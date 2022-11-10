GR is Getting a LEGO® Shop! Bricks & Minifigs Opens in Dec!

grand opening bricks and minifigs lego shop

Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids Grand Opening

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 • 10am – 7pm
Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids, 2927 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Bricks & Minifigs®, the Grand Rapids one-stop shop to buy, sell, and trade all things LEGO®, will open December 10 at 2927 Breton Road SE.

BUY, SELL, & TRADE LEGO® Products at BAM

Bricks & Minifigs® is your one-stop aftermarket LEGO® toy shop!

They’re the largest toy store of their kind, specializing in only new and used LEGO® items.

They buy and trade all LEGO® products, from bulk tubs to storage unit-sized collections. If it’s the LEGO® brand, they’ll take it!

Visit to shop their selection of individual minifigs, bulk bricks, components and accessories. With the largest assortment of new, used and retired LEGO® sets, they’ll keep your collection growing!

It’s a fantastic new thing to do in Grand Rapids!

muppet lego minifigures at BAM
BAM will have Muppet minifigs in stock when they open

Giveaways & Celebrity Guests


At the Grand Opening, you will have the chance to meet Maria & Philip from LEGO Master Season 2!

The first 175 customers will receive a free Custom Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids Minifig with any purchase.

There will also be raffles, giveaways, West Michigan LEGO® User Group builds on display, refreshments, and more!

Maria & Philip from LEGO Master Season 2!

