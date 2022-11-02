New! Now there’s a Meijer Gardens Light Show for the Holidays!

“Seasonal Light Experience” is the Meijer Gardens Light Show
December 19–23 & 26–30, 2022
Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
New for 2022, the Meijer Gardens Christmas light show is just begging to be added to your calendar.
Free with general admission, this sensory experience promises to be one of the area’s hit Christmas events of season.
The Light Show Experience
Yes, there are incredible Christmas Lights to be seen around Grand Rapids. And sure, Holland is getting a Tulip-themed holiday light show this year.
But the Seasonal Light Experience at Meijer Gardens Amphitheater is something next level. When you visit, you’ll see the outdoor concert venue bathed in colorful, moving lights inspired by the natural world. And there’s an original soundtrack!
The immersive show uses laser lights, custom music commissioned just for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, and the latest in projection mapping technology to create this unique winter experience.
Firepits, Cocoa & Cocktails
Be sure to bundle up and venture out on the cleared pathways to take in the 20-minute light show.
Keep warm with hot cocoa for the kids and adult cocktails, along with hot handhelds, snacks, and sweets.
Blazing fire pits also provide warmth and ambiance.
While you’re there, note the festive holiday container arrangements and the charming penguins Mom, Dad, and the Kid, by Shirley Thompson-Smith. We’re sure any kids in your group will notice the playful glowing goods available at the pop-up shop in the Tram Center.
The Tropical Conservatory Will Be Lit Up, Too
Back inside, warm up in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.
The five-story glass house will be set aglow in pink, thanks to the 60 colored LED flood lights aimed its way.
This is a whole new look for the result the iconic conservatory that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. We can’t wait to see it.
Don’t Miss the Meijer Gardens Christmas Trees & Other Festivities
All of this merriment is the perfect compliment to the intricate holiday trees and displays of the University of Michigan Health–West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition.
The light show will certainly add a new dimension to the beloved annual event!
Meijer Gardens Light Show Details
The 20-minute looping, interactive Meijer Gardens light show will happen outdoors in the Amphitheater.
It’s free to members and included with admission.
Catch it December 19–23 and 26–30, 2022, with light shows running every half hour, from 6–8 pm.
Fire pits, ambient lighting, and audio will continue through 8:30 pm.
Admission Rates
Adults: $18
Seniors & Students: $13.50
Ages 3-13: $8.50
Ages 0-2: Free