Cabela’s Santa: Free Photos & Santa Visits Return for 2022 – How to Get Reservations

By / November 7, 2022 /
cabelas santa pcitures wonderland 2022

Cabelas Santa Wonderland is Open for 2022

3000 44th Street SW, Grandville, Michigan, 49418

Santa arrived at Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s in Grandville on Nov. 5th and is taking appointments for free Santa visits. This is one of the earliest places open in the West Michigan area where you can see Santa.

Cabela’s also has locations in Michigan in:
– Saginaw
– Auburn Hills
– Chesterfield
– Dundee

cabelas santa photo
Rudd Family at Cabela’s Santa Wonderland in 2021

Get a Free 4×6 Photo with Santa

Every year, Cabela and Bass Pro Shop locations across the US transform a part of their store into Santa’s Wonderland.

Part of the magic for parents is that the whole experience is free, including a free 4×6 picture with Santa.

(Cabela’s Club Members can opt to purchase an exclusive photo package for only $20 when purchased with a CLUB Mastercard.)

cabelas santa
Cabela’s even kept up with the tradition in 2020

Mail Santa Letters & See the Aquarium

During your visit, families can mail letters to Santa and receive free giveaways while supplies last.

Families can also enjoy the amazing aquariums and wildlife displays found in every Cabela’s store.

cabelas aquarium
cabelas santa pictures wonderland 2022 1

Santa’s Calendar

In general, this is when Santa is available at Cabela’s.

cabelas santa pictures hours
cabelas santa

Appointments Needed to Visit Santa’s Wonderland

Advance reservations are required to visit with Santa.

Appointments are available 1 week from the current day.

All new appointments are released at 12:01 AM for the next available day. If all slots show UNAVAILABLE this means all bookings have been reserved for those dates and times.

There is no fee. To make a reservation, visit the reservation portal, input your zip code, and choose an open time slot.

Cabelas Free Photo with Santa 2022

Enjoy Your Visit with Cabela’s Santa!

If you’re not able to score a reservation, here are all of the other places you can see Santa this year.

cabelas santa

More Christmas Info

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *