Cabela’s Santa: Free Photos & Santa Visits Return for 2022 – How to Get Reservations

Appointments Needed to Visit Santa’s Wonderland



Advance reservations are required to visit with Santa.



Appointments are available 1 week from the current day.



All new appointments are released at 12:01 AM for the next available day. If all slots show UNAVAILABLE this means all bookings have been reserved for those dates and times.



There is no fee. To make a reservation, visit the reservation portal, input your zip code, and choose an open time slot.