What’s that Smell? Stinky Cheese at GR’s New Christkindl Markt is Talk of the Town

Raclette Booth: Love It or Leave It

The resulting sandwich is one that people either profess their undying love for, or hastily run away from.

Certainly, the raclette has not won everyone over.

“I honestly thought it might be the sewer drain,” one person remarked.

Others wished for a roasted nuts booth at the GR Market that would provide sugared pecans, and perhaps overcome the strong scent with its own sweet aromas.

But, for each critic, there is a die-hard raclette fan. “It’s Raclette and it’s AMAZING!!!” declares Cally Betts Redder on Facebook. And Allison Maureen chimes in, “Worth it! You can’t even smell it once you start eating.

They echo the thoughts of the many raclette admirers at the market. The long lines at the booth tell the same story.