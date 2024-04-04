New 616 Junior Golf Tour: Play 8 Courses this Summer, All Levels Welcome!

What Makes This Tour So Special?

Rather than a typical junior golf tournament series, this tour is designed to make golf more approachable and fun for kids at every level.

They’re doing that by making each of the eight events in the tour a 2-person scramble.

With this setup, players tee off and compete as pairs in a friendly, yet competitive atmosphere that’s focused on teamwork.

Everyone plays from the tees that suit their age and skill level, too.