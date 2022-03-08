LEGOLAND Michigan: 10 Best Things to do at Legoland in Auburn Hills

Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center
If your child loves to build with bricks, a visit to LEGOLAND Michigan is probably in order. This vacation spot or day trip destination is worth the drive, even from Grand Rapids, or further, especially if you’re planning a visit to the Detroit area.
Kids ages 2-11 (especially those who are into playing LEGO® video games) might just think this place is better than Disney World.
I visited with my 5-year old daughter and she was over the moon about EVERYTHING she saw.
4240 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326, inside of Great Lakes Crossings Outlets Mall
Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center opened March 25, 2016
Michigan Lego Land FAQs
Is there a LEGOLAND in Michigan?
Yes, there is a Legoland in Detroit, Michigan. There is just one Legoland in Michigan and it’s located in the suburbs of Detroit.
Where is LEGOLAND in Michigan?
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is located in metro Detroit in Auburn Hills. You’ll find it inside of the Great Lakes Crossings Outlets Mall at 4240 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326.
How Long Does it Take to Go Through Legoland Discovery Center?
2-3 hours. Your admission ticket allows you entry for the full day but you do not get in-and-out privileges.
Are there Things for Adults to do at LEGOLAND Michigan?
Adults must be accompanied by at least one child (aged 16 and under) to visit. Want to visit without the kids? Occasionally, Adult Night will be offered. Check the schedule for times and dates.
Things to Do at LEGOLAND Michigan
Immediately upon stepping into LEGOLAND Discovery Center, you’re greeted with an opportunity to take a ride on a train to fight off villains for the LEGO Princess. Your family can work together to defeat the bad guys, rescue the princess and pretend you’re in another world.
Anyhow, there are multiple rooms of themed fun for you to explore and discover, including:
MINILAND
A replica of Downtown Detroit built from LEGO® bricks
Stroll through a recreation of Downtown Detroit’s landmarks, like Comerica Park. It’s unbelievably breathtaking.
Plus, the exhibit is interactive; kids can push buttons to make things happen inside of the exhibit. Very cool!
Hang around Mini-Detroit long enough and the display will go into night mode. You’ll love the fireworks display that “shoots off” on the walls.
Fun fact: It took 15 model builders over 5000 hours to construct – and they used over 1 million LEGO® bricks!
Kingdom Quest Ride
Grab a zapper, ride through the dark tunnel, and save the Princess!
Must be 30″ tall
Step into your chariot and take aim, your job on this ride involves fighting off villains and shooting the “bad guys” to save the princess!
Rack up points on your journey and see who in your family comes out on top at the end of your adventure. Ride is included with admission.
Merlin’s Apprentice Ride
The faster you pedal, the higher you go!
Must be 36″ tall to ride with an adult
A fun, interactive wizard-themed ride that raises you up to the best views in Legoland Michigan!
Rides are included in your ticket price and can be enjoyed as many times as you’d like.
LEGO Build & Play Area
Includes racing area and LEGO Friends
LEGO® Racers: Build & Test Zone: Create your own super speedy vehicle and then race it against your friends on the test track.
Pro Tip: Creative Workshop Master builder workshops run through the day. If your little ones (or you) want to learn how to create amazing LEGO masterpieces, you’ll want to check these out.
LEGO® Friends Heartlake City: Build and make the city your own in this colorful block building area.
LEGO® DUPLO® Farm
Geared toward the littlest LEGO Lovers
In addition to the vibrant DUPLO building block area, there is a slide best for kids ages 5 and under.
LEGO® 4D Cinema
A full sensory movie experience
Prepare yourself! Experience “weather” while you watch a 3D movie. Rain and snow in the theatre? No problem!!
In the 4D LEGO movie experience, you’ll be splashed with water, get snowed on, feel the wind, and love being part of a whole room laughing with delight. 12-15 minutes of greatness at Legoland Michigan.
LEGO® City Indoor Playground Play Zone
Socks required. For kids 3 – 5 ft tall.
Climb the climbing walls, master the jungle gym and swings, and slide your way through the LEGO City Fire & Police Academy.
LEGO Factory Tour – Get a behind-the-scenes peek at how LEGO bricks are made – and become a part of the process.
Michigan LEGOLAND LEGO Store
You don’t need a ticket into the attraction to visit the LEGO Store! It’s open to the public.
Credit or debit card purchases only.
LEGO STORE HOURS:
Monday: 11am – 6pm
Tuesday: 11am – 6pm
Wednesday: 10am – 6pm
Thursday: 10am – 6pm
Friday: 10am – 6pm
Saturday: 10am – 6pm
Sunday: 10am – 6pm
Michigan LEGOLAND Tickets & Hours
Legoland Tickets start at $24.99 a person. Note: Children 2 and under are free.
The Mall is also home to the Sea Life Aquarium. If your kids are into animals, get the combo ticket for Sealife and LEGOLAND and make a day of your adventure.
Legoland & Sea Life Combo Tickets start at $35.99 per person (Visit SEA LIFE anytime on the same day as LEGOLAND – or within the next 30 days)
Timed tickets must be pre-purchased online to guarantee entry to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan. Walk-up tickets will not be available.
Toddler Time at Legoland is available on select Mondays-Thursdays until 1 pm only. Starting at $12.99
Legoland Michigan Hours: Open time is 10 am most days. Closing time is 6 or 7 pm most days. LAST ENTRY is 2 hours before closing. Details.
– Check Groupon for LEGOLAND Michigan ticket deals
SEE ALSO: Midwest Water Park Getaways
Sensory-Friendly & Accessibility Accomodations
Legoland Michigan is stroller-friendly and wheelchair accessible. The 4D Theater provides several front-row spaces for wheelchairs and scripts are available on request.
Restrooms and a Quiet Room (for nursing moms or kids needing a sensory break) are tucked away near the play structure and the cafe.
Wheelchairs and electric scooters are available to rent from the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets Security Office in District 2 on a first-come, first-served basis.
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center will provide a free ADA Carer ticket for individuals visiting with someone who requires assistance to enjoy the facility. Just ask for an ADA Carer ticket when you arrive.
See the full accessibility guide for additional details.
Getting There
Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center is located in the Great Lakes Crossings Mall in Auburn Hills.
It’s a little over a two-hour drive from Grand Rapids.
You’ll want to enter the Mall at District 6.
Where to Stay Near Lego Land Michigan
Family-Friendly Hotels Near Legoland Auburn Hills
Hampton Inn Detroit – Auburn Hills North
3988 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
• indoor pool, fitness center, FREE HOT BREAKFAST, GOOD VALUE
• 0.4 miles from LEGOLAND Discovery Center
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Auburn Hills
3988 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
• indoor pool, DAILY BREAKFAST
• next door to LEGOLAND Discovery Center
Will You Visit LEGOLAND Michigan and/or SeaLife Aquarium?
Leave a comment below- let us know your tips and tricks and questions.
SEE ALSO:Get Out of Town: One Tank Trips from Grand Rapids You Won’t Want to Miss
