27 Unique Things to do in Michigan That You Need to Try

Things to Do in Michigan: Ultimate Adventure List
Michigan is anything but average.
Not only to we have amazing beaches, vacations, festivals and free things to do, but we’ve also got unusual things to do that will make your TikTok account go viral.
In Michigan, you don’t have to get on a plane to ride a pirate ship, swim in Carribbean blue waters or see alligators up close.
This post is for those of us who want to get off the beaten path or just try something completely outlandish.
27 Michigan Hidden Treasures You’ll Love
1 – visit the alligator sanctuary
Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary
1698 M-66, Athens, MI 49011
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Alligators in Michigan? That’s right! Bearded dragons and giant tortoises, too!
This sanctuary, located 35 miles southeast of Kalamazoo, is home to hundreds of reptiles who arrive at this new home via adoption, donation, rescue, or from other institutions. details
2 – zoom over sand dunes in an orv
Silver Lake State Park
Silver Lake, MI
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Considered one of the best places in the nation to “sling sand,” Silver Lake Sand Dunes is one of the few places east of the Mississippi where you can enjoy a dune ride.
And even though there are lots of parks out west with amazing dunes, do any of them lead to Lake Michigan’s glittering shoreline? No.
3 – Ride a Pirate Ship to Mackinac Island
Mackinac Island
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Where else can you ride a freaking pirate ship?? To an island with no cars or trucks?
A trip to Mackinac Island is a gem in itself, but add in the pirate ship, and ahoy – you’ve just booked the most historic vacation in Michigan.
4 – kayak the Detroit canals
Detroit River Sports
14601 Riverside Boulevard in Detroit, Michigan
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Yes, Detroit has canals and you can kayak in them!
These canals have been a part of Detroit’s story since at least the time of the Underground Railroad.
Located adjacent to the Detroit River near the northern end of Belle Isle, visitors today can paddle the canals on a guided tour, learning the history of the canals as you go.
5 – row a boat in lower Tahquamenon falls
Tahquamenon Falls State Park
41382 West M-123, Paradise, MI 49768
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Two of the world’s most beautiful waterfalls are located at Tahquamenon Falls State Park, an amazing Michigan State Park in the Upper Peninsula.
In addition to epic scenery, plentiful walking trails, and camping, visitors can row a boat to an island in the middle of the lower falls!
details
6 – Jump Off of the Black rocks
Presque Isle State Park
Peter White Dr, Marquette, MI
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
First of all, the black rocks are at Presque Isle State Park, which is a spectacular visit in itself.
There is so much to do here, but a visitor’s rite of passage is to take in the views atop the massive black rock boulders at Lake Superior. And if you’re brave enough, jump off of the 10-15′ high rocks into the icy lake. (Yeah, it’s icy even in July.)
7 – go midnight stargazing on the dune climb
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Stargazing on a sand dune overlooking Lake Michigan. Does this awesomeness need to be explained?
With the growth of cities across the nation, there are fewer and fewer spots to get some solid stargazing in. But Sleeping Bear Dunes is one of the few remaining places where the skies get truly dark enough for a complete starry-eyed experience.
8 – dig for fossils in a giant quarry
Rockport State Park
Alpena, MI
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
This is a rock lover’s paradise! Kids and adults alike can spend hours happily hunting for fossil treasures.
And when you tire of digging in the rocks, you can snorkel to historic shipwrecks, hike to massive water-filled sinkholes, or explore the nearby ghost town.
Rockport State Park is full of lots of unusual adventures.
9 – cruise the Caribbean blue waters of torch lake
Alden, Michigan
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
This endless chain of sandbar lakes is the ultimate water rec experience in Michigan. Jet ski, wakeboard, boat, tube, swim.
Get out on Torch Lake and party with your best summer friends. It’s the place to spend an entire day in the water.
Grand Rapids, MI
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Grand Rapids is one of the friendliest urban spots in Michigan and offers lots of fun gems to discover on an afternoon walk.
There’s a calder, fish ladder, mega-sized tire swing, pedestrian bridges, murals and a giant red button you can climb on, to name a few.
It’s a great place for interesting photo ops and has a great downtoown restaurant game to refuel you along the way.
11 – show up for open cockpit time at the air zoo
Air Zoo
6151 Portage Rd, Portage, MI 49002
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Let your imagination soar with airplanes and rides galore! This is a wild aviation park with lots of hands on activities and things to drop your jaw.
Fun rides for the entire family, a 3D movie theater, and vintage planes, with a view of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.
And, if you time it right, you might just be able to sit in the cockpit of some of these treasures.
12 – book the tunnel tour at Grand Traverse Commons
The Village at Grand Traverse Commons
1200 W Eleventh St, Traverse City, MI 49684
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Who wouldn’t want to explore the underground steam tunnel system of an old asylum?
Guided tours range from historic to twilight to asylum flashlight. Tour the old state hospital, historic buildings on the grounds, and the fascinating steam tunnels.
Special tripod photography tours are also available, if you want to really capture the eerie aura of the place.
13 – go for a night swim in the infinity pool at portage point resort
Portage Point Resort
8567 Portage Point Dr, Onekama, MI, 49675
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
A calming saltwater pool that melts into the Portage Lake horizon offers the best views, and without worry of boats coming through with a wake. Hope in at night time for an even dreamier experience.
Portage Point Resort has adorable cottages for rent, a picturesque porch begging you to sit (designed by the firm that did the world-renowned porch at Grand Hotel), and lots of activities.
They’ve been revamping more and more each year so hurry and get there before everyone else discovers this hidden gem in Northern Michigan.
14 – Walk in the treetops at dow gardens
Whiting Forest at Dow Gardens
1809 Eastman Ave, Midland, MI 48640
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
You could walk the trail along the the forest floor, or you could walk in the trees, 40 feet above.
Dow Gardens has 54 acres of beautiful Michigan majesty, including woodlands, ponds, an apple orchard, meadows, and streams.
It also has Whiting Forest across the street, the nation’s largest canopy walk. It is 1,400 feet long and 40 feet above the ground.
There’s even a clear viewing platform at the end where you can look straight down to the ground below. (And try not to get queasy!) Adventurers love the rope grid that they can climb on and feel like they’re just floating up in the treetops.
The dramatic wooden pods along the walk are a midcentury modern delight, like much of the town of Midland. It’s a really unique take on building around nature.
15 – Swim in lower michigan’s only waterfall
Ocqueoc Falls
M-68, Millersburg, MI 49759
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
While Ocqueoc Falls is small when it comes to waterfalls, it makes one fabulous swimming hole, just asking you to jump in.
Slide into the waist-deep water (on adults) and just enjoy the brisk water or cross the river, climb up, and jump off of the upper ledge of the fall.
Hiking upstream from the waterfall to the old bridge is another fun way to enjoy this lower Michigan waterfall – just remember to bring water shoes or water sandals.
16 – hike to narnia
John Arthur Woollam Nature Preserve
M-134, Cedarville, MI 49719
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Take a magical hike through an open forest with fern and wildflower-laden floors as you search for the secret place known to the locals as Narnia.
Your trip starts at the John Arthur Woollam Nature Preserve.
Eventually, you will weave your way through moss-laden boulders that tower overhead.
Adventurous kids and adults can scramble over these sleeping giants. (And don’t forget to spot the magical lamp post!)
Your hike ends with sweeping views of Lake Huron and more boulders to climb as you watch the waters for freighters in the distance.
17 – Go Glamping on Beaver Island
Beaver Island
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Michigan’s largest island isn’t Mackinac – it’s Beaver Island!
This place is ripe for star gazing and loaded with activities for nature lovers.
Add in a safari tent glamping experience and you’ll be the envy of all your FOMO friends.
18 – play mini golf with kitschy dinos
Dinosaur Gardens
11160 U.S. 23 South, Ossineke, MI 49766
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Mini golf and life-sized dinosaurs make for a memorable day near the shores of Lake Huron in nothern Michigan.
Adventure in this whimsical dinosaur garden park with life-size dinosaur sculptures from the 1930’s – 60’s and then win a game of putt-putt along Devil’s River.
Fossil digging experiences also available.
19 – whisper into the nature megaphone
Accessible via Agnes S. Andreae Nature Preserve
Riverwoods Trail, Afton, MI 49705
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Natures sounds all around you are amplified by the megaphone, letting you focus on your senses in a deeper way.
You’ll walk through pine forests and along steep bluffs as you make your way to the megaphone.
The Pigeon River cuts through this woodland area, creating photo-worthy vistas along the route.
20 – see rescued bears at Oswald’s Bear Ranch
Oswald’s Bear Ranch
13814 Co Rd 407, Newberry, MI 49868
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
The largest bear-only ranch in the US boasting 40 roaming black bears in four habitats. View the bears and cubs in barrier free viewing areas and even get your pic taken with a cub!
Oswald Bear Ranch rescues abused and neglected bears and gives them a safe refuge in the Upper Peninsula. They love teaching youth about rescued cubs and how we can protect black bears and their environment.
21 – celebrate christmas Year round in Little bavaria
Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland
25 Christmas Ln, Frankenmuth, MI 48734
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
If you love Christmas, this one might not be “hidden.” Frankenmuth is Christmas USA, with much of the town celebrating the season year round.
Most notable is Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. This giant Christmas store is the size of 3 football fields and filled with every holiday decoration imaginable. Kids can even use the in-store phone to call Santa!
And if that wasn’t unusual enough, Christmas USA is found in an old-country Bavarian town replica. Businesses and homes alike boast the alpine style architecture of old Germany and it’s quaint as all get out. There’s even an old wooden bridge you can drive or walk across.
22- Get Mystified at the American museum of magic
American Museum of Magic
107 E. Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Did you know Michigan has what’s been called the “Smithsonian of American Magic?”
If you have magic-loving kiddos, this is a must-see. In addition to a giant collection of mysterious items, there are magic shows included with admission at 1:00pm on Saturdays and even magic camp for kids in summer.
23 – wander the lavender labyrinth
Cherry Point Farm & Market
9600 W. Buchanan Rd, Shelby, MI 49455
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
If you’re truly seeking the “pleasant” part our “pleasant peninsula,” you must see the lavender labyrinth at Cherry Point.
Visitors can see the full bloom between mid-July and early-August. You can, of course, stock up on all things cherry and lavender while you’re there
24 – Hike Michigan’s Mountains (Yeah, we have mountains)
Lake of the Clouds – Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
311 Steel St, Ontonagon, MI 49953
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Nestled in the Porcupine Mountains, Michigan’s only mountain range, is Lake of the Clouds. This majestic freshwater lake empties into Lake Superior.
The whole place is gorgeous, the lake being the cherry on top. And yeah, our mountains are only 1,000 feet elevation, but we still claim them as mountains.
Pictures don’t do it justice!
24 – Visit a castle
Curwood Castle
224 Curwood Castle Dr, Owosso, MI 48867
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
A bonafide castle you can visit! Formerly the writing studio of adventure author James Oliver Curwood, it is now a museum open to the public.
This place is over 30,000 square feet and sits on the pretty Shiawassee River.
25 – See Historic Petroglyphs up close
Sanilac Petroglyphs State Park
251 Germania Rd, Cass City, MI 48726
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
This state park has rocks covered in petroglyphs (ancient rock carvings), thought to be carved by Native American tribes Hopewell or Chippewa, between 300 and 1,000 years ago.
This 240 acre park is dedicated to the preservation and education of the work of these Native American artists and access is generously shared with the public.
26 – Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum
Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum
31005 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Marvin’s Mechanical Museum is a land of absurd and mechanical delights. The late Marvin Yagoda turned his fascination with oddities into a massive museum that is 50% hands-on, and 100% spectacle.
Find lots of arcade games, a mini carousel, skee-ball, pinball, and endless bizarre memorabilia to stare at in bewilderment.
27 – Visit the FREE Dino Park in Kalamazoo
Western Michigan University – Rood Hall
2101 Wilbur Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
It’s an easy outing for the dino-obsessed kid in your house. WMU seems to add new dinosaurs each year to their outdoor garden near Rood Hall and visiting is FREE.
These dinos are large scale and love visitors!
28 – hunt for the mega cracks in the earth
Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary
14715 Leer Rd, Posen, MI 49776
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Michigan:
Ever heard of a collapse valley?
Neither have I and it’s hard to explain, but basically, thousands of years ago the earth opened up huge cracks (nightmares, anyone?) that can run hundreds of feet long and who knows how deep. (Websites say 15′ but my fear factor brain says they’re bottomless.)
Lots of cool sciency stuff happening here. There’s a sinkhole, lots of ancient fossils and lake waters that change depending on the season.
Mystery Valley also has caverns deep underground.
You can’t visit these, but trust that they’re there and part of the ecosystem. Also trust that they won’t just …open another hole in the earth while you’re standing there! (Scientists promise that this won’t happen, but I still have a little anxiety about this.)
We know there are even more weird things to do in Michigan. We are continuing the search, but if you know of something we missed, let us know in the comments.
More in Grand Rapids
27 Unique Things to do in Michigan That You Need to Try
Things to Do in Michigan: Ultimate Adventure List Michigan is anything but average. Not only to we have amazing beaches, vacations, festivals and free things to do, but we’ve also…
Rockport State Park: Hit the Fossil Motherlode, Exlore a Ghost Town and Kayak to Shipwrecks
Meet Michigan’s 100th State Park: Rockport State Recreation Area Rockport State Recreation Areac/o P.H. Hoeft State Park, 5001 US-23 North, Rogers City MI, 49779Friends of Rockport Michigan welcomed its 100th…
15 Best Places to go Zip Lining in Michigan, Listed
Ziplining in Michigan is a Blast! Looking to add adventure to your Michigan vacation? See the Mitten State in a whole new way on a zipline or canopy tour. You’ll…
Crystal Mountain in Summer is One of Michigan’s Best Kept Secrets
Crystal Mountain is More than a Ski Resort – It’s a Blast in Summer, Too! Crystal Mountain12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville, MI 49683-9742My family loves Crystal Mountain.I’ve been going to…
61 Sugar Sand Lake Michigan Beaches & Inland Lakes
Michigan is the Ultimate Beach State Michiganders are spoiled. Our backyard has mile after mile of the most pristine shoreline and beaches that help us remember what playtime is all about….
2 Easy Ways to Take the Train to Chicago from Michigan
Plan a Memorable Chicago Trip by Taking the Train to Chicago Zoos, aquariums, museums, shopping, sporting events, concerts…. The list of exciting things to do in Chicago is endless. And…
24 thoughts on “27 Unique Things to do in Michigan That You Need to Try”
Sandcastles children’s museum in ludington
Impressions 5 museum
Coopersville & Marne train
Oswald’s Bear Ranch – 12 miles north of Newberry.
We love Lake Michigan in the summer!!!! Almost any park is great!! We really love duck lake area for little kids!! The benefits of the big lake with less risk because of the canal!!
We also love Schwallier’s Country Basket!!! Such a cute apple orchard with lots of kids activities and not too commerialized!!
Blanford nature Center is great too!!
I am so happy for this list though!! So many places I haven’t been!! Some things I need to check out for sure!! I need to get to Anderson and Girls and the Deer Tracks Junction!! On the way to the Deer Tracks Junction there is a great ice cream/farm stand called the Red Barn!! We love that place too!!!
I think we forget how blessed we are to have so much fresh fruit and vegies at our finger tips!! A lot of places don’t have that!!! So many great farm stands!!!
We enjoy Silver Lake area; dune rides, nice shallow inland lake with boating activities/rentals, mini golf, go karts,camping, dune climbing, Lake Mi beach area.
Robinette’s Apple House, donuts, cider, horse drawn wagon rides in fall, maze too. Fun spot to eat lunch, or donuts and cider.Bounce area.Shop.
John Ball Park Zoo. Pet the Wallabys, MantaRays and sharks, parakeets.Zip line, rope course, tram.
Of course, Boulder Ridge.We absolutely love going there. Clean, well kept, animals not found at John Ball Park Zoo( except a couple), picnic area, safari bus ride around the back ,giraffees, camels, and new animals each year. Love it!My husband and I will even go without the kids/grandkids.
Betsy…I think #5 is supposed be on Gun Lake. 🙂
Stephanie,
Thank you! The number of times I’ve been there…I really DID know that…
-Betsy
Not far from Lewis Farm is the Country Diary farm. Super fun to do with kids. They not only have the cows but they bottle their own milk, make cheese and ice cream.
Kimberly,
I love Country Dairy! I’ve been there so many times! I agree, they are one of the best places! Maybe they’ll make our next reader-recommended list!
-Betsy
Laura Kresge for your brother and his family
Cool!
Ruth Drevers – ideas for Kylie and Lucy 🙂
The cover photo looks like a jumping pillow. Where is that?
Chris,
It’s Lewis Farm Market! #17
-Betsy
Yes it lewis farm
I believe that pic is from Lewis Farms in New Era. They have two jumping pillows there. Lots of fun.
Yes, you are right!
-Betsy
Oswalds in the upper peninsula..! A bear rescue… You can walk around and see the bears pretty closely… Buy apples to throw to feed them …and get up close you feed bear cubs. 🙂
that was my thought. Is the picture in michigan?
Kelly,
That picture is of #17, Lewis Farm Market!
-Betsy
Great places . . . But where is the the activity at shown in the main photo?
I believe this is the jumping pillow at Uncle John’s in St. John’s.
It’s actually the Jumping Pillows at Lewis Farm Market, #17.
-Betsy
That is at Lewis’s Farm Market.
Jackie,
That’s the Lewis Farm Market! #17
-Betsy