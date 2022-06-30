46 + Things for Teens to Do Around Grand Rapids

List of 50+ Teen Activities in the Grand Rapids Area
Finding things for teens to do that aren’t lame is a tall order. Teens are savvy and they know what’s fun and what’s not.
This is the age where you can really tap into your children’s likes and interests and run with it.
Some stuff they may want to do with their friends, but some of these items are perfect for family time when you’re looking for things to do with teens.
Summer Things for Teens to Do
1 – Visit Michigan’s Adventure
4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445
Michigan’s Adventure is a water park and amusement park in one! It’s an easy day trip from Grand Rapids.
2 – Try a Ropes Course or Zip Line
Adventurous teens will love a West Michigan Zip Lines or ropes course. Popular ones include:
– Cannonsburg Ski Area
– Muskegon Luge Adventure Park
– John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids
– TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids
3 – Play Putt Putt at Captain Sundae/Pirate’s Landing
365 Douglas Avenue, Holland, Michigan 49424
Mini golf, aka Putt Putt, is a teen favorite. It’s even sweeter if you can do it at Captain Sundae’s and pair it with ice cream.
Try one of these mini golf spots around Grand Rapids.
4 – Grab Some Retro Kicks and Go Bowling
Choose from traditional or glow bowling.
5 – Catch a movie at the Drive-In
Drive-ins are the perfect choice for teens who are digging vintage vibes right now.
6 – Hit the Beach at Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan beaches are always a winning destination. Teens love the sun and selfie ops.
7 – Play Disc Golf
Favorite local disc golf courses include Fallasburg, Earle W. Brewer, and Johnson.
8 – Hit the Rides at a Festival
Visit one of the many fairs and festivals going on this summer in West Michigan. Eat all the elephant ears and ride all the rides. It’s pure teen bliss and something to enjoy before they get old and rides make them queasy.
9 – Rent a Boat at Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Millennium Park is huge and has a ton of outdoor things for teens to do, including SUP rentals and kayaks. (And a sandy beach, of course!)
10 – Attend a FREE summer teen event at a library
See what’s happening at Kent District or Grand Rapids Public Library
11 – Go Dancing
Swing dance the night away with the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society every Tuesday and Wednesday nights or sign up for a Hip Hop culture class at 61syx Teknique.
12 – Cheer on the West Michigan Whitecaps
Whitecaps home games are loaded with entertainment and of course, good old baseball. Many nights even end with a fireworks show.
14 – Learn How to Play Golf at Maple Hill
5555 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Maple Hill Golf is a leader in junior golf lessons.
15 – Sign up for a fun run or adventure race
The Color Run 5K Grand Rapids is usually in July.
The Grand Rapids Mud Run scheduled for August 28 for 2021.
16 – Stargaze at Veen Observatory in Lowell
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
The telescopes are open to the public at Veen Observatory on various Saturdays, April through October when skies are clear.
Make sure you check their website ahead of time to confirm the skies are clear enough for a viewing.
17 – Go Kayaking or River Tubing
Tube or kayak down one of West Michigan’s many great rivers with AAA Canoe and Rental or Indian Valley Campground.
Year-Round Things to Do For Teens & Tweens
18 – Play Life-Size Whack-a-Mole in Holland
478 E 16th St, Holland, MI 49423
Play Atomic Rush at BAM! Entertainment. This giant glow-in-the-dark electronic game is one of many things for teens to do here. They’ve got an arcade, bowling and laser tag, too.
20 – Or Hit a Movie Theater – With Reclining Seats
Studio Park – 123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Many theaters have the coveted reclining seats, but Studio Park downtown is ALL reclining seats.
Add in downtown vibes and a nice grassy community area out front where they can wait for you to pick them up after the show, and it’s the perfect cinema experience for teens.
21 – Spend the Day at Craig’s Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
There’s so much to do at Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming!
Try a game of mini-golf or laser tag, tackle the ropes course, or go-kart at Craig’s Cruisers.
Don’t forget to fill up on the pizza buffet before heading home.
22 – Conquer the Obstacles at a Trampoline Park
Bounce off the walls or get in a game of dodgeball at Sky Zone, Rebounderz, or Craig’s Cruisers.
23 – Stay overnight on a Submarine
1346 Bluff St, Muskegon, MI 49441
Or just visit for a few hours at USS Silversides in Muskegon. This is the kind of quirky things for teens to do.
24 – Invite Your Friends to a Video Game Truck Party
Battle GR will deliver the video game truck to your party spot for hours of fun.
You can also visit them in Comstock Park for laser tag, axe throwing, eSports and more.
25 – Head to the Symphony – for a Deal
DeVos Performance Hall – 300 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Grand Rapids Symphony’s Student Passport Program will hook you up with unbeatable ticket prices for students.
26 – Visit A Local Museum
Get cultured while having fun.
Choose from:
– the GRAM
– the GRPM
– the Gerald R. Ford museum
– the African American Museum
– the UICA
27 – Explore Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Find incredible sculptures around every corner at Meijer Gardens. In summer, bring your chair for Tuesday night concert series.
And if you want to feel like a kid again, visit the Great Lakes pools in the children’s garden.
28 – Get a Latte. Like from a Real Coffee Shop
We understand the draw of Starbucks with its fruity concoctions and sweet lattes. But newsflash: local coffee shops have their own amazing specialty drinks that are way more fresh than a pink drink.
34 – Bike, Blade or Snowshoe the Trails
Bike, hike, snowshoe or blade one of these extensive trails:
The Paul Henry – Thornapple, Kent Trails, and White Pines trails are only a few that our area has to offer.
Check out our full list and map here.
35 – Try Teen Hangout Spot 3 Mile Project
Check out the 3 Mile Project, where you’ll find video games, athletic courts, an indoor skate park, a ninja course, game tables, theaters, and a cafe.
37 – Have Dinner at the Cereal Cafe
1971 E Beltline Ave NE Suite 123, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Enjoy food creations featuring your favorite cereals. Mix and match your favorite flavors or get a milkshake or waffle creation.
Previously known as Eastown Cereal Cafe, their new location will be at Knapp’s Corner, south of Meijer.
40 – Buy a Book. Made of Paper.
Visit one of our many great bookstores.
Schuler Books offers a variety of programs including game nights, author talks, and more.
Other local favorites include Argos Book Shop, Baker Book House and Books & Mortar.
41 – Make Your Own Candles
1423 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Make your own custom candle at Wax Poetic Candle Bar.
43 – Go Horseback Riding
8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Go horseback riding at Karin’s Horse Connection.
45 – Take a Cooking Class
Learn to cook something special at one of these cooking classes around Grand Rapids.
46 – Go Rock Climbing
851 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Reach for the sky at Higher Ground Rock Climbing Center. Youth climbing clubs meet every Monday.
48 – Go Roller Skating
3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Strap on the rollerblades or roller skates, Tarry Hall Roller Rink is playing skating tunes several days a week.
49 – Capture the Perfect Tik Tok Background
Grab your phone and plot your own mural tour.
The perfect selfie or TikTok spot is just around the corner.
Winter Things to Do For Teens & Tweens
50 – Visit Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Visit in the winter to enjoy ice skating on the trail through the woods, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding.
51 – Ski or Tube at Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
Head to Cannonsburg for skiing and snow tubing.
52 – Lace Up Those Skates
Ice skate during the winter months at Rosa Parks Circle in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids.
3 thoughts on “46 + Things for Teens to Do Around Grand Rapids”
I found a few things, so thank you. More winter ideas are needed.
How about Fowling off Cascade Road. Good place.
Very helpful planning a day with my grandson
Is there a downloadable version of this list? Thank you!