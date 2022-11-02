New! Now there’s a Meijer Gardens Light Show for the Holidays!

Firepits, Cocoa & Cocktails

Be sure to bundle up and venture out on the cleared pathways to take in the 20-minute light show.



Keep warm with hot cocoa for the kids and adult cocktails, along with hot handhelds, snacks, and sweets.



Blazing fire pits also provide warmth and ambiance.



While you’re there, note the festive holiday container arrangements and the charming penguins Mom, Dad, and the Kid, by Shirley Thompson-Smith. We’re sure any kids in your group will notice the playful glowing goods available at the pop-up shop in the Tram Center.