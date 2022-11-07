Cabela’s Santa: Free Photos & Santa Visits Return for 2022 – How to Get Reservations

Cabelas Santa Wonderland is Open for 2022
3000 44th Street SW, Grandville, Michigan, 49418
Santa arrived at Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s in Grandville on Nov. 5th and is taking appointments for free Santa visits. This is one of the earliest places open in the West Michigan area where you can see Santa.
Cabela’s also has locations in Michigan in:
– Saginaw
– Auburn Hills
– Chesterfield
– Dundee
Get a Free 4×6 Photo with Santa
Every year, Cabela and Bass Pro Shop locations across the US transform a part of their store into Santa’s Wonderland.
Part of the magic for parents is that the whole experience is free, including a free 4×6 picture with Santa.
(Cabela’s Club Members can opt to purchase an exclusive photo package for only $20 when purchased with a CLUB Mastercard.)
Mail Santa Letters & See the Aquarium
During your visit, families can mail letters to Santa and receive free giveaways while supplies last.
Families can also enjoy the amazing aquariums and wildlife displays found in every Cabela’s store.
Santa’s Calendar
In general, this is when Santa is available at Cabela’s.
Appointments Needed to Visit Santa’s Wonderland
Advance reservations are required to visit with Santa.
Appointments are available 1 week from the current day.
All new appointments are released at 12:01 AM for the next available day. If all slots show UNAVAILABLE this means all bookings have been reserved for those dates and times.
There is no fee. To make a reservation, visit the reservation portal, input your zip code, and choose an open time slot.
Enjoy Your Visit with Cabela’s Santa!
If you’re not able to score a reservation, here are all of the other places you can see Santa this year.