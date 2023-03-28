2023 Christmas Market Announced for Downtown GR & Vendors are Invited to Apply – Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt

Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market 2023

Get ready to experience the traditional magic of a open air European Christmas market right here in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

Come November 17, 2023, be immersed in the family-friendly atmosphere of the new Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market.

Rendering of the First Grand Rapids Christkindl Christmas Market

Soak up the European charm, culinary specialties, and craftsmanship experiences of inaugural year of the Grand Rapids Christmas market while you shop for unique artisanal holiday gifts under the holiday lights.

Or, join the event as a vendor!

Applications are now being accepted.