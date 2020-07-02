Maple Hill Golf has Been Perfecting Junior Golf Programs for Decades, and Kids Love It

Maple Hill Golf Course has been offering Junior Golf for over 40 years….and they have definitely perfected their system. 

My daughter attended the Beginner Junior Golf program in June and loved it. Their number one focus is safety and they spoke frequently about that. We were impressed that she was able to get out on the golf course day 1, and we were impressed with the hands-on instruction she received that showed immediate results

Junior Golf is a Great Place for the First-Time Golfer

As an 8 year old that has never stepped foot on a golf course, she was nervous. She wasn’t sure how to hold a club or hit a ball. Could she even do it?

kid golf lessons at maple hill golf

The nerves disappeared with a little instruction and she was quickly on the driving range making connection with the balls. (Most of them, anyway!) 

Young or old, beginners or intermediate, Maple Hill Golf has a class for every kid. 

Lessons start for children as young as 4 and go up to 17.

The 2020 Junior Golf programs are:

Maple Hill Golf Junior Golf lessons chart

Check the website to see what weeks are available for your session of choice.

2020 Bonus: Junior Golfers in the Beginner session and up  receive a card for a free “Bucket A Day” pass to get free daily range balls  ($400+ value!).

JUNIOR GOLF  

Here’s what we loved about Junior Golf at Maple Hill Golf Course.

1 – Maple Hill Golf’s #1 Focus is Safety

The kids were told where to stand when one of their partners was taking their turn. They were asked to hold the club by the head when waiting, to deter temptation to swing.

When they were on the course, the instructors made sure everyone was behind the golfer to avoid accidents. Our week was quite warm, so they provided water and encouraged breaks in the shade or indoors to anyone that needed it.

Maple Hill Golf lessons kids on driving range

2 – Junior Golf has a Low Instructor to Student Ratio

Junior golf sessions at Maple Hill fill up fast, but in the Beginner’s session they have plenty of instructors that immediately break the kids up into smaller groups.

My daughter’s group had five students, allowing their instructor to take time with each kid on the driving range. He pulled each kid forward to show them how to grip the club, perfect their stance, and of course, swing the club.

It was cool to see these kids improve right before my eyes as they followed the instructor’s advice.

3 – Kids Experience Immediate Golf Course Access

My daughter’s session started out with 45 minutes of driving range instruction, then they were broken into smaller groups and sent out on the course to practice.

The kids can practice driving, pitching, and putting on several different holes. They end the camp with a scramble-style tournament on the last day.

Maple Hill Golf lessons tournament trophies

4 – “Everything Golf… for Less”

This bargain-loving mom loved Maple Hill for the fair prices. The Junior Golf program is reasonable with no “hidden costs.” I have always heard about the wide selection of products in their impressive 17,000 square foot  pro shop, but no one told me about the great deals they offer!

Used and new clubs, a VIP reward program, and plenty of clearance and sale items all caught my eye. They have sales throughout the year, including “Demo Days” where you can try out new golf gear.

My daughter and I bought cute new Titleist hats 2/$25, and we used a coupon to score a reasonably-priced kid’s golf bag. I’ll definitely be back to scope out the ladies golf clearance rack soon.

5 – Junior Golf is Accessible to all Abilities and Ages

Kids as young as 4 can start with pee wee golf and grow with the programs. Beginners can start at any age They also offer private lessons for anyone looking for extra hands-on practice. Junior golf is for boys and girls. I’d say about a third of our session was female. My daughter made some friends the first day and was excited to go back!

Maple Hill Golf lessons feature image

We are looking forward to making Junior Golf at Maple Hill a yearly activity for both of my kids – and perhaps some adult lessons with their PGA Teaching Professionals for my husband and I!

 Pro Tip: Wear a hat and sunscreen to Junior Golf. Bring a water bottle and a bag of clubs and a few balls. (If needed, clubs are provided for golfers in the pee-wee sessions.)

