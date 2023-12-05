✈️Spring Break: Zion, Bryce, Arches – Utah National Parks & More for Midwest Families

Zion National Park

You’ll definitely want to go to Zion National Park. So does everyone else. These days, a shuttle into the canyon runs March through November; this is the only way to access Zion Canyon Scenic Drive if the shuttle is running.

Hiking the Narrows. One of our all-time favorites from this trip was hiking the Zion Narrows. It’s other-worldly to spend a day scrambling and sloshing your way through the river waters, with canyon walls soaring up beside you.

Since it was Spring Break, the water was freezing cold. We kept an eye on the water conditions as our trip neared, knowing that a sudden change in weather could disrupt our plans. Luckily, it all worked out and we were able to keep our reservation for the kids’ full-body dry suits and adult dry pants from Zion Outfitter in Springdale. (There’s no way we could have done this adventure without this gear to keep us warm.)

The Narrows and the other popular Zion attractions, like the like Emerald Pools and Weeping Rock hikes, are located along the park’s north/south scenic drive. Access them via the south entrance near Springdale, or the East entrance via Zion Park Boulevard.

The drive into Zion from the East entrance, with its stunning vistas including tunnels and the Checkerboard Mesa, is unforgettable.

Canyoneering in Zion. Canyoneering involves rock climbing equipment, but instead of scaling walls, you basically scramble, climb and rappel your way through a canyon.

We hired a private guide for a half-day tour and it was the other “most-favorite thing” we did on our trip. Our Red Desert Adventure Guide was fantastic at making all of us, and especially our youngest, feel comfortable. He even escorted her down the rock faces whenever she didn’t want to go alone.

Note: Canyoneering tours are not allowed inside of Zion. This adventure happened just a short distance away on similar terrain.

Zion Lodging

We stayed in a 3 bedroom VRBO in La Verkin because it was a lot more affordable than Springdale and it let our family of five have a little breathing room.

The trade-off was more drive time during the days we headed to the park.