves through Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg on a 12 mile route. This is an opportunity for individuals and families to watch the cruise in a safe distance from one another and be able to spread out among the 12-mile route and for some, watch it right outside your home!
Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg, MI
Dec 5
FREE
Lowell’s Annual Night-time Santa Parade: Drive-Thru Edition » This year has looked different for so many things and the parade will be one of them. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will be hosting a drive-thru style, lighted parade at the Kent County Fairgrounds from 6pm to 8pm. The Theme is Winter Wonderland!
Kent County Fairgrounds 225 S Hudson St, Lowell, MI 49331
Dec 5
Santa Claus will visit Sage River Holiday Lights» 6-8pm. Santa Claus will visit Sage River Holiday Lights (Weather permitting)! Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, children and adults cannot approach Santa but may instead hand him a letter to read or drop one off in the Letters to Santa “mailbox”. (No postage required!) Candy canes will be provided via a candy cane chute!
5823 Sage River Ct, Wyoming, MI 49418
Dec 12
$5 per child
Holiday Hunt» 8am-8pm. Holiday Hunt is an event where kids will hunt around Pinery Park to find clues that will lead them to Santa. Each child registered will be given a Santa Guide that will have maps, coloring sheets, a Santa wish list, and much more. All activities will be done on your own. Sign up today to reserve your spot! $5/child
Holland Museum 31 W. 10th Street, Holland, MI 49423
Dec 17
Light the Night» 5-9pm. Enjoy a light up art-making activity, a scavenger hunt, prizes, sketching in the galleries, and docent-led Gallery Chats!
Grand Rapids Art Museum 101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Dec 18
Samaritas Festival of Lights Kick Off» Grab your family, some hot cocoa and enjoy “Card Art” from businesses, local artists and other groups from the comfort and safety of your car. Also enjoy an appearance from Santa, Goody Bags handed out (while supplies last), & Christmas Music.
Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids 2000 32nd St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Dec 24
Christmas Eve at the Farm» Our little barn will feature a live nativity and our lawn with be filled with the Christmas story, your favorite Christmas music and more. Dress warmly; hot chocolate and space heaters will be available.
Frugthaven Farm 11466 W Carson City Rd, Greenville, MI 48838
The City of Zeeland Skating Rink Elm Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
F, SA, SU
$5 donation
Fellinlove Farm’s Winter Wonderland» Walk on our 3/4 mile nature trail decorated with lights and winter creatures, and then watch the “parade” as we bring all of the large animals to their barns with the backdrop of the colorful fountain, koi pond, trail/house/barn lights. Animal interaction welcomed before or after “parade”. Dress warmly. $5 suggested donation/person
Fellinlove Farm6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Dec 2-5
FREE
Walk Through Sparta Candy Cane Lane » 5:30-9pm. Sparta is hosting a free lighted walkway to bring some magic to your month! The lights are lining the walking path, just beyond the Santa workshop where you can take a peak inside Santa’s work station! Drop off a letter to Santa at the Chamber office (194 E Division) to get a reply from Santa (be sure to leave a return address!). Stop into Sparta retail shops for all your shopping to find the perfect gift. And grab take out food to bring home!
Candy Cane Lane 201 E Division St, Sparta, MI 49345
Dec 4,5, &11,12
Kerstmarkt Holiday Market 2020Experience a delightful outdoor European-style market with holiday items, delicious food and artisan demonstrations in Holland, Michigan. Located at the 8th Street Marketplace at the corner of 8th Street and Pine Avenue
8th Street Marketplace 8th Street and Pine Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
Dec 1-4, 1-11, 18
Community Christmas Tree Exhibit » 6-8pm. Featured inside the Coopersville Farm Museum is a beautiful display of tree decorated by the community; businesses, organizations, and individuals. Free admission on select dates.
Coopersville Farm Museum 375 Main Street, Coopersville, MI 49404
til Dec 6
FREE
Festival of Wreaths» Each participating downtown business or organization will host a designer wreath provided by the MMA in a window facing the street or sidewalk from November 24-December 6. The MMA will provide a walking map with the location of all the wreaths in both a printed and digital version, accessible via a QR code.
Muskegon Museum of Art 296 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
til Dec 15
December Storywalk Book – Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea BeatyFollow one girl’s boundless imagination and curiosity in this month’s storywalk book. Journey through why, what, how, and when to embark on fact-finding missions and elaborate scientific experiments all the while discovering the value of thinking through problems and staying curious.
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute 701 W. Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058
til Dec 24
FREE
Santa’s Wonderland» By popular demand we continue the tradition in a safe and responsible way. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital greeting card that can be shared on social media. During your visit, families can mail their letter to Santa and bring home free holiday craft activity kits while supplies last. Reservations required.
Cabela’s Grandville 3000 44th Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
til Jan 1
Elf Hunt in Downtown Rockford20 mischievous elves escaped from Santa’s sleigh and are hiding around the Rockford business district. The hunt starts now, and you have till the new year to track them down! Clues available if you follow this link.
Christmas Tree Walk» Come out and enjoy an outdoor walk through 40 Christmas Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. On Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8pm, there will be special events and activities such as food trucks, free hot cocoa, and more. November 27 is our tree lighting ceremony at 6PM.
Life Stream Church 6561 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
Dec 9-30
Tues – Saturdays
Critter Barn Christmas NativityYou are invited to view our unique collection of photography from Bethlehem and Galilee. “Walk through” our Christmas Nativity staged with live animals! Also, enjoy a “December walk around the Critter Barn” with your family and friends. Visit cows, sheep, goats, rabbits, donkeys and more. Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00am-5:00pm. $5 per person (age 3 and up) or $20 per Family Ticket
Dec 11-13
Luminary Hike» 5-9pm. As you meander through the forest on a candle-lit path, you’ll enjoy the beautiful serenity of the forest at night and experience the power of nature! Pre-registration and masks required. $2/person OR $10/family
Wittenbach Wege Center 11715 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331
Dec 11,12 16,17
Renew Christmas Drive-Thru Light Display» 6-7pm. It is our goal to light up our driveway with Christmas spirit and host a few drive thru options at our farm this December! Some of our therapeutic riding horses will also be joining in on the fun from a distance! Enter our U-Shaped drive from the west, and exit on the east side of the property.
Renew Therapeutic Riding Center 5080 146th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Dec 12,13 19,20
MINI Nativity: Let’s Celebrate His Birth» 4-6pm. Come Celebrate the Birth of Jesus through a Live MINI Nativity Scene at the mini red stable where inside the Holy Family will admire The Christ Child as The Angel, Shepherds and Wisemen also adore Him. Fell pony & Gypsy Vanner horse jingle rides will be available. $5 suggested donation/person