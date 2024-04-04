New 616 Junior Golf Tour: Play 8 Courses this Summer, All Levels Welcome!

Tee Off in Summer 2024 with the Exciting 616 Junior Golf Tour
Something Brand New in Junior Golf!
There’s something totally fresh and fun for kids, tweens and teens this summer in West Michigan: The 616 Junior Golf Tour.
Brought to you by Maple Hill Golf in Grandville, this tour aims to bring the game of golf to junior players in a way that’s never been done before in greater Grand Rapids.
What Makes This Tour So Special?
Rather than a typical junior golf tournament series, this tour is designed to make golf more approachable and fun for kids at every level.
They’re doing that by making each of the eight events in the tour a 2-person scramble.
With this setup, players tee off and compete as pairs in a friendly, yet competitive atmosphere that’s focused on teamwork.
Everyone plays from the tees that suit their age and skill level, too.
Who Can Play on the Tour?
Pretty much any kid or teen that wants to can play at these junior golf events. It’s a great option for kids ages 8 to 18.
Serious players and just-for-fun players should consider joining in.
Teams can sign up to play in one or all of the 2-person scramble tournaments. And for those who don’t have a partner, no worries; the Tour Director will pair singles up so that everyone gets to play.
Here’s what to expect:
Junior Divisions:
- Ages 8 – 12 (Boys & Girls): Perfect for the younger crowd, ready to take on 9 holes.
- Ages 13 – 18 (Boys & Girls): For the older juniors, stepping up to the challenge of 18 holes.
Tour Schedule
Here’s the calendar for the summer golf tour, which takes players to eight different courses around West Michigan.
- June 12: Saskatoon Golf Course, Alto, MI
- June 19: Pigeon Creek Golf Course, West Olive, MI
- June 26: The Pines Golf Course, Wyoming, MI
- July 8: Stonewater Country Club, Caledonia, MI
- July 17: Kaufman Golf Course, Wyoming, MI
- July 22: Boulder Creek Golf Club, Belmont, MI
- July 24: Maple Hill Golf Course, Grandville, MI
- July 31: Alpine Golf Course, Comstock Park, MI
How to Sign Up
Registration is now open. Just fill out the form and select the events you want to participate in.
Here’s what you need to know about the entry fee:
- Ages 8 – 12 / 9 Holes: $30 – $40 per event, per individual, Both Boys and Girls Divisions
- Ages 13 – 15: / 18 Holes: $50 – $60 per event, per individual, Boys and Girls Divisions
- Ages 16 – 18 / 18 Holes: $50 – $60 per event, per individual, Boys and Girls Divisions
Questions? Drop Jason at Maple Hill Golf an email at [email protected]. (Event flyer)
Join the 616 Junior Golf Tour here
Make This Summer a Hole-in-One?
We’re pretty excited about the 616 Junior Golf Tour. There aren’t many other programs like this out there that are so accessible for kids new to the game.
Don’t wait too long, spots are filling up fast. See you on the course!