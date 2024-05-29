LEGOLAND Michigan 2024: This Kid’s Paradise is a Brickload of Fun!

Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center – Auburn Hills

Every LEGO®-loving kid in Michigan needs to make it to the Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center before they turn 10.

Why? Because this one-of-a-kind kids activity destination puts you smack in the middle of millions of LEGO® bricks, expert builders, and LEGO®-themed rides, making it the ultimate indoor LEGO® playground. There are even life-sized LEGO® characters!

Kids ages 2-11 (especially those who are into playing LEGO® video games) might just think this place is better than Disney World.

It’s all part of the Great Lakes Crossings Outlet Mall (4240 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326) and is worth the drive, even from Grand Rapids, or further. And, as an added bonus, LEGOLAND Michigan is right next door to Sea Life Aquarium and Peppa Pig attractions!

If you’re planning a visit to the Detroit area, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Detroit needs to be on your list.

LEGOLAND Discover Center is making it easier by giving away four free passes! Read on to learn how to enter to win.