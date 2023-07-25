Think You Know How Tutoring Works for Your Kid? It’s More Dynamic Than You Expected  

SLD Read Builds Confidence – and Literacy Skills – Up to 4th Grade

Does your child’s teacher tell you that reading is a struggle or your child has a hard time writing and spelling? Do you work with them at home, but still fail to see progress?

Kids work hard in school – so much harder than us parents did in elementary school. Today, kindergarteners are expected to be reading short books and writing complete sentences by the end of the school year.

We’ve found a local tutoring program that uses multi-sensory tools to build confidence in kids with their reading, writing and spelling skills. And it’s all catered specifically for each child’s needs!

