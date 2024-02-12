Saugatuck’s Swoon-Worthy Retreat: Adults-Only Glamping Cabins near Lake Michigan Beckon

Grown-Up Glamping Getaway in SW Michigan: The Woods Luxury Camping
A new, incredibly aesthetic venue joins the ranks of Michigan’s glamping destinations for summer 2024, bringing fresh elegance and comfort to camping in the SW corner of the state.
The Woods Luxury Camping, at 6708 118th Ave, Fennville, is a haven for adults who want to get away from it all. Situated on 45 wooded acres, visitors can book one of the 15 stick-built glamping cabins or huts, each outfitted with an eclectic mix of furnishings and all the comforts of home.
Even better, this serene getaway is close to Lake Michigan and the charming beach towns of Saugatuck, Holland, and South Haven.
Located 2.5 hours from both Chicago and Detroit and just over an hour from Grand Rapids, this escape is easy to get to.
Want to know more? Read on for a look at the grounds and what you can expect.
Select Your Stay: A-Frame Cabins, Soaring Glass Ceilings and Hideaway Huts
You might wind up playing rock-paper-scissors when it comes time to make a reservation. How else are you supposed to choose between the A-Frame Cabins that make your heart go pitter patter, the cozy Hideaway Huts, and the Glass House Cabins perfectly built for stargazing and daydreaming?
The Woods has five of each dwelling type. And you really can’t go wrong with any of them. All selections give the best vibes, somehow reflecting a warm, earthy aura through carefully curated artwork, plush bedding, treasured items and greenery.
Glass House Cabins: A sloped glass ceiling hovers over the queen bed, just waiting to let in the night sky when the sun goes down.
Hideaway Huts: Compact yet brimming with luxury, these nooks hold a queen-sized bed. Outdoors, a private firepit is at your command.
A-Frame Cabins: Let them draw you in with their iconic triangle shape, accented by soaring glass ceilings that seem to invite the forest indoors.
Amenities and Extras
In addition to stellar digs, here are a few more things to look forward to:
- Climate-Controlled Bathhouse: A short stroll from the cabins, the modern bathhouse provides hot showers and premium toiletries.
- Complimentary Continental Breakfast & S’mores: Start your day with a range of light and delicious options available at the Canteen, coffee included. End it by toasting marshmallows over an open fire.
- Electricity and Modern Conveniences: In-room electricity, bathrobes, and luxury linens can be expected.
- Outdoor Activities and Amenities: Enjoy on-site walking trails, hammocks for relaxation, and outdoor games, in addition to the private fire pit area at your cabin.
- Pet-Friendly Options: Certain cabins are designed to welcome pets, allowing guests to enjoy their stay with their furry friends for an added fee.
Get the Lay of the Land
Here’s a look at how the accommodations and amenities are situated:
Booking and Reservation Details
Booking for 2024 opens on February 13, 2024.
* 10% off all reservations made February 13-20, 2024 *
Rates start at $185/night.
Opening day is May 30, 2024.
phone: 616-404-0004
address: 6708 118th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Nearby Attractions
Saugatuck: Saugatuck MI is an off-the-beaten-path lowkey, art-infused beach town filled with galleries, studios, and art classes, perfect for a Michigan summer vacation getaway. Farm-to-table restaurants, outdoor recreation, miles of sandy Lake Michigan beaches, stunning sand dunes, and wineries round out the experience.
Holland: Known for its Dutch roots, beautiful sugar sand beaches, and the world-renowned Tulip Time Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do in Holland, MI. A true four-seasons destination, year-round adventures abounds in Holland, MI. Soak up the unique beaches, fun festivals, museums, and indoor attractions.
South Haven: A wonderful little town with great beaches, pirate adventures, shopping, dining and over 20 things to do.
