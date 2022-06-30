46 + Things for Teens to Do Around Grand Rapids

By / June 30, 2022
Things for teens to do kids laughing

List of 50+ Teen Activities in the Grand Rapids Area

Finding things for teens to do that aren’t lame is a tall order. Teens are savvy and they know what’s fun and what’s not.

This is the age where you can really tap into your children’s likes and interests and run with it.

Some stuff they may want to do with their friends, but some of these items are perfect for family time when you’re looking for things to do with teens.

Summer Things for Teens to Do

1 – Visit Michigan’s Adventure

4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445

Michigan’s Adventure is a water park and amusement park in one! It’s an easy day trip from Grand Rapids.

corckscrew roller coaster michigans adventure

2 – Try a Ropes Course or Zip Line

Adventurous teens will love a West Michigan Zip Lines or ropes course. Popular ones include:
– Cannonsburg Ski Area
– Muskegon Luge Adventure Park
– John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids
– TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids

Unique date ideas in Grand Rapids include zip lining at Cannonsburg.
Cannonsburg Zip Line

3 – Play Putt Putt at Captain Sundae/Pirate’s Landing

365 Douglas Avenue, Holland, Michigan 49424

Mini golf, aka Putt Putt, is a teen favorite. It’s even sweeter if you can do it at Captain Sundae’s and pair it with ice cream.
Try one of these mini golf spots around Grand Rapids.

Putt putt is one of the top things for teens to do in summer.
Captain Sundae mini golf in Holland.

4 – Grab Some Retro Kicks and Go Bowling

Choose from traditional or glow bowling.

Clique Lanes Bowling Hunt
Clique Lanes in Grand Rapids

5 – Catch a movie at the Drive-In

Drive-ins are the perfect choice for teens who are digging vintage vibes right now.

michigan drive in movie theater

6 – Hit the Beach at Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan beaches are always a winning destination. Teens love the sun and selfie ops.

Holland State Park
Holland State Park beach

7 – Play Disc Golf

Favorite local disc golf courses include Fallasburg, Earle W. Brewer, and Johnson.

disc golf grand rapids

8 – Hit the Rides at a Festival

Visit one of the many fairs and festivals going on this summer in West Michigan. Eat all the elephant ears and ride all the rides. It’s pure teen bliss and something to enjoy before they get old and rides make them queasy.

Carnival ride kids and dad having fun at festival

9 – Rent a Boat at Millennium Park

1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

Millennium Park is huge and has a ton of outdoor things for teens to do, including SUP rentals and kayaks. (And a sandy beach, of course!)

millennium park SUP on the lake

10 – Attend a FREE summer teen event at a library

See what’s happening at Kent District or Grand Rapids Public Library

11 – Go Dancing

Swing dance the night away with the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society every Tuesday and Wednesday nights or sign up for a Hip Hop culture class at 61syx Teknique.

12 – Cheer on the West Michigan Whitecaps

Whitecaps home games are loaded with entertainment and of course, good old baseball. Many nights even end with a fireworks show.

Whitecaps kids friends on lawn summer
Lawn seats are a must for groups of friends.

13 – Watch the Fast Cars at Berlin Raceway

2060 Berlin Fair Drive, Marne, MI 49435

14 – Learn How to Play Golf at Maple Hill

5555 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Maple Hill Golf is a leader in junior golf lessons.

maple hill junior golf lessons

15 – Sign up for a fun run or adventure race

The Color Run 5K Grand Rapids is usually in July.
The Grand Rapids Mud Run scheduled for August 28 for 2021.

16 – Stargaze at Veen Observatory in Lowell

3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331

The telescopes are open to the public at Veen Observatory on various Saturdays, April through October when skies are clear. 
Make sure you check their website ahead of time to confirm the skies are clear enough for a viewing.

17 – Go Kayaking or River Tubing

Tube or kayak down one of West Michigan’s many great rivers with AAA Canoe and Rental or Indian Valley Campground.

Wilderness Canoe Rental Manistee River Hunt

Year-Round Things to Do For Teens & Tweens

18 – Play Life-Size Whack-a-Mole in Holland

478 E 16th St, Holland, MI 49423

Play Atomic Rush at BAM! Entertainment. This giant glow-in-the-dark electronic game is one of many things for teens to do here. They’ve got an arcade, bowling and laser tag, too.

19 – Watch Live Theatre

We love the live shows at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and Broadway GR.

HAMILTON-Broadway-Grand-Rapids-MI

20 – Or Hit a Movie Theater – With Reclining Seats 

Studio Park – 123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Many theaters have the coveted reclining seats, but Studio Park downtown is ALL reclining seats.

Add in downtown vibes and a nice grassy community area out front where they can wait for you to pick them up after the show, and it’s the perfect cinema experience for teens.

Santa at Studio Park

21 – Spend the Day at Craig’s Cruisers

5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

There’s so much to do at Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming!

Try a game of mini-golf or laser tag, tackle the ropes course, or go-kart at Craig’s Cruisers.
Don’t forget to fill up on the pizza buffet before heading home.

Indoor Go Karts Craig's Cruisers

22 – Conquer the Obstacles at a Trampoline Park

Bounce off the walls or get in a game of dodgeball at Sky Zone, Rebounderz, or Craig’s Cruisers.

Trampolines at Craig's Cruisers
Craig’s Cruisers

23 – Stay overnight on a Submarine

1346 Bluff St, Muskegon, MI 49441

Or just visit for a few hours at USS Silversides in Muskegon. This is the kind of quirky things for teens to do.

24 – Invite Your Friends to a Video Game Truck Party 

Battle GR will deliver the video game truck to your party spot for hours of fun.

You can also visit them in Comstock Park for laser tag, axe throwing, eSports and more.

battle gr video game truck

25 – Head to the Symphony – for a Deal

DeVos Performance Hall – 300 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

The Grand Rapids Symphony’s Student Passport Program will hook you up with unbeatable ticket prices for students.

26 – Visit A Local Museum

Get cultured while having fun.

Choose from:
– the GRAM
– the GRPM
– the Gerald R. Ford museum
– the African American Museum
– the UICA

GRPM Public Museum first floor Michigan map girl Hunt
Grand Rapids Public Museum

27 – Explore Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Find incredible sculptures around every corner at Meijer Gardens. In summer, bring your chair for Tuesday night concert series.

And if you want to feel like a kid again, visit the Great Lakes pools in the children’s garden.

rederik meijer gardens big horse

28 – Get a Latte. Like from a Real Coffee Shop

We understand the draw of Starbucks with its fruity concoctions and sweet lattes. But newsflash: local coffee shops have their own amazing specialty drinks that are way more fresh than a pink drink.

29 – Paint Your Own Pottery at The Mud Room

Or, make something special with clay at The Mud Room.

grand rapids summer activities - paint pottery at the Mud Room

30 – Root for Your Favorite Home Team 

Make it a GriffinsWhitecapsDrive or GRFC game.

31 – Catch a Comedy Show

River City Improv is hilarious. Without being raunchy.

32 – Hike a State Park

Visit one of our many great State Parks with a Recreation Passport.

PJ Hoffmaster State Park Sand Dunes by Lake Michigan
Hoffmaster State Park

33 – Go Treasure Hunting

Find treasure while trying geocaching.

34 – Bike, Blade or Snowshoe the Trails

Bike, hike, snowshoe or blade one of these extensive trails:

The Paul Henry – ThornappleKent Trails, and White Pines trails are only a few that our area has to offer.
Check out our full list and map here.

Mt Pisgah Holland MI hiking trails stairs

35 – Try Teen Hangout Spot 3 Mile Project

Check out the 3 Mile Project, where you’ll find video games, athletic courts, an indoor skate park, a ninja course, game tables, theaters, and a cafe.

36 – Go Fishing

Go fishing! The Michigan DNR offers Free Fishing Weekends twice each year.

37 – Have Dinner at the Cereal Cafe

1971 E Beltline Ave NE Suite 123, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Enjoy food creations featuring your favorite cereals. Mix and match your favorite flavors or get a milkshake or waffle creation.

Previously known as Eastown Cereal Cafe, their new location will be at Knapp’s Corner, south of Meijer.

38 – Play Paintball

Play a game of paintball at T.C. Paintball (for kids aged 10 and older).

39 – Learn to Sew

Take a sewing or craft class at Smith Owen Sewing or Joann.

40 – Buy a Book. Made of Paper.

Visit one of our many great bookstores

Schuler Books offers a variety of programs including game nights, author talks, and more.

Other local favorites include Argos Book ShopBaker Book House and Books & Mortar.

41 – Make Your Own Candles

1423 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Make your own custom candle at Wax Poetic Candle Bar.

43 – Go Horseback Riding

8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Go horseback riding at Karin’s Horse Connection.

karins horse connection is open

44 – Go Ultimate!

Play team frisbee with Grand Rapids Ultimate or Zig Zag Ultimate.

45 – Take a Cooking Class

Learn to cook something special at one of these cooking classes around Grand Rapids.

46 – Go Rock Climbing

851 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Reach for the sky at Higher Ground Rock Climbing Center. Youth climbing clubs meet every Monday.

47 – Volunteer 

Kids age five and up can help pack sack suppers at the Kids Food Basket.

48 – Go Roller Skating

3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Strap on the rollerblades or roller skates, Tarry Hall Roller Rink is playing skating tunes several days a week.

49 – Capture the Perfect Tik Tok Background

Grab your phone and plot your own mural tour.
The perfect selfie or TikTok spot is just around the corner.

Girl jumping in front of Murals near downtown market Grand Rapids.

Winter Things to Do For Teens & Tweens

50 – Visit Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Visit in the winter to enjoy ice skating on the trail through the woods, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding.

luge-michigan

51 – Ski or Tube at Cannonsburg

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306

Head to Cannonsburg for skiing and snow tubing.

52 – Lace Up Those Skates

Ice skate during the winter months at Rosa Parks Circle in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids.

rosa-parks-circle-lights

53 – Go Sledding

There are lots of sledding hills around Grand Rapids.

More in Grand Rapids

