DNR Outdoor Adventure Center 2024: Explore Michigan’s Great Outdoors While Staying Inside

Inside the Thrilling World of Michigan Wildlife
The winter months can keep us longing to get out of town for a bit. But where can one go that will engage the whole family?
We have just the spot for you if you’re looking for a fun family-friendly day trip adventure in Michigan. Plus at only $5 per person ($3 for kids) it won’t break the bank. (Bonus: GRPM members get in FREE!)
Read on to uncover the long list of activities at The MI DNR Outdoor Adventure Center that will engage the kiddos while also learning about our marvelous state.
Adventures Await at the DNR Outdoor Discovery Center
The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in downtown Detroit is the perfect way to experience the outdoors while staying indoors. Excellent for a rainy day!
Plan to spend at least a few hours playing, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, kayaking, and exploring.
With over 20 interactive exhibits and simulations, kids will never want to leave.
Here are just a few things we thought your group might enjoy:
1 – Kayak for Miles
Michigan has over 11,000 inland lakes and over 3,000 miles of water trails. Learn how to explore and experience them by kayak!
The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center’s kayaking simulation is a great way to kayak without any risks.
2 – Be a Beaver
Pretend to be a beaver and crawl through a beaver lodge.
Explorers will learn about a beaver’s role in creating wetlands and how wetlands are a vital part of Michigan’s ecosystem.
You’ll get to see what that pile of sticks in the middle of the river looks like from a beaver’s perspective.
3 – Climb and Slide Down the 35-foot Tree
Take a natural playscape to a whole new level! Not only can you slide down the giant roots of a bur oak tree, but you can also explore throughout the whole tree.
Plus the bottom has a replica black bear den and a chance to learn about Michigan black bears.
Ascend to the second story to continue your learning and discovery as you unveil the hidden depths of the tree trunk. Learn about the importance of trees for all species, including humans.
Then, brace yourself for a thrill as you travel across the suspension bridge.
4 – Go Camping Inside a Yurt
Want to experience camping outdoors in Michigan? Explore a fully outfitted yurt complete with bunk beds and other furnishings.
Watch a short film on the different ways to experience camping in Michigan: yurts, RV parks, tents, cabins, and even teepees.
You might be planning a camping adventure next!
5 – Hit the Trails
Did you know, Michigan has over 13,000 trails?!
You can experience them at the MI DNR Outdoor Adventure Center using one of their bike, snowmobile, or side by side simulators.
The possible adventures are endless.
6 – Explore a Waterfall
Visitors can actually touch the running water of the indoor waterfall and cross a pond on stepping stones.
Keep your eyes peeled for fish and small amphibians, too. Track how many different species you can identify.
Grown-ups, this one is not a simulation! We all know how enticing water can be. So hopefully, your group walks away dry from this one.
7 – Fly an Airplane and Fight Wildfires
Ever wanted to be a pilot? Step inside the cockpit of an actual airplane situated with all the dials and controls. Explorers – both kids and adults alike – can sit and tinker in the cockpit.
The airplane is suspended in the air so you might actually feel like you’re flying.
Then watch a video to learn how the DNR uses aircraft to monitor wildlife, fight forest fires, and identify trees damaged by invasive species.
8 – Become an Eagle and Soar over Detroit
Experience Michigan from the skies and get a new view and appreciation of our beautiful state.
Get an actual bird’s eye view of Michigan and Detroit in the eagle flight simulator.
Soar over treetops, buildings and streams like an eagle would.
Then get those cameras out for a souvenir photo in an eagle’s nest.
9 – Find Michigan Fish in the Giant Aquarium
Explore Michigan from under the water in the aquarium.
Discover Michigan’s 154 different species of fish and how the DNR rehabilitates and protects Michigan’s fish population.
DNR Outdoor Adventure Center’s aquarium is home to many types of fish including walleye, sturgeon, and perch – just to name a few.
See how many species can you find living in the aquarium.
Check Out the Events Calendar
Don’t miss the latest happenings at the DNR Outdoor Discovery Center. Be sure to check the events calendar before you go, or plan your visit around one of them.
You might be able to attend things like Homeschool Hangout, Nature Play for Pre-K or Sensory-Friendly Days.
You can even rent their event space, attend summer camp, take archery lessons, or host birthday parties!
DNR Outdoor Adventure Center FAQs
What ages are best for the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center?
The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center is best for families with kids up to age 12.
How long should I plan to spend at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center?
You should plan to spend about 2-3 hours at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center.
How far away is the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center?
DNR Outdoor Adventure Center is located in Detroit, about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from downtown Grand Rapids.
What are other attractions in the area if I have more time?
The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center is located in downtown Detroit. There are many things to do, from visiting Capitol Park, Detroit Riverfront, and Belle Isle, to catching a baseball or hockey game!
What restaurants are near the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center?
If your crew is hungry after your excursion, make a pit stop for some grub. Downtown Detroit has all kinds of cuisine including Woodward Coney Restaurant.
Location, Hours & Admission
Location
1801 Atwater Street
Detroit, MI 48207-4020
DNR Outdoor Adventure Center offers free parking. The parking lot is located on the east side of the building.
Hours
The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center’s hours vary by season. Before heading out, be sure to check its website for changes.
|School Year (Oct – May)
|Summer (Jun – Aug)
|Sun: Noon – 3 PM
Mon – Tue: CLOSED
Wed: 10 AM – 3 PM
Thu: groups by appt only
Fri: 10 AM – 3 PM
Sat: 10 AM – 5 PM
|Sun – Tue: CLOSED
Wed: 10 AM – 3 PM
Thu: groups by appt only
Fri: 10 AM – 3 PM
Sat: 12 PM – 3 PM (programming may be offered prior to noon)
Admission
|Rates as of April 2024
|Adults (age 13-61)
|$5
|Seniors (age 62 and older)
|$3
|Children (ages 2-12)
|$3
|Children (ages 0-2)
|Free
|Annual family membership
|$50
|GRPM Members*
|Free
*Grand Rapids Public Museum members can visit the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center for FREE as part of the reciprocal program.
The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center is part of the Museums for All network and offers discounted rates for those who are enrolled in SNAP EBT and/or WIC programs.
What’s Stopping You?
Whether you visit with just your family or invite a few friends, this is a trip the whole family can enjoy. Put MI DNR Outdoor Adventure Center on your day trip bucket list!