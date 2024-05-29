LEGOLAND Michigan 2024: This Kid’s Paradise is a Brickload of Fun!

Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center – Auburn Hills
Every LEGO®-loving kid in Michigan needs to make it to the Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center before they turn 10.
Why? Because this one-of-a-kind kids activity destination puts you smack in the middle of millions of LEGO® bricks, expert builders, and LEGO®-themed rides, making it the ultimate indoor LEGO® playground. There are even life-sized LEGO® characters!
Kids ages 2-11 (especially those who are into playing LEGO® video games) might just think this place is better than Disney World.
It’s all part of the Great Lakes Crossings Outlet Mall (4240 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326) and is worth the drive, even from Grand Rapids, or further. And, as an added bonus, LEGOLAND Michigan is right next door to Sea Life Aquarium and Peppa Pig attractions!
If you’re planning a visit to the Detroit area, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Detroit needs to be on your list.
LEGOLAND Discover Center is making it easier by giving away four free passes! Read on to learn how to enter to win.
Things to Do at LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan
Enter LEGOLAND Discovery Center and you’re met with decisions right away. What will it be?
Fight off villains and save the LEGO® Princess on the Kingdom Quest train ride?
Build and test LEGO® Racers? Try to beat the Earthquake Shake?
Or dive into one of the many hands-on, themed building experiences?
Give yourself a lot of time here, because you’re gonna want to stay and play all day long!
Our Visit to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Detroit
1 – Be wowed by Mini LEGO® Detroit!
Your intro to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Detroit is a stroll through a recreation of Downtown Detroit’s landmarks. With places like Comerica Park built from thousands and thousands of bricks, this display is super cool.
Plus, the exhibit is interactive: kids can push buttons to make things happen inside of the exhibit. Very fun!
Hang around Mini-Detroit long enough and the display will go into night mode. You’ll love the fireworks display that “shoots off” on the walls.
Fun fact: It took 15 model builders over 5000 hours to construct – and they used over 1 million LEGO® bricks!
2 – Ride the Rides!
Fly High on Merlin’s Apprentice Ride The faster you pedal, the higher you go!
A fun, interactive wizard-themed ride that raises you up to the best views in LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan!
This ride is included in your ticket price and can be enjoyed as many times as you’d like. Riders must be 36″ tall.
Zap Away on the Kingdom Quest Ride Grab a zapper, ride through the dark tunnel, and save the Princess!
Step into your chariot and take aim. Your job on this ride involves fighting off villains and shooting the “bad guys” to save the princess!
Rack up points on your journey and see who in your family comes out on top at the end of your adventure.
Ride is included with admission. Riders must be 30″ tall.
3 – Ready, Go! LEGO® Race VR Experience
Take the VR challenge at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, where you race brick-built vehicles in the hopes of becoming the next Champion.
* Not included with admission. Guests must be at least 40″ tall to ride.
4 – LEGO® Racers: Build & Test Zone & EarthQuake Tables
If you’ve ever built the tallest LEGO® structure you could, you have got to try the earthquake tables! Put your skyscrapers to the test and see how it stands up to the shaking of an earthquake.
Then, create your own super speedy vehicle and then race it against your friends on the test track.
We could’ve spent all day enjoying the racing zone.
5 – LEGO® Friends Heartlake City, Underwater Quest & DUPLO® Farm
Heartlake City– Build and make the city your own in the colorful LEGO® Friends block building area.
Underwater Quest– Come face-to-face with a treasure-hunting octopus, build reef teeming with life & strike a pose with Shark Guy!
DUPLO® Farm– in addition to the vibrant DUPLO® building block area, there is a slide best for kids ages 5 and under, geared toward the littlest LEGO® lovers.
6 – Be a Part of a Movie at the LEGO® 4D Cinema
Hang on! This full-sensory experience demands that you prepare yourself!
Experience “weather” while you watch a 3D movie.
Rain and snow in the theatre? No problem!!
In the 4D LEGO® movie experience, you’ll be splashed with water, get snowed on, feel the wind, and love being part of a whole room laughing with delight.
12-15 minutes of greatness at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan.
7 – LEGO® City Indoor Playground Play Zone
Climb the climbing walls, master the jungle gym and swings, and slide your way through the LEGO® City Fire & Police Academy.
Please note that socks are required. For kids 3 – 5 ft tall.
8 – LEGO® Factory Tour & Creative Workshops
Take a LEGO® Factory Tour at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Detroit to get a behind-the-scenes peek at how LEGO® bricks are made – and become a part of the process.
Follow that with the Creative Workshop: Learn to Build Like a Master Builder to take those brick skills to the next level.
Learn to Build Like a Master Builder
9 – Visit to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Store to Take the Fun Home
No ticket needed! Open to the public! You can shop the Michigan LEGO® Store without a LEGOLAND Discovery Center ticket.
Find the LEGO® retail store inside Great Lakes Crossing Mall. Credit or debit card purchases only.
LEGO® STORE HOURS:
Mon – Tues: 11 AM – 6 PM
Wed – Sun: 10 AM – 6 PM
If You Go
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan
4240 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326, inside of Great Lakes Crossings Outlets Mall
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan Tickets
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Tickets start at $19.99 a person. Note: Children 2 and under are free.
Purchase your tickets online to guarantee entry to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan. Walk-up tickets may not be available.
The Mall is also home to the SEA LIFE Aquarium and Peppa the Pig.
If your kids are into animals, get the combo ticket for Sea Life and LEGOLAND Discovery Center and make a day of your adventure.
Legoland Discovery Center Michigan & Sea Life Combo Tickets
One of the best family things to do in Auburn Hills is book a combo package for the attractions at Great Lakes Crossing Mall. Bundle SEA LIFE with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Detroit tickets – and get combo ticket pricing starting at $29.99 per person. Peppa Pig combo packages also available.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Coupons and Discounts
Check Groupon for LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan ticket deals
Visitors can use any of the following to get LEGOLAND Discovery Center Discounts, excluding blackout dates and restrictions:
- AAA – Save 20% on walk-up General Admission tickets.
- Michigan Activity Pass – Save 25% on tickets
- Military Discount – Save 50% on walk-up General Admission tickets.
- Senior Discount – Save $5 on walk-up General Admission tickets.
- Explore Detroit Pass – Save 20% on tickets to LEGOLAND® with this free pass
- Teacher Discount – Save 25% on general admission tickets
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Detroit Hours
Open time is 10 AM most days.
Closing time is 6 or 7 PM most days.
LAST ENTRY is 2 hours before closing. Details.
Toddler Time
Toddler Time at LEGOLAND Discovery Center is available on select Mondays – Thursdays until 1 PM.
Tickets start at $13.99 per toddler (ages 2-4). Ages 4+ are $15.99.
WIN 4 Tickets to LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium and Peppa Pig World of Play
Want an awesome summer day trip idea?
LEGOLAND Discovery Center is giving ONE lucky reader the chance to WIN four (4) combination passes. These passes include entry to LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium and Peppa Pig, all at Great Lakes Crossings in Auburn Hills.
Tickets to each attraction do not need to be used on the same day.
This is a fun trip for any Michigan family!
FINE PRINT: This giveaway will close on June 29, 2024, at 11 PM EST and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Tickets expire 6 months after the printed date on the tickets. Adults must be accompanied by a child in order to enter LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Peppa Pig World of Play. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. GRKIDS’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
Where to Stay for LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan
Family-Friendly Hotels Near LEGOLAND Discovery Center Auburn Hills
Hampton Inn Detroit – Auburn Hills North
3988 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
• INDOOR POOL, FITNESS CENTER, FREE HOT BREAKFAST, GOOD VALUE
• 0.4 miles from LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Auburn Hills
3988 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
• INDOOR POOL, DAILY BREAKFAST
• next door to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan
Map – Hotels and Vacation Rentals
*zoom in/out to find VRBOs and hotels by LEGOLAND Discovery Center Auburn Hills
FAQS
Is there a LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Michigan?
Yes, there is a LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Detroit, Michigan. There is just one LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Michigan and it’s located in the suburbs of Detroit.
Can adults visit without a child?
To visit LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan, adults need to bring a kid who’s 17 or younger with them. (It’s the most fun for kids who are between 3 to 10 years old.) However, if you’re a grown-up who loves LEGOs® and don’t have kids, there are special adult nights. The LEGO® Store next to the attraction is open for everyone.
When is the best time to visit?
Weekday afternoons & evenings tend to be less busy. Mornings, weekends, and holidays can see the facility at capacity.
What can I bring? What can’t I bring?
DON’T BRING: Outside food & beverages are not permitted inside LEGOLAND Discovery Center, unless caring for babies. LEGOLAND Discovery Center serves Starbucks as well as a variety of other refreshments and snacks in their Café.
DO BRING: Children must wear socks to enter the LEGO® City play area. (Socks available for purchase at the Café.)
Is LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan accessible? Sensory-friendly?
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is stroller-friendly and wheelchair accessible. The 4D Theater provides several front-row spaces for wheelchairs and scripts are available on request.
Restrooms and a Quiet Room (for nursing moms or kids needing a sensory break) are tucked away near the play structure and the cafe.
Wheelchairs and electric scooters are available to rent from the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets Security Office in District 2 on a first-come, first-served basis.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center will provide a free ADA Carer ticket for individuals visiting with someone who requires assistance to enjoy the facility. Just ask for an ADA Carer ticket when you arrive.
See the full accessibility guide for additional details.
Where is LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan located?
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is located in the Great Lakes Crossings Mall in Auburn Hills, which is part of metro Detroit. It’s a little over a two-hour drive from Grand Rapids.
Address: 4240 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326.
You’ll want to enter the Mall at District 6.
How long does it take to go through LEGOLAND Discovery Center Detroit?
Plan for your LEGOLAND Discovery Center visit to last at least 2-3 hours.
Note: Your admission ticket allows you entry for the full day, but you do not get in-and-out privileges.
Have you been to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan and/or SeaLife Aquarium in Detroit?
Leave a comment below- and let us know your tips and tricks and questions!
