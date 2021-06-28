19 Epic Things to Do in Detroit, Including Kayaking the Little-Known Detroit Canals!

Summer is here! … and all the things to do in Detroit! From restaurants and shops to unique neighborhoods, summer in Detroit is full of delightful surprises.

Biking, walking, kayaking, culture – in addition to serendipitous city spaces – make this city a that’s fun to explore with friends or family.

While you always need to keep your wits about you in a big city, I can say that downtown Detroit made us feel right at home.

Our friends in Detroit gave us a few pointers on restaurants and things to do and we’re going to pass along the secrets.

Sure, you probably know about spending a day at the Henry Ford Museum, but did you know that exploring Detroit on foot will let you discover the nooks and crannies that aren’t even on google maps?

There’s an energy in the city right now that comes with hope and possibility and revitalization.

Read on to see how we spent our time and our suggested things to do in Detroit.

I hope you get a chance to visit soon yourself.