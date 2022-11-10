GR is Getting a LEGO® Shop! Bricks & Minifigs Opens in Dec!

Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids Grand Opening
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 • 10am – 7pm
Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids, 2927 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Bricks & Minifigs®, the Grand Rapids one-stop shop to buy, sell, and trade all things LEGO®, will open December 10 at 2927 Breton Road SE.
BUY, SELL, & TRADE LEGO® Products at BAM
Bricks & Minifigs® is your one-stop aftermarket LEGO® toy shop!
They’re the largest toy store of their kind, specializing in only new and used LEGO® items.
They buy and trade all LEGO® products, from bulk tubs to storage unit-sized collections. If it’s the LEGO® brand, they’ll take it!
Visit to shop their selection of individual minifigs, bulk bricks, components and accessories. With the largest assortment of new, used and retired LEGO® sets, they’ll keep your collection growing!
It’s a fantastic new thing to do in Grand Rapids!
Giveaways & Celebrity Guests
At the Grand Opening, you will have the chance to meet Maria & Philip from LEGO Master Season 2!
The first 175 customers will receive a free Custom Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids Minifig with any purchase.
There will also be raffles, giveaways, West Michigan LEGO® User Group builds on display, refreshments, and more!