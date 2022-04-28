Glamping Michigan: 13 Fabulous Places with Safari Tents, TeePees, Yurts & Domes for Ultimate Outdoor Luxury Camping

Best Glamping Michigan Places
Glamping in Michigan is taking off, and for good reason!
People have discovered this alternative to traditional camping in Michigan. Turnkey camping, or as some call it, luxury camping, or glamping is now available in more places than ever.
Why is this newer favorite activity rising in popularity?
Because it’s easy!
Hardcore campers know that a camping trip takes a lot of planning, packing, and then unpacking. It is decidedly unglamorous.
For people trying to decide how to spend a few precious vacation days, the last thing most want to do is sign up for more work. So, here we are, now in a time where you can show up and camp without the hassle.
And, glamping is fun.
Today, glamping Michigan happens in a wide assortment of unique lodging types, like yurts, safari tents, teepees, RVs, and more.
The experience of staying in a cool overnight accommodation is part of the draw and is sometimes an alternative for using cabin rentals in Michigan.
Overall, it’s a splendid option.
So, what do say? Are you ready to try glamping in the Mitten State?
*This article contains affiliate links.
Fabulous Glamping Michigan Destinations
Where can you go glamping Michigan?
What level of luxury would you like?
Scroll these options and then get glamping!
1 – The Fields
154 68th Street, South Haven, Michigan, 49090
Price: from $329/night
★★★★★
THE FIELDS Glamping MICHIGAN Overview
Glamping in
One of the 19 Safari Tents. Yes, they have electricity, have a bathroom, and are heated. No, there is no WiFi. Breakfast is included with your stay.
Setting
The Fields is set on a working blueberry farm, just 3 miles from Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Michigan.
Experiences
Chef’s Dinner, Indoor/Outdoor Cocktail Bar, “Treehouse Spa,” Blueberry Picking (in Season), Campfires
Good For
Dog parents, families (specific weeks)
Couples or friend groups that appreciate the beauty & serenity of nature
2 – Beaver Island Retreat
34195 Kings Hwy, Beaver Island, MI 49782
Price: from $204
★★★★★
ISLAND Glamping IN MICHIGAN
Glamping in
Custom-designed, furnished Hotel Safari Tents for 2, plus mini-glamping tents for up to 3 children.
Tents include a queen-sized log bed with bamboo sheets and custom furniture on a private portico.
Private bathhouses and a fully equipped kitchen are a short walk away.
Setting
It’s remote. The retreat is on ten acres in the heart of Beaver Island, which is in Lake Michigan. You’ll need to ferry to the island or fly in.
Experiences
Pavillion with games and guest bar (BYOB).
Spend your days on Beaver Island fly fishing, birding, doing water sports, biking, golfing, or more.
Good For
Dog-friendly. Romantic weekend getaways in Michigan.
3 – Customized RV Glamping
Michigan Campground or Location of Your Choice
Price varies
★★★★★
Make Your Own Glamping in Michigan
Glamping in
Delightful RVs (that are owned by someone else.)
How it Works
Select an RV and have it delivered to a campground in Michigan this summer.
When an owner delivers their RV to a campground, they set it up for the renters, explain all of the features and then come back to pick it up and tear it down.
Good For
This is a really great option for busy families or novice campers – you don’t have to do much to enjoy the RV life!
4 – TimberRidge RV & Recreation Resort
4050 Hammond Rd East, Traverse City, MI 49696
Price: from $119
YURT Glamping OVERVIEW
Glamping in
Basic or Deluxe Yurts.
Deluxe yurts have running water, electricity, a kitchen, beds, bathroom, charcoal grill & air conditioning.
Available year-round!
Setting
Located in Traverse City, MI, this campground offers easy access to beaches and everything else Northern Michigan is known for.
The campground is wooded and located just outside of town for a more relaxed experience.
Experiences
Swimming pool, organized activities, hiking, biking, nighttime glow parades, jumped pad, themed weekends.
Good For
Active families and those wanting an easy getaway near Traverse City.
5 – Nature – A Michigan Retreat
2988 W. Burdickville Road, Maple City, MI 49664
Price: from $180
★★★★★
NAtURE – A MICHIGAN RETREAT Glamping OVERVIEW
Glamping in
Tents on a wooden deck: King bed, end tables, large dresser, wood-burning stove, couch, and dining area with 4 chairs
Coachella-style Canvas Tents in the woods: 21ft x 15ft, contains 2 memory foam mattresses on standard height bed frames.
Modern Cabins: 2 Queen Beds, A/C, shower, kitchen, WiFi
The tents don’t have power, but the main building does.
bathrooms have lockers with outlets to charge your things.
Fast WiFi
Setting
78 acres of pure, untouched beauty on the Leelanau Peninsula in Northern Michigan, not far from Glen Arbor.
Experiences
Fire pits, family-friendly events, massage room, yoga, hiking
Good For
Wedding parties, couples that want to get away
6 – Cherry Creek Winery Glamping with Kamp Night Co
11500 Silver Lake Hwy, Brooklyn, MI 49233
Price: call for rates – (734) 668-6092
★★★★★
VINEYARD Glamping IN MICHIGAN
Glamping in
Bell Tents – fully decked out & stocked glamping tents that sleep 2-6 people.
Tents are provided by Kamp Night Co. (They also operate a glamping-comes-to-you business, as shown in the feature image in this article).
Setting
Glamping in the vineyards at Cherry Creek Cellars in SE Michigan, between Adrian and Jackson.
Experiences
Enjoy all of the amenities and entertainment at the Cherry Creek Cellars winery.
Good For
Couples or groups that want the winery and glamping experience combo.
7 – TeePee Glamping at South Haven KOA
39397 M140 Highway Covert, MI 49043
(269) 764-0818
★★★★★
Teepee Glamping IN MICHIGAN
Glamping in
Sioux-style Replica TeePees. TeePees have modern bathrooms, concrete floors, log bunk beds and a full-size bed, a mini-fridge, a futon, and patio furniture. Short drive from South Haven, MI.
Setting
KOA campground with pool, water playground, dog park, jumping pillow, camp store, and more.
Experiences
Blueberry picking, swimming, campfires
Good For
Families that like a lot of activity.
8 – Off Map Glamping
63401 8th Ave, South Haven, Michigan, 49090
Price: from $200/night
OFF MAP Glamping MICHIGAN Overview
Glamping in
Furnished luxury safari tents for 2-3 people. Shared bathroom and shower building. No WiFi or electricity.
Setting
Off Map provides an elevated camping experience on 75 acres of Michigan woods near the resort towns of Saugatuck and South Haven.
Experiences
Communal Firepits & S’mores, Grill for BBQs, Forested Walking Paths, Wild Blackberry Picking (in season).
Good For
Dog families, romantic getaways, small families & friend groups.
Highlights
You’ll enjoy a thoughtful, comfortable outdoor experience. Your stay includes complimentary coffee and a light, fresh breakfast.
9 – Glamping Options at Select Michigan State Parks
Various Locations across Michigan
Glamping MiCHIGAN STATE PARKS OVERVIEW
Glamping in
Safari tents, A-frames, cottages, domes & more
Setting
Varies from park to park
Notable Michigan State Park Glamping Lodging
– Safari Tents at Highland Recreation Area (5200 Highland Road White Lake MI, 48383, between Lansing & Detroit)
– Safari Tents at Sleeper State Park (6573 State Park Rd, Caseville, MI 48725)
– Geodesic Domes at Port Crescent State Park (1775 Port Austin Rd, Port Austin, MI 48467, in the Thumb)
– Yurt at Craig Lake State Park (851 County Road Ake, Champion, MI 49841, Upper Peninsula, 1 hour from Marquette)
– Yurt at Muskegon State Park
– Yurt at Pinckney Recreation Area
– Yurt at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
– Yurt at Tawas Point State Park
– Yurt at Waterloo Recreation Area
– TeePee at Bewabic State Park
– TeePee at Cheboygan State Park
Booking Instructions
Michigan State Park overnight lodging reservations can be made up to a year in advance.
Use the booking system to create an account and make reservations.
We recommend that you research the lodging types and locations you’re interested in well in advance of the date reservations open. Be online and logged in when reservations open and good luck!
Good For
People that can plan ahead and navigate the computer system to score a coveted spot at one of these locations
10 – St. Joseph KOA
3527 Coloma Rd, Benton Harbor, MI 49022
Price: from $160/night
Glamping TENT OVERVIew
Glamping in
a Glamping Tent on a raised platform. Sleeps 4.
Includes a queen bed, futon couch, lighting, a mini-fridge, fan, and the comfort of heating/air conditioning. Outside, you’ll enjoy rocking chairs on your porch and your walkway will lead you to your own picnic table, Weber gas grill, and paved patio area to relax by your enhanced fire experience.
Setting
The campground is located just outside of St. Joseph, Michigan in Coloma and 3 miles away from Hagar Park/Beach on Lake Michigan.
Experiences
KOA Campground Resort with pizza, firewood, and ice delivery to your site. Pool jumping pillow, putt putt.
Good For
Families with kids and those that enjoy a host of activities and amenities.
11 – Manistee River Sleep-Under-the-Stars Glamping
Paradise Township, 14 Miles South of Traverse City, MI
Price: from $214
Glamping OVERVIEW
Glamping in
A 16-foot Stargazer Stout Tent with a window at the peak so you can experience sleeping under the stars. Sleeps 4.
Sleep on a real full bed outfitted with warm bedding for the cool summer nights.
There is no electricity at the sites. Electricity is at the Common Bath/Kitchen facility.
Setting
8 acres on the North Branch of the Manistee River in northern Michigan.
Experiences
Kayaking, campfires, a chimnea seating area, hammocking, stargazing, hiking
Good For
People that want to unplug. There’s little to no cell service here.
12 – Get Away TiPi Near Lake Michigan
Benton Harbor, Michigan, 49090
Price: from $100/night
GEtaway tipi Glamping MICHIGAN Overview
Glamping in
a Tipi! (They also have a tiny house and treehouse as well). Sleep on cots. Portapotty restroom.
Setting
The teepee is located in Benton Harbor, Michigan, not far from the beach town of St. Joseph and close to Lake Michigan.
Experiences
Walking trails, bonfires.
Good For
People that want the rustic experience but don’t want to pack up camping gear.
13 – Bring the Glampspot to You via Kamp Night Co
SE Michigan – Saline area
Price: call for rates – (734) 668-6092
★★★★★
Backyard & private Glamping IN MICHIGAN
Glamping in
Themed Bell Tents or Indoor Tents- fully decked out & stocked glamping tents for sleepovers, backyard parties & more.
Setting
Your choice! Bring the glamping to a campsite, your business, your living room, or your backyard!
Experiences
Have the ‘Ultimate Sleepover Experience’ right in the comfort of your own home!
Choose from one of their SUPER cool themes and get ready for your kiddo and their friends to have some FUN!
Good For
People that want a glamping experience from the comfort of home.
Glamping Michigan FAQs
What is glamping?
It’s “glamorous camping” or “luxury camping.”
It’s camping with amenities for people who don’t want to sacrifice the creature comforts of modern living.
There’s no setup required. No need to pack up camping equipment and drive it to your destination.
Glamping is easy, glamorous camping so you can get all of the nature experiences of camping without the hassle.
What is Glamping in Michigan Like?
Michigan, nestled between the Great Lakes, is a diverse playground filled with outdoor adventure.
With its crystal clear lakes and rivers, vineyards, orchards, islands, and sugar sand beaches, Michigan has it all.
Glamping lets you get outdoors and get back to nature in places where traditional lodging is either not an option or perhaps is too expensive.
It’s most popular when the weather is nice, between the months of May and September.
How much does glamping cost?
It depends. Location, amenities, and time of year factor into the price.
High-end glamping destinations charge $400 or more per night, while more modest accommodations can go for $100/night or less.