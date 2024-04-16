DNR Outdoor Adventure Center 2024: Explore Michigan’s Great Outdoors While Staying Inside

Inside the Thrilling World of Michigan Wildlife

The winter months can keep us longing to get out of town for a bit. But where can one go that will engage the whole family?

We have just the spot for you if you’re looking for a fun family-friendly day trip adventure in Michigan. Plus at only $5 per person ($3 for kids) it won’t break the bank. (Bonus: GRPM members get in FREE!)

Read on to uncover the long list of activities at The MI DNR Outdoor Adventure Center that will engage the kiddos while also learning about our marvelous state.