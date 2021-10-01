22 Fantastic Things to Do in Kentucky with Kids

#16

Kentucky State Parks



Forty-five Kentucky State Parks are located at some of the most scenic and culturally significant places in the Bluegrass State, making a State Park visit easily one of the best things to do in Kentucky with kids.



From whitewater rafting at Breaks Interstate Park to hiking through natural wonderlands, adventure and beauty are sure things when you visit. Select State Parks are State Resort Parks as well, offering bonus amenties to enhance your stay.



A few favorite State Park destinations include:



NATURAL BRIDGE STATE RESORT PARK & RED RIVER GORGE

As the gateway to the Red River Gorge, Natural Bridge State Resort Park is where you go if you’re looking for an uplifting adventure.



First – Climb up Natural Bridge, a 65-foot high sandstone arch in the park that bears its name. Or, if your kids are too young for the moderately steep—but short—hike to the top, ride the seasonal Sky Lift. It will will carry you up the mountain and drop you just a short walk from Natural Bridge and its spectacular views.



Next, make your way to the Red River Gorge, known worldwide for its rock climbing. A perfect spot for little monkeys of all ages (the recommended age to start is around six), Red River Gorge has routes for beginners to advanced climbers. Area outfitters offer half and full-day classes as well as guided climbs (equipment included).



Another area opportunity for thrill seekers: Make reservations for the Red River Gorge Zip Line in Compton. This two-to-three hour canopy tour features five zip lines ranging from 330-1,900 feet long. The last two lines are dual-racing zips that get you going up to 50 mph while soaring 300 feet over the gorge.



State Parks in the Kentucky Appalachians

In the eastern part of the state, you’ll find state parks throughout the Kentucky Appalachians.



Narrow ridge tops, deep canyons and rim rock cliffs are the natural beauty backdrop for a variety of family activity options, from caves to country music.



Natural areas like Carter Caves State Resort Park lure visitors to enjoy world-class hiking, caving, fishing, paddling, golfing, boating, and traditional Appalachian cooking.



CARTER CAVES STATE RESORT PARK

If your kid is cool with getting dirty, it’s time to go on a caving tour at Carter Caves State Resort Park in in Olive Hill. The Carter County region has the highest concentration of caves in any area of Kentucky.



Chose from a self-guided cave tour (permit required) or take a cave tour with a State Park guide. On the Saltpeter Kid’s Crawl, tour guides lead children, ages 6-12, on their hands and knees through dark passages lit by only the provided flashlights. A wide variety of other cave tours are available.



Also at this state resort park:

– Fieldstone lodge with 28 rooms, all with private balconies or patios

– 12 cottages

– 129-site campground

– Outdoor swimming pool, open in summer

– Onsite restaurant

– Kayak rental

– Gem mining

– 18-hole miniature golf course

– 30 miles of hiking trails over 1,800 acres



Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

7351 Highway 90, Corbin, KY 40701



Majestic waterfall? Check!

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is home to the grandest of them all. Measuring approximately 68 feet tall and 125 feet wide, this impressive waterfall is also known as “the Niagara of the South.”



More things to do with kids at this location:

– Stay in the 51-room Dupont Lodge, replete with hemlock beams and knotty pine paneling

– Raft the Cumberland River and get close to the giant waterfall

– Look for a moonbow at Cumberland Falls

– Go horseback riding (ages 6 and up, 45-minute ride, $20 per person)



Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

5465 State Park Rd, Jamestown, KY 42629



Lake Cumberland State Resort Park is a state park with a spa!



Lodging options at this state park include the 63-room lakeside Lure Lodge. Lake Cumberland State Resort Park also has 129 campsites with utility hook-ups available.



Visitors can choose from a variety of activities, including:

– Boating: Lake Cumberland is known as “The Houseboat Capital of the World.” April through October, boaters can rent fishing boats, pontoon boats, houseboats, and ski boats at the marina by visiting State Dock online or calling 1-888-782-8336 (888-STATE DOCK).

– Disc golf

– Geocaching

– Fishing

– Miniature golf

– Swimming in the indoor pool

– Hot tub

– Game room

– Tennis

