LEGOLAND Michigan: 10 Best Things to do at Legoland in Auburn Hills

Kids ages 2-11 (especially those who are into playing LEGO® video games) might just think this place is better than Disney World.

I visited with my 5-year old daughter and she was over the moon about EVERYTHING she saw.

Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center 4240 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326, inside of Great Lakes Crossings Outlets Mall Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center opened March 25, 2016