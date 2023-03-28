2023 Christmas Market Announced for Downtown GR & Vendors are Invited to Apply – Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt

Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market 2023
Get ready to experience the traditional magic of a open air European Christmas market right here in Grand Rapids, Michigan!
Come November 17, 2023, be immersed in the family-friendly atmosphere of the new Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market.
Soak up the European charm, culinary specialties, and craftsmanship experiences of inaugural year of the Grand Rapids Christmas market while you shop for unique artisanal holiday gifts under the holiday lights.
Or, join the event as a vendor!
Applications are now being accepted.
What to Expect at Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt
Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market (435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503) is an open-air Christmas Village set up just steps away from the Downtown Market’s 20 indoor food merchants and full-service restaurants.
The outdoor Christmas Market, trimmed with holiday lights and decor, will showcase 30+ artisan gift and food vendors, live holiday entertainment, and festive family fun.
Based on Traditional Christmas Markets
Inspired by traditional European Christmas Markets, this winter wonderland is filled with unique Christmas experiences with a splash of international flair.
European Christkindl Markt – photo: Christkindl Markt GR
Mimi Fritz, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, says, “Traditional Christmas markets are holiday gathering places and destinations where we as a community can gather amongst the backdrop of music, traditional food, and holiday shopping from local and regional artisans.
We honor the long-standing traditions of the Christkindl Markt, experienced by millions of people across hundreds of towns and villages in Europe, by selecting the finest local and regional artisans and vendors to highlight their interpretation of a German Christmas market.”
Indeed, the GR Christkindl Markt team visited European markets in the 2022 holiday season to research and bring authenticity to the Grand Rapids Christmas Market.
26 Days of Festivities
Grand Rapids first-ever Christkindl Markt is slated for November 17 through December 23, 2023.
It is put on by the Grand Rapids Downtown Market in partnership with the Grand Rapids Christmas Markets.
Open Wednesdays – Sundays, the market’s hours for November 17-December 23 are:
- Wednesdays, 11 am-7 pm
- Thursdays, 11 am – 7 pm
- Fridays, 11 am – 9 pm
- Saturdays, 10 am – 9 pm
- Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm
- The Christkindl Market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Featured Attractions
During the 26 days of festivities, starting on November 17, visitors can experience all that the Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt has to offer. From handmade gifts and traditional Christmas Market fare to there’s something for everyone.
Live Entertainment
Live entertainment – both on stage and of the strolling variety – will feature holiday music and local talent on a daily basis.
Curling Lessons
Curling Lessons! Event attendees can pre-book their time to enjoy winter’s favorite sport, curling.
Lessons and competitions will also be offered throughout the event.
Children’s activities will include visits from Santa, a North Pole mailbox, and various children’s themed stage entertainment,
Beer Hall
Get your stein ready! The outdoor enclosed German-style beverage hall will be serving up mugs of Gluhwein (mulled red wine) in addition to steins of German style beer and other hot beverage options. Find it all in the German Style Beverage Hall.
Gift & Food Vendors
Unique vendor booths, decked out in traditional décor, offer both handmade gifts and traditional Christmas Market fare.
Kids Crafts & Events
Kids will also have their own area for take-home holiday arts and crafts and other activities.
Santa Visits
Vendors Wanted
Applications are now being accepted from vendors who’d like to participate in this festive outdoor celebration of the holiday season.
To become a Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt vendor, fill out an application. (Vendor fees are $3,500 (averaging $135/day) + 11% sales.)
The application deadline is May 12, 2023. Vendors will be juried and will receive a response no later than May 26, 2023.
Vendor applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
- High quality
- Traditionally German/European
- Handmade/crafted
- Holiday gift items
- Ethically produced
No direct sales, multi-level marketing, CBD products, or weapons will be accepted.
For more information on becoming a vendor, email [email protected], or call Kendra Larsen, Festival and Special Events Manager, at 616-805-5308.