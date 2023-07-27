Muskegon State Park is Worth it for the Sports Complex Alone

This Michigan State Park has Sand Dunes, Hiking, Sports Park, Beach and More

As Michiganders, our big reward for long winters is beautiful summers. But with such short summers, sometimes the biggest challenge is deciding what to do and where to go.

Located right on Lake Michigan, Muskegon State Park is one of the best things to do in Muskegon and is a great place to visit in the summer – or any time of year.

With over 1,200 acres, there is something for everyone.

Read on to find out more about the park’s highlights including Muskegon Sports Complex, the beautiful beach, hiking trails and the historic blockhouse.