Saugatuck’s Swoon-Worthy Retreat: Adults-Only Glamping Cabins near Lake Michigan Beckon

Grown-Up Glamping Getaway in SW Michigan: The Woods Luxury Camping

A new, incredibly aesthetic venue joins the ranks of Michigan’s glamping destinations for summer 2024, bringing fresh elegance and comfort to camping in the SW corner of the state.

The Woods Luxury Camping, at 6708 118th Ave, Fennville, is a haven for adults who want to get away from it all. Situated on 45 wooded acres, visitors can book one of the 15 stick-built glamping cabins or huts, each outfitted with an eclectic mix of furnishings and all the comforts of home.

Even better, this serene getaway is close to Lake Michigan and the charming beach towns of Saugatuck, Holland, and South Haven.

Located 2.5 hours from both Chicago and Detroit and just over an hour from Grand Rapids, this escape is easy to get to.

Want to know more? Read on for a look at the grounds and what you can expect.