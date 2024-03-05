Great Lakes Crossing Mall: Legos, SEA LIFE, & Sugar Rushes for Max Family Fun

Rad Family Play Spots & Shops Galore at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan is a family adventure waiting to happen.
With over 175 stores, 30 restaurants and magnetic attractions like:
- Peppa Pig World of Play Michigan
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center
- SEA LIFE Aquarium
- Kids Empire Indoor Playground
- Bowling alley & movie theater
this Michigan mall caters to every family member’s needs and wants.
Peppa Pig World of Play is a Royally Good Time
Say adios to electronics, gadgets, screens, and batteries for a day and hello to a whole new world of fun.
Peppa Pig World of Play is 100% geared toward hands-on non-guided play. They’ve intentionally created a safe space where parents and children can slow down, engage, and create through imagination.
The castle, playhouse, and garden play structures have more than meets the eye: Inside of each play-structure are obstacle courses and themed ways to explore.
Climbers, imaginative players, crawlers, chill, vibrant, and you name it – all types of families enjoy the 14 themed play areas.
LEGOLAND Discover Center: Rides, Play, 4D Cinema and more!
Visit LEGOLAND Discovery Center inside of Great Lakes Crossing Mall to take a ride on a train to fight off villains for the LEGO Princess.
Your family can work together to defeat the bad guys, rescue the princess and pretend you’re in another world.
Get hands on and play with the LEGOS bricks and take in the short-film cinema. Their 4D LEGO movie experience splashes water, drops “snow,” blows wind, and has the whole room laughing with delight.
That’s not it! There’s also a play structure in LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
SEA LIFE Aquarium: Sharks, Stingrays, Sea Turtles, Petting Tank, and More!
SEA LIFE Aquarium is a great place to visit with its 12 interactive exhibits.
Have fun gazing under the tunnel in the tropical ocean exhibit at the sharks, sea turtle, stingrays and more.
Then, spend time “petting” the hermit crab and other creatures in the interactive touchpool.
Add Great Lakes Crossing Mall to Your Detroit Family Adventure
If you have young kids in Michigan, these three amazing interactive, play-based attractions at Great Lakes Crossing Mall are a great choice for a family trip.
For a few more ideas, explore these Detroit adventures and be sure to put a stop on Belle Isle to watch the sunset on your list.